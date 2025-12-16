I’ve Photographed All The Most Beautiful Theatres And Concert Halls In Paris (31 Pics)

I’m Dimitri Bourriau, a professional photographer specializing in architectural photography.
I am pleased to present my new series, Théâtres parisiens – Lieux d’exception, dedicated to the most beautiful theaters and performance halls in Paris. This collection pays tribute to the city’s cultural and architectural heritage — from opulent interiors and intricate details to atmospheres where art and memory intertwine.
While everyone knows the Palais Garnier, few truly appreciate the richness and beauty of the many other theaters in Paris and its surrounding region. Yet their architecture is often breathtaking. Dimitri Bourriau has photographed nearly fifty of these exceptional stages. His perspective reveals compositions of almost perfect geometry, harmonious lines, and sumptuous décor, where every detail contributes to an impression of serene grandeur. He invites us to contemplate them in the silence before a performance, as works of art in their own right.
This series is part of a broader project featured in my project Parisian Theatres – Exceptional Venues, which gathers my complete photographic work devoted to the city’s most iconic stages.
Théâtre du Palais Royal
Grand Rex
Théâtre Impérial de Compiègne
Théâtre des Champs-Elysées
Palais Garnier
Théâtre Mogador
Théâtre Marigny
Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet
Théâtre Grévin
Le Trianon
Théâtre National de l’Opéra Comique
Cinéma Louxor
Théâtre de l’Odéon
Casino De Paris
Théatre Hebertot
Le Palais Des Glaces
Théâtre Montansier
Théâtre de la Madeleine
Comédie des Champs-Elysées
Théâtre Tristan Bernard
Salle Infinite – Le Grand REX
Théâtre Déjazet
Le Bataclan
Théâtre le Ranelagh
Théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens
Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique
Théâtre Daunou
Folies Bergère
Théâtre des Variétés
La Cigale
Théâtre Antoine
