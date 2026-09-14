82 Brutal Hot Takes On Celebrities That People Have And They Don’t Need to Explain

When it comes to celebrities, many people rarely hold back. The media, in particular, is quick to weigh in on who’s talented, who’s overrated, and who’s gained or—more often, these days—lost too much weight. And when celebrity couples break up—or famously end up in court over an op-ed—we’re quick to take sides, despite quite frankly having no idea what these people’s lives are actually like behind closed doors.
But some celebrities, it seems, are off limits. For instance, we all know that Swifties aren’t to be messed with. And perhaps that’s why, when a Reddit user asked, “What’s a completely irrational opinion you have about a celebrity that you refuse to explain?” people didn’t hold back. From stars they insist are terrible at their jobs to celebrities they simply can’t stand for reasons they can’t quite put a finger on, these hot takes range from mildly baffling to completely unhinged. And while a few might actually track, even some of Hollywood’s most beloved names didn’t escape unscathed.
#1
Adam Sandler has never done or said anything funny. Not once.
Image source: Away_Ad_5390, Papa Ruzz
#2
Zendaya is – to me – neither a good actress nor beautiful in the slightest, I just hated her as soon as I saw her without knowing why. Now she’s everywhere and I still don’t get why. This is the second time that happens to me with an actress, Julia Roberts being the first one years ago.
*I choosed this example because she’s everywhere rn. I’m sure I have some irrational bad opinions about male artists/actors too.*.
Image source: __zrx, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#3
Keanu Reeves is not a good actor, I don’t care how nice everyone says he is.
Image source: IAPiratesFan, The Graham Norton Show The Graham Norton Show
These days, it’s possible to feel closer to celebrities than perhaps ever before. In addition to interviews, publicity appearances and endless media coverage of their personal lives, we can also follow them on social media, comment on their posts, and, in some cases, even request Cameos from them. In this sense, as film critic Ann Hornaday wrote back in 2016, “In the vortex of 24/7 celebrity infotainment, it’s now impossible to watch performers on screen without being aware of their off-screen lives.”
#4
Dwayne Johnson is like a weird humanoid robot who seems like everything he does is part of his pr training.
Image source: National_Road_2309, Amazon MGM Studios Amazon MGM Studios
#5
Depp was NOT a total angel in regards to the Amber Heard situation.
Image source: stupidGenius82, Law&Crime Network Law&Crime Network
#6
Drew Barrymore. Irritates me to no end.
Image source: Glass_Ad6922, The Drew Barrymore Show The Drew Barrymore Show
That kind of familiarity can have consequences. As Hornaday asks, “Why do we unquestionably ‘love’ certain actors and instinctively, almost reflexively, ‘hate’ others?” And it’s a pretty good question because, as this list demonstrates, our feelings toward a celebrity don’t always have a basis in anything in particular that they’ve done. Sure, sometimes we can pinpoint a particular performance we found disappointing or some kind of incident that rubbed us the wrong way, but often, there seems to be no explanation at all.
#7
Jelly Roll has a darkness about him.
Image source: Current_Vegetable_81, jellyroll615
#8
Tom Hanks is a bad, bad man. He’s too overwhelmingly likeable to not be a bad, bad man who’s done bad, bad things.
Image source: ununderstandability, tomhanks
#9
I think Oprah Winfrey is the fakest, most disingenuous woman in the whole celebrity world.
Have no idea why I think it. I just don’t like her because of that.
Image source: Sir_Gerald_Nosehairs, Oprah
In fact, sometimes our celebrity opinions seem to exist almost purely on vibes. Hornaday describes something like it, asking what happens when “it’s their face, their body, their very being that, inexplicably and unquantifiably, offends.” And maybe this is just an extension of something we’ve all felt toward certain people throughout our lives, though not necessarily to such an extreme.
#10
Dislike Robert Redford for a truly irrational unhinged reason. When I was 13 I had a dream my dad sold my sister to him and it was the worst night terrors I’d ever had. There’s levels to how irrational it was.
Image source: TheIncredibleSulk999, Jim McHugh
#11
The Jonas Brothers all look like they love the smell of their own farts.
Image source: NotTheWorst21, Mark O’Donald
#12
I find Miley Cyrus super annoying for no single reason I can put my finger on.
Image source: ikannunAneeuQ, Casey J. Hopkins
Just as we’ve encountered people we click with immediately, we’ve also no doubt come across people we simply don’t gel with or who irritate us for some unknown reason. Celebrities aren’t immune to this just by virtue of being rich and famous. As Hornaday explains, “Whether you’re looking at someone from across a table or a 30-foot screen, it all comes down to chemistry. Love can’t be forced.”
