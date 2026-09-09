67 Times People Had No Idea How Badly Their Beliefs And Words Will Age Over Time

Now and then, someone drops a prediction so wildly off the mark that even Nostradamus would cringe.
Take Apple’s old ads in the ’90s boasting “budget” tech. Or the famous last words of a surveyor who declared the Titanic “in good condition and fit for the voyage.” Spoiler alert: things didn’t quite go according to plan.
History is packed with more such overconfident claims and beliefs that aged worse than milk left out in the summer heat — and Bored Panda has gathered the most hilariously bad ones. Consider this a friendly reminder to think twice before you put your foot in your mouth.
#1 Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman
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#2 What’s Blockbuster?
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#3 What Will Michael Jackson Look Like In The Year 2000?
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The internet is packed with proof that human beings are pretty terrible at predicting what happens next. Even a prestigious title or decades of experience doesn’t guarantee accuracy. Research shows that long-term predictions are often no better than a random coin flip.
A 20-year study led by researcher Philip Tetlock tracked over 82,000 forecasts from nearly 300 experts. The results showed that these professionals were consistently overconfident. Events they claimed were a “sure thing” failed to happen 25% of the time, while events they labeled “impossible” actually occurred 15% of the time. Having advanced degrees, specialized training, or access to private information barely improved their success rate.
#4 Framed Poster In My Parents Basement
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#5 I Found This In My Family’s Basement
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#6 At The Titanic Museum Today
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However, there are certain people who are able to make predictions far more accurately than the general population.
Through an initiative called The Good Judgment Project, Tetlock discovered a select group of everyday individuals who beat out top intelligence analysts, political pundits, and industry experts. He dubbed them “superforecasters.”
These superforecasters were not fortune tellers, nor did they have top-secret clearance or supercomputers. They were teachers, retired plumbers, filmmakers, and accountants who simply knew how to think. Tetlock studied their habits and realized that good judgment is not a rare genetic gift — it is a mindset and a set of learnable skills.
Superforecasters often gather information from many different, opposing sources to build a complete picture before making a call.
#7 From A 1997 Article On South Park
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#8 F
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#9 Oof
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The failure of judgment usually happens because of the overconfidence bias. It is the mental glitch that leads us to express absolute certainty right before we turn out to be completely wrong. Superforecasters manage to avoid this trap by staying humble, but most people default to an unwarranted sense of their own accuracy.
At the heart of this tendency is the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias where people with limited knowledge on a subject hold the highest levels of confidence. When someone fails to grasp how complex a situation really is, it becomes easy to believe they have all the answers.
The less we know, the simpler the future looks.
“It’s not a question of stupidity. Our ignorance is an everyday companion that we will all carry for the rest of our lives. And ignorance can be a bit of a trickster, darting around the corner, so we never actually get to see what it looks like,” said David Dunning, a social psychologist at the University of Michigan.
#10 This Claim About Chatgpt
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#11 Once Upon A Time
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#12 Beatles Collector’s Card From 1966
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You can see this exact same dynamic playing out in how we evaluate information online every single day. Most of us walk around believing that while everyone else is easily fooled, we are somehow immune to being tricked.
A study by the Behavioral Insights Team (BIT) highlighted this exact blind spot. In a randomized trial with over 2,000 participants in the UK, 59% felt completely confident in their ability to spot false information online. However, only 36% believed that others could do as good a job. We naturally assume we are the sharpest minds in the room while everyone else is getting misled.
“Our latest research has added to the growing evidence that social media users are overconfident in their ability to spot false information — but paradoxically this might actually be making people more susceptible to it,” says Eva Kolker, head of consumer and business markets at BIT.
#13 This Article From 2009 Claiming That Avatar Would Head Towards “Blockbuster Mediocrity”
Image source: TheEgotisticalApple
#14 Rip The Nintendo Switch
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#15 Hmm
The problem is that this confidence is often totally unearned. Past research shows that people who are the most overconfident in their abilities are actually the most vulnerable to believing and spreading misinformation. Their confidence simply does not match their actual skill.
This explains why so many historical figures, experts, and everyday internet posters make predictions that age terribly. When people get blinded by their own confidence, they stop asking questions and ignore obvious warning signs.
