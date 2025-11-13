30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

by

Just in case you ever needed a reminder that our planet is a stunningly beautiful place, the fifth annual Landscape Photographer of the Year competition winners have been announced, and they don’t disappoint.

Selected from a field of nearly 3000 beautiful pictures taken by 863 photographers, the judges had the difficult task of narrowing them down to eventual winners. The overall photographer of the year, based on a folio submission of at least four nature images, was Adam Gibbs, from Canada.

But what makes great landscape photography? Is it persistence? Experience? Luck? Passion?

“Looking at Adam Gibbs’ winning nature photography portfolio, we can see a diversity of views, an understanding of light and the expert use of framing and composition,” the judges explained. “From sandy aerials to icy mountain locations, Adam’s portfolio demonstrates a range of topics, an essential component when it comes to convincing our judges that you are the International Landscape Photographer of the Year.”

Adam’s skill was perfectly complimented by the rich beauty of his native country, in particular, his local area of Vancouver Island. “It is an exceptional place,” he said. “The natural landscape is rugged, but not in your face and extremely challenging, especially the forests. I love it. However, other than the popular Canadian Rockies, the rest of British Columbia and Canada itself is highly underrated, in my opinion, as prime photo destinations for those seeking raw wilderness experiences.”

Winner of the prize for Landscape Photograph Of The Year, based on a single image, is Paul Marcellini, from the USA. Specializing in the beautiful nature views of Florida, Paul’s artistic shot of tree trunks creating an optical illusion in a swamp was simply stunning in its composition. “I seem to love every place I spend some time in, but it is the swamps of Florida that will always be my favorite habitat to explore,” Paul said. “I enjoy the challenge of trying to organize the chaos. It is also a pretty strong bet that I will be the only one out there and the solitude is great!”

Scroll down below to check out other selected wonders from the photo contest, and bask in the magnificence of Mother Nature. Do you agree with the winning choices? Which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Website

#1 Appenzell, Switzerland, Simone Cmoon

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#2 Landscape Photographer: Winner, Botanical Bay, Port Renfrew, Vancouver Island, Brittish Columbia, Canada, Adam Gibbs

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#3 South East Coast Of Australia, Warren Keelan

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#4 Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Indonesia, Weimin Chu

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#5 Between Waynoka And Enid, Oklahoma, Usa, John Finney

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#6 Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile, Weimin Chu

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#7 Nockberge Mountains, Austria, Daniel Trippolt

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#8 Solbjørnvatnet, Lofoten, Norway, Daniel Laan

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#9 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year 2nd Place, Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, California, Usa, Miles Morgan

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#10 2018 The Snow & Ice Award, Lapland, Finland, Ignacio Palacios

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#11 Paria, Utah, Usa, Dylan Fox

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#12 White Mountains National Forest, New Hampshire, Usa, Matt Macpherson

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#13 Southern Usa, Thorsten Scheuermann

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#14 Grosser Rachel, National Park Bayerischer Wald, Bavaria, Germany, Lukáš Veselý

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#15 Gobi Desert, Mongolia, Ignacio Palacios

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#16 Oregon, Usa, Nico Rinaldi

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#17 Sheffield, Tasmania, Australia, Mieke Boynton

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#18 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year Winner, South Eastern Usa, Paul Marcellini

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#19 Sződliget, Hungary, Gabor Dvornik

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#20 2018 The Sunrise / Sunset Award, Monte Fitz Roy, Patagonia, Argentina, Xiao Zhu

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#21 San Antonio Pass, Cordillera Huayhuash, Peru, Matt Jackisch

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#22 2018 The Exemplary Tree Award, Oslo, Norway, Ann Kristin Lindaas

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#23 Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex, England, Edward Hyde

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#24 Southern Iceland, Tommy Clarke

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#25 Washougal, Washington, Usa, Miles Morgan

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#26 Landscape Photographer: 3rd Place, Dolomites, Italy, Peter Svoboda

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#27 Veadeiros Tablelands National Park, Brazil, Marcio Esteves Cabral

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#28 2018 International Landscape Photograph Of The Year 3rd Place, Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana, Usa, Roberto Marchegiani

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#29 Landscape Photographer: 3rd Place, Peter Svoboda

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

#30 Trango Towers, Northern Pakistan, Weimin Chu

30 Of The Most Memorable Pics From The 2018 International Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

Image source: internationallandscapephotographer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
84 Of The Creepiest Things People Ever Saw On Reddit
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Mom Of 6YO Boy Who Was Attacked By Octopus Accuses Aquarium Of Lying After Viral Incident
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
American Horror Stories: Aura-Recap
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2022
We Recorded Everyone’s Reactions To Our Pregnancy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Edited Sean Spicer’s Hitler Comments as HBO’s Veep Credits
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2017
Zodiac Signs Art From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.