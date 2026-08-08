96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

There’s something about pre-loved items that gets people excited more than buying something new. Maybe it’s because they come with a story; maybe it’s because they’re of higher quality. Whatever it is, buying second-hand is becoming the norm, so much so that in 2024, 58% of American consumers bought second-hand apparel.
Yet the thrift store has so much more than just clothes. There are trinkets, furniture, decor pieces, toys, and even stunning jewelry at the thrift store. Don’t believe us? Check out this immaculate selection of finds from the “Thrifst Store Hauls” community that is all about the goodies from garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, and other second-hand shops!
More info: Reddit
#1 My Daughters Thrift Haul From Today. No Idea On Value Or History Of This Set. She Just Fell In Love With It
Image source: Kristinisyucky
#2 I’ve Had A Really Good Run The Past Week At The Thrift Shops. Found This Large Gold Bee Lamp Tonight. Wonderfully Weird, It Could Not Be Left Behind
Image source: damestillmen
#3 The Record Player Of My Dreams. Can’t Contain My Happiness For This Thrift Score For $15!
Image source: atx-garden-fairy
#4 I Thrifted A Pair Of Black Boots For $8 And To My Surprise They Had A Bag Of Rings Hidden In The Toe
Image source: MockTapestry
#5 I Got This For Free Last Night!
Image source: Popular-Week-1530
#6 Found The Disney’s Hercules Pegasus Life Sized Plush By Douglas Co. At My Local Thrift. Brought Him Home Immediately
Image source: Krocswithsocks
#7 Absolutely Speechless On My Mom’s Find This Morning At The Flea Market… She Didn’t Even Realize That These Were Marked 18k
Image source: scragry
#8 Thought I Was Buying A Purse, Found A Time Capsule Inside :’)
Image source: LegNo9469
#9 C&r But Stoked To See A Teen Boy Convince His Mom To Get Him These!
Image source: didyoubutterthepan
#10 My Grail
Image source: Srta_B
#11 I Think I’m Going To Use It As A Coffee Bar In My Dining Room ! All The Vegetables Do Remind Me Of A Gardening Table
Image source: Whole_Grape59
#12 I Just Won Thrifting. And She Works
Image source: Ok-Hedgehog3988
#13 I Drove 10 Hours To Get This Antique Chinese Wedding Bed Panel
Image source: ritualofsong
#14 Three-Panel Stained Glass Fireplace Screen
Image source: everythingsfine
#15 Got This Authentic Labubu For $1.99 Today
Image source: Meowlik
#16 This Is Literally A Rock From Their Own Parking Lot
Image source: nocoolnameguy
#17 It Happened To Me At The Bins!
Image source: leeleeballerinee
#18 Went In For New Snow Pants For My Son And Came Out With This North Face Snow Suit For 19.99
Image source: dindia91
#19 Just Found This Clock For 2 Dollars That Reads Time Using Quotes From Books!
Image source: JTwoD2
#20 Found At Goodwill For 13!
Image source: roach_circus
#21 Found This Broyhill Emphasis Room Divider For $14.99 At My Local Goodwill! In Great Shape. Fits Near Perfectly In This Little Spot In My Living Room
Image source: BeardOfWonder20
#22 Free Bin Score! Snail Tape Dispenser
Image source: EvaRawr
#23 Guys Guys I Couldnt Even Sleep In Anticipation – I Got The Lamp!
Image source: unicorncheeks28
#24 Craziest Local Thrift Score Of All Time!!!
Image source: etpx10
#25 I Bought This 20 Years Ago At A Thrift Store For $25 (It Retailed For Around $900 At The Time.) Still Going Strong And Making Me Espresso All These Years Later
Image source: brodyqat
#26 I Found The Most Whimsical Cabinet/Dresser At Goodwill Today
Image source: raptor_of_truth
#27 My Local Thrift Had A Collection I Thought Y’all Might Appreciate
Image source: peachhoneymango
#28 What Are We Thinking Of These Sunglasses I Found?