#13
Charli xcx smells like cheese. I never met her nor do I know her but I just know she has cheese aura.
Image source: LuffyDmeat, charli_xcx
#14
Nicolas Cage has never made a boring decision in his life.
Image source: fteq, 60 Minutes
#15
I hate celebrities that market off of having a ‘relatable’ personality. Jennifer Lawrence is the worst example, in my opinion. I don’t trust anything they have to say; it’s all for money and promoting your brand.
Image source: ineptorganicmatter, Joel Kowsky
But of course, deciding you simply don’t like a celebrity is different from disliking their work. You might think a celebrity is overrated without having anything bad to say about them personally. Or maybe you enjoy someone’s music or movies while finding their public persona painfully annoying. Sure, they might not be popular opinions, but they’re not irrational—they’re subjective judgments with reasons behind them.
But there’s a third category too—the truly inexplicable cases where a star’s done nothing particularly questionable; they just give you the straight-up ick. In these cases, it’s not so much a carefully considered critique as something of a gut reaction.
#16
Jim Carrey is not funny. He only does a lot of face contortions and calls it funny.
Image source: anonymous, truTV truTV
#17
Will Smith and his family have all lost their marbles.
Image source: Longjumping_Put_1111, BBC
#18
Meghan Markle is performative and fake af, but Americans are set on it being a racial issue. No, she’s simply neither genuine nor likable.
Also Bradley Cooper has a really dark side and I’m convinced any day it’ll blow. .
Image source: Dizzy-Nose3883, Bloomberg Originals Bloomberg Originals
That combination is what makes lists like this so entertaining. Sometimes, someone else’s supposedly irrational opinion can actually make you stop and reconsider your own. You might have never questioned whether a widely praised actor was really all that good, for instance, until someone makes the case that they’re not. An opinion doesn’t have to be objectively correct to make you see something—or someone—a little differently.
#19
Beyoncé lip syncing the national anthem for Barack Obama’s inauguration on Martin Luther King Day was not only a wasted opportunity, but outright disrespectful to the entire black community. Should have been one of the most powerful moments in black American history, and she blew it.
Image source: outsideskyy, GRAMMYS
#20
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry all give mean girl vibes.
Image source: ChaoticBeastly, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#21
Steve Harvey is a horrible person and shouldn’t be allowed on tv.
Image source: Msmadmama, Theater Engineer Command Army Reserve
And then there are the takes that leave you completely baffled. Maybe someone thinks an actor has never done anything funny—not once. Maybe a seemingly universally beloved star strikes another person as deeply suspicious simply because they’re way too likable. Or maybe someone confesses to having a deep but inexplicable dislike for a celebrity they admit they’ve never seen do anything particularly objectionable. There doesn’t always have to be a logical explanation.
Sometimes, you just can’t stand the guy.
#22
Jimmy Fallon- he always seems like he is not really listening. He laughs at every little thing. His skits are not funny most of the time. He seems disingenuous.
Image source: Valuable-One-162, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#23
Chip and Joanna gains are monsters, seriously evil people. No one with an image that clean is hiding something.
#24
Jennifer lawrence is annoying and i refuse to watch anything that she’s starred in. i saw a video years ago on tumblr (dating myself here) of her doing a press conference and literally bullying one of the reporters for asking her a question off his phone (mind you, smart phones were getting real popular at this time) basically told him to get off his phone and she’s not answering his question when he was literally getting the question from his phone. since i saw that i have hated her lmao.
Image source: AcceptableMirror4036, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#25
Kevin Hart. The thought of his very existence annoys me to no end.
Image source: Dishwasher_Safe60, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#26
Kristen Bell is an evil psycopath. Her eyes are totally empty.
Image source: FernGully_is_racist, kristenanniebell
#27
I don’t completely believe Angelina Jolies claims about Brad Pitt.
Image source: oohh_behave, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#28
Matthew McCounaghey, I think he smells musky.
Image source: Organic_Marzipan_678, White House
#29
I’ve never liked Sarah Jessica Parker. Clearly she is loved, but I couldn’t ever believe her acting. And naming unfunny comedians, Pauly Shore and Sinbad are top of my list.
Image source: OwnBunch4027, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
#30
Can’t stand Gordon Ramsey. He’s a misogynistic racist.
