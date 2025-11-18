50 Pieces Of “Vandalism” That Only Make Cities More Interesting, As Shared On This Online Group

Rebellion can be an art form. And what’s a more ‘F You, I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’ art form than graffiti? It’s not simply about ‘sticking it to the man,’ either – it is a legitimate kind of art. Some of the most famous contemporary artists also dabbled in graffiti and street art, from Keith Haring and Jean Michel-Basquiat to Shepard Fairey and Banksy.
So, this time, we’re dedicating some time to explore the depths of graffiti and street art. The community r/Graffiti is a place for enthusiasts and appreciators alike. We’ve compiled a list of the most fascinating entries and present them to you here.
Below, you will also find our short chat with graffiti artist Uzio. He told Bored Panda more about how graffiti doesn’t necessarily have to involve spray paint, how he chooses locations for his artworks, and about how being a graffiti artist doesn’t mean you must be an outlaw.
More info: Uzio Art | Instagram | TikTok
#1 Mural Is Intentionally Painted Upside Down To Reflect Right Side Up On The Water
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Harriet Tubman Mural Painted On The Side Of A Wall
Image source: goodlyearth
#3 Really Beautiful And Powerful Staitment
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#4 This Street Art Looks Absolutely Insane
Image source: reddit.com
#5 @fanakapan Does Some Unreal “Balloon Graff” 3D Realism
Image source: Grovsey
#6 Vile With Bonus Before Pic
Image source: boriswong
#7 A Tenniscourt By Jan Is De Man
Image source: Bierrr
#8 Big Paws Kitten Street Art
Image source: RedBanana99
#9 Amazing Street Art By Smug In Glasgow
Image source: langshot
#10 Graffiti In Some Abandoned Building In Europe By Artist Vile
Image source: hashamean
#11 Never Been An Art Fan In My Life. This Street Art By Eduardo Kobra Makes Me Emotional
Image source: yoyodomino69
#12 Some Beautiful Mural Work In Aruba 🇦🇼
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Street Art By L7matrix
Image source: Tosscraft
#14 Amazing Aches Graffiti Hat Mimic Rgb Displays
Image source: ElCaza89
#15 Beautiful Street Art
Image source: Phlogistoned
#16 Abandoned Ddr Hospital Near Berlin, Germany
Image source: yoschii97
#17 There Is A Ton Of Work In Eastern Market, Downtown Detroit. This Is One Of My Favorites
Image source: NoemaTheory
#18 I Just Finished This Mural!
Image source: mnhaverland
#19 This Skeleton Graffiti Is Stunning
Image source: Guatonomo
#20 Impressive Snake Mural On A Staircase
Image source: bsurfn2day
#21 An Artist Surprised A Man With A Mural Where He Loves To Sit
Image source: slob-on-mi-knob
#22 Norway Street Art
Image source: dittidot
#23 This Street Art In Berlin
Image source: NoLimits007
#24 The Big Graffiti On This Factory In Hämeenlinna Finland
Image source: JJnnYY
#25 I Painted This 3D Street Art Today At A Festival
Image source: PunchyMcSkeletor
#26 Some Impressive Pieces By Pichiavo (Duo Of Artists From Valencia, Spain)
Image source: The–Weasel
#27 Cool Street Art
Image source: Phlogistoned
#28 Praying Mantis (Artist: Odeith, Portugal)
Image source: The–Weasel
#29 I Was Given The Opportunity To Paint My First Ever Mural And This Is The Result!
Image source: DimitriSirenko
#30 Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson 🇨🇦 Toronto, CA
Image source: ThePeoplesLannister
#31 Fox Meets Fox Mural In London (Photo: Matthew Maran)
Image source: earthmoonsun
#32 Somewhere In Czech Republic
Image source: reddit.com
#33 That’s Some Pretty Cool Graffiti
Image source: GallowBoob
#34 Lit Piece By Vile
Image source: marcurrann
#35 Street Art In France
Image source: goodlyearth
#36 Just Having A Snooze
Image source: BigPimpin91
#37 Anamorphic Octopus
Image source: Jonliveira
#38 Cool Graffiti In Dublin
Image source: zsimko
#39 Melbourne, Au
Image source: Bon_Von_Jaques
#40 Don’t Know Who Or Where, But I Like It
Image source: Bierrr
#41 Denver Has Some Pretty Cool Murals And Street Art
Image source: Jaydischord74
#42 Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: miniPanther
#43 Street Art
Image source: collective_cognition
#44 Psbattle: This Building With Graffiti
Image source: albene
#45 Tlou Street Art In Brazil
Image source: johnppd
#46 Drippy
Image source: boriswong
#47 Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows
Image source: bondtruluv
#48 Just Random Graffiti I Found Today
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Blesea
Image source: Bierrr
#50 Tom And Jerry
Image source: sirkittens-jr
