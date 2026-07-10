83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

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Puns stand for some of the best and worst of what humor has to offer. On the one hand, they are brilliantly lighthearted and accessible, and keep your inner dad joke enthusiast entertained. On the other hand, they can be incredibly cringey and groan-worthy.

We want to celebrate puns in all their glory, so we’re featuring some of the funniest and most creative ones from the ‘Punny’ online community, and we wish we thought of them first. We bow before their creativity. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to test out the jokes you enjoyed the most on everyone you care about.

#1 Argument At Family Dinner

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

#2 The Long Game

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#3 My Little Sister Sent Me This

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: kevinjosh

According to communications consultant John Pollack, the author of ‘The Pun Also Rises,’ puns are threatening because they “reveal the arbitrariness of meaning, and the layers of nuance that can be packed onto a single word.”

He told The Atlantic that “people who dislike puns tend to be people who seek a level of control that doesn’t exist.”

#4 🤣

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: superdave123123

#5 His Boss Says He Can Handle The Heat

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Helpful-Bid-2385

#6 Plane Toast

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: OM502

“If you have an approach to the world that is rules-based, driven by hierarchy and threatened by irreverence, then you’re not going to like puns,” Pollack explained.

In the meantime, Peter McGraw, the director of the Humor Research Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder, notes that puns can be “a demonstration of wit, cleverness.”

“You’re relying on a person’s ability to parse language, to understand the nuances and complexities of words.”

In other words, you’re getting more of an ‘aha!’ moment rather than a ‘haha!’ one with puns.

#7 Veterinarian’s First Patient

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: plushievamp

#8 Better Than A Gross Prophet Costume

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#9 This One Shouldn’t Have Got Me As Much As It Did

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: shaunvonsleaze

Meanwhile, Pollack emphasizes that there are trends in humor, and tastes naturally shift over time. How (un)popular puns are at the moment depends on society’s relationship with humor, not just the quality of the puns themselves.

“I think another question to ask that’s just as relevant is why is sarcasm considered cool by the same people who often decry puns as uncool? Both are a way of saying one thing and meaning another. In an age of cynicism it’s safer, socially, to tear something down through sarcasm or irony than it is to build something up through punning.”

#10 Give It Time

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: No-Bear

#11 Nice C-Arrrgh!

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#12 I Love This Post More Than I Should

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: harvard_management

Previously, Caleb Warren, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona, known among other things for his TEDx Talk ‘What Makes Things Funny,’ shared his thoughts with us about puns and why they’re so beloved and hated.

“Compared to many other forms of humor, puns are less likely to disgust, offend, or get someone fired,” he told the Bored Panda team during an earlier interview.

“However, puns are divisive in that some people think they are hilarious and others think they are lame (and some think they are both hilarious and lame).”

#13 A Rare Sight

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Concrete Evidence

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Bludgeon18

#15 Let’s Table It

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Algernonletter5

According to Warren, the benign violation theory of humor argues that “a person experiences humor (laughter, amusement, the perception that something is funny) when something threatens their sense of how the world should be (i.e., a violation), but they are okay with the threat (i.e., the violation is benign).”

And puns rely on relatively mild violations, which may be one of the reasons why some people don’t find them funny.

#16 It’s The Fennel Countdown

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Mainemannak

#17 Doggo

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Mami-M

#18 Good One Dad

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Un_FaZed211

“With puns, the violation is typically a language or logic violation. Someone uses a word or phrase in a way that it is not supposed to be used (e.g., ‘I relish the fact that you’ve mustard the strength to ketchup with me’), but there is an alternative meaning of the word or phrase that seems correct (i.e., benign). In this case, mustard, ketchup, and relish are all the correct ways to spell hot dog condiments,” he told Bored Panda.

#19 Why Did This Make Me Laugh So Hard

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: deadhoe9

#20 Mood

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: blacktablecardboard

#21 Deviled Egg

bhaskar_ssr:

The Eggsorcist couldn’t do anything.

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: OM502

Another reason why not everyone resonates with puns is due to their relationship with language as a whole.

“I think most people don’t think puns are particularly funny because they don’t care enough about language to feel threatened when a word/phrase is used or spelled incorrectly. Along this line, one scholar argues that people who are amused by puns tend to be bookish and care more about language than those who groan.”

