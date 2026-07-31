86 Random, But Fascinating Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The World Until Today (New Pics)

Curiosity might’ve gotten the cat, but for humans, it’s basically a survival skill. One random fact can turn into a three-hour rabbit hole, a brand-new hobby, or that one line that makes you the most interesting person at dinner.
Good news is that you don’t have to go digging for this stuff. The crowd at r/todayilearned does it for you, dropping facts so good they deserve way more than a scroll-past. This list rounds up some of the best.
Find out what wild animals in the African savanna fear the most, and learn about the fascinating history of coffee readings. Whether you’re a science nerd, a history buff, or just love super niche trivia, this list has a little something for everyone.
#1
TIL about the “Batman effect”: In an experiment, a woman appearing pregnant boarded a train. In some trials, another experimenter dressed as Batman also entered. Passengers were far more likely to offer the woman their seat when Batman was present—67.2% compared with 37.7%.
Image source: Giff95, Jon Tyson
#2
TIL that Lionel Messi was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) at age 11 and required daily Human Growth Hormone (HGH) injections until he was 14 just to reach an average height.
Image source: guy_rocco, Bryan Berlin / WikiPortraits
#3
TIL wild animals in the African savanna are twice as likely to flee from the sound of calm human conversations than from the growls of lions, with 95% of observed species recognizing humans as the ultimate “super-predator”.
Image source: PresentSurvey9464, Timon Cornelissen
Scrolling through a list of random facts feels like easy entertainment. But your brain treats every single new piece of information like a mini workout.
Research shows that picking up new facts — no matter how small — directly changes the physical structure of your brain.
Each new fact forms new connections, strengthens existing pathways, and updates old ones. Neuroscientists call this built-in adaptability “plasticity.”
#4
TIL that in 2024, William Duffy flew 24 Flat Earthers to Antarctica to observe the Midnight Sun, in which the sun stays above the horizon for the entire day, a phenomenon which would be impossible in a flat earth model. Though some changed their minds, the community still believes it was faked.
Image source: Sebastianlim, Christopher Michel
#5
TIL a man in Australia couldn’t afford the travel back home to Wales, so he mailed himself in a 30x26x38 inch crate from Melbourne to what ended up being the US. He was diverted from a direct 36-hour flight & spent 92 hrs in the crate including 22 hrs upside down which caused him to suffer greatly.
Image source: tyrion2024, Associated Press
#6
TIL Rowan Atkinson, best known as Mr Bean, was involved in a mid-air rescue when his pilot passed out. Atkinson was forced to take over the controls despite never having piloted a plane. The pilot eventually came to, after several slaps by Atkinson.
SweetPrism:
That literally sounds like a Mr. Bean skit.
Image source: borderbox, Working Title Films
In a 15-year follow-up study, researchers at the Division of Aging Research Center (ARC), Karolinska Institutet, found that building a strong cognitive reserve delays the onset of memory loss. It also keeps your mind sharp as you age.
Aging adults who engage in cognitively complex activities, such as learning how to speak a foreign language or picking up a new hobby, can actually function independently longer.
#7
TIL the 500-year-old tradition of Turkish coffee reading (kahve falı) started in the Ottoman harem not just as magic, but as a clever social loophole. Women used the “fortunes” in the cups as a safe excuse to gossip, vent, and talk about taboo subjects without getting in trouble.
Image source: CoffeeTeaJournal, Yigit Danaci
#8
TIL In 1968 Margaret Keane proved she painted the famous “big eyes” federal defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband, Walter Keane. The judge ordered a courtroom “paint-off” where Margaret painted a signature big-eyed portrait in 53 minutes, while Walter refused by claiming a sore shoulder.
Image source: GossipBottom, Margaret Keane.com
#9
TIL Casablanca (42) could not end with Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa getting back together, because the Hays Code forbade Hollywood from showing a married woman leaving her husband for another man.
Image source: extremekc, Bill Gold
For a long time, people thought the brain was fully developed after young adulthood. Scientists now know that while some parts of the brain mature by the mid-20s, the brain continues to adapt and change throughout life.
