50 Receipts That Prove Even A Tiny Slip Of Paper Can Be Funny And Interesting

The written word has the uncanny power to either make or break your day. And all of us have experienced it, whether we’re aware of it or not. Even a small compliment or quality quip can raise your spirits. Meanwhile, a nasty opinion or cruel comment that you read might sour your mood for the entire day. In short, what someone writes can influence others quite a bit.
You probably wouldn’t expect to find a lot of creativity, imagination, and wit in the humble receipt. However, in between the boring lines of black ink, you might stumble upon some truly stunning gems. But it takes a keen eye to spot them, as well as a server, retail worker, or shop owner with a spark of imagination to craft them.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most interesting receipts and bills that people have had the pleasure of seeing with their own two eyes. So much so that they just had to snap a picture and share it with everyone online.
We reached out to British comedy writer Ariane Sherine, who used to work in retail before, to get her thoughts on editing and how to deal with rude customers. She told Bored Panda why it’s far easier to write more than it is to write less, how to self-edit to fit a limited format, and how aspiring writers can find the motivation to create when they’re exhausted from their day jobs. You’ll find our full interview below. Ariane is the author of ‘The How of Happy’ and a range of other books. She also shares her witty insights about daily life on Twitter.
#1 A Message On The Bottom Of The Receipt From My Local Peruvian Restaurant
Image source: Skateplatypus
#2 My Library Receipt Gives Recommendations Based On My Reading History
Image source: Jynxbunni
#3 The Ink Stains On My Wet Receipt Look Like A Fantasy Map
Image source: SparksTheSolus
#4 My Receipt Came With A Cat Typed Onto It
Image source: drcoolio345
#5 The Bottom Of My Rainbow Receipt Says “Pot Of Gold!” In Binary
Image source: Cfu288
#6 This Restaurant Has A “Today In History” Section On The Receipt
Image source: cynical-cup
#7 Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today
Image source: Met76
#8 To Prevent Stores From Evading Tax, Every Receipt In Taiwan Is Automatically A Lottery Ticket, Which Can Win Up To 10 Million Dollars. 360,000 USD
Image source: tiencj88
#9 Perfectly Straight Receipt At Self Service Check Out
Image source: JoeGed123
#10 How My Grocery Store Itemizes Their Receipts
Image source: reddit.com
#11 This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split
Image source: ProTharan
#12 My Library Receipt Shows How Much Money I’ve Saved By Using The Library
Image source: 1398_Days
#13 My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts
Image source: NotTooSpecial
#14 Asked For No Tomato, They Took It Off My Bill
Image source: SenatorzSon
#15 My Coworker Got A Receipt Of Exactly $7.11 On 7/11 At 7 11
Image source: MrFoolsDay
#16 My Grandma’s 1956 Polio Vaccine Receipt. It Wasn’t Even Free
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Cashier Accidentally Prints Buyer’s Entire Purchase History
Image source: KumarShantanu04
#18 Crossed The International Dateline Today. My First Lunch Receipt In Sydney Is Timestamped 1 Minute Before My Lunch In Los Angeles
Image source: whosdamike
#19 My Dad Had A Stroke 2 Years Ago. These Are The Receipts From His Last Ride: 3000+ Miles
Image source: DucatiMunster
#20 A Short, Sad Story On A Library Book Receipt
Image source: imgur.com
#21 Saddest Receipt
Image source: Islandgurlee
#22 Double Sided Receipt
Image source: ape6669
#23 My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown
Image source: aleons00
#24 Going Through My Grandfather’s Belongings, We Found A Receipt For A Semester Of College
He paid $407.50 for tuition, room and board, and an “athletic fee” at Gettysburg College. Today, tuition at Gettysburg costs over $47,000 per year. Not including accommodations.
Image source: harshcougar
#25 My Grandma’s Hospital Bill In 1951 To Give Birth To My Mom. She Spent 4 Nights There
Image source: Joeyrollin
#26 My Burger King Order Printed On A Subway Receipt Roll
Image source: borninthegrove
#27 We Had To Hard Reset A Receipt Printer At My Job, And This Is What It Prints Out To Confirm Everything Is Back In Order
Image source: BeckonJM
#28 My Great Grandfather’s Receipt For His Wife’s Tiffany Engagement Ring Back In 1909
Image source: SkullandBoners
#29 Ordered A Beer With My Dinner Called Lucifer And The Bill Came To $666
Image source: eat-peanuts
#30 My B&N Receipt Gave Me Book Recommendations Based On My Purchase
Image source: Meikaless
#31 This Extra Detail On My Receipt
Image source: SpecialMeat5
#32 My Receipt From The Supermarket Has Advice On The Bottom For Domestic Abuse Victims
Image source: glastonbury13
#33 I Received A Regular-Sized Receipt From CVS Today
Image source: Heisengabe
#34 This Restaurant Rounded Down My Bill
Image source: Ermyeah
#35 Amazon Package (Guitar Plectrums) Used The Order Receipt As The Goods Packaging
Image source: Mr_Blue__
#36 A Collogue Recently Shared The Oldest Bill He Has In His Possession: The Bill For His Own Birth
Image source: loki2002
#37 Olive Garden Gave Me A Daily Sales Report Instead Of A Receipt
Image source: Oracle_of_Ages
#38 My Receipt Has My Car On It
Image source: ChelseyBea
#39 My Walmart Receipt Was Printed On Target Paper
Image source: ghomshoe
#40 This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally
Image source: Bleary_Eyed
#41 I Closed A Large Toy Store Today, Here’s What Most Receipts Looked Like On The Final Day Of Business
Image source: Orangejews420
#42 My Receipt From Breakfast Came With News Headlines
Image source: Walta_Crunk_Aight
#43 My Popeyes’ Receipt Has A Burger King Logo On It
Image source: dumbdotcom
#44 I Got My Receipt In Finnish And My Sister Got Hers In Dutch From The Same Restaurant In Amsterdam
Image source: str_productions
#45 Furniture We Bought From A Yard Sale Still Had The Original Receipt From 1966
Image source: TheBeardedMann
#46 My Receipt From JustEat Shows JustEat’s Account Balance
Image source: jamespayne92
#47 Found My Grandfather’s Tuition Receipt For His First Semester In College In 1925
Image source: frisbeemassage
#48 My Local Restaurant Provides A Handy Receipt For Splitting The Bill
Image source: egredd
#49 I’ve Been Using This Library Receipt As A Bookmark, Just Noticed The Checkout Date And Time
Image source: elizabeth-cooper
#50 The Cafeteria Receipt At The VA Hospital Included And Summed Up The Dietary Facts Of My Breakfast
Image source: Wessch
