50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

by

If you’ve ever made something with your own hands, you know how invaluable that thing has become. All the effort, planning and failing, thinking and redoing, searching for perfection, and then realizing it doesn’t exist is something that makes a hand-knit scarf, a pair of socks, a book nook, or any other DIY thing very special.

The Reddit community known as “Something I Made” celebrates people’s efforts in creating their miscellaneous projects by showcasing the result and proving to us all that if we’d try, we could do it too.

Below we wrapped up some of the most beautiful and creative things people created, so upvote your favorite DIY projects as you scroll. Also, be sure to check out our previous feature with more posts from “Something I Made.”

#1 I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: UnusualSandwich7802

#2 I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: GeneralPrestigious13

#3 I Made A Stained Glass Panel Of Swedish Chef For My Pantry Door

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: yoyo138

#4 I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle – It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: flyingalbatross1

#5 My Newest Drawing

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: BensDrawings

#6 I Create Custom Needle Felted Pet Replicas From Photographs

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: TwoFeltedFox

#7 Made This Little Constellation Bat!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: killurconscience

#8 Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A “Little”. She Said Sarcastically “Yes, For Sure You Can!” – So I Made A Box For Her

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: kasspehr

#9 Made This Embroidery A Month Ago. I Like It So Much

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: embroiderybynusik

#10 I Made A Reversible Astronomy Hoodie!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: TrollShark21

#11 I Recently Knitted An Ocean Blue Sweater, My Favorite Colors

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: soulartes

#12 A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: sneving

#13 An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called “Valley Of The Disco Moon”

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Space_Velvet

#14 I Made A Möbius Loop Out Of Ash

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: unwinding

#15 Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: OlgaMalikova

#16 I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: paulparkman

#17 This Is My Pencil Drawing Of Heisenberg, Hope You Enjoy It

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rafael-Kunstler

#18 I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: COPPERTISTWU

#19 My Dad And I Built A Small House!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Hearing_Choice

#20 I Made A 19th Century Costume To Be A Victorian Captain America. (Everything I’m Wearing, Down To The Corset And Petticoat Were Sew By Hand)

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ginniesue

#21 A Month Ago I Put My Teeny Tiny Working, Watch Cufflinks On Reddit – And Reddit Blew Us Up!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: imraanio

#22 I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It’s On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: TinyMiniToys

#23 What Do You Think About Combined Handmade Techniques? For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Than Painted And Made Clay Details

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionNo4436

#24 I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is “Desert Magic”

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: WildShannimal

#25 Moon Struck, Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: nobrakes1975

#26 I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven’t Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Coopunder

#27 I Made Wooden Manta Ray Figure

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: sdwoodwork

#28 Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: GakiVerse

#29 Made A Fridge Magnet For All My Fellow Adhd Friends

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: tradstickydesign

#30 I Have 7 Sisters And Every Christmas We Get Together. Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I’m Looking Forward To Christmas And Have Prepared A Gift For My Mother. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: artglassceramic

#31 My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook, So If There Are Comments, I’ll Listen

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: HappyToyHouse1

#32 Whale Shark Flask (And Cups)! One Of My Favorite Creations Even After A Year

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: SnowyBrookStudios

#33 Stained Glass Window I Made A Few Years Ago

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: lizabelle513

#34 Lockdown Garden Bar Project

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: IndividualAccident71

#35 I Made These Metal Insects

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: mechamaster1900

#36 Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Fimica

#37 An Oil Painting Painted By Me

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Emptyhandedpain-ter

#38 I Knitted Happy Sweater! Entrelac Technique Of Knit

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: soulartes

#39 A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Horses I Have Been Working Recently. Hope You Guys Like It!

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Hannahporcelain

#40 I Made A Spider Brooch

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: SashaShelest

#41 A Skirt I Made From A Curtain I Got At Goodwill (Made The Blouse Too)

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ZetaMakesThings

#42 Ceramic Planters I Made

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: crazyplantlady23

#43 I Decided To Repeat My Favorite Lemon Plates In A Different Color. Which One Do You Like More – Green Or Red? Or Yellow Is Your Favorite?

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: artglassceramic

#44 Tangerines Handmade From Polymer Clay

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: fairyclay_88

#45 Some Things I’m Really Proud Of Creating Recently

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MOASSincoming

#46 A Needle Felted Ghostie For The Spooky Season

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: djungelskog22

#47 I’ve Been Making These Plant Shelves Recently Out Of Hand Planed And Sanded Wood

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: JuneKat87

#48 Lately I Have Been Working On A New Set Of Pots. All Ready To Dry

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rushsculpture

#49 I Made Some Hoodies From Wool Blankets

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: kozak3

#50 I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper

50 Times People Made Something So Great, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: laughowl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Knitted Goose For Christmas: Here’s My Goose Toy Knitting Patterns
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Things To Say To Anti-Maskers When They Say They Have Rights? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How To Make A Museum Visit 300% More Fun
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five of the Most Romantic Ballads Performed on Glee
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2022
The Top Five Banshee Episodes (So Far)
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.