A new study by the Center for BrainHealth, published just two months ago, reveals that cognitive decline is not inevitable.
Their experiments showed that adults aged 19 to 94 improved their mental clarity, memory, and focus just by consistently engaging in daily learning habits.
“This study reminds us that our brain is not defined by age; it is defined by possibility. Humans have already expanded how long we live. Now, we are expanding how long the brain can continue to improve, disrupting the trajectory of decline that often begins in our early 30s,” says Sandra Bond Chapman, PhD, chief director of Center for BrainHealth.
#10
TIL “slumming” was a Gilded Age tourist craze, when wealthy patrons paid guides for nighttime tours of New York’s Chinatown to watch the poor. Demand got so high that operators staged fake opium dens with hired actors so the rich would get the squalor they paid for.
Image source: andmario_com, Levi Meir Clancy
#11
TIL in 2009 when Japan Airlines CEO Haruka Nishimatsu was forced to cut his employees’ salaries, he also cut his own to $90K. He also took the city bus to go to work, ate in the company cafeteria, & bought his suits at a discount store. He even knocked down his office walls so anyone could walk in.
Image source: tyrion2024, Mark Bess
#12
TIL that most restrooms are free in the USA due to activism efforts in the 70s by the Committee to End Pay Toilets in America. Membership in the Committee cost $0.25, and members received a newsletter, the Free Toilet Paper.
Image source: StretchFrenchTerry, Aibek Skakov
We are naturally wired to seek out surprising or unusual facts, so it’s not a fluke that you stumbled upon this list. Novelty has always attracted humans, and there’s a reason for that.
When we read something unexpected, like a random piece of history or a strange animal habit, our brain releases dopamine.
This chemical spark increases our focus and puts us in a better mood.
According to a 2025 study, dopamine also tells our brain what is worth remembering. Novelty, strong emotions, and personal meaning trigger dopamine, which physically reinforces our neural pathways to build lasting memories.
For example, you might sometimes forget routine tasks like locking your front door. But if a wild animal suddenly runs across the street, the sheer surprise would trigger dopamine, which will instantly lock the moment into your memory.
#13
TIL that cashier in most of USA are not allowed to sit.
Image source: CMDR_Pumpkin_Muffin, sq lim
#14
TIL towards the end of filming “Tenet,” Robert Pattinson gifted Christopher Nolan a book of Oppenheimer speeches. According to Nolan, the speeches showed Oppenheimer “wrestling with the implications of what’s happened and what he’s done.” This led to Nolan’s decision to make “Oppenheimer” (2023).
Image source: Giff95, PhilipRomano
#15
TIL Halle Berry was given a fake script for X-Men: The Last Stand that included a fake plotline which centered on Berry’s character Storm in order to trick Berry into signing on for the film. Matthew Vaughan was originally going to direct it, but quit after learning about the fake Halle Berry script.
Image source: tyrion2024, Marvel Entertainment
The bad news is that curiosity tends to decline as we age, but it is also increasingly important to our health as we get older.
A 2020 study of over 850 people found that when people start to feel like their time is running out, they subconsciously stop investing energy in learning new things. Their trait curiosity — the everyday urge to explore — diminishes.
But giving up on curiosity is a huge mistake.
A study in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews found that staying curious literally shields your brain and body from decline. It activates two key neural pathways that help fight off dementia and Alzheimer’s.
#16
TIL Tigers look orange to humans because we are trichromats, but they appear green to deer and wild boars because they are dichromats.
Image source: Emperor_Ken, AG
#17
TIL That a 2006 study found that microwaving wet sponges for two minutes destroyed 99% of coliforms, E. coli, and MS2 phages. After some fires were caused by people trying to replicate the results at home, the study’s author urged people to make sure their sponges were wet before microwaving.
Image source: MajesticBread9147, Jonathan Borba
#18
TIL a New Jersey construction worker tried to keep a $38.5M lottery-pool jackpot, told his boss he was leaving for foot surgery he never had, and filed for unemployment after claiming the prize. A jury rejected his story and awarded each of his five coworkers a $4M share.
