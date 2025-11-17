50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On The “Something I Made” Online Group (New Pics)

Have you ever wandered through a store and thought, I could do that myself? Well, there are some truly creative people who took this emotion to heart and started making something. And through the magic of the internet, they are able to share these things with the world.
The “Something I Made” internet group gathers creatives to share their DIY projects, from embroidery to painting, and even sculpting! We also reached out to Sara, from the Kitschy Stitcher to learn a bit more about embroidery and other DIY projects. So be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below!
More info: Instagram
#1 Something I Made With Pencils On Paper
Image source: fabiodesenhando2
#2 I’m So Happy With How This Custom Needle Felted Dog Turned Out! What Do You Think?!
Image source: TwoFeltedFox
#3 Started Painting After I Lost My Job And It’s Actually Going So Well I’ve Been Making Rent
Image source: iartnewyork
#4 Needle Felted Donkey Sculpture
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#5 I Made A Dragon Out Of Discarded Bottle Caps
Image source: Tyromonium
#6 I Handburned This Armadillo On Basswood
Image source: dirk_the_pyrographer
#7 My Charcoal Drawings From Last Year (Swipe For Full Pics, See Body Text For Full Info)
Image source: alexflemingart
#8 I Painted A Cup Of Coffee In Watercolor
Image source: juliaockert
#9 I Designed A Hummingbird Earring Of Only 1.36 Cm And Tried To Carve Out Its Feathers
Image source: COPPERTISTWU
#10 I Made This Gown And My Friend Photographed Her Beautiful Grandma Wearing It
Image source: MOASSincoming
#11 «northern Sky In Early Spring» Sweater I Knitted
Image source: soulartes
#12 Rainy Road, My Oil Painting On A Canvas Panel 12″X16″
Image source: kznsq
#13 I Made Some Cats In Flying Saucers
Image source: yoyo138
#14 Leather Messenger Bag I Made Recently
Image source: Mrhydez
#15 I Made This Ceramic Mallard Duck!
Image source: happyclaypot
#16 River Anapo Here In Sicily, Me, Oils, 2017
Image source: StevenBeercockArt
#17 I Hand-Embroidered Entomological Collection
Image source: MossAndFloss
#18 Jewelry With Pomegranate Seeds Made By Me From Polymer Clay And Epoxy Resin :)
Image source: fairyclay_88
#19 I Drew A… Magical Bookcase Mushroomy Moon
Image source: Nerdy_Goat
#20 Needle Felted Fox Sculpture Made By Me
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#21 Polymer Clay Berries Made By Me
Image source: fairyclay_88
#22 Just Wanted To Share A Painting I Finished Today. Oil On Canvas, 61 X 76 Cms
Image source: GeneralPrestigious13
#23 I Made American Gothic In Stained Glass…with Pugs
Image source: yoyo138
#24 My Designer Dress In A Folk Style
Image source: EVALIZA
#25 I Love Sunsets, So I Made This One
Image source: florifyingmoments
#26 Made My Wedding & Reception Dresses
Image source: Odd-Butterfly1052
#27 I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel
Image source: samanamana
#28 I’m A Young Bladesmith In South Africa And I Made This Knife That I Called ‘African Sunset ‘
Image source: Dessitroya
#29 I Made Elaine’s Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It
Image source: markhizio
#30 My First Serious Attempt At Wood Carving! Made This Feather Spoon Out Of Limewood :)
Image source: TheWitchcrafter
#31 Jacket I Made From A Sleeping Bag!
Image source: ropedropdesign
#32 Can’t Draw Images Worth A Darn, But Patterns All Day
Image source: FriggnNarsty
#33 Got Inspired By Pinterest And Gave My Ordinary Denim Shorts Some Summer Vibes ☀️
Image source: wikkiwonka
#34 Run Away With Me. Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me
Image source: nobrakes1975
#35 One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months
Image source: Sylvadragon
#36 Winterproof Cactus
Image source: MrMrsGlass
#37 I Made A Little Nut Goblin To Guard My Succulents!
Image source: Spooky_Gecko
#38 Oil Paintings I Made On Thrifted Fabric Sheets
Image source: sydedunn
#39 I Made Camel Wool And Cotton/Linen Hoodies For Spring
Image source: kozak3
#40 Made My Boyfriend A Backpack As A Birthday Present! It’s Either 2 Months Late Or 10 Months Early
Image source: soggybutter
#41 I Painted A Little Picture Of A Little Void!
Image source: Old_Climate
#42 I Made A Mouth Chair Out Of An Old Folding Lawn Chair
Image source: sealcouch
#43 Starry Night 3.0
Image source: magicnikki1213
#44 I Made These Nature Inspired Necklaces, And They Feel Magical!
Image source: hazelwoodcottage
#45 Just Finished This Crochet Bag 😊
Image source: Cat_Crochet
#46 The Rainbow Shawl I Made With A 1 Skein Of Yarn. Size 75×39 Inches After Blocking
Image source: AlyonaBerezka
#47 Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently
Image source: clintseed
#48 I Made This Medieval Fantasy Outfit For My BF: Shirt, Doublet, Sash And Pants
Image source: fel0ra
#49 Portraits Of Hades & Persephone In Stained Glass
Image source: GildedMoth
#50 I Made Some Neon Paper Clips!
Image source: isotropy
Follow Us