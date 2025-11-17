50 Times People Noticed Such Ingenious Product Designs, They Just Had To Share Them With Everyone

Almost every product you can imagine arrives at a shop or your front door in some form of packaging (with additional layers added during transport and delivery).
The type and purpose of this container can vary tremendously, from a simple cloth bag to an elaborate gift box with laser-cut foam inlays.
However, if given enough thought, all of them can stand out from their competitors. And the subreddit r/PackagingDesign has proof. With 6.1k members, it’s not the biggest community on the platform, but since its inception in 2013, among other types of content, these folks have shared plenty of examples of aesthetics blending perfectly with functionality. Here are some of the best ones.
#1 This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin
Image source: brandonscript
#2 Great Banana Design
Image source: brandonscript
#3 Moon Cake Box Comes With A View
Image source: Latinetr
#4 The Way These Milk Jugs Line Up!
Image source: brandonscript
#5 Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design
Image source: brandonscript
#6 Beautiful Concept Packaging For Honey By Maksim Arbuzov
Image source: brandonscript
#7 Cool Design
Image source: brandonscript
#8 This Clever Packaging For Walnuts
Image source: brandonscript
#9 A Lovely 1920s Citrus-Themed Perfume Package
Image source: PokketMowse
#10 Someone Designed A Milk Carton That Changes Color As It Approaches Its Expiration Date
Image source: brandonscript
#11 On The Bottom Of My Coffee Bag
Image source: brandonscript
#12 This Ramen Cup Has A Hidden Message When You Recycle It Responsibly
Image source: brandonscript
#13 The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription
Image source: brandonscript
#14 Useful Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#15 Unique Lightbulb Packaging Design By Ig: Angelina_pischikova
Image source: brandonscript
#16 A Device That Shows How Much The Box It’s Stapled On Has Been Tilted During Shipment
Image source: brandonscript
#17 This Korean Snack Has Two Notches On The Bag, So You Can Open At The Second Notch For Easier Access In The Later Stages Of Snacking
Image source: brandonscript
#18 Fruit Juice Boxes
Image source: brandonscript
#19 Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns
Image source: brandonscript
#20 These Are Cans Designed To Look And Stack In A Way To Resemble Bamboo. The Design Is Originally By Marcel Sheishenov
Image source: brandonscript
#21 Cookie Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#22 Sunblock Bottle That Has A Built In Mirror So You Can See Your Face When Applying
Image source: im_a_dingbat
#23 Ukrainian Ice Cream Logo “Three Bears” Brand
Image source: brandonscript
#24 This Barcode
Image source: brandonscript
#25 Minimal Egg Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#26 It’s Not Often You See Something Radically Different In The World Of Wine Bottles
Image source: SliceDesign
#27 My Hp Printer Comes With A Handle On The Plastic So It Easier To Pull Out Of The Box
Image source: brandonscript
#28 Beverage Packaging Design
Image source: Worried-Sympathy-575
#29 In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor
Image source: darkstarman
#30 When Light Hits The Earrings At A Certain Angle, The Reflection Looks Like A Butterfly In Flight!
Image source: steamytech
#31 Clever Packaging For A Chalk Box From 1938, Possibly Designed By Cartoonist Al Capp
Image source: brandonscript
#32 Unusual Paint Brush Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#33 Absolutely Sick Coffee Package Design By Joshua Noom
Image source: brandonscript
#34 I’m Such A Sucker For Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#35 The Way This Biscuit Company Makes It Easier To Get Them Out Of The Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#36 The Prototype Of Carlsberg’s Plant-Based Green Fiber Bottle Which Will Degrade Within A Year. Expected To Hit Market Shelves By 2023
Image source: brandonscript
#37 I Think This May Be My Favorite Piece Of Packaging I’ve Designed So Far. Really Love How It Turned Out
Image source: brandonscript
#38 The Design Of The Packaging For My Eardrops (Tbh My Ears Feel Like This Rn)
Image source: brandonscript
#39 This Bar Code On A Danish Milk Carton
Image source: brandonscript
#40 The Packaging For These Dryer Balls
Image source: brandonscript
#41 School Assignment: Create A Logo For A Fictional Dog Food Brand
Image source: brandonscript
#42 The Mountain On A Coors Light Can Turns Blue When It’s Chilled And Ready To Drink
Image source: brandonscript
#43 Anti-Smoking Cigarette Packs
Image source: brandonscript
#44 The Way The Barcode Is An Oven Mit On The Package Of Chocolate Chips
Image source: brandonscript
#45 I’d Get Coffee From Here Just For The Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#46 Pastry Packaging For Pierre Herme By Kenya Hara
Image source: brandonscript
#47 Eco Friendly Paper Concertina Bottle Packaging
Image source: brandonscript
#48 Little Individual Olive Oil Pouch Shaped As An Olive. Found In Spain
Image source: brandonscript
#49 The Way These Images Line Up Even With Different Products
Image source: brandonscript
#50 Illuminated Foils For Labels. Self Powered. Printed On Demand. Dope Or Not?
Image source: mkratajczak