Image source: SystematicApproach, Jonathan Cooper
While older adults might not actively hunt for random facts on their own, research shows that when you actually hand them something fascinating, their engagement spikes higher than younger peers.
“Curiosity is a psychological super virtue. It’s linked with greater life satisfaction, stronger relationships, professional success, and even a longer lifespan,” says Jonathan Schooler, a psychological researcher and professor at UC Santa Barbara.
The good news is that curiosity is not a set personality trait. It can be cultivated.
Everyday habits, like asking more questions and seeking interesting facts online, are the exact sparks that jumpstart a bored brain and get you motivated to learn again.
#19
TIL the mnemonic “Though I thought the rough man coughed while walking through the borough beneath a bough, he was only admiring the lough after a hiccough.” contains all 9 unique pronunciations of “-ough”. This is considered the hardest 4 letter sequence in English to learn.
Image source: Gnomeslikeprofit, Kaboompics
#20
TIL Michael Jackson’s high pitched wasn’t his natural voice, his natural voice was deeper than the one he presented in public.
Image source: Agreeable_Low7092, Matthew Rolston
#21
TIL that President Mobuto of Zaire (DR Congo) was so corrupt that his personal budget exceeded the budget for all roads, schools, and hospitals of the country combined. He embezzled $5 billion over his reign. Much of the country’s foreign aid received was diverted to him personally.
Image source: Gnomeslikeprofit, aboodi vesakaran
You might be excited to share some of these facts with your colleagues and friends, and science actually encourages you to do so.
When people share novel information or show intense curiosity during conversations, they are instantly rated by peers as significantly warmer, more attractive, and engaging.
#22
TIL That James Earl Jones and Arnold Schwarzenegger Worked Closely Together on the Movie Conan. Jones giving acting lessons, Schwarzenegger giving physical training.
Image source: dibship, Dino De Laurentiis Corporation
#23
TIL the domestic silk moth (Bombyx mori) does not exist in the wild. After 5,000 years of selective breeding it can no longer fly, has lost its camouflage pigments, and the males need human help to find a mate. It is entirely dependent on humans to survive.
Image source: Ok-Perception7624, Ark. Agricultural Experiment Station
Notice how children ask endless questions because everything is new? As adults, we don’t run out of mysteries or wonders; we either stop noticing them or get used to them.
That is exactly why lists like this matter. They act as a gateway, pushing you to challenge what you think you know and dive into fascinating corners of the world you never would have explored otherwise.
So pick your favorite facts, share them with someone later today, and watch what happens — to your mood, your conversations, and your brain.
#24
TIL that Alan Napier had never read comic books and did not know about Batman. He told his agent “It was the most ridiculous thing I had ever heard of. He said, ‘It may be worth over $100,000.’ So I said I was Batman’s butler”. Napier played Alfred on 111 episodes of the 1966 TV show.
#25
TIL the 2011 film “The Worst Movie Ever!” sold just one ticket over its opening weekend, grossing $11, the lowest opening film in history. The director stated the low gross was not intended as a publicity stunt, and attempts to locate the individual who paid to see the film have so far failed.
Image source: Kyzzz, Driving With Our Eyes Shut.
#26
TIL that once dominant mobile phone manufacturer Nokia had both an “iPhone-like” smartphone prototype and plans for a phone application store in 2004, but cancelled the concepts because they didn’t believe in their potential. Just couple of years later Apple would find massive success with both.
Image source: PeasantLich, Stas Knop
#27
TIL Thomas Jefferson wrote “our fellow subjects” in his rough draft of the Declaration of Independence, then erased “subjects” while the ink was still wet and wrote “citizens” over it. The edit was suspected for decades but only confirmed in 2010 by hyperspectral imaging at the Library of Congress.
Image source: ralphbernardo, Rembrandt Peale
#28
TIL We have never observed a red dwarf star fading, because the universe hasn’t existed long enough for that to happen.
