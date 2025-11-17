50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On The “Something I Made” Online Group (New Pics)

Have you ever wandered through a store and thought, I could do that myself? Well, there are some truly creative people who took this emotion to heart and started making something. And through the magic of the internet, they are able to share these things with the world. 

The “Something I Made” internet group gathers creatives to share their DIY projects, from embroidery to painting, and even sculpting! We also reached out to Sara, from the Kitschy Stitcher to learn a bit more about embroidery and other DIY projects. So be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below!

More info: Instagram

#1 Something I Made With Pencils On Paper

Image source: fabiodesenhando2

#2 I’m So Happy With How This Custom Needle Felted Dog Turned Out! What Do You Think?!

Image source: TwoFeltedFox

#3 Started Painting After I Lost My Job And It’s Actually Going So Well I’ve Been Making Rent

Image source: iartnewyork

#4 Needle Felted Donkey Sculpture

Image source: Uniquewoolgifts

#5 I Made A Dragon Out Of Discarded Bottle Caps

Image source: Tyromonium

#6 I Handburned This Armadillo On Basswood

Image source: dirk_the_pyrographer

#7 My Charcoal Drawings From Last Year (Swipe For Full Pics, See Body Text For Full Info)

Image source: alexflemingart

#8 I Painted A Cup Of Coffee In Watercolor

Image source: juliaockert

#9 I Designed A Hummingbird Earring Of Only 1.36 Cm And Tried To Carve Out Its Feathers

Image source: COPPERTISTWU

#10 I Made This Gown And My Friend Photographed Her Beautiful Grandma Wearing It

Image source: MOASSincoming

#11 «northern Sky In Early Spring» Sweater I Knitted

Image source: soulartes

#12 Rainy Road, My Oil Painting On A Canvas Panel 12″X16″

Image source: kznsq

#13 I Made Some Cats In Flying Saucers

Image source: yoyo138

#14 Leather Messenger Bag I Made Recently

Image source: Mrhydez

#15 I Made This Ceramic Mallard Duck!

Image source: happyclaypot

#16 River Anapo Here In Sicily, Me, Oils, 2017

Image source: StevenBeercockArt

#17 I Hand-Embroidered Entomological Collection

Image source: MossAndFloss

#18 Jewelry With Pomegranate Seeds Made By Me From Polymer Clay And Epoxy Resin :)

Image source: fairyclay_88

#19 I Drew A… Magical Bookcase Mushroomy Moon

Image source: Nerdy_Goat

#20 Needle Felted Fox Sculpture Made By Me

Image source: Uniquewoolgifts

#21 Polymer Clay Berries Made By Me

Image source: fairyclay_88

#22 Just Wanted To Share A Painting I Finished Today. Oil On Canvas, 61 X 76 Cms

Image source: GeneralPrestigious13

#23 I Made American Gothic In Stained Glass…with Pugs

Image source: yoyo138

#24 My Designer Dress In A Folk Style

Image source: EVALIZA

#25 I Love Sunsets, So I Made This One

Image source: florifyingmoments

#26 Made My Wedding & Reception Dresses

Image source: Odd-Butterfly1052

#27 I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel

Image source: samanamana

#28 I’m A Young Bladesmith In South Africa And I Made This Knife That I Called ‘African Sunset ‘

Image source: Dessitroya

#29 I Made Elaine’s Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It

Image source: markhizio

#30 My First Serious Attempt At Wood Carving! Made This Feather Spoon Out Of Limewood :)

Image source: TheWitchcrafter

#31 Jacket I Made From A Sleeping Bag!

Image source: ropedropdesign

#32 Can’t Draw Images Worth A Darn, But Patterns All Day

Image source: FriggnNarsty

#33 Got Inspired By Pinterest And Gave My Ordinary Denim Shorts Some Summer Vibes ☀️

Image source: wikkiwonka

#34 Run Away With Me. Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

Image source: nobrakes1975

#35 One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months

Image source: Sylvadragon

#36 Winterproof Cactus

Image source: MrMrsGlass

#37 I Made A Little Nut Goblin To Guard My Succulents!

Image source: Spooky_Gecko

#38 Oil Paintings I Made On Thrifted Fabric Sheets

Image source: sydedunn

#39 I Made Camel Wool And Cotton/Linen Hoodies For Spring

Image source: kozak3

#40 Made My Boyfriend A Backpack As A Birthday Present! It’s Either 2 Months Late Or 10 Months Early

Image source: soggybutter

#41 I Painted A Little Picture Of A Little Void!

Image source: Old_Climate

#42 I Made A Mouth Chair Out Of An Old Folding Lawn Chair

Image source: sealcouch

#43 Starry Night 3.0

Image source: magicnikki1213

#44 I Made These Nature Inspired Necklaces, And They Feel Magical!

Image source: hazelwoodcottage

#45 Just Finished This Crochet Bag 😊

Image source: Cat_Crochet

#46 The Rainbow Shawl I Made With A 1 Skein Of Yarn. Size 75×39 Inches After Blocking

Image source: AlyonaBerezka

#47 Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently

Image source: clintseed

#48 I Made This Medieval Fantasy Outfit For My BF: Shirt, Doublet, Sash And Pants

Image source: fel0ra

#49 Portraits Of Hades & Persephone In Stained Glass

Image source: GildedMoth

#50 I Made Some Neon Paper Clips!

Image source: isotropy

Patrick Penrose