Image source: StellafromVienna
#29 Catch And Release, Hobbit Cloak Edition
Image source: butipreferlottie
#30 A Find Of A Lifetime
Image source: acebucked
#31 Picked Up This 100% Cashmere Dior Coat That Ended Up Being An Extra 20% Off Too. Paid $64
Image source: PopeAalto
#32 I Went To Goodwill For A Candle And Came Home With A Louis Vuitton For $29.99
Image source: SaintXofAllTime
#33 $2 Well Spent! Cricket Loves His New Chair
Image source: SwimmingPerfect8666
#34 I Just Want To See The Family Photo
Image source: atrimarco
#35 Ran Straight To The Register With This One — Vintage Christian Dior Monsieur 100% Silk Pajama Set!
Image source: AyRayKay
#36 I Bought This Dress From An Online Thrift Store For $80. The Tag Was Cut Off, But Based On The Fabric And Everything Else, It Feels Too High Quality To Be A Counterfeit.
Image source: Stay_Alive0504
#37 I Spent Way Too Much On This
Image source: xindierockx7114
#38 What A Find
Image source: Extension-Matter-732
#39 Chain Chomp Lamp From Goodwill!
Image source: BBN1994
#40 Didn’t Think There’d Be A Switch In The Box. I Will Never Come Down From This
Image source: liltinykitter
#41 I Will Be Riding This High All Day
Image source: Bebe_Yaga_
#42 It Finally Happened!
Image source: Brandon23z
#43 I Found Christian Louboutin Red Bottoms At Goodwill Today
Image source: Live_Laugh_Leafeon
#44 Found This $4 Continental Currency From 1776 In A Bin Of Old Photographs
Image source: BowsBeauxAndBeau
#45 Dream Find: Tiffany Lamp
Image source: 3436dtm
#46 I Work At A Thrift Store, This Was Among A Random Assortment Of Donations Given To Us
Image source: sadz6900
#47 Why Does It Feel Like I Won Lotto Over A Mac N Cheese Clock?
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#48 Today The Thirst Gods Shined Down Upon Me. 5 Bags Of Random Slides!
Image source: Salty-Balance5585
#49 Catch And Release. So Glad To Have Finally Seen One Of These Abominations In The Wild
Image source: AfterCl0ck
#50 2 Dollars At The Goodwill Bins. Truly The Most Insane Thrift Find Of My Life
Image source: SentBrok
#51 Thrifted This “Warm And Wonderful” Diana Edition Sheep Sweater For Less Than 2 Dollars (100 Egp)
Image source: mintrols
#52 Found The Coolest Lava Lamp While Thrifting. No Idea How Old It Is But I Love It So Much
Image source: princelleuad
#53 Ceramic Chip & Dip Paint Palette Tray That I Thrifted Years Ago … She Shattered Last Year And I Miss Her Terribly 😭
Image source: acocktailofmagnets
#54 Possibly The Coolest Dress I Have Thrifted
Image source: DrCatnnibal
#55 Found In My Buildings Free Stuff Area
Image source: tennant10
#56 My New $5 Clock!
Image source: NorthHouse6422
#57 Found This Super Cool, Lush Rug From A Garage Sale
Image source: miltonguesare
#58 I Have Officially Peaked
Image source: bicycle_bandito
#59 Ok Ok Ok. Deleted My Other Post, Jumped In My Car, Went Back And Got The Other 2
Image source: lo-key-glass
#60 My Number One Find Possibly Ever, 15$
Image source: Fit-Tangerine-9404
#61 Curb Find Of The Year
Image source: univvrs
#62 New With Tags Lazee Boy Sofa For $100 I’m Shaking And Two People Tried To Fight Me For It
Image source: annonne
#63 I Finally Found One Of These Statues For A Fair Price! My Cat Is Not Impressed…
Image source: aeradyren
#64 $5 For My Living Room To Suddenly Become Very Randy Baby, Yeah
Image source: ande_bean
#65 Conversation Pit Feeling Couch
Image source: Ambitious-You971
#66 Avon Snail Bottles
Image source: JawaSnack
#67 I Am Not Sure If It’s A “Haul” In The Traditional Sense, But If You’ve Got Vampires Then It Is
Image source: PincheGordito
#68 I Was Chosen By God And It Is A True Honor
Image source: UpbeatConflict
#69 $7.50? Say Less 🤩
Image source: p–py
#70 I Am 9 Months Pregnant And Yes I Tried Them On
Image source: alaskaroze
#71 Catch And Release. The Most Sequined Piece Of Furniture That Has Ever Been Sequined
Image source: Available-Medicine90
#72 Went To Goodwill To Look For A Dress, Left With A $30 Fish Guitar 🐟
Image source: DonutPlains
#73 Scored These Gothic Shelves For $5 Each On Marketplace!
