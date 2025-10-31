“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

by

Sometimes browse real estate listings even though I don’t have the money to buy anything yet. I just like to imagine what my life would be like if I moved into a former sardine factory in Maine or an old schoolhouse in rural Minnesota.

Turns out, there’s also a subreddit for this little hobby, too. r/OldHouses is a place where members share photos of charming, lived-in historic homes from around the world, and it’s a perfect place to get lost without spending a dime.

#1 Omg ! I Have No Words

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: stupid42usa

#2 C. 1900 Victorian Home Brought Back To Life!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#3 Beautifully Restored 1883 Queen Anne Victorian Restored In Chelsea, Michigan

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#4 The 1905 Admirals House In Charleston, SC – Proof That Anything Can Be Saved

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: bedgetwicks04

#5 The Floors! The Floors In This $99k House Are Amazing!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: oldhousesunder50k

#6 This Historic 1907 Tudor Home Is So Breathtaking!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#7 1874 Second Empire House In Hudson, NY

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: stook_jaint

#8 Love Everything About This Home In MT. Lebanon

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#9 Oscar Mayer Mansion In Evanston, IL Saved From Years Of Neglect!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#10 Historic 1895 Guilded Age Summer Retreat In Washington, CT

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#11 This Cottage In Kennebunkport, Maine Is So Charming!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#12 Cool Hardware In Our New To Us 1885 House!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Acrobatic-Annual-546

#13 For Sale For The First Time Since 1936

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: CinnamonDish

#14 The Most Perfect Colonial Home!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#15 The Inside Of Our 16th Century Home

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: colourmespring

#16 C.. 1742 Chanceford Hall In Snow Hill, Maryland

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#17 1888 Staircase Restoration

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: JonesRevival

#18 From My Morning Stroll This Morning, Boulevard Park Neighborhood In Sacramento, California

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: frdswinda

#19 Beautiful Architecture!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#20 Old Wallpaper Found

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: LazyLlamass

#21 I Love The Bathroom In This Time Capsule! Where Can I Buy A Needle Shower Today? More Pics Of This Incredible House In The Link In Comments

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: oldhousesunder50k

#22 The Spooky Decorations On This Historic Home!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#23 Found On R/Zillowgonewild – Seemed Like It Belongs Here

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: stupid42usa

#24 Does Anyone Know The Style Of This Staircase In My House?

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: AmyJuanita

#25 I Would Love To See This 1884 Home In Saint Louis Restored!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#26 Vestibule Restoration

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: JonesRevival

#27 I Love This Queen Anne In The Middle Of Central Illinois

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Natural-Trainer-6072

#28 My 1888 Victorian In The Full Moon

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Several-Network-3785

#29 My Old House Elevator

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: beansproutgal0331

#30 1854 Gothic Revival

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Mccomj2056

#31 Beautifully Restored 1906 Stone Castle In Minneapolis

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#32 Fireplaces

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Inevitable_Doubt_242

#33 1920’s “Colonial Craftsman”

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: PlasticBrush3

#34 Finally Got The House Painted

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: davids163

#35 Queen Anne I Grew Up In

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: PhiloLibrarian

#36 Wallpaper In 1877 House

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: funkymugs

#37 I’m In Love ❤️ With This House! Illinois USA

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Virtual-Foundation44

#38 Moved Into Our First Home! An 1860s Farmhouse

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: lolatheaudi

#39 Meet My Old Farmhouse

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: imstrongerthandead

#40 Found Under Carpet In 1920s House

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Bubbly_Waters

#41 Our 134 Year-Old Grande Dame

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: sadhu411

#42 Currently Having My Roof Redone And Found News Papers From Mid 1800’s

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Flimsy_Situation_506

#43 I Hate What Was Done To This 1939 Neoclassical!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#44 Wall Finds

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: ghost_geranium

#45 70s Basement That’s Been Well Kept

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Express_Somewhere_42

#46 First House Constructed In My Town Core Was Built In 1864, And I Rent The Basement

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: OFgirlwhoslost

#47 Sample Of Trove Found Behind Child Bedroom Closet Wall

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: probssocio

#48 Old Sears Home

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Particular_Local5910

#49 I Actually Really Like This Addition!

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: priceypadstim

#50 What Is This Tiny Sink With No Faucet Next To The Regular Sink?

“Everything Old And Residential”: This Group Celebrates Old Homes, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting New Pics

Image source: Appropriate-Stand760

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jenna Ortega’s Risky Diamond-Encrusted Look At The 2025 Emmys Has People Mindblown
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Turns Out the Background of Conan O’Brien’s Set is Inspired by Super Mario
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
Meet Tilly Norwood: The AI Actress Stirring Panic In Hollywood
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2025
Grandfathered
Grandfathered Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2015
Episode 11 of Salvation
After Episode 11 of Salvation Are You All In For a Season Two?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2017
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 14-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.