96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

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There’s something about pre-loved items that gets people excited more than buying something new. Maybe it’s because they come with a story; maybe it’s because they’re of higher quality. Whatever it is, buying second-hand is becoming the norm, so much so that in 2024, 58% of American consumers bought second-hand apparel.

Yet the thrift store has so much more than just clothes. There are trinkets, furniture, decor pieces, toys, and even stunning jewelry at the thrift store. Don’t believe us? Check out this immaculate selection of finds from the “Thrifst Store Hauls” community that is all about the goodies from garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, and other second-hand shops!

More info: Reddit

#1 My Daughters Thrift Haul From Today. No Idea On Value Or History Of This Set. She Just Fell In Love With It

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Kristinisyucky

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

#2 I’ve Had A Really Good Run The Past Week At The Thrift Shops. Found This Large Gold Bee Lamp Tonight. Wonderfully Weird, It Could Not Be Left Behind

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: damestillmen

#3 The Record Player Of My Dreams. Can’t Contain My Happiness For This Thrift Score For $15!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: atx-garden-fairy

#4 I Thrifted A Pair Of Black Boots For $8 And To My Surprise They Had A Bag Of Rings Hidden In The Toe

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: MockTapestry

#5 I Got This For Free Last Night!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Popular-Week-1530

#6 Found The Disney’s Hercules Pegasus Life Sized Plush By Douglas Co. At My Local Thrift. Brought Him Home Immediately

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Krocswithsocks

#7 Absolutely Speechless On My Mom’s Find This Morning At The Flea Market… She Didn’t Even Realize That These Were Marked 18k

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: scragry

#8 Thought I Was Buying A Purse, Found A Time Capsule Inside :’)

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: LegNo9469

#9 C&r But Stoked To See A Teen Boy Convince His Mom To Get Him These!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: didyoubutterthepan

#10 My Grail

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Srta_B

#11 I Think I’m Going To Use It As A Coffee Bar In My Dining Room ! All The Vegetables Do Remind Me Of A Gardening Table

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Whole_Grape59

#12 I Just Won Thrifting. And She Works

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Hedgehog3988

#13 I Drove 10 Hours To Get This Antique Chinese Wedding Bed Panel

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ritualofsong

#14 Three-Panel Stained Glass Fireplace Screen

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: everythingsfine

#15 Got This Authentic Labubu For $1.99 Today

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Meowlik

#16 This Is Literally A Rock From Their Own Parking Lot

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: nocoolnameguy

#17 It Happened To Me At The Bins!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: leeleeballerinee

#18 Went In For New Snow Pants For My Son And Came Out With This North Face Snow Suit For 19.99

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: dindia91

#19 Just Found This Clock For 2 Dollars That Reads Time Using Quotes From Books!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: JTwoD2

#20 Found At Goodwill For 13!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: roach_circus

#21 Found This Broyhill Emphasis Room Divider For $14.99 At My Local Goodwill! In Great Shape. Fits Near Perfectly In This Little Spot In My Living Room

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: BeardOfWonder20

#22 Free Bin Score! Snail Tape Dispenser

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: EvaRawr

#23 Guys Guys I Couldnt Even Sleep In Anticipation – I Got The Lamp!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: unicorncheeks28

#24 Craziest Local Thrift Score Of All Time!!!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: etpx10

#25 I Bought This 20 Years Ago At A Thrift Store For $25 (It Retailed For Around $900 At The Time.) Still Going Strong And Making Me Espresso All These Years Later

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: brodyqat

#26 I Found The Most Whimsical Cabinet/Dresser At Goodwill Today

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: raptor_of_truth

#27 My Local Thrift Had A Collection I Thought Y’all Might Appreciate

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: peachhoneymango

#28 What Are We Thinking Of These Sunglasses I Found?

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: StellafromVienna

#29 Catch And Release, Hobbit Cloak Edition

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: butipreferlottie

#30 A Find Of A Lifetime

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: acebucked

#31 Picked Up This 100% Cashmere Dior Coat That Ended Up Being An Extra 20% Off Too. Paid $64

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: PopeAalto

#32 I Went To Goodwill For A Candle And Came Home With A Louis Vuitton For $29.99

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: SaintXofAllTime

#33 $2 Well Spent! Cricket Loves His New Chair

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: SwimmingPerfect8666

#34 I Just Want To See The Family Photo

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: atrimarco

#35 Ran Straight To The Register With This One — Vintage Christian Dior Monsieur 100% Silk Pajama Set!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: AyRayKay

#36 I Bought This Dress From An Online Thrift Store For $80. The Tag Was Cut Off, But Based On The Fabric And Everything Else, It Feels Too High Quality To Be A Counterfeit.

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Stay_Alive0504

#37 I Spent Way Too Much On This

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: xindierockx7114

#38 What A Find

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Extension-Matter-732

#39 Chain Chomp Lamp From Goodwill!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: BBN1994

#40 Didn’t Think There’d Be A Switch In The Box. I Will Never Come Down From This

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: liltinykitter

#41 I Will Be Riding This High All Day

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Bebe_Yaga_

#42 It Finally Happened!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Brandon23z

#43 I Found Christian Louboutin Red Bottoms At Goodwill Today

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Live_Laugh_Leafeon

#44 Found This $4 Continental Currency From 1776 In A Bin Of Old Photographs

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: BowsBeauxAndBeau

#45 Dream Find: Tiffany Lamp

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: 3436dtm

#46 I Work At A Thrift Store, This Was Among A Random Assortment Of Donations Given To Us

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: sadz6900

#47 Why Does It Feel Like I Won Lotto Over A Mac N Cheese Clock?

