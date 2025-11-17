A Picture Tells A Thousand Words: 50 Beautiful “Old Photos”

Studying history provides us with a better understanding of the present, and if you’re someone who prefers to learn through visual media, then the Facebook page ‘Old Photos’ is a must-see.

With 1.1 million followers, it illustrates the past with vintage shots from all over the world.

From a lady spending some time with her horse in 1899 to kids exploring the world’s largest log cabin in 1938, ‘Old Photos’ has an extensive collection that allows us to see what humanity went through to reach the point where we are today.

#1 Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930

#2 This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan

#3 A Young Woman From The 1800s

#4 A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904

#5 A Beautiful Woman From The 1920s!

#6 Portrait Of A Daughter Sitting With Her Father, 1870s

#7 Lady And Her Horse On A Snowy Day In 1899

#8 4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905

#9 On The Left, Antonin Baldrman Is Pictured At 17 Years Old. On The Right, He Is 101 Years Old

#10 Learning To Ride A Bicycle, 1895

#11 Sunday Morning On The South Side Of Chicago, 1941

#12 These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927

#13 A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900

#14 Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains

#15 Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Self-Made Wooden Bicycle, 1912

#16 A Berlin Boy Sells Lemonade Using A Portable Lemonade Dispenser, 1931

#17 This Is The Walker Family Cabin In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA 🇺🇸.

the Walker Family (13 Total) Lived Here Before There Was A National Park. These Are The Last Two Walker Sisters Who Actually Lived Here. The Last Sister Died In 1966. The Black And White Picture Was Taken About 1960, When The Cabin Looked The Same As 150 Years Ago. The Cabin Is Now A Tourist Destination That Includes Some Of The Original Furniture And Tools

#18 4 Victorian Children From The 1880s

#19 Making The Titanic’s Anchor Chain At Hingley & Sons, 1909

#20 Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s

#21 Teenage Sisters Gertrude And Ursula Falke. Germany, 1906

#22 Portrait Of A Boy On A Rocking Horse, 1902

#23 A Mother And Her Children, 1910

#24 A Group Of Kids Gathered Together, Massachusetts, 1904

#25 Portrait Of A Young Woman From Denmark. Photographed In 1895!

#26 The Wife Of A Pitt County, North Carolina Tenant Farmer Standing On Her Porch With Six Children In 1949

#27 The Oldest Known Documented Wheelie, 1936

#28 Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames In London, 1880

#29 Woman Enjoying The View On The Beach, 1910s

#30 Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

#31 “World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964

#32 In The Kitchen Of A Montana Farmhouse, 1900

#33 A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910

#34 A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

#35 Driver Of Combine Threshing Oats, 1940

#36 28 Students Of A One-Room School At La Forge Farms. Missouri, January 1939

#37 Roadside Camping (With A Great Auto-Tent), 1920

#38 A Victorian Family From The 1860’s

#39 A Bride Dressing Up For Her Wedding, 1890s

#40 This Bride And Groom Were Photographed In The 1860s

#41 Cowboys Eating At The Chuck Wagon, Late 1800s

#42 Hot Dog Stand In North End, Boston, 1937

#43 A Family In Front Of Their Sod House In Custer County, Nebraska, 1887

#44 Two Boys Going Fishing, Texas, 1925

#45 Two Ladies Ride In An Early Car Model, 1900

#46 Female Gold Prospectors Pulling A Sled Loaded With Provisions, Alaska, 1898

#47 Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

#48 The Opening Of Ellis Island In 1892

#49 Boy Selling Coca Cola From A Roadside Stand, 1936

#50 People Relaxing In The Sunshine During June Of 1922

