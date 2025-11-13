I’ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

by

Over the years I’ve created little haphazard sketches ranging from quick time-killing scribbles to more detailed pre-painting sketches. I consider them modest little doodles because it usually takes me just a few minutes to create them.

Some of them inspired me to create bigger, more detailed artworks. Sadly, they usually end up in a box, tucked away in my closet, so it feels great to take them out and have another look at them. I found that so many of them reminded me of beautiful, rare and melancholic words or phrases I’ve seen across the web. Naturally, I paired them up and found another layer of meaning to my humble little drawings.

A couple of months ago I posted some of them, but so many still remained, so I decided to make another bunch of doodle pairings with more striking words and their descriptions. Here are some more of my favorite creations and their descriptions.

More info: Instagram

#1 Anhedonia

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#2 Bilita Mpash

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#3 Dendrophile

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#4 Gemes

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#5 Toska

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#6 Dormiveglia

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#7 Eleutheromania

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#8 Komorebi

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#9 Meraki

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#10 Nyctophilia

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#11 Saudade

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#12 Sisu

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#13 Vagary

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#14 Zhaghzhagh

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#15 Caim

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#16 Commuovere

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#17 Dozakh

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#18 Ephemeral

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#19 Goya

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#20 Hyppophrenia

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#21 Iridescent

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#22 Luftmensch

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#23 Magoa

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#24 Mareridt

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#25 Monachopsis

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#26 Quiddity

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#27 Woolgathering

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#28 Yuputka

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#29 Chemerical

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#30 Julep

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#31 Limpid

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#32 Petrichor

I&#8217;ve Paired Some More Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How I Became A Bully After Being Bullied Myself
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Capture My Son’s Summer Moments That He Will Miss For The Rest Of His Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Chewbacca Actor Tweets Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Original Star Wars Trilogy
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Recap – Burn Notice 4.12: “Guilty As Charged”
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2010
Wild Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Was Eliminated By Friends To Keep Attention Off “That Letter”
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Why There Can Only Be One James Tiberius Kirk
3 min read
May, 20, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.