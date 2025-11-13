30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Just in case you ever needed a reminder that our planet is a stunningly beautiful place, the fifth annual Landscape Photographer of the Year competition winners have been announced, and they don’t disappoint.
Selected from a field of nearly 3000 beautiful pictures taken by 863 photographers, the judges had the difficult task of narrowing them down to eventual winners. The overall photographer of the year, based on a folio submission of at least four nature images, was Adam Gibbs, from Canada.
But what makes great landscape photography? Is it persistence? Experience? Luck? Passion?
“Looking at Adam Gibbs’ winning nature photography portfolio, we can see a diversity of views, an understanding of light and the expert use of framing and composition,” the judges explained. “From sandy aerials to icy mountain locations, Adam’s portfolio demonstrates a range of topics, an essential component when it comes to convincing our judges that you are the International Landscape Photographer of the Year.”
Adam’s skill was perfectly complimented by the rich beauty of his native country, in particular, his local area of Vancouver Island. “It is an exceptional place,” he said. “The natural landscape is rugged, but not in your face and extremely challenging, especially the forests. I love it. However, other than the popular Canadian Rockies, the rest of British Columbia and Canada itself is highly underrated, in my opinion, as prime photo destinations for those seeking raw wilderness experiences.”
Winner of the prize for Landscape Photograph Of The Year, based on a single image, is Paul Marcellini, from the USA. Specializing in the beautiful nature views of Florida, Paul’s artistic shot of tree trunks creating an optical illusion in a swamp was simply stunning in its composition. “I seem to love every place I spend some time in, but it is the swamps of Florida that will always be my favorite habitat to explore,” Paul said. “I enjoy the challenge of trying to organize the chaos. It is also a pretty strong bet that I will be the only one out there and the solitude is great!”
Scroll down below to check out other selected wonders from the photo contest, and bask in the magnificence of Mother Nature.
#1 Appenzell, Switzerland, Simone Cmoon
#2 Landscape Photographer: Winner, Botanical Bay, Port Renfrew, Vancouver Island, Brittish Columbia, Canada, Adam Gibbs
#3 South East Coast Of Australia, Warren Keelan
#4 Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Indonesia, Weimin Chu
#5 Between Waynoka And Enid, Oklahoma, Usa, John Finney
#6 Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile, Weimin Chu
#7 Nockberge Mountains, Austria, Daniel Trippolt
#8 Solbjørnvatnet, Lofoten, Norway, Daniel Laan
#9 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year 2nd Place, Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, California, Usa, Miles Morgan
#10 2018 The Snow & Ice Award, Lapland, Finland, Ignacio Palacios
#11 Paria, Utah, Usa, Dylan Fox
#12 White Mountains National Forest, New Hampshire, Usa, Matt Macpherson
#13 Southern Usa, Thorsten Scheuermann
#14 Grosser Rachel, National Park Bayerischer Wald, Bavaria, Germany, Lukáš Veselý
#15 Gobi Desert, Mongolia, Ignacio Palacios
#16 Oregon, Usa, Nico Rinaldi
#17 Sheffield, Tasmania, Australia, Mieke Boynton
#18 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year Winner, South Eastern Usa, Paul Marcellini
#19 Sződliget, Hungary, Gabor Dvornik
#20 2018 The Sunrise / Sunset Award, Monte Fitz Roy, Patagonia, Argentina, Xiao Zhu
#21 San Antonio Pass, Cordillera Huayhuash, Peru, Matt Jackisch
#22 2018 The Exemplary Tree Award, Oslo, Norway, Ann Kristin Lindaas
#23 Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex, England, Edward Hyde
#24 Southern Iceland, Tommy Clarke
#25 Washougal, Washington, Usa, Miles Morgan
#26 Landscape Photographer: 3rd Place, Dolomites, Italy, Peter Svoboda
#27 Veadeiros Tablelands National Park, Brazil, Marcio Esteves Cabral
#28 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year 3rd Place, Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana, Usa, Roberto Marchegiani
#29 Landscape Photographer: 3rd Place, Peter Svoboda
#30 Trango Towers, Northern Pakistan, Weimin Chu
