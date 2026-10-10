86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

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The average person doesn’t know too much about cars. You likely know how to change a tire and how to refill your car’s oil, but you might have no idea what’s going on under the hood. Meanwhile, you might have very little knowledge about the wide range of vehicles that are currently driving around on the road.

If you’re curious about just how bizarre cars can be, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited the Weird Wheels subreddit and compiled a list of their most fascinating posts below. From strange creations that don’t even look street legal to unique, antique cars that are somehow still running, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the vehicles that you’d love to take for a spin!

#1 I Just Dragged A 1976 Citicar Car Home

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: BuildBreakFix

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

#2 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Deluxe Roadster

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: earthmoonsun

#3 1967 Oldsmobile 70-X Toronado

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: HoneyRush

When looking for a new car, most buyers prioritize practicality. They’re focused on finding a safe, fuel-efficient, affordable vehicle that will get them from Point A to Point B. But for those who aren’t scared of thinking outside the box, there are plenty of unconventional options out there. As long as the car is legally allowed on the road, drivers can go nuts.

Now, if you’re wondering what makes a car street legal, Progressive has a detailed explanation for vehicles in the United States. Any car purchased from a dealership should be legally allowed on the road, but you won’t have the same guarantee if you buy from a private party. If they’ve made certain modifications to the vehicle or failed to have necessary repairs done, the car may no longer qualify as street legal.       

#4 Inside Out Golf

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: K0EN1G5EGG

#5 From 2017, Hasn’t Gone In To Production Yet

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: made_anaccountjust4u

#6 That’s Cool

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: n33zyas123

To be allowed on the roads, a car must meet the legal requirements for ground clearance and emission control, tires and brakes, bumpers and license plates, headlights and hood, and the mirrors and windshield. If, for example, a car doesn’t have an external side mirror on the driver’s side, it will not be considered street legal.

There are also requirements that the inside of the vehicle must meet. Every seat must have a working seat belt, and the steering wheel must be functioning properly, of course. Something that not everyone knows is that a car’s horn must be audible at a minimum distance of 200 feet from the car. However, it cannot be unnecessarily loud or harsh. And a proper rearview mirror is required for vehicles with a rearview window. 

#7 Donkervoort D8 Coupe

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Ebonystealth

#8 1970 Mazda Rx-500

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Ebonystealth

#9 Jay Ohrberg’s ‘Double Wide’ Limousine. Built By The Man Who Also Created The ‘American Dream’ Superlimo

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Compact8909

If a vehicle is not street legal, Progressive warns that it’s going to be very difficult to get insurance for it. But some people still consider it worth it to modify their vehicles in extreme ways. This might include adding a loud exhaust that exceeds the state’s limits on noise. It’s also common for truck owners to get their vehicle lifted past the legal limits. However, if the truck is too high up, it can be considered a danger to the driver and other drivers on the road.     

#10 1985 Honda City R W/ Motocomp

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Vital0ne

#11 A 1976 Land Cruiser Fj 40 Turned Into A Hot Rod

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: AnonymousWaterBucket

#12 I See Your Beetle Cycle And Raise You A Beetle And Go-Kart Combo

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: ezquir3

On the flip side, modifying a vehicle to turn it into a low rider can be illegal as well. Once it starts scraping the pavement or curbs, it might be a problem. Meanwhile, adding underbody neon lights to a vehicle may mean that it’s no longer street legal. Typically, drivers are prohibited from adding any extra lights to their vehicle that might make it easier for them to impersonate police. Even though some additional lights may look cool, they won’t be worth it when they result in you getting an expensive ticket.    

#13 Jetsons Style Vw Bug

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: jzmk3

#14 My 89 Vette Rebody, Made From 9 Other Cars

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Scifieartist909

#15 The Peacemaker. It’s For Sale. Owned By A Cult Called, “The Twelve Tribes”

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: joeltb

Now, if this list is inspiring you to go out and find your own unique, yet street-legal, vehicle, Hertz has some advice for how to go about doing that. When it comes to tracking down a rare vehicle, they explain that there are magazines, books, and websites full of expert information on where to find rare and classic cars. Buying opportunities will be limited, but you can find out about them if you know where to look. You might need to attend some car shows and chat with rare car owners to get the inside scoop, but the journey is part of the fun!   