Image source: Clean-Fisherman-4601, Guy Volb, Fort Irwin
#31
Woody Harrelson skeeves me out big time. There’s something wrong with him, I just know it but I can’t pinpoint exactly what irks me about him so I guess my hate is irrational.
Image source: WeirdGreen7
#32
I have a weird aversion to Lana Del Rey for absolutely no reason. When I see pictures of her or hear her music, I immediately roll my eyes. Poor girl has done nothing to me and I hate her lol.
Image source: 10642alh
#33
Pedro Pascal is not a “good person” and he pretends to be liberal.
Image source: mastermargarita
#34
Jennifer Anniston looks like the most basic girl I’ve ever seen and every white girl i went to school with.
Image source: Kdkaine
#35
Hugh Jackman is the definition of toxic positivity.
And I hope he’s finally gotten the point and come to realize that he’s an awful singer.
Image source: Massive-Woah978
#36
Britney Spears is a bad person and her conservatorship was needed.
Image source: Icy_Ambition6214
#37
Zendaya is choosing roles where she’s intimate with other men on purpose to cheat on Tom Holland.
Image source: Kinglycole
#38
J Depp has always been mostly awful, has only begun claiming he’s not awful fairly recently, and before that, never made any SECRET of the fact that he was mostly awful. People forgive him everything and anything because he was very facially cute 30 or 40 years ago.
Image source: OctopusPrime1791
#39
I think Lily Collins has some sort of complex about being american.
Image source: oddsetcircle292
#40
I just can’t shake the feeling that there’s something off about Michael B. Jordan. I don’t believe that he’s the nice guy that he’s made out to be, I really don’t.
I know that I don’t have anything to base it on, it’s just something that I sense. I think he’s into some stuff, or has done some stuff, that if the public knew about it, it would cost him fans, and a lot of them.
Image source: Tasty_Yam8856
#41
Will Ferrel is not a comedy genius, in fact, I’ve never found him funny.
Image source: Dismal_Platypus3967
#42
I hate Taylor Swift’s music. And it’s easier just to tell people I think she is bad than the actual reason. My roommate figured out the actual reason after a while without me telling him. Taylor Swift was very popular as a country singer back in my school days. Only in late high school/early college was she transitioning into pop music. Growing up in the countryside, she was everywhere. And I did not have a pleasant childhood — violent stepfather, toxic mother, and I was bullied a lot in school. As a result, I came to associate Taylor Swift and her music with people I wanted to avoid or wanted nothing to do with. Everyone who has ever hurt me in my life was always listening to her music.
Image source: LittleDog5200
#43
Beyoncé is not an ethical billionaire, nor a ‘good person.’ She’s also not ‘smart.’ She has little armies all over the internet to wage her battles for her. Scum of the earth.
Image source: Sufficient-Bid1279
#44
I hate Mariah Carey because my mom does. She told me that around 25 years ago. I recently told my mom this, and she says it never happened. I’ve hated Mariah Carey for so long. I’m just gonna keep on hating her. It’s easier.
Image source: thekinkiestlemons
#45
I lost all respect for Justin Timberlake when he got a DWI because it is so easy not to drive drunk these days, and he has the money to avoid it. But instead, it felt like he just had the money to get out of trouble and not own up to what he risked.
Image source: thatloudgurl
#46
The fact that Kristen Bell married so far down with Dax Shepard is indicative that she is nothing that she portrays herself to be. He literally brings nothing to the table. It just makes no sense.
Image source: pdhot65ton
#47
Matt Damon is a bad actor and barely credible in any of his movies. No matter how popular or famous the movie is, one can always tell it is an act, and he is trying very hard to hide it.
Image source: give_read_it_browser
#48
Seth Rogen — I just can’t. Not funny, and that laugh just makes me want to rip my arm off and hit him with it!
Image source: CrowFriendlyHuman
#49
I frigging despise Tom Cruise. Not exactly a hot take I know but still 🤮.
Image source: CreepyConsequence669
#50
Steve Jobs was a pos and a fool about his health.
Image source: TheKingofSwing89
#51
I have a furious hatred for Jamie Oliver.
Image source: rileycolin
#52
Jeff goldblum is annoying.
Image source: Ontario_mama
#53
John Cena can actually be seen in the correct lighting conditions.
Image source: Mc_and_SP
#54
Have an irrational dislike for Thom Yorke. Just seems like a whiney, annoying dude.
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#55
No one will believe me now since he is such a creep, but I, for years, since Bug’s Life days, staunchly believed Kevin Spacey to be a bad guy.