Image source: yen223, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
#29
TIL that E.L. James, author of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy, began the first book as a Twilight fanfiction and wrote a significant portion of the text on her BlackBerry.
Image source: altrightobserver, Dollar Gill
#30
TIL the robber Jeffrey “Roofman” Manchester who evaded custody by living inside stores, left a single fingerprint in his secret living quarters: A DVD of “Catch Me If You Can”.
Image source: Zaptagious, North Carolina Department Of Adult Correction
#31
TIL Argentina was the catalyst behind the invention of soccer’s yellow/red card system. In 1966, their captain refused an expulsion, later blaming language barriers. To prevent this kind of situation in the future, the universal color-coded system was developed so all players understand the calls.
Image source: br_ph, Omar Ramadan
#32
TIL a hermit monk wrote a furious letter to the Church for not electing a pope fast enough, so they responded by making him pope. He refused and attempted to flee into the woods. The only noteworthy thing he did as pope was changing rules so popes could resign, and being the first pope to resign.
Image source: geosunsetmoth, Niccolò di Tommaso
#33
TIL when Shirley Temple retired from movies at age 22 in 1950, she discovered that her father had “drastically mismanaged” her money by making bad investments. Out of the $3.2 million she had earned during her career, only $44K remained in her trust account. She said “I wasn’t upset; I was shocked.”
Image source: tyrion2024, Unknown author
#34
TIL researchers won the 2025 Ig Nobel Chemistry Prize for proposing eating Teflon as a zero calorie food. They cited 1960s DuPont studies where rats fed a 25% Teflon diet lost weight with no signs of toxicity, and patented it as a meal additive, but gave up after the FDA would not approve it.
Image source: Kyzzz, Adam Jones from Kelowna
#35
TIL that Anne Frank had an older sister, Margot Frank. According to Anne’s own diary, Margot kept a diary of her own, which has never been found and is now considered lost literature.
Image source: Patrickpro_YT, Photo Collection Anne Frank House
#36
TIL in 2013 a man survived treading water for 28 hours in the ocean after he became ill, blacked out, & fell overboard. He woke up in the water with the boat he was on already 15 meters ahead of him. He encountered a shark, was stung by jellyfish & attacked by gulls before he was eventually rescued.
Image source: tyrion2024, Brett Archibald
#37
TIL that Peter Cullen based his voice for Optimus Prime on his older brother, Larry, a Marine who served in Vietnam. Before Peter’s audition, Larry gave him the advice: “Peter, don’t be a Hollywood hero, be a real hero. Real heroes don’t yell and act tough; they are strong enough to be gentle.”
Image source: Practical-1, Super Festivals from Ft. Lauderdale
#38
TIL the girl who first suggested the name Pluto when it was discovered in 1930 at age 11, lived to see Pluto demoted to a “dwarf planet” in 2006.
Image source: fanau, J. Weston & Sons
#39
TIL ancient Greeks treated every stranger as a potential god in disguise. Their hospitality code, “xenia,” required hosts to bathe and feed guests before even asking their name—because a bad host risked the wrath of Zeus. The Trojan War was framed as punishment for violating it.
Image source: ralphbernardo, Workshop of Peter Paul Rubens
#40
TIL that Ferrari has a set of rules that its cars’ owners must follow like criticism of the brand is discouraged, no modifications through unofficial channels, and no resale during the first year of ownership. Those that fail to follow faced lawsuits and bans.
Image source: Recent_Flounder6011, Brandon Atchison
#41
TIL that Rome had a trade deficit with India nearly 2,000 years ago. Roman historians complained about a “drain of Roman gold” because Romans were obsessed with Indian spices and luxury goods, making it one of history’s earliest recorded trade-deficit complaints.
Image source: Effective_Bluebird19
#42
TIL that Mississippi has no open container law, allowing the driver of a motor vehicle to drink and drive as long as they stay sober.
Image source: azzanrev, Erik Mclean
#43
TIL In 1980 the Supreme Court awarded the Sioux nations $122 million for the Black Hills, a settlement the tribes have refused on the grounds that acceptance would extinguish their claim to the land, leaving the award to accrue interest in a federal account now worth over $1 billion.
