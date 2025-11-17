30 Thrifted Finds That Belong In A Museum For Being This Iconic (New Pics)

Boxes of chocolates, non-English menus in foreign countries, and shuffled song playlists all share that addictive thrill of discovering something you weren’t expecting. Thrifting, garage sales, and flea markets all operate on the exact same principle for a reason.
The “Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared” Facebook group does a pretty good job at telling you exactly what they are about. From unhinged tableware to creative lamps, explore this list of items that netizens dug up. Be sure to upvote your favorite finds and comment your thoughts and own stories below. We got in touch with the admins to find out more and we also contacted environmental speaker, climate activist, and sustainability journalist Miglė Vasiliauskaitė to learn about sustainability and thrifting.
More info: Facebook | LinkedIn
#1 I Bought This 1989 Enesco Music Box. Yes It Works! Some Of The Mice And Parts Of The Machine Move. Absolutely Adorable Reminds Me Of Cinderella. Paid $11 Value Village, Marysville Washington
Image source: Trisha Horvath
#2 This Gem Was Sitting Up High On A Shelf Where I Work (Medical Office). Apparently, It Has Sat There Half Hidden And Covered In Dust For Many Years. I Was Pretty Excited When They Said I Could Have It. Green Is My Favorite Color
Image source: Bethany Smith
#3 Got Her At A Garage Sale. The Lady Selling Her Made Her $2 So Pretty I Think
Image source: Tina Brown
#4 This Big Hippo Was Part Of A Large Lot Of Figurines I Picked Up At An Estate Sale. There Was A Smaller Pair Of Hippos With It
Image source: Jeanine Von Essen-Scharpen
#5 Helped My Fil Clean Out His Garage And Found A Bunch Of These Acrylic Animals From The 70s. This Frog Was One Of My Favorite!
Image source: Tina Bouvier Commesso
#6 At A Friend’s Barn Sale And I Said Isn’t That Depression Glass? She Said She Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About And Never Heard Of It, Told Me To Take It Home For Free!
Image source: Leeann Fecho-Bradley
#7 It’s Now One Of My Favorite Possessions And Has Taken Up Space Right On Our Kitchen Wall
Image source: Erin Patricia
#8 I Saw One Of These And Didn’t Pick It But Found This One At A Thrift Store Called Eye Of The Beholder. If You’re In Mn Check This Place Out
Image source: Laura Cooper
#9 Went To My Local Second Hand Store Found My New Fancy Dishes Got A Set Of 8 For $ 5 They Make Me Smile
Image source: Nikki Makara
#10 Found Some Neato Brass Ibex Book Ends At The Local Antique Shop Here In Salt Lake City
Image source: Lauren Miller
#11 I Bought This At The Flea Market In Athens, Greece 2 Weeks Ago. A Google Image Search Tells Me It’s Called Empoli Glass. I Was Drawn To It Because I Love Green
Image source: Suzanne Sherrill
#12 Bought This Off Market Place In “Non Working” Condition. I Fixed It Up And Cleaned It. It Works!!
Image source: Haley Holland
#13 Drove Across Town In Abq To Get This Magical Facebook Marketplace Snow Globe. It’s From The San Fransisco Music Box Company In True Mint Condition. Hardly Needed Cleaning And It Plays A Lovely, Whimsical Tune. It’s Perfect
Image source: Nikki Schaffer
#14 I’m In Love! I Got Lucky Today. Purchased For $0.99-$3.99 A Piece 🧛🏻♀️🍷 Goodwill- Cape Coral Fl
Image source: Yari Xoxx
#15 One Of My Favorite Marketplace Finds Ever! Victor And Edgar Plushies From Tim Burton’s Movie, ‘Frankenweenie’. 🖤⚡️ A Whopping $10 In Fayetteville, Nc
Image source: Kristina DeMaria
#16 Found At A Local Thrift Shop And Came Home With Us. I Don’t Know What He’s Supposed To Be, But I Love Him!
Image source: Lisa McClain-Ringer
#17 Inherited From My Grandma Recently Who Has Had This Bad Boy For 43 Years (Don’t Worry, She’s Okay, Just Downsizing!)
It sat above her stove for 20+ when I was growing up until she moved a little over a decade ago, so it was pretty dirty. I’ve been slowly and gently buffing out the old built-up dust from around the seeds. It is stamped with mccoy on the bottom, but I think it might be a popular fake. If anyone knows anything more about it, like age/whether it has lead in it, feel free to let me know lol. I plan on lead testing before making a permanent decision on where it should sit and how it should be handled. I wanted to use it for cookies, but I don’t know much about vintage ceramics and lead risks. Still, I’ve loved this thing my whole life and couldn’t be more thrilled to have my strawberry home with me! 🍓
Image source: Emily Ryner
#18 Look At This Beauty I Found At An Antique Store Today! I Told The Owner How Much I Loved It And She Just Gave It To Me! I Cannot Wait To Find It Spot In My Home!
Image source: Courtney Powell
#19 My $4 Estate Sale Find!
Image source: Marti Sue
#20 Found This On Fb Marketplace For Dirt Cheap In Az! It’s Taller Than Me! I’m In Love
Image source: Becca Downs
#21 Thrilled To Share My Latest Facebook Marketplace Find, This Beautiful Vintage Hourglass Macrame Side Table 🥰 — Omaha, Ne
Image source: Lydia Schieuer
#22 Found These Beautiful Swung Vases In Frederick, Md At A Vintage Shop. Did Not Come Home With Me But Loved The Colors
Image source: Natalia Pirrone
#23 Found This At A Thrift Store In Alabama Of Course Minus The Ring But I Absolutely Love It And It Holds Things For Me, Which Is A Plus
Image source: Anna Johnson Burdick
#24 Found This Fun Spice Rack At The Giving Tree In Topeka Ks For 19.99!
Image source: Laura Scharf Burchett
#25 I Climbed To The Back Of The Sofas All Squished Together Because I Eyed Up This Pretty Print Yesterday
I got a discount so it was also half price. Turns out to be a signed and numbered lithograph from around 1970 by the artist pla domenech from spain who was a contemporary of dali. The original gallery tag was still on the back. Unbelievable! So lucky! Those lines are a reflection. Oops!
Image source: Lola Lombard
#26 Just Saw This Amazing Set Of Lamps At Rascal Savage Vintage In Highbridge, Nj!! The Owner Also Has A Giant Falkor Head (Which She Was Nice Enough To Show Us!) A Must See!!
Image source: Tracy Lynn
#27 Found At Goodwill In Tucson, Az. Did Come Home With Me
Image source: Robert Poston
#28 Got From A Thrift Store
Image source: Russ T Shackleford
#29 Here Is The Banana Shot That Everyone Was Asking About In My Previous Post. Marketplace Find $10 Aud For Both 40” … 1050cm
Image source: Tamara OConnell
#30 🦈 🦈 🦈 Austin, Texas (Goodwill)
Image source: Aaliyah Olvera Lopez
Follow Us