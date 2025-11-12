It’s Always Tea Time!

As Fyodor Dostoyevsky once famously said “I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”, my love affair with tea is ever-lasting. I find it nearly impossible to pass an hour without this amazing drink.

In this still life photography series I tried to glorify my favorite drink in the most creative manner. Please let me what do you think about them.

More info: Instagram

Chai on a winter morning!!

The steaming kettle Express!

Of flowers and Chai

Splash !!

Late evening tea!

Chai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