#16 This Meme I Sent To A Friend On 21/12/19
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#17 Safety First
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#18 Austin Needs To Do Some Soul Searching
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Even though our predictions often miss the mark, we just cannot stop making them. It is built directly into human nature.
We try to guess everything — who will take home a Super Bowl ring or an Oscar, or how many inches of snow will pile up this winter. And honestly, trying to peer into the future makes total sense. Calling stock market trends or spotting the next big tech breakthrough can make you rich. Even everyday guesses, like reading how a friend will react to bad news, help us navigate daily life.
“There’s something very human and very useful about it. Thinking about what’s going to be coming down the line allows you to make appropriate preparations today,” says Rob Kurzban, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania.
Beyond basic planning, experts point out that humans simply hate surprises. Cooking up predictions gives us a comforting sense of control over an unpredictable world.
#19 Dude Got Snapped
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#20 Surely
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#21 In 1998, Fourfourtwo Magazine Predicted David Beckham Would Like Like This (Left) In 2020. This Is How He Actually Looks Like
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What makes these wild misfires so worth scrolling through isn’t just the satisfaction of watching an overconfident claim unravel — it’s a reminder of our own blind spots.
One minute you are convinced that smartphones are just a temporary gimmick or that a new diet craze will sweep the globe forever, and the next, you’re wondering what on earth you were thinking.
The goal isn’t to stop guessing where the world is headed, but to build enough intellectual humility to laugh when the universe proves you wrong.
#22 Well That Isn’t Good
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#23 Y2k Comic
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#24 Make Remakes To Make Money
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#25 “Photorealistic Videos From A Few Sentences Is Something Only Our Great-Grandkids *Might* Have”
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#26 This Arthur Book We Found At A Yard Sale, Published In 1992
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#27 Obama Countdown Clock
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#28 Anyone Remember These Ads?
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#29 This Blockbuster Billboard From 2001
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#30 Redditor Gives His Take On The Launch Of The iPhone In 2007
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#31 “Video Games Are Just A Fad”
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#32 Saved By The Bell
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#33 Found This In The Supply Closet(It’s A Box Of Plastic Bags)
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#34 Roses Are Red, My Best Friend Is Named Chris
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#35 Guy Regrets A Financial Decision
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#36 Stefani Germanotta, You Will Always Be Famous. 🫵🏻
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#37 Hmm
#38 A Review Of The Original Star Wars
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#39 Pirate Material
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#40 This Idiot Thinking He Knew Anything About Successful TV
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#41 Oh Boy
Why this aged poorly: Cannon famously now has 12 kids and wants even more.
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#42 In My Email From 5 Days Ago… 2 Days Before They Announced They Were Adding Ads
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#43 From 2006: Tom Cruise, At 44, Is Too Old To Make Action Blockbusters
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#44 1996 – Apple, The Fall Of An American Icon
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#45 Widely Aged Like Milk Things
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#46 George Lucas On The Future Of Star Wars
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#47 “Climate Change Is More Accepted Than Ever Before, Anti Vaxx Numbers Are Dwindling”
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#48 2025
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#49 Sorry Man
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#50 Quote From Ellen In A Book My Daughter Is Reading
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#51 Probably
#52 Comments About Computers From Long Ago
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#53 Oops…
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#54 Horribly Aged Shirt I Found At My Job (Thrift Store)
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#55 This Promotional Stress Ball From Checkers
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#56 This E3 1996 Promo For Sonic Xtreme For The Sega Saturn
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#57 Google Ad From 1999
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#58 A Passing Fad
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#59 A 1950s Magazine Ad Shows A Tip On How To Dispose Of Batteries
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#60 Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Global Box Office Collection On Day 3: $927 Million. Supergirl’s Total Box Office Collection Worldwide: $125 Million
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#61 The Odyssey “Flopping” At The Theaters
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#62 Men In Black (1997) Had A Poorly Aged Prediction About The Minidisc
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#63 This Article Published About K-Pop After South Korea Lifted A Ban On Japanese Media In 1998
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#64 This Review For Perks Of Being A Wallflower
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#65 An Imdb Review Of The Game Show “Don’t” (2020) And Adam Scott (The Host)
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#66 A Paper From 1963. Vietnam Proceeded To Win The War In 1975
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#67 This Statement From 2024 Aged Like Milk
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