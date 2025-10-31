“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Sometimes browse real estate listings even though I don’t have the money to buy anything yet. I just like to imagine what my life would be like if I moved into a former sardine factory in Maine or an old schoolhouse in rural Minnesota.
Turns out, there’s also a subreddit for this little hobby, too. r/OldHouses is a place where members share photos of charming, lived-in historic homes from around the world, and it’s a perfect place to get lost without spending a dime.
#1 Omg ! I Have No Words
stupid42usa
#2 C. 1900 Victorian Home Brought Back To Life!
priceypadstim
#3 Beautifully Restored 1883 Queen Anne Victorian Restored In Chelsea, Michigan
priceypadstim
#4 The 1905 Admirals House In Charleston, SC – Proof That Anything Can Be Saved
bedgetwicks04
#5 The Floors! The Floors In This $99k House Are Amazing!
oldhousesunder50k
#6 This Historic 1907 Tudor Home Is So Breathtaking!
priceypadstim
#7 1874 Second Empire House In Hudson, NY
stook_jaint
#8 Love Everything About This Home In MT. Lebanon
priceypadstim
#9 Oscar Mayer Mansion In Evanston, IL Saved From Years Of Neglect!
priceypadstim
#10 Historic 1895 Guilded Age Summer Retreat In Washington, CT
priceypadstim
#11 This Cottage In Kennebunkport, Maine Is So Charming!
priceypadstim
#12 Cool Hardware In Our New To Us 1885 House!
Acrobatic-Annual-546
#13 For Sale For The First Time Since 1936
CinnamonDish
#14 The Most Perfect Colonial Home!
priceypadstim
#15 The Inside Of Our 16th Century Home
colourmespring
#16 C.. 1742 Chanceford Hall In Snow Hill, Maryland
priceypadstim
#17 1888 Staircase Restoration
JonesRevival
#18 From My Morning Stroll This Morning, Boulevard Park Neighborhood In Sacramento, California
frdswinda
#19 Beautiful Architecture!
priceypadstim
#20 Old Wallpaper Found
LazyLlamass
#21 I Love The Bathroom In This Time Capsule! Where Can I Buy A Needle Shower Today? More Pics Of This Incredible House In The Link In Comments
oldhousesunder50k
#22 The Spooky Decorations On This Historic Home!
priceypadstim
#23 Found On R/Zillowgonewild – Seemed Like It Belongs Here
stupid42usa
#24 Does Anyone Know The Style Of This Staircase In My House?
AmyJuanita
#25 I Would Love To See This 1884 Home In Saint Louis Restored!
priceypadstim
#26 Vestibule Restoration
JonesRevival
#27 I Love This Queen Anne In The Middle Of Central Illinois
Natural-Trainer-6072
#28 My 1888 Victorian In The Full Moon
Several-Network-3785
#29 My Old House Elevator
beansproutgal0331
#30 1854 Gothic Revival
Mccomj2056
#31 Beautifully Restored 1906 Stone Castle In Minneapolis
priceypadstim
#32 Fireplaces
Inevitable_Doubt_242
#33 1920’s “Colonial Craftsman”
PlasticBrush3
#34 Finally Got The House Painted
davids163
#35 Queen Anne I Grew Up In
PhiloLibrarian
#36 Wallpaper In 1877 House
funkymugs
#37 I’m In Love ❤️ With This House! Illinois USA
Virtual-Foundation44
#38 Moved Into Our First Home! An 1860s Farmhouse
lolatheaudi
#39 Meet My Old Farmhouse
imstrongerthandead
#40 Found Under Carpet In 1920s House
Bubbly_Waters
#41 Our 134 Year-Old Grande Dame
sadhu411
#42 Currently Having My Roof Redone And Found News Papers From Mid 1800’s
Flimsy_Situation_506
#43 I Hate What Was Done To This 1939 Neoclassical!
priceypadstim
#44 Wall Finds
ghost_geranium
#45 70s Basement That’s Been Well Kept
Express_Somewhere_42
#46 First House Constructed In My Town Core Was Built In 1864, And I Rent The Basement
OFgirlwhoslost
#47 Sample Of Trove Found Behind Child Bedroom Closet Wall
probssocio
#48 Old Sears Home
Particular_Local5910
#49 I Actually Really Like This Addition!
priceypadstim
#50 What Is This Tiny Sink With No Faucet Next To The Regular Sink?
Appropriate-Stand760