My family and I used to have a long running joke about him and my hatred of him. And now…I guess not irrational 🌝.
Image source: Gerkyhen
#56
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are so sexist with each other. It’s so gross.
Image source: OkIntroduction9253
#57
I have from day 1, had an irrational dislike for Whitney Houston. I know she was beautiful and had an amazing voice( apart from the warbling/include Maria in that) but for me NO!
Image source: No-Cherry-6678
#58
Russel Crowe gives me an ick so intense I can’t watch any scenes he’s in I’ll simply fast forward.
Image source: Inevitable_Year5329
#59
Jerry Seinfeld is a creep.
Image source: CryptographerOdd4483
#60
I assume with a few exceptions(woody harrelson for one) that most celebs just smell good.
Image source: yeezushchristmas
#61
John Hannah and Edward Norton both creep me out for the same reason. .
Image source: FlorianTheLynx
#62
A very famous live entertainer, who sings about cheeseburgers. A good friend that provides personal security at local venues, shared his antics. He’s mean, demanding, rude to workers and greedy. He instructed my friend to confiscate anything homemade that the fans were wearing because the items were not licensed. Friend refused stating that collecting fan items was not part of his job.
Since hearing about my friends experience, I change stations when I hear these songs. What an absolute jerk. Punishing adoring fans is not a good look.
Image source: That_Molasses_507
#63
Miriam Margolyes, she’s vulgar and I HATE her “dotty old woman ” act.
Image source: Fififlowers74
#64
Anna kendrick is not funny and all the shows/movies she is in are annoying and predictable.
Image source: Pure-Perspective-268
#65
Ariana grande acts like she’s never been punched in the face & Taylor is PR trained like a BANK.
Image source: unique_plastique
#66
Ever since I was a kid in the 90s I was convinced Carson Daily smelled really bad. Zero evidence or experience to even form this opinion, let alone back it up, but every time I’d see him on TV I reflexively pictured him smelling bad.
Image source: nothing-relax
#67
I think Tony Hinchcliffe has no basis in reality to be criticizing anybody else’s comedy routine. He barely does any routines himself. He got a nice little racket going on there in Austin. He hosts a show and he does not have to entertain the audience he gets the audience to entertain themselves. Nice Tony that is a racket Tony Soprano would be proud of, but Hinchcliffe keeps all the money made from the jokes the audience members make. Bet you he aint paying nobody a dime to do his job for him.
Image source: Reggie-Rectangle
#68
Dan Levy. His whole thing is being gay. That’s just not enough for me.
Image source: RogueGenX
#69
Jk Rowling isn’t transphobic
I’m done explaining why I think this.
Image source: anon12xyz
#70
Jerry Seinfeld is not funny and is culturally insignificant.
His show is great but he isn’t funny on his own — his character could have been played by anyone else and would have been better.
His takes suck, i haven’t heard him say or do anything insightful or worth remembering since the show. I hate that everyone respects him so much. Seems like he just fell thru the cracks and made it but he’s so boring in his demeanor.
Image source: Vivid_Ad898
#71
Charli XCX is not good unless she has a better artist on her songs.
Image source: Special-Anteater7659
#72
There is something wrong with Brie Larson.
Image source: PR-Sinclair
#73
I can’t explain why, but the lead singer of the B52’s looks like a jerk to me. I’ve never seen nor heard anything bad about him, but something about him rubs me the wrong way. I’m convinced I’m right.
Image source: soggurg0e4tuigdg
#74
I hate Rosario Dawson. The first place I saw her I disliked the character and 25 years later I still can’t stand her.
Image source: LadyCoru
#75
There’s something about the social media influencer/personality Tabitha Brown that I do not like.
Image source: Te2xsda
#76
Jerry O’Connell has a dumb face.
Image source: ThighCurlContest
#77
Mel Gibson is a great actor and I really like most of his stuff.
Image source: chodejustice
#78
Timothee Chalamet is icky. I do not understand the hype around him at all.
Image source: emotional_low
#79
The rise of the Kardashians is a genuinely significant indicator of the cultural, moral, and economic decline of American and Western society and will be studied in history books (though I don’t think it’s irrational if I’m being honest).
Image source: LGK27
#80
Ain’t no way Nick Cannon can be a good father to all those kids.
Image source: anonymous
#81
Chip and Joanna Gaines are monsters, seriously evil people. No one with an image that clean isn’t hiding something.
Image source: derch1981
#82
Things will come out about MrBeast that are devoid of humanity.
Image source: Educational-Coat-922
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