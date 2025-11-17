A Picture Tells A Thousand Words: 50 Beautiful “Old Photos”

Studying history provides us with a better understanding of the present, and if you’re someone who prefers to learn through visual media, then the Facebook page ‘Old Photos’ is a must-see.
With 1.1 million followers, it illustrates the past with vintage shots from all over the world.
From a lady spending some time with her horse in 1899 to kids exploring the world’s largest log cabin in 1938, ‘Old Photos’ has an extensive collection that allows us to see what humanity went through to reach the point where we are today.
More info: Facebook
#1 Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930
Image source: Old Photos
#2 This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan
Image source: Old Photos
#3 A Young Woman From The 1800s
Image source: Old Photos
#4 A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904
Image source: Old Photos
#5 A Beautiful Woman From The 1920s!
Image source: Old Photos
#6 Portrait Of A Daughter Sitting With Her Father, 1870s
Image source: Old Photos
#7 Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899
Image source: Old Photos
#8 4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905
Image source: Old Photos
#9 On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old
Image source: Old Photos
#10 Learning To Ride A Bicycle, 1895
Image source: Old Photos
#11 Sunday Morning On The South Side Of Chicago, 1941
Image source: Old Photos
#12 These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927
Image source: Old Photos
#13 A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900
Image source: Old Photos
#14 Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains
Image source: Old Photos
#15 Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Self-Made Wooden Bicycle, 1912
Image source: Old Photos
#16 A Berlin Boy Sells Lemonade Using A Portable Lemonade Dispenser, 1931
Image source: Old Photos
#17 This Is The Walker Family Cabin In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA 🇺🇸.
the Walker Family (13 Total) Lived Here Before There Was A National Park. These Are The Last Two Walker Sisters Who Actually Lived Here. The Last Sister Died In 1966. The Black And White Picture Was Taken About 1960, When The Cabin Looked The Same As 150 Years Ago. The Cabin Is Now A Tourist Destination That Includes Some Of The Original Furniture And Tools
Image source: Old Photos
#18 4 Victorian Children From The 1880s
Image source: Old Photos
#19 Making The Titanic’s Anchor Chain At Hingley & Sons, 1909
Image source: Old Photos
#20 Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s
Image source: Old Photos
#21 Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906
Image source: Old Photos
#22 Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902
Image source: Old Photos
#23 A Mother And Her Children, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#24 A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904
Image source: Old Photos
#25 Portrait Of A Young Woman From Denmark. Photographed In 1895!
Image source: Old Photos
#26 The Wife Of A Pitt County, North Carolina Tenant Farmer Standing On Her Porch With Six Children In 1949
Image source: Old Photos
#27 The Oldest Known Documented Wheelie, 1936
Image source: Old Photos
#28 Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames In London, 1880
Image source: Old Photos
#29 Woman Enjoying The View On The Beach, 1910s
Image source: Old Photos
#30 Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago
Image source: Old Photos
#31 “World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964
Image source: Old Photos
#32 In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900
Image source: Old Photos
#33 A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#34 A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908
Image source: Old Photos
#35 Driver Of Combine Threshing Oats, 1940
Image source: Old Photos
#36 28 Students Of A One-Room School At La Forge Farms. Missouri, January 1939
Image source: Old Photos
#37 Roadside Camping (With A Great Auto-Tent), 1920
Image source: Old Photos
#38 A Victorian Family From The 1860’s
Image source: Old Photos
#39 A Bride Dressing Up For Her Wedding, 1890s
Image source: Old Photos
#40 This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s
Image source: Old Photos
#41 Cowboys Eating At The Chuck Wagon, Late 1800s
Image source: Old Photos
#42 Hot Dog Stand In North End, Boston, 1937
Image source: Old Photos
#43 A Family In Front Of Their Sod House In Custer County, Nebraska, 1887
Image source: Old Photos
#44 Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925
Image source: Old Photos
#45 Two Ladies Ride In An Early Car Model, 1900
Image source: Old Photos
#46 Female Gold Prospectors Pulling A Sled Loaded With Provisions, Alaska, 1898
Image source: Old Photos
#47 Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945
Image source: Old Photos
#48 The Opening Of Ellis Island In 1892
Image source: Old Photos
#49 Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936
Image source: Old Photos
#50 People Relaxing In The Sunshine During June Of 1922
Image source: Old Photos
