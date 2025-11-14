I Traveled To Iraq To See What It’s Really Like And Was Amazed (17 Pics)

by

Growing up, as most people in Europe, I was really afraid of Iraq. I mean everything I heard about the country certainly didn’t make it look like a great place to visit.

However, during my full-time travels over the last 6 years, I learned that quite often the places we’re most afraid of aren’t actually as bad as we might think. So I packed my bags, went to the Northern part of Iraq, called “Iraqi Kurdistan” and spent two weeks traveling all around the place, which completely astonished me.

I met some of the friendliest, kindest and nicest people I’ve ever met in my life and became even more convinced that the world is generally a much better place than we tend to see on the news. Let’s make peace. Not war.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

I visited amazing markets

Beautiful nature sights

Thought-provoking museums

Got destroyed at football by the super friendly local kids

Shared meals with the incredibly friendly local people

Went camping in the gorgeous mountains

And even walked on abandoned tanks, what?!

Watch this video to see all of my adventures around Iraq

