It’s Always Tea Time!

As Fyodor Dostoyevsky once famously said “I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”, my love affair with tea is ever-lasting. I find it nearly impossible to pass an hour without this amazing drink.
In this still life photography series I tried to glorify my favorite drink in the most creative manner. Please let me what do you think about them.
More info: Instagram
Chai on a winter morning!!
The steaming kettle Express!
Of flowers and Chai
Splash !!
Late evening tea!
Chai
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us