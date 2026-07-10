83 Incredibly Dumb Puns That Are Weirdly Impossible To Hate

Puns stand for some of the best and worst of what humor has to offer. On the one hand, they are brilliantly lighthearted and accessible, and keep your inner dad joke enthusiast entertained. On the other hand, they can be incredibly cringey and groan-worthy.
We want to celebrate puns in all their glory, so we’re featuring some of the funniest and most creative ones from the ‘Punny’ online community, and we wish we thought of them first. We bow before their creativity. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to test out the jokes you enjoyed the most on everyone you care about.
#1 Argument At Family Dinner
Image source: [deleted]
#2 The Long Game
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#3 My Little Sister Sent Me This
Image source: kevinjosh
According to communications consultant John Pollack, the author of ‘The Pun Also Rises,’ puns are threatening because they “reveal the arbitrariness of meaning, and the layers of nuance that can be packed onto a single word.”
He told The Atlantic that “people who dislike puns tend to be people who seek a level of control that doesn’t exist.”
#4 🤣
Image source: superdave123123
#5 His Boss Says He Can Handle The Heat
Image source: Helpful-Bid-2385
#6 Plane Toast
Image source: OM502
“If you have an approach to the world that is rules-based, driven by hierarchy and threatened by irreverence, then you’re not going to like puns,” Pollack explained.
In the meantime, Peter McGraw, the director of the Humor Research Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder, notes that puns can be “a demonstration of wit, cleverness.”
“You’re relying on a person’s ability to parse language, to understand the nuances and complexities of words.”
In other words, you’re getting more of an ‘aha!’ moment rather than a ‘haha!’ one with puns.
#7 Veterinarian’s First Patient
Image source: plushievamp
#8 Better Than A Gross Prophet Costume
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#9 This One Shouldn’t Have Got Me As Much As It Did
Image source: shaunvonsleaze
Meanwhile, Pollack emphasizes that there are trends in humor, and tastes naturally shift over time. How (un)popular puns are at the moment depends on society’s relationship with humor, not just the quality of the puns themselves.
“I think another question to ask that’s just as relevant is why is sarcasm considered cool by the same people who often decry puns as uncool? Both are a way of saying one thing and meaning another. In an age of cynicism it’s safer, socially, to tear something down through sarcasm or irony than it is to build something up through punning.”
#10 Give It Time
Image source: No-Bear
#11 Nice C-Arrrgh!
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#12 I Love This Post More Than I Should
Image source: harvard_management
Previously, Caleb Warren, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona, known among other things for his TEDx Talk ‘What Makes Things Funny,’ shared his thoughts with us about puns and why they’re so beloved and hated.
“Compared to many other forms of humor, puns are less likely to disgust, offend, or get someone fired,” he told the Bored Panda team during an earlier interview.
“However, puns are divisive in that some people think they are hilarious and others think they are lame (and some think they are both hilarious and lame).”
#13 A Rare Sight
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Concrete Evidence
Image source: Bludgeon18
#15 Let’s Table It
Image source: Algernonletter5
According to Warren, the benign violation theory of humor argues that “a person experiences humor (laughter, amusement, the perception that something is funny) when something threatens their sense of how the world should be (i.e., a violation), but they are okay with the threat (i.e., the violation is benign).”
And puns rely on relatively mild violations, which may be one of the reasons why some people don’t find them funny.
#16 It’s The Fennel Countdown
Image source: Mainemannak
#17 Doggo
Image source: Mami-M
#18 Good One Dad
Image source: Un_FaZed211
“With puns, the violation is typically a language or logic violation. Someone uses a word or phrase in a way that it is not supposed to be used (e.g., ‘I relish the fact that you’ve mustard the strength to ketchup with me’), but there is an alternative meaning of the word or phrase that seems correct (i.e., benign). In this case, mustard, ketchup, and relish are all the correct ways to spell hot dog condiments,” he told Bored Panda.
#19 Why Did This Make Me Laugh So Hard
Image source: deadhoe9
#20 Mood
Image source: blacktablecardboard
#21 Deviled Egg
bhaskar_ssr:
The Eggsorcist couldn’t do anything.
Image source: OM502
Another reason why not everyone resonates with puns is due to their relationship with language as a whole.
“I think most people don’t think puns are particularly funny because they don’t care enough about language to feel threatened when a word/phrase is used or spelled incorrectly. Along this line, one scholar argues that people who are amused by puns tend to be bookish and care more about language than those who groan.”
