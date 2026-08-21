“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

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We deal with objects every day without giving their inner workings all that much thought. That is, until something goes wrong and they mysteriously stop working. If we’re lucky, sometimes it’s only a battery that needs replacing or a port that needs cleaning. But there are more serious cases, too. And that’s when, for the adventurous, the screwdrivers come out, sleeves are rolled up, and metaphorical guts are spilled. It’s hard not to see the appeal.

Sure, there’s something rewarding about fixing something yourself. It certainly beats having to replace it. But there’s also something innately satisfying about seeing an object’s innards—all those moving parts packaged so neatly and discreetly that we forget they’re even there. And that’s kind of the appeal of many of the cross-sections we’ve gathered for you today. You might never have stumbled upon objects like these, let alone had the opportunity or means to cut them open yourself. But there’s something fascinating about seeing what’s hidden beneath the surface, and surprisingly often, the results can be pretty exquisite.

#1 Cross Section Of Cables

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: HairySquid68

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

#2 Firework Shell

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Dannythegirl

#3 This Rock In New Zealand

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

People have been cutting things open for centuries, whether driven by scientific curiosity or simply the need to understand how something works. To dissect something, after all, as Miranda Trimmier writes, “is a procedure, a way of looking, an investigation.”

We’ve probably all experienced some version of it with a fruit (particularly if it was an expensive exotic import)—slicing into it can expose a whole hidden world of seeds, chambers, and intricate patterns you likely couldn’t have imagined were there from the outside. Or maybe you’ve been mesmerized by the rings on a sawn tree trunk, a collective record of the fallen giant’s age, with each ring telling a story about its growing conditions over the years.

#4 Elephant’s Foot

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#5 Beautiful Fukang Meteorite

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: kikootwo

#6 A Brand New Hd750, Ge CT Scanner ~ Coverless

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

Botanists similarly take fine sections of stems, roots, and leaves to study the delicate architecture of plant anatomy. Often the results are quietly beautiful, pinned on many a Pinterest board. And geologists dig a little deeper still, cutting and polishing rocks to expose layers of geological history in a single cross-section.

But it’s a principle that extends beyond the natural world, too. Conservators can take careful, sometimes microscopic, cross-sections of paintings to examine their layers of paint and materials. Even the objects we build ourselves—buildings, batteries, engines, circuit boards—hold structures invisible from the outside, waiting to be exposed through a clean cut or a cutaway diagram.

#7 Range Rover

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: TwiceBakedProduction

#8 Zippo Lighter

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#9 A Bowling Ball

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

In each case, cutting through something offers a perspective we simply can’t get from the outside. And that impulse isn’t hard to understand: when something is unfamiliar, mysterious or simply intriguing, there’s a natural temptation to look beneath the surface and figure out what’s going on.

As Trimmier writes, “When a body is mysterious, you cut it open. You peel back the skin and take stock of its guts. It is the science of an arrow, the epistemology of a list. There and here and look: You tick off organs, muscles, bones. Its belly becomes fact.”

#10 Cross Section Of A Headphone Plug And Jack (AKA 1/8″ Or 3.5mm Phone Plug)

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: ris8_allo_zen0

#11 The Alvord Meteorite, Found On An Iowa Farm In 1976, Iron Octahedrite Weighing 38.5 Lbs/17.5 Kg, About 18″/45.7cm Across

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: jaykirsch

#12 Cross Section Of A Whale Rib

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: fjbruzr

Sure, Trimmier was writing specifically about dissection (a squid in this case), but it’s a beautiful metaphor for our impulse to look closer at the world around us, to turn the unknown into the known and see things differently—“your eyes,” she says, “you hope, are new.”

But sometimes we don’t need to learn or understand anything from an object laid open in front of us to find it deeply satisfying. It can certainly be demystifying, but sometimes the appeal is more visual: the clean cut, the symmetry, the neat arrangement of layers previously hidden. Just think of slicing into a cake and revealing perfectly even layers of sponge and icing. You don’t need to know anything about baking—or even have baked it yourself—to appreciate how pleasing that can be to look at.

#13 Nautilus Shell Cut In Half. The Chambers Are Clearly Visible And Arranged In A Logarithmic Spiral

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: bigmeat

#14 Termite Mound

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: 7LeagueBoots

#15 Rattlesnake Rattle [500×375]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

It’s kind of like our fascination with knolling, the practice of arranging objects at neat right angles until a messy desk or toolbox becomes something oddly soothing to look at. We see it all the time on the grid: a runner’s race-day essentials or a photographer’s gear presented in flatlay form.

Cutting something open does the same thing, just from the inside out: it takes an object’s hidden complexity and lays it out, flat and legible, for you to admire. You don’t need to know why a baseball is layered the way it is, what that strange stuffing inside a Zippo is, or how on earth Mother Nature created something so intricately structured. Simply seeing any of it sliced clean in two is satisfying enough.

#16 Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Gave Me A Perfect Cross Section

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: bezododo

#17 Tortoise Skeleton/Shell

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: fubbleskag

#18 An Accordion Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Wolfdijon

And that’s exactly why this list is so compelling: sometimes looking really is enough. Sure, it’d be satisfying to saw through some of these ourselves—but cakes aside, that’s not always realistic, convenient, or even a good idea. Luckily, there are people out there willing to do the cutting for us, saving us the mess while giving us a peek inside.

