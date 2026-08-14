Jackée Harry: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jackée Harry
August 14, 1956
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
70 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Jackée Harry?
Jackée Harry is an American actress, comedian, and television personality, known for her larger-than-life presence and sharp comedic timing. Her career spans decades, making her a beloved figure in popular culture.
She first captivated audiences as Sandra Clark on the NBC sitcom 227. Harry’s iconic portrayal earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 1987, making her a trailblazer in television comedy.
Early Life and Education
Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jacqueline Yvonne Harry was raised in Harlem, New York, by her Afro-Trinidadian mother, Flossie Harry. She was the youngest of five children and discovered a love for performance early on.
Her early passion led her to study acting at the High School of the Performing Arts in New York City. Harry later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Long Island University, initially working as a history teacher before pursuing acting full-time.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Jackée Harry’s personal life, including marriages to musician Jerry Jemmott and later, hairstylist Elgin Charles Williams. Her marriage to Williams concluded in 2003 after seven years.
Harry adopted her son, Frank, with Williams in 1997. She maintains a private stance on her most recent relationship details following these public unions.
Career Highlights
Jackée Harry’s career is defined by her groundbreaking role as Sandra Clark on the NBC sitcom 227. This iconic performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987, a historic first for an African American woman.
She continued her sitcom success starring as Lisa Landry on the popular ABC/The WB series Sister, Sister, which cemented her status as a beloved television personality for a new generation. Harry has also appeared in various films and currently plays Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives.
Signature Quote
“I just want to be powerful and in charge, or crazy in charge. Say anything I want, and still know everybody loves you.”
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