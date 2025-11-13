I’ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

Over the years I’ve created little haphazard sketches ranging from quick time-killing scribbles to more detailed pre-painting sketches. I consider them modest little doodles because it usually takes me just a few minutes to create them.
Some of them inspired me to create bigger, more detailed artworks. Sadly, they usually end up in a box, tucked away in my closet, so it feels great to take them out and have another look at them. I found that so many of them reminded me of beautiful, rare and melancholic words or phrases I’ve seen across the web. Naturally, I paired them up and found another layer of meaning to my humble little drawings.
A couple of months ago I posted some of them, but so many still remained, so I decided to make another bunch of doodle pairings with more striking words and their descriptions. Here are some more of my favorite creations and their descriptions.
#1 Anhedonia
#2 Bilita Mpash
#3 Dendrophile
#4 Gemes
#5 Toska
#6 Dormiveglia
#7 Eleutheromania
#8 Komorebi
#9 Meraki
#10 Nyctophilia
#11 Saudade
#12 Sisu
#13 Vagary
#14 Zhaghzhagh
#15 Caim
#16 Commuovere
#17 Dozakh
#18 Ephemeral
#19 Goya
#20 Hyppophrenia
#21 Iridescent
#22 Luftmensch
#23 Magoa
#24 Mareridt
#25 Monachopsis
#26 Quiddity
#27 Woolgathering
#28 Yuputka
#29 Chemerical
#30 Julep
#31 Limpid
#32 Petrichor