Image source: SpookySnowflake
#74 100% Thrifted Housewarming Present
Image source: Inevitable_Lettuce20
#75 Spotted This For $6 On The Floor At Goodwill. Syroco Sunburst Clock, Late 60s Mcm Worth Hundreds Online. 🫠
Image source: j-rackem
#76 I Cannot Describe My Feelings About This Find Today. 4’ Tall Original Howard Smith 1978 Fabric Print For $16. His Work Is Currently Being Celebrated In A Retrospective At The Palm Springs Art Museum For Black History Month As We Speak. No Words
Image source: mindlesstwo0
#77 I Cried, When I Saw This
Image source: jamesonkh
#78 The Cutest Bag I Found!!! Took It Him With Me Right Away. He Does Have A Little Staining, So If Anyone Has Any Tips On Getting It Out, Please Lmk :)
Image source: mxchausagi
#79 Estate Sale Score $4
Image source: maz_menty
#80 My Coolest Find Of All Time, Lack Of Space In The Car Couldn’t Stop Me
Image source: Henrique_Lucas
#81 Found A Black&white Toucan Lamp!
Image source: KingGGL
#82 Greatest Custom Tee I’ve Ever Seen, Had To Buy It
Image source: jarful_of_juniper
#83 Original Nintendo Switch For 6.99
Image source: LarsSantiago
#84 Older IKEA Power Strip, I Always Loved The Transparent Plastic Aesthetic From The Late 90’s/Early 2000’s
Image source: Mecal00
#85 I Have A New Favorite Cup
Image source: Old-Scratch666
#86 Perhaps The Greatest Find Of My Life – An Incredibly Organized Toy Section
Image source: PrincessCadance4Prez
#87 Picked This Little Pin Up For $0.25 At An Antique Shop This Afternoon… German 1936 Olympic Games Badge
Image source: UrbanRelicHunter
#88 Found One Of My White Whales! Vintage IKEA Platter For $2!
Image source: Piperindigo
#89 Found This Vintage Wicker Frog Purse At Goodwill Today. The Perfect Summer Accessory At The Lake?
Image source: damestillmen
#90 Went An Estate Sale Today- One Of Those Rare Places Completely Untouched Since The 30’s Or 40’s. It Was An Old Summer Place For A Minneapolis Family, And I Found This 1920’s Table In The Basement By The Coal Bin. Not Perfect, And Never Will Be, But Now It Has A Little Life Left In It
Image source: tenglempls
#91 Found In The Bins And Couldn’t Leave It Behind
Image source: Long_Ad_5182
#92 I Think I May Have Hit The Jackpot This Morning
Image source: windblown27
#93 Does Anyone Need Any Gay Mermen Ornaments?
Image source: magicmeese
#94 Love Raccoons So My BF And I Bought This From A Thrift Store Over The Weekend. The Lady Told Me Her Aunt Had Made Some Touch UPS To The Original Print, We Didn’t See That She Had Painted On Joints Until We Got It Home. Makes It Even Better In My Opinion 🤣
Image source: kgriffitts
#95 Antique Faire For $20
Image source: LexiiBeear
#96 Finally Found One Of My Most Coveted Items Of All Time Today! Cast Iron Beetle Boot Jack For $7
Image source: cutecemetery
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