Image source: Tadhg
#44
TIL that upon its release in 1997, Disney’s “Hercules” was heavily criticized in Greece. Greek cultural officials and parents condemned the film for “dumbing down” and distorting ancient myths, leading to boycotts and record-low theater attendance in Athens.
Image source: waitingforthesun92
#45
TIL the Romans had a ritual called “evocatio”: during a siege, they formally invited the enemy city’s guardian deity to abandon it for the Roman side, promising a more lavish temple. It doubled as psychological warfare and mitigated the otherwise sacrilegious looting of religious images.
Image source: ralphbernardo
#46
TIL Megan Fox met Brian Austin Green in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. They engaged in 2006, broke off their engagement in 2009, reunited and married in 2010, separated in 2015, reconciled in 2016, dismissed their divorce in 2019, split again in 2020 and divorced in 2021. They have three sons.
Image source: Berisha11
#47
TIL while waiting for a flat tire to be fixed before deaparture, Sue Hendrickson decided to explore an area their fossil expedition never checked. She then found a few fossils, and upon further excavation, a near complete T Rex fossil, that is now named “Sue.”
Image source: moogly2
#48
TIL the iconic guitar tone on Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” was a complete accident caused by a microphone pointing at the floor, and audio engineers still can’t perfectly replicate it.
Image source: Frosty-Bit4667
#49
TIL about the phrase “The war feeds itself”, which is primarily associated with the Thirty Years’ War, where the aristocracy, instead of paying soldiers, allowed them to use force to collect what they needed from occupied territories ordinary people, which led to mass starvation of peasants.
Image source: Pitiful_Magazine_805
#50
TIL that by 1797, the United States was paying nearly a fifth of the entire federal budget in tribute to Barbary pirates.
Image source: DivineDespot
#51
TIL that Latvia has a 0.85 male to female ratio, the lowest percentage in the world. Over the age of 65, the ratio is about 0.5. As a result, a new “husband for an hour” industry has emerged, where Latvian women pay for services such as plumbing, repairs, and other services.
Image source: Sweet_Foundation_868
#52
TIL Japanese law does not recognize married couples who have different surnames as lawful husband and wife.
Image source: HongKongNinja
#53
TIL: dragonflies are voracious mosquito predators. They can eat 30 to over 100 mosquitoes per day, and consume up to 30 mosquito larvae’s as a treat.
Image source: Mr–Clean–Ass-Naked
#54
TIL that the Body Mass Index (BMI) classifications aren’t the same worldwide. In the US, a BMI of 30 or above is considered obese. In Japan, obesity begins at a BMI of 25 (Obesity Class 1), while in Singapore, the cutoff is 27.5.
Image source: crat77
#55
TIL when she was 2, Hannah Clark had surgery to add another heart to her body after her original one had slowed down due to cardiomyopathic disease. Surprisingly, the additional heart allowed her original one to “rest”, and recover full functioning. She was later able to remove the second heart.
Image source: Sebastianlim
#56
TIL that after Christopher Eccleston left his role as the Doctor in Doctor Who, the BBC made a false statement about his reasons for leaving, and subsequently blacklisted him. Eccleston has since said he would not return to the show unless the producers responsible were sacked.
Image source: Sebastianlim
#57
TIL that in 2018, a 14-year-old girl named Cindy Redmond had an air horn blasted into her ear by her friend’s stepfather after she wouldn’t get off her phone. This caused her to develop hyperacusis, a rare hearing disorder which makes any small noise cause her immense pain.
Image source: Sebastianlim
#58
TIL Pope Leo XIV still plays Wordle and Words With Friends with his brother during their daily phone calls, a routine they kept from before his election.
Image source: Kyzzz
#59
TIL Tron (1982) was considered ineligible for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects because “the Academy thought we cheated by using computers.”
Image source: ConcentratedStress
#60
TIL it was severely taboo for US presidents to leave the country while in office, with Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to Panama to inspect progress on the canal in 1906 being the first time a sitting president has left the country.