#16 Full-Sized Porsche 917 Replica That Conceals A 1:32-Scale Working Wooden Slot Car Track Faithful To The Iconic Le Mans Raceway

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: StyleBosse

#17 1938 Dymaxion

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: peter-s

#18 Hot Soup Truck

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: earthmoonsun

Depending on what kind of rare vehicle you’re looking for, Hertz notes that there is likely a car club out there dedicated to it. From there, you may be able to find online forums all about that specific vehicle, as well as tips and tricks on how to purchase one. You might even realize that the car you had been dreaming of isn’t the perfect one for you and that another is actually better. Once you determine which vehicle suits you and your lifestyle best, then you can focus on how to acquire it.           

#19 “The Big Wind” Oil Firefighting Truck – Old T-34 Tank With Two Mig 21 Jet Engines Mounted On Top To Extinguish Oil Well Fires

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: f22raptorsRsexy

#20 Australian “Cab-Under” Trucks: To Maximize Deck Space And Bypass Strict Length Laws, The Driver’s Cab Was Pushed Completely Under The Cargo

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: StrategyMore5356

#21 The Newly Revealed Tesla Cybertruck, The Next Pontiac Aztek

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Compact8909

When it comes to purchasing a rare vehicle, Hertz suggests taking a mechanic with you to inspect the car. You’ll want to know exactly what you’re getting yourself into before you’ve spent thousands on the vehicle. And if any issues are discovered, you might be able to secure a significant discount. There are also many factors to consider when making a purchase like this, such as transportation of the vehicle, if it’s being sold somewhere far from where you live. Ask plenty of questions and do plenty of research to ensure that you’re getting a fair price.   

#22 1967 Plymouth Valiant Modified Into The Simpson’s Family Car!

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: DariusPumpkinRex

#23 Supertrain, The Failed TV Series That Bankrupted Nbc. This Model Cost Over $500,000

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Plethorian

#24 Photos Of The Brunei Royal Garage Have Finally Been Leaked!! …. Weird Wheels As Far As The Eye Cam See!!!

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: The_Nabisco_Thing

We would love to hear your thoughts on these unique vehicles in the comments below, pandas. Are there any that you’d like to drive yourself? Or are you happy to stick to your humble Honda instead? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring bizarre vehicles, look no further than right here! 

#25 This Beast Just Chilling In A Walmart Parking Lot With A Bike Rack On The Back

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: RUKiddingMeReddit

#26 Montana Mail Runner: Custom Ford Model A Convertible For Rugged Routes

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: CheesusChristMyDude

#27 Real Life Donald Duck’s 313, Based On An Opel Kadett B

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Schwarzes__Loch

#28 Cars In Real Life

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: milf_fucker_69

#29 Ford Model T With Optional High Water Kit Sold By Trilacoochee Ford In Green Swamp Florida

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: WonkaTXRanger

#30 The Dacora, A New American Luxury Car Startup That Intends To Compete With Rolls-Royce

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: CloudKitchen1924

#31 Bmw X5 In Iceland

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Strosys

#32 I Was Told I Should Post This Here

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Tigvee

#33 This 1995 Mercedes-Benz Vrc Concept Has Interchangeable Body Parts For A Different Look Each Time!

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Kyloz

#34 In 1940 A Fifty-Five Feet Long, Twenty Feet Wide Monster, Weighing 37 Tonnes And Designed To Have A Range Of Over 8000 Miles This Incredible Vehicle Arrived On Antarctica

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Nick-Olay

#35 A 1976 Volkswagen Sp2

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: AnonymousWaterBucket

#36 Found A Jeep Rod In Frisco, TX

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: eldri7ch

#37 Ford Transit Supervan 1 1971. Standard Transit Body, Based On Gt40 Chassis And With Mid-Mounted 5.0-Litre V8 Race Engine

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Historical-Car5553

#38 The Alaskan Land Train. Built In 1950 And Equipped With 54 Wheel Drive

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: GildedKnighto

#39 The Aptera Is So Efficient That The Solar Panels On The Top Can Generate 40 Miles Of Range Per Day

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: PriveCo

#40 Vector W8. Almost 30 Years Old And Still Looks Like It Came From The Future

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Vangler Concept

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Pepper_dude

#42 A Customized 1959 Cadillac

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: meufancheo

#43 Is It A Van Or Is It A Helicopter..?