#19 Rather Than Build A New Cruise Ship, Silversea Has Decided To Cut Their Current Ship In Half With “Military Precision” And Add Another 50 Feet Of Space Right In The Middle Of The Vessel. The Project Cost $100 Million And Took Over 450,000 Man Hours To Cut The 36,000 Ton Ship In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: AmericanActionHero

#20 This Jawbreaker Nearly Perfectly Broken In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Raikoh067

#21 Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: infernal2ss

#22 Spring Ring Jewelry Clasp

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: persistentlyfluffy

#23 Rubber Ducky Cut In Half To Show The Bacteria! When Was The Last Time You Sanitized Your Rubber Ducky?

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#24 Fancy Donut Cake Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Leonard_Potato

#25 This Chair At My Local Furniture Store

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: oneyozfest182

#26 Pearls

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#27 Mammoth Tusk Cross Section

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: BetaKeyTakeaway

#28 Poppy Capsule

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Provincial Archiv

#29 Pine Cone

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

#30 Friend Said I Should Put This Here: Peony Bud

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: dapeetree

#31 Had To Cut A Sunflower In Half Today At Work, Thought It Might Be Appreciated Here

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Charissh

#32 The Bloodwood Tree, When Cut, Bleeds A Bright Red-Colored Sap Which Looks Like Fresh Blood From A Wound. When Trees Are Only Damaged (Not Completely Chopped Down), This Sticky Blood-Like Sap Actually Seals The Cut And Heals It

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: KimCureAll

#33 Cactus Cut In Half: Not What I Expected

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#34 Inside Of A Frag Grenade

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: EnigmaEcstacy

#35 “Lasagna” Style Bulb Planting

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: commoninja352

#36 Tree Fern Cross Section

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: RyanSmith

#37 The Human Heart

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Neutrahl

#38 Office Printer

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: theearthvolta

#39 2 Cans Of Soup Cut Perfectly In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: RhinoMan2112

#40 Geode

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

#41 Ibm Laptop [960×960]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: tet5uo

#42 A Mature Hedge (Photo: Paul Debois)

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#43 100 Pair Telephone Cable

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: ShaggysGTI

#44 Layers Of Sediment

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

#45 A Cross-Section Of A Middles Ages Era Castle Latrine Shaft

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Whey-Men

#46 Geologist Cut Rock In Half, Found The Cookie Monster

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: A_Pluto_Shaped_Pool

#47 A Russian Submarine

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#48 Jet Engine

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: AlfvanBeem

#49 Paint Waste Drain

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: btsclan

#50 Cutaway Of A Water Heater From A Home With Hard Water

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: -ksguy-

#51 Porcelain Toilet Base In The Plumbing Lab At George Brown College

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#52 Gameboy Games Cut In Half! (Inspired By An Eli5 Post)

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: bendale

#53 Inside A Fire Alarm Switch

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Michael_Scofield91

#54 Cut Banana Tree Trunks

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: RyanSmith

#55 Hms Victory Wooden Model Cross Section

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: youngsyr

#56 A Lock

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

#57 Nuclear Waste Barrel

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sparky4

#58 Cargo Ship

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

#59 Baseball

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

#60 This Stalactite Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: SteelyGlint009

#61 Model Of A 17th Century English Merchantman Ship

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: eratropicoil

#62 Cut-Away Of A Boiler In A Steam Locomotive. National Railway Museum

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: anon

#63 Baseball

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Roger Smith

#64 Canadian Pennies: Pre- And Post-1996

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#65 This Toothpaste Tube Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: White_Shade

#66 A Visa Credit Card

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: iiiicpdiiii

#67 A Fire Hydrant

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source:  Waterjet Channel – Daniel Adair

#68 Amazon Echo

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Fixedsit

#69 Three Light Bulb Generations

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Pipinpadiloxacopolis

#70 A Tape Measure

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Waterjet Channel

#71 A Cup Of Noodles

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: unreqistered

#72 A Shoe Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: dexusnl

#73 Bucket Of Fried Chicken Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: jaykirsch

#74 Kiwano Melon Cut In Half

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: RyanSmith

#75 Cereus Cactus

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Tangopaso

#76 Artichoke

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: tedd4u

#77 A King Crabber In Calm Water On The Bering Sea Showing Carb In The Holds

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Due-Understanding871

#78 Camera Lens Cutaway

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#79 Tank (Leopard 1?) Cross Section

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: guetzli

#80 What Happens When A Sphere Of Aluminum 1cm In Diameter Hits A Block Of Aluminum At ~15,000 Mph. Space Debris Impact Research Conducted By The Esa

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: omarpower123

#81 Golden Gate Bridge Cable – 27,572 Cables Bundled Together

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sonalperera

#82 Wasp Nest

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#83 The “Love Boat” In LEGO

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Whey-Men

#84 Pepper Mill [736×968]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

#85 A Canelé Is A French Pastry With A Custard Center And Caramelized Crust

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#86 Lime

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: CanadianGreg1

#87 Home Of The Simpsons. 742 Evergreen Terrence, Springfield

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: eddyeuan

#88 Cross-Section Of $277m U.S. Navy Minesweeper Being Dismantled And Hauled Away

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Antitypical

#89 Roman Well [3264×2448]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

#90 Outcrop Of A Coal Seam In Antarctica [xpost /R/Humanforscale][850×1290]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

#91 Deck Of Cards Cut In Half [4032 X 3024] [oc]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: jglenn1562

#92 Berlin Wall [864×864]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Cropitekus

#93 1950s Era U.S. Bomb Shelter Design [1200 X 954]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: Whey-Men

#94 Ss Bessemer – An Experimental Victorian Steamship With An Anti-Roll Passenger Cabin, 1875. [1500×1206]

“Not What I Expected”: 86 Interesting And Surprising Photos Of Objects Cut In Half

Image source: sverdrupian

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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