#22 Today My Husband Insisted We Drive A Half Hour Out Of Our Way To See “A Fork In The Road”
Image source: Andromeda321
#23 Let’s Investigate
Image source: FloranceStahl
#24 Please Don’t Cut Trees That Are Not Talking
Image source: wwchopper
The ‘Punny’ group, created in 2011 (which seems forever ago now), recently celebrated its 15th birthday.
According to the team running the ‘Punny’ online community, “there’s no joke as good… or as bad… as a good pun.” And we’re likely to agree with that. Puns are pretty much a double-edged sword, and though they have plenty of fans, there’s a ton of haters out there, too. And, to be fair, that’s perfectly okay—our senses of humor differ, and not everyone is a fan of the same things.
#25 The Mic Check
Image source: righteousblood
#26 Best Snow Plow Name
Image source: netphilia
#27 Lancealot
Image source: Sharp-Ride34
What’s your relationship with puns like, Pandas? Do you love them? Do you hate them? Do you hate how much you love them, or do you love to hate them?
Share your favorite puns in the comments below! Meanwhile, which of the ‘punny’ jokes that we’ve featured today in this list are you going to try out on your family, friends, and coworkers? Let us know!
#28 Udderly Ridiculous
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#29 I Made A Graph
Image source: netphilia
#30 Only One Guy Laughed
Image source: oknatethegreat
#31 I Have A Chemistry Joke, But It Got No Reaction
Image source: Loss_Feisty791
#32 Sleeping On The Job
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#33 It’s Knight Time
Image source: Blu-Zoo-18
#34 Time To Record The Captain’s Log
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#35 A Slice Of
Image source: Tsilver-
#36 English Works To The Devil’s Advantage
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#37 Goin’ Shoppin
Image source: Airkaz
#38 Japunny
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#39 A Real Newspaper Headline
Image source: Algernonletter5
#40 Past Tense
Image source: Mildly_Bland
#41 The Possibilities!
Image source: Doopiepooopie
#42 I Think They Have Short Spines
Image source: N03lms
#43 Trans- Punny
Image source: farrukhsshah
#44 I Bet It Was
Image source: Morty_Goldman
#45 I Yakked. I Bet She Did Knot
Image source: porichoygupto
#46 No Point In Being Divided
Image source: Blu-Zoo-18
#47 His Best Superhero Impression
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#48 This Grew On Me
Image source: woodceilingfan
#49 Please
Image source: Honey-Whimsy
#50 Pi Rats
Image source: amoeba27
#51 My First Stab At This Pun Was A Breeze
Image source: Christophoro
#52 The Peak Of Humor
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#53 We’ll Keep Monitoring It
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#54 Hit Or Miss
Image source: OM502
#55 Top Pun
Image source: d_grizzle
#56 Just Following Instructions
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#57 I Azure You This Is A Bad Idea
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#58 Single Handedly
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#59 Interesting
Image source: absurdly_pathetic
#60 Pun
Image source: EpicCrab134
#61 Nice
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#62 Costume Party
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#63 If You’re Not First, You’re Last
Image source: SarcasticaFont
#64 Even A Cent Will Do
Image source: udipadhikari
#65 Achille’s Heel
Image source: OBNOXIOUSNAME
#66 Ripped Off
Image source: OM502
#67 Rainbow Flag
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#68 I Would Love To See This Movie
Image source: M3mEMaChiN3
#69 Batman Sculpture
Image source: dexterlab97
#70 Best Pun Of All For A Back To The Future Nerd
Image source: [deleted]
#71 Took Me A Minute!
Image source: Thanksforthetip69
#72 Whats Your Street Name?
Image source: Mr_not-very-cool
#73 The Burger King Grew Up Here
Image source: porichoygupto
#74 “Plethora!”
Image source: iamrdk21
#75 Don’t Listen To The Haters
Image source: blublazn007
#76 Do Portmanteaus Count?
Image source: jasonabaum
#77 At Least They Tri
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#78 What A Brown Noser
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#79 Thought This Belongs Here
Image source: ModrGay
#80 Excel-Lent Pun
Image source: vicky_asgardian
#81 This Air Gutair
Image source: DrWilliamHorriblePhD
#82 A Small Pepper
Image source: ibwitmypigeons
#83 This Too Shall Pass
Image source: Just_A_Lucky_Guy469
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