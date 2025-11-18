50 Pieces Of “Vandalism” That Only Make Cities More Interesting, As Shared On This Online Group

Rebellion can be an art form. And what’s a more ‘F You, I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’ art form than graffiti? It’s not simply about ‘sticking it to the man,’ either – it is a legitimate kind of art. Some of the most famous contemporary artists also dabbled in graffiti and street art, from Keith Haring and Jean Michel-Basquiat to Shepard Fairey and Banksy.

So, this time, we’re dedicating some time to explore the depths of graffiti and street art. The community r/Graffiti is a place for enthusiasts and appreciators alike. We’ve compiled a list of the most fascinating entries and present them to you here.

Below, you will also find our short chat with graffiti artist Uzio. He told Bored Panda more about how graffiti doesn’t necessarily have to involve spray paint, how he chooses locations for his artworks, and about how being a graffiti artist doesn’t mean you must be an outlaw.

More info: Uzio Art | Instagram | TikTok

#1 Mural Is Intentionally Painted Upside Down To Reflect Right Side Up On The Water

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Harriet Tubman Mural Painted On The Side Of A Wall

Image source: goodlyearth

#3 Really Beautiful And Powerful Staitment

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#4 This Street Art Looks Absolutely Insane

Image source: reddit.com

#5 @fanakapan Does Some Unreal “Balloon Graff” 3D Realism

Image source: Grovsey

#6 Vile With Bonus Before Pic

Image source: boriswong

#7 A Tenniscourt By Jan Is De Man

Image source: Bierrr

#8 Big Paws Kitten Street Art

Image source: RedBanana99

#9 Amazing Street Art By Smug In Glasgow

Image source: langshot

#10 Graffiti In Some Abandoned Building In Europe By Artist Vile

Image source: hashamean

#11 Never Been An Art Fan In My Life. This Street Art By Eduardo Kobra Makes Me Emotional

Image source: yoyodomino69

#12 Some Beautiful Mural Work In Aruba 🇦🇼

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Street Art By L7matrix

Image source: Tosscraft

#14 Amazing Aches Graffiti Hat Mimic Rgb Displays

Image source: ElCaza89

#15 Beautiful Street Art

Image source: Phlogistoned

#16 Abandoned Ddr Hospital Near Berlin, Germany

Image source: yoschii97

#17 There Is A Ton Of Work In Eastern Market, Downtown Detroit. This Is One Of My Favorites

Image source: NoemaTheory

#18 I Just Finished This Mural!

Image source: mnhaverland

#19 This Skeleton Graffiti Is Stunning

Image source: Guatonomo

#20 Impressive Snake Mural On A Staircase

Image source: bsurfn2day

#21 An Artist Surprised A Man With A Mural Where He Loves To Sit

Image source: slob-on-mi-knob

#22 Norway Street Art

Image source: dittidot

#23 This Street Art In Berlin

Image source: NoLimits007

#24 The Big Graffiti On This Factory In Hämeenlinna Finland

Image source: JJnnYY

#25 I Painted This 3D Street Art Today At A Festival

Image source: PunchyMcSkeletor

#26 Some Impressive Pieces By Pichiavo (Duo Of Artists From Valencia, Spain)

Image source: The–Weasel

#27 Cool Street Art

Image source: Phlogistoned

#28 Praying Mantis (Artist: Odeith, Portugal)

Image source: The–Weasel

#29 I Was Given The Opportunity To Paint My First Ever Mural And This Is The Result!

Image source: DimitriSirenko

#30 Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson 🇨🇦 Toronto, CA

Image source: ThePeoplesLannister

#31 Fox Meets Fox Mural In London (Photo: Matthew Maran)

Image source: earthmoonsun

#32 Somewhere In Czech Republic

Image source: reddit.com

#33 That’s Some Pretty Cool Graffiti

Image source: GallowBoob

#34 Lit Piece By Vile

Image source: marcurrann

#35 Street Art In France

Image source: goodlyearth

#36 Just Having A Snooze

Image source: BigPimpin91

#37 Anamorphic Octopus

Image source: Jonliveira

#38 Cool Graffiti In Dublin

Image source: zsimko

#39 Melbourne, Au

Image source: Bon_Von_Jaques

#40 Don’t Know Who Or Where, But I Like It

Image source: Bierrr

#41 Denver Has Some Pretty Cool Murals And Street Art

Image source: Jaydischord74

#42 Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: miniPanther

#43 Street Art

Image source: collective_cognition

#44 Psbattle: This Building With Graffiti

Image source: albene

#45 Tlou Street Art In Brazil

Image source: johnppd

#46 Drippy

Image source: boriswong

#47 Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

Image source: bondtruluv

#48 Just Random Graffiti I Found Today

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Blesea

Image source: Bierrr

#50 Tom And Jerry

Image source: sirkittens-jr