#22 Today My Husband Insisted We Drive A Half Hour Out Of Our Way To See “A Fork In The Road”

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Andromeda321

#23 Let’s Investigate

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: FloranceStahl

#24 Please Don’t Cut Trees That Are Not Talking

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: wwchopper

The ‘Punny’ group, created in 2011 (which seems forever ago now), recently celebrated its 15th birthday.

According to the team running the ‘Punny’ online community, “there’s no joke as good… or as bad… as a good pun.” And we’re likely to agree with that. Puns are pretty much a double-edged sword, and though they have plenty of fans, there’s a ton of haters out there, too. And, to be fair, that’s perfectly okay—our senses of humor differ, and not everyone is a fan of the same things.

#25 The Mic Check

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: righteousblood

#26 Best Snow Plow Name

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: netphilia

#27 Lancealot

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Sharp-Ride34

What’s your relationship with puns like, Pandas? Do you love them? Do you hate them? Do you hate how much you love them, or do you love to hate them?

Share your favorite puns in the comments below! Meanwhile, which of the ‘punny’ jokes that we’ve featured today in this list are you going to try out on your family, friends, and coworkers? Let us know!

#28 Udderly Ridiculous

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#29 I Made A Graph

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: netphilia

#30 Only One Guy Laughed

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: oknatethegreat

#31 I Have A Chemistry Joke, But It Got No Reaction

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Loss_Feisty791

#32 Sleeping On The Job

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#33 It’s Knight Time

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Blu-Zoo-18

#34 Time To Record The Captain’s Log

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#35 A Slice Of

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Tsilver-

#36 English Works To The Devil’s Advantage

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Goin’ Shoppin

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Airkaz

#38 Japunny

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: MostExpensiveThing

#39 A Real Newspaper Headline

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Algernonletter5

#40 Past Tense

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Mildly_Bland

#41 The Possibilities!

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Doopiepooopie

#42 I Think They Have Short Spines

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: N03lms

#43 Trans- Punny

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: farrukhsshah

#44 I Bet It Was

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Morty_Goldman

#45 I Yakked. I Bet She Did Knot

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: porichoygupto

#46 No Point In Being Divided

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Blu-Zoo-18

#47 His Best Superhero Impression

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#48 This Grew On Me

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: woodceilingfan

#49 Please

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Honey-Whimsy

#50 Pi Rats

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: amoeba27

#51 My First Stab At This Pun Was A Breeze

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Christophoro

#52 The Peak Of Humor

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#53 We’ll Keep Monitoring It

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#54 Hit Or Miss

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: OM502

#55 Top Pun

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: d_grizzle

#56 Just Following Instructions

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#57 I Azure You This Is A Bad Idea

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#58 Single Handedly

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: whelaninho

#59 Interesting

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: absurdly_pathetic

#60 Pun

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EpicCrab134

#61 Nice

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: lmer123

#62 Costume Party

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#63 If You’re Not First, You’re Last

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: SarcasticaFont

#64 Even A Cent Will Do

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: udipadhikari

#65 Achille’s Heel

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: OBNOXIOUSNAME

#66 Ripped Off

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: OM502

#67 Rainbow Flag

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#68 I Would Love To See This Movie

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: M3mEMaChiN3

#69 Batman Sculpture

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: dexterlab97

#70 Best Pun Of All For A Back To The Future Nerd

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: [deleted]

#71 Took Me A Minute!

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Thanksforthetip69

#72 Whats Your Street Name?

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Mr_not-very-cool

#73 The Burger King Grew Up Here

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: porichoygupto

#74 “Plethora!”

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: iamrdk21

#75 Don’t Listen To The Haters

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: blublazn007

#76 Do Portmanteaus Count?

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: jasonabaum

#77 At Least They Tri

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#78 What A Brown Noser

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#79 Thought This Belongs Here

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: ModrGay

#80 Excel-Lent Pun

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: vicky_asgardian

#81 This Air Gutair

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: DrWilliamHorriblePhD

#82 A Small Pepper

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: ibwitmypigeons

#83 This Too Shall Pass

83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Image source: Just_A_Lucky_Guy469

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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