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: FogduckemonGo

#44 Smalltoe. The World’s Smallest Rideable Motorcycle

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: NinetiethPercentile

#45 Subaru Brat Camper Designed By Jay Nelson – San Francisco

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: rockystl

#46 I Saw A Caloni Truck In Türkiye

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Berkann7

#47 Someone Posted A Short Wheelbase Vw. How About A Super Short Bus

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: pjsssjas

#48 The New Mail Truck…

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Alarmed-Natural3595

#49 1972 Maserati Boomerang – Steering Wheel

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: NewSovietUnion

#50 And There Is This Thing

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Jsmooth716

#51 There’s A Good Reason Ferraris Are So Expensive To Own. Take This Clutch Replacement For Example

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: hashtagmiata

#52 Can’t Believe How Nice And Practical It Is

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: TrainingAccording807

#53 “Slammed” Shopping Cart

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#54 Box Van I Saw At Work

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: WantDebianThanks

#55 We Converted A 1976 Mini Into A Mini Mack Dump Truck For Fun!

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: visiontruckgroup

#56 Saw This On The Road, What The Hell Is This?

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: destroyer6894

#57 Weird And Awesome, An Off-Road Viper

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Im_still_a_student

#58 1980 Renault 5 6×6

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: yoloyqo

#59 Hometown Gem

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: sti-guy

#60 Spotted This Out In The Wild On Saturday. I’m Not A Car Expert But From My Quick Search I Believe It’s A Lancia Stratos? Either Way You Don’t See Many On The East Coast Of Canada 😂

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: B34TBOXX5

#61 Oldsmobile Incas (1986)

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: _NextGen24_

#62 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Type K

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#63 Found Elsewhere, I Know Nothing Except Its A Buggy On Jet Skis

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#64 Back In Black: A Custom Chopped Ford Van Dubbed The ‘Bad Cut’

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Kyloz

#65 1988 Sbarro Challenge

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Moxhoney411

#66 1988 Krauser Domani, A 3-Wheeler Powered By A Bmw Engine

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Batman_wears_Crocs

#67 A Particularly Clean Mitsubishi Delica, Near My Apartment

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: -kerosene-

#68 A Unique Vintage Gem Turned Into A Car

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: CruzerDK

#69 Mercedes-Benz G4. The Predecessor Of The Super Luxury G-Wagens Of Today

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#70 This Lawnmower

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: deadtotheworld70-1

#71 1979 Corvette America. Six Cars Were Built For Gm By A California Coachbuilding Company To Test The Market On A Four Door Corvette. About 2 Survive Today

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: CaseyGamer64YT

#72 A 40% Larger 1959 Vw Convertible Richard Tupper (6′ 2″) Built With His Son And Two Shop Guys

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#73 Brubaker Box

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: willieyobslayer

#74 Fallout Themed Citroen

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: WhySoSadCZ

#75 Tracked Bike Prototype, Paris, 1938

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: BringbackMarchais

#76 I Don’t Know What This Is But I Found It In The Colorado Mountains

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#77 30-Passenger Mercedes Sprinter Van/Bus

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Drzhivago138

#78 Jehle Saphier. A “Supercar” Built In The Early 80s In Leichtenstein

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Ebonystealth

#79 1954 Mercedes ‘Blue Wonder’ Transporter

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#80 1921 (Propeller Powered) Leyat, Helica

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: [deleted]

#81 Til Of The Existence Of The Mitsuoka Buddy, A Japanese Version Of The Rav4 With The Front Of An 70’s Chevy Blazer

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: cool_school_bus

#82 Gangster 1936 Cadillac V-16 Limousine With 1-Inch-Thick Windows And Gunports

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Ellisrsp

#83 1974 Volvo C303 Found On Bat

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: fishsticks40

#84 Houston Trash

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: voxadam

#85 Dodge Demon Shooting Brake

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: Lingenfelter

#86 Someone Made A Pickup Out Of A Scion Xb

86 Weird And Wonderful Vehicles That Look Like They Rolled Out Of Another Universe

Image source: The_Elicitor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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