The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

The International Pet Photography Awards have announced the finalists for their 2026 competition, highlighting some of the year’s most remarkable images of companion animals. Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to recognize excellence in pet photography while showcasing the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling behind the genre.
This year’s competition was the largest to date, attracting 4,220 entries from photographers in 48 countries. The finalists were selected across 12 categories, with four new additions making their debut: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone, and Studio, joining established categories such as Action, Creative, Documentary, Canine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Pets and People, and Open Portrait.
The images were evaluated by a panel of 27 internationally recognized animal photographers and industry experts, with finalists determined by the highest combined scores across multiple submissions. The category winners, along with the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year, will be announced during a live online ceremony on August 1, 2026. Until then, we’ve selected some of our favorite finalist photographs for you to enjoy below.
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#1 Pets And People Category – “Teenagers” By Jaana Vuola
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#2 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Smiling Seahorse” By Roberta Holden
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#3 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Curious Icelandic Horse Foal, Huldumey And Mare Hyndla” By Iris Van Velzen
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#4 Documentary Category Finalist – “Working As A Team” By Rebecca Williams
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#5 Pets And People Category – “Compassion” By Jaana Vuola
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#6 Pets And People Category – “Gentle” By Jaana Vuola
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#7 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Cattitude” By Belinda Richards
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#8 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Tempest Storm” By Adam Claus
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#9 Studio Category – Finalist By Rachel Mccready
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#10 Phone Category – “Blending With Light And Dust” By He Huapei
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#11 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Oldie Friends” By Diane Bliessen
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#12 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Teddy’s Tribute” By Jennifer Chassagnol
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#13 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “It’s A Catastrophe!” By Belinda Richards
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#14 Phone Category – “Peeking Cat” By He Huapei
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#15 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “The Lucky Ones” By Jennifer Chassagnol
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#16 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (1)” By Cris Skinner
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#17 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (2)” By Cris Skinner
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#18 Pets And People Category – Finalist By Linda Glomb
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#19 Studio Category – Finalist By Rachel Mccready
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#20 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “The Fairywood Watcher” By Lenne Renders
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#21 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Claws Monet: Mischief” By Katie Brockman
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#22 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “The Watchman” By Adam Claus
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#23 Pets And People Category – Finalist By Linda Glomb
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#24 Action Category Finalist – “A Podenco Thing” By Linda Glomb
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#25 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “A Piece Of Art” By Kairi Laiapea
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#26 Action Category Finalist – “Levitating” By Chantal Levesque
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#27 Action Category Finalist – “Hop, Skip And Jump” By Frankie Adamson
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#28 Action Category Finalist – “Untamed Momentum” By Jodie Grieve
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#29 Action Category Finalist – “Time To Run” By Laetitia Delval
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#30 Action Category Finalist – “Weightless” By Shandess Griffin
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#31 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Call Of The Wild” By Callie Soden
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#32 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Hidden Waterfall” By Marc Vandijck
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#33 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Boreal Bear” By Natalie Hodges
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#34 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Echoes Of Elegance” By Renate Zuidema
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#35 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Small Gesture” By Kelly Borgers
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#36 Documentary Category Finalist – “Joy Against The Odds” By Magdalena Szklarska
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#37 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Hero’s Leap” By Nicole Hrustyk
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#38 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Pause To Untangle Ice Fishing By Dog Sled In Northwest Greenland” By Roberta Holden
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#39 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “The Sheriff Never Left Old Town” By Laura Brockhoff
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#40 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Majestic Friesian” By Renate Zuidema
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#41 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Winter Whiskers” By Betty Brodie
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#42 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Golden Perch” By Betty Brodie
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#43 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Tongue Out” By Katie Brockman
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#44 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “The Back View” By Katie Brockman
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#45 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Wodan The Aristocat” By Mirka Koot
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#46 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Starstruck” By Andrea Zachrau
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#47 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Within The Dark There Is Light” By Lisa Olson
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#48 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Queen Of The Castle” By Sanna Sander
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#49 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Jump” By He Huapei
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#50 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Little Snake And The Nutan” By Ellen Reus
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#51 Open Portrait Category Finalist By Louise Wolbers
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#52 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “It’s All In The Yellow” By Noel Lakeman-Strijdonk
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#53 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Amazing Grace” By Callie Soden
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#54 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Temptation” By Callie Soden
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#55 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Her Master’s Voice” By Inge Heimensen
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#56 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “The Vegan Hunt” By Inge Heimensen
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#57 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Pretty As A Painting” By Katie Brockman
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#58 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Kári And The Jackdaw” By Mirka Koot
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#59 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist By Katie Brockman
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#60 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (4)” By Cris Skinner
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#61 Pets And People Category Finalist By Renate Zuidema
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#62 Pets And People Category – “Sjeherazade” By Sandra Ferwerda
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#63 Pets And People Category – “Plugin To Your Wisdom” By Sandra Ferwerda
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#64 Pets And People Category – “The Dog Sees Behind Your Mask” By Sandra Ferwerda
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#65 Phone Category – “Guardian Of The Underworld” By Cerrina Smith
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#66 Phone Category – “Spring’s Sweetest Surprise” By Cerrina Smith
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#67 Phone Category – “Safe Haven” By Cerrina Smith
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#68 Phone Category – “The Watchful Gaze” By Christel Wellens
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#69 Phone Category – “Gentle Giant” By Melisa Lagemann
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#70 Phone Category – “Curious Soul” By Monica Plummer
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#71 Phone Category – “If Not Box, Why Box Shaped?” By Monica Plummer
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#72 Phone Category – “The Feline Goalkeeper” By He Huapei
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#73 Studio Category – “Moose” By Carolyn Bray
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#74 Studio Category – “Faithful Gaze” By Hanneke Naaktgeboren
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#75 Studio Category – “Work Of Art” By Katie Brockman
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#76 Studio Category – “Rescued”By Katie Brockman
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#77 Studio Category Finalist By Rachel Mccready
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