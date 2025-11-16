50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

If you’ve ever made something with your own hands, you know how invaluable that thing has become. All the effort, planning and failing, thinking and redoing, searching for perfection, and then realizing it doesn’t exist is something that makes a hand-knit scarf, a pair of socks, a book nook, or any other DIY thing very special.
The Reddit community known as “Something I Made” celebrates people’s efforts in creating their miscellaneous projects by showcasing the result and proving to us all that if we’d try, we could do it too.
Below we wrapped up some of the most beautiful and creative things people created, so upvote your favorite DIY projects as you scroll. Also, be sure to check out our previous feature with more posts from “Something I Made.”
#1 I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated
Image source: UnusualSandwich7802
#2 I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel
Image source: GeneralPrestigious13
#3 I Made A Stained Glass Panel Of Swedish Chef For My Pantry Door
Image source: yoyo138
#4 I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle – It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes
Image source: flyingalbatross1
#5 My Newest Drawing
Image source: BensDrawings
#6 I Create Custom Needle Felted Pet Replicas From Photographs
Image source: TwoFeltedFox
#7 Made This Little Constellation Bat!
Image source: killurconscience
#8 Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A “Little”. She Said Sarcastically “Yes, For Sure You Can!” – So I Made A Box For Her
Image source: kasspehr
#9 Made This Embroidery A Month Ago. I Like It So Much
Image source: embroiderybynusik
#10 I Made A Reversible Astronomy Hoodie!
Image source: TrollShark21
#11 I Recently Knitted An Ocean Blue Sweater, My Favorite Colors
Image source: soulartes
#12 A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby
Image source: sneving
#13 An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called “Valley Of The Disco Moon”
Image source: Space_Velvet
#14 I Made A Möbius Loop Out Of Ash
Image source: unwinding
#15 Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack
Image source: OlgaMalikova
#16 I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It
Image source: paulparkman
#17 This Is My Pencil Drawing Of Heisenberg, Hope You Enjoy It
Image source: Rafael-Kunstler
#18 I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder
Image source: COPPERTISTWU
#19 My Dad And I Built A Small House!
Image source: Hearing_Choice
#20 I Made A 19th Century Costume To Be A Victorian Captain America. (Everything I’m Wearing, Down To The Corset And Petticoat Were Sew By Hand)
Image source: ginniesue
#21 A Month Ago I Put My Teeny Tiny Working, Watch Cufflinks On Reddit – And Reddit Blew Us Up!
Image source: imraanio
#22 I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It’s On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs
Image source: TinyMiniToys
#23 What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details
Image source: ProfessionNo4436
#24 I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is “Desert Magic”
Image source: WildShannimal
#25 Moon Struck, Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me
Image source: nobrakes1975
#26 I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven’t Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie
Image source: Coopunder
#27 I Made Wooden Manta Ray Figure
Image source: sdwoodwork
#28 Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha
Image source: GakiVerse
#29 Made A Fridge Magnet For All My Fellow Adhd Friends
Image source: tradstickydesign
#30 I Have 7 Sisters And Every Christmas We Get Together. Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I’m Looking Forward To Christmas And Have Prepared A Gift For My Mother. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates
Image source: artglassceramic
#31 My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook, So If There Are Comments, I’ll Listen
Image source: HappyToyHouse1
#32 Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year
Image source: SnowyBrookStudios
#33 Stained Glass Window I Made A Few Years Ago
Image source: lizabelle513
#34 Lockdown Garden Bar Project
Image source: IndividualAccident71
#35 I Made These Metal Insects
Image source: mechamaster1900
#36 Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!
Image source: Fimica
#37 An Oil Painting Painted By Me
Image source: Emptyhandedpain-ter
#38 I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit
Image source: soulartes
#39 A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Horses I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You Guys Like It!
Image source: Hannahporcelain
#40 I Made A Spider Brooch
Image source: SashaShelest
#41 A Skirt I Made From A Curtain I Got At Goodwill (Made The Blouse Too)
Image source: ZetaMakesThings
#42 Ceramic Planters I Made
Image source: crazyplantlady23
#43 I Decided To Repeat My Favorite Lemon Plates In A Different Color. Which One Do You Like More – Green Or Red? Or Yellow Is Your Favorite?
Image source: artglassceramic
#44 Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay
Image source: fairyclay_88
#45 Some Things I’m Really Proud Of Creating Recently
Image source: MOASSincoming
#46 A Needle Felted Ghostie For The Spooky Season
Image source: djungelskog22
#47 I’ve Been Making These Plant Shelves Recently Out Of Hand Planed And Sanded Wood
Image source: JuneKat87
#48 Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry
Image source: Rushsculpture
#49 I Made Some Hoodies From Wool Blankets
Image source: kozak3
#50 I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper
Image source: laughowl