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#48 Today The Thirst Gods Shined Down Upon Me. 5 Bags Of Random Slides!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Salty-Balance5585

#49 Catch And Release. So Glad To Have Finally Seen One Of These Abominations In The Wild

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: AfterCl0ck

#50 2 Dollars At The Goodwill Bins. Truly The Most Insane Thrift Find Of My Life

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: SentBrok

#51 Thrifted This “Warm And Wonderful” Diana Edition Sheep Sweater For Less Than 2 Dollars (100 Egp)

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: mintrols

#52 Found The Coolest Lava Lamp While Thrifting. No Idea How Old It Is But I Love It So Much

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: princelleuad

#53 Ceramic Chip & Dip Paint Palette Tray That I Thrifted Years Ago … She Shattered Last Year And I Miss Her Terribly 😭

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: acocktailofmagnets

#54 Possibly The Coolest Dress I Have Thrifted

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: DrCatnnibal

#55 Found In My Buildings Free Stuff Area

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: tennant10

#56 My New $5 Clock!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: NorthHouse6422

#57 Found This Super Cool, Lush Rug From A Garage Sale

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: miltonguesare

#58 I Have Officially Peaked

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: bicycle_bandito

#59 Ok Ok Ok. Deleted My Other Post, Jumped In My Car, Went Back And Got The Other 2

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: lo-key-glass

#60 My Number One Find Possibly Ever, 15$

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Fit-Tangerine-9404

#61 Curb Find Of The Year

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: univvrs

#62 New With Tags Lazee Boy Sofa For $100 I’m Shaking And Two People Tried To Fight Me For It

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: annonne

#63 I Finally Found One Of These Statues For A Fair Price! My Cat Is Not Impressed…

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: aeradyren

#64 $5 For My Living Room To Suddenly Become Very Randy Baby, Yeah

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ande_bean

#65 Conversation Pit Feeling Couch

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Ambitious-You971

#66 Avon Snail Bottles

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: JawaSnack

#67 I Am Not Sure If It’s A “Haul” In The Traditional Sense, But If You’ve Got Vampires Then It Is

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: PincheGordito

#68 I Was Chosen By God And It Is A True Honor

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: UpbeatConflict

#69 $7.50? Say Less 🤩

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: p–py

#70 I Am 9 Months Pregnant And Yes I Tried Them On

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: alaskaroze

#71 Catch And Release. The Most Sequined Piece Of Furniture That Has Ever Been Sequined

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Available-Medicine90

#72 Went To Goodwill To Look For A Dress, Left With A $30 Fish Guitar 🐟

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: DonutPlains

#73 Scored These Gothic Shelves For $5 Each On Marketplace!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: SpookySnowflake

#74 100% Thrifted Housewarming Present

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable_Lettuce20

#75 Spotted This For $6 On The Floor At Goodwill. Syroco Sunburst Clock, Late 60s Mcm Worth Hundreds Online. 🫠

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: j-rackem

#76 I Cannot Describe My Feelings About This Find Today. 4’ Tall Original Howard Smith 1978 Fabric Print For $16. His Work Is Currently Being Celebrated In A Retrospective At The Palm Springs Art Museum For Black History Month As We Speak. No Words

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: mindlesstwo0

#77 I Cried, When I Saw This

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: jamesonkh

#78 The Cutest Bag I Found!!! Took It Him With Me Right Away. He Does Have A Little Staining, So If Anyone Has Any Tips On Getting It Out, Please Lmk :)

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: mxchausagi

#79 Estate Sale Score $4

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: maz_menty

#80 My Coolest Find Of All Time, Lack Of Space In The Car Couldn’t Stop Me

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Henrique_Lucas

#81 Found A Black&white Toucan Lamp!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: KingGGL

#82 Greatest Custom Tee I’ve Ever Seen, Had To Buy It

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: jarful_of_juniper

#83 Original Nintendo Switch For 6.99

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: LarsSantiago

#84 Older IKEA Power Strip, I Always Loved The Transparent Plastic Aesthetic From The Late 90’s/Early 2000’s

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Mecal00

#85 I Have A New Favorite Cup

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Scratch666

#86 Perhaps The Greatest Find Of My Life – An Incredibly Organized Toy Section

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: PrincessCadance4Prez

#87 Picked This Little Pin Up For $0.25 At An Antique Shop This Afternoon… German 1936 Olympic Games Badge

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanRelicHunter

#88 Found One Of My White Whales! Vintage IKEA Platter For $2!

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Piperindigo

#89 Found This Vintage Wicker Frog Purse At Goodwill Today. The Perfect Summer Accessory At The Lake?

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: damestillmen

#90 Went An Estate Sale Today- One Of Those Rare Places Completely Untouched Since The 30’s Or 40’s. It Was An Old Summer Place For A Minneapolis Family, And I Found This 1920’s Table In The Basement By The Coal Bin. Not Perfect, And Never Will Be, But Now It Has A Little Life Left In It

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: tenglempls

#91 Found In The Bins And Couldn’t Leave It Behind

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Long_Ad_5182

#92 I Think I May Have Hit The Jackpot This Morning

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: windblown27

#93 Does Anyone Need Any Gay Mermen Ornaments?

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: magicmeese

#94 Love Raccoons So My BF And I Bought This From A Thrift Store Over The Weekend. The Lady Told Me Her Aunt Had Made Some Touch UPS To The Original Print, We Didn’t See That She Had Painted On Joints Until We Got It Home. Makes It Even Better In My Opinion 🤣

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: kgriffitts

#95 Antique Faire For $20

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: LexiiBeear

#96 Finally Found One Of My Most Coveted Items Of All Time Today! Cast Iron Beetle Boot Jack For $7

96 Times People Hit The Jackpot At The Thrift Store And It Was Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)

Image source: cutecemetery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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