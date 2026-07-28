The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

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The International Pet Photography Awards have announced the finalists for their 2026 competition, highlighting some of the year’s most remarkable images of companion animals. Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to recognize excellence in pet photography while showcasing the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling behind the genre.

This year’s competition was the largest to date, attracting 4,220 entries from photographers in 48 countries. The finalists were selected across 12 categories, with four new additions making their debut: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone, and Studio, joining established categories such as Action, Creative, Documentary, Canine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Pets and People, and Open Portrait.

The images were evaluated by a panel of 27 internationally recognized animal photographers and industry experts, with finalists determined by the highest combined scores across multiple submissions. The category winners, along with the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year, will be announced during a live online ceremony on August 1, 2026. Until then, we’ve selected some of our favorite finalist photographs for you to enjoy below.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Pets And People Category – “Teenagers” By Jaana Vuola

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

#2 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Smiling Seahorse” By Roberta Holden

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#3 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Curious Icelandic Horse Foal, Huldumey And Mare Hyndla” By Iris Van Velzen

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#4 Documentary Category Finalist – “Working As A Team” By Rebecca Williams

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#5 Pets And People Category – “Compassion” By Jaana Vuola

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#6 Pets And People Category – “Gentle” By Jaana Vuola

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#7 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Cattitude” By Belinda Richards

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#8 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Tempest Storm” By Adam Claus

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#9 Studio Category – Finalist By Rachel Mccready

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#10 Phone Category – “Blending With Light And Dust” By He Huapei

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#11 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Oldie Friends” By Diane Bliessen

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#12 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Teddy’s Tribute” By Jennifer Chassagnol

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#13 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “It’s A Catastrophe!” By Belinda Richards

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#14 Phone Category – “Peeking Cat” By He Huapei

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#15 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “The Lucky Ones” By Jennifer Chassagnol

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#16 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (1)” By Cris Skinner

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#17 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (2)” By Cris Skinner

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#18 Pets And People Category – Finalist By Linda Glomb

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#19 Studio Category – Finalist By Rachel Mccready

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#20 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “The Fairywood Watcher” By Lenne Renders

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#21 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Claws Monet: Mischief” By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#22 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “The Watchman” By Adam Claus

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#23 Pets And People Category – Finalist By Linda Glomb

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#24 Action Category Finalist – “A Podenco Thing” By Linda Glomb

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#25 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “A Piece Of Art” By Kairi Laiapea

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#26 Action Category Finalist – “Levitating” By Chantal Levesque

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#27 Action Category Finalist – “Hop, Skip And Jump” By Frankie Adamson

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#28 Action Category Finalist – “Untamed Momentum” By Jodie Grieve

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#29 Action Category Finalist – “Time To Run” By Laetitia Delval

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#30 Action Category Finalist – “Weightless” By Shandess Griffin

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#31 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Call Of The Wild” By Callie Soden

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#32 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Hidden Waterfall” By Marc Vandijck

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#33 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Boreal Bear” By Natalie Hodges

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#34 Canine Portrait Category Finalist – “Echoes Of Elegance” By Renate Zuidema

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#35 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Small Gesture” By Kelly Borgers

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#36 Documentary Category Finalist – “Joy Against The Odds” By Magdalena Szklarska

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#37 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Hero’s Leap” By Nicole Hrustyk

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#38 Documentary Category Finalist – “A Pause To Untangle Ice Fishing By Dog Sled In Northwest Greenland” By Roberta Holden

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#39 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “The Sheriff Never Left Old Town” By Laura Brockhoff

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#40 Equine Portrait Category Finalist – “Majestic Friesian” By Renate Zuidema

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#41 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Winter Whiskers” By Betty Brodie

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#42 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Golden Perch” By Betty Brodie

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#43 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Tongue Out” By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#44 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “The Back View” By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#45 Feline Portrait Category Finalist – “Wodan The Aristocat” By Mirka Koot

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#46 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Starstruck” By Andrea Zachrau

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#47 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Within The Dark There Is Light” By Lisa Olson

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#48 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Queen Of The Castle” By Sanna Sander

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#49 In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist – “Jump” By He Huapei

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#50 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “Little Snake And The Nutan” By Ellen Reus

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#51 Open Portrait Category Finalist By Louise Wolbers

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#52 Open Portrait Category Finalist – “It’s All In The Yellow” By Noel Lakeman-Strijdonk

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#53 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Amazing Grace” By Callie Soden

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#54 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Temptation” By Callie Soden

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#55 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Her Master’s Voice” By Inge Heimensen

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#56 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “The Vegan Hunt” By Inge Heimensen

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#57 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Pretty As A Painting” By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#58 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist – “Kári And The Jackdaw” By Mirka Koot

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#59 Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#60 Pets And People Category – “I’m Your Constant In The Chaos (4)” By Cris Skinner

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#61 Pets And People Category Finalist By Renate Zuidema

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#62 Pets And People Category – “Sjeherazade” By Sandra Ferwerda

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#63 Pets And People Category – “Plugin To Your Wisdom” By Sandra Ferwerda

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#64 Pets And People Category – “The Dog Sees Behind Your Mask” By Sandra Ferwerda

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#65 Phone Category – “Guardian Of The Underworld” By Cerrina Smith

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#66 Phone Category – “Spring’s Sweetest Surprise” By Cerrina Smith

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#67 Phone Category – “Safe Haven” By Cerrina Smith

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#68 Phone Category – “The Watchful Gaze” By Christel Wellens

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#69 Phone Category – “Gentle Giant” By Melisa Lagemann

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#70 Phone Category – “Curious Soul” By Monica Plummer

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#71 Phone Category – “If Not Box, Why Box Shaped?” By Monica Plummer

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#72 Phone Category – “The Feline Goalkeeper” By He Huapei

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#73 Studio Category – “Moose” By Carolyn Bray

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#74 Studio Category – “Faithful Gaze” By Hanneke Naaktgeboren

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#75 Studio Category – “Work Of Art” By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#76 Studio Category – “Rescued”By Katie Brockman

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

#77 Studio Category Finalist By Rachel Mccready

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards Revealed Their Best Images, And Here Are 77 Of Our Favorites

Image source: petphotographyawards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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