Image source: Cutalana
#61
TIL George Wallace personally apologized to Vivian Jones and James Hood, the two students he attempted to block from attending the University of Alabama. In 1997, Hood earned a PHd and requested Wallace present him with the degree, but he was too sick and passed away a year later; Hood attended the funeral.
Image source: Dangerous-Project672
#62
TIL the Telugu letter “Gna” (జ్ఞా) forced Apple into an emergency global update in 2018 because simply displaying it would fatally crash the iOS user interface.
Image source: SupremeKalki
#63
TIL during the Greco-Italian War, Mussolini reportedly expected to reach Athens in just five days, calling it “a coffee walk”. After 103 days of fighting, a Greek cartoon featured a waiter telling an Italian: “Tell Mussolini the coffee he ordered in Athens is frozen.”
Image source: No_Idea_479
#64
TIL after watching The Magnificent Seven (1960), Akira Kurosawa was so impressed by the American remake of his film Seven Samurai that he sent director John Sturges a ceremonial Japanese sword as a gift.
Image source: MOinthepast
#65
TIL: that medieval football had unlimited players, entire towns as fields, and essentially no rules.
Image source: Spotter24o5
#66
TIL Archaeologists have found a passage from Book II of the Iliad by Homer Inside a Mummy in Egypt. The text includes part of the “Catalogue of Ships,” which lists Greek forces involved in the campaign against Troy.
Image source: HimelTy
#67
TIL The first diplomatic contacts between The Tsar and the Chinese emperor in the 17th century was marred with miscommunication due to the language barrier. It took 3 diplomatic trips for the Chinese to realise that the diplomats represented the same people who were raiding them at the Amur river.
Image source: Mors_Acerba
#68
TIL that in 1695, English pirate Henry Every captured the Mughal treasure ship Ganj-i-Sawai, looting wealth worth about £108 million today. The raid nearly sparked a diplomatic crisis between England and the Mughal Empire. A £500 bounty was offered for Every, but he vanished without a trace.
Image source: Electronic_Cause_796
#69
TIL the 1980 Winter Olympic Village was built with the intention of converting it into a federal prison after the games ended. Multiple Olympic delegations refused to house their Olympians there.
Image source: I_Am_Robert_Paulson1
#70
TIL: President Nixon worked for months to learn to use chopsticks, in preparation for the dinner banquets on his opening visit to the People’s Republic of China in February 1972.
Image source: super-peril
#71
TIL Rwanda banned plastic bags in 2008. It actually worked. Kigali is now one of the cleanest cities in Africa.
Image source: goodtrackrecord
#72
TIL The United States tried year-round daylight saving time twice before, in 1942-45 and again in 1974, but repealed it after it became unpopular.
Image source: TAU_equals_2PI
#73
TIL that Apple does not own the trademark for iOS. Apple licenses the trademark from Cisco, who owns the trademark for their operating system that runs on their network infrastructure equipment.
Image source: creativityisntreal
#74
TIL the Koh-i-Noor, one of the world’s most famous and priceless diamonds, is the subject of a centuries-old legend claiming it brings doom and misfortune to its owners and the downfall of kingdoms and empires. Today, it’s part of the British Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.
Image source: Electronic_Cause_796
#75
TIL I learned that Cellophane isn’t actually plastic, but is made of plant cellulose and is bio-degredable.
Image source: cipheron
#76
TIL the Eiffel Tower is 700 tons heavier today than when it was built, purely because of 130 years of layered paint.
Image source: Adventurous-Root
#77
TIL that a small swimming pool in Exmouth UK, uses a data centre to heat it.
Image source: d4nfe
#78
TIL Mozart had a sister who was also a musical prodigy that toured Europe with her family.
Image source: Mr_Westerfield
#79
TIL the greatest number of passengers ever carried by a commercial airliner is 1,088. This figure includes two babies born on the flight.
Image source: jacknunn
#80
TIL Tuvalu is the least visited country in the world.
Image source: halfhumanhalfzebra
#81
TIL A US survey of 500 licensed drivers over the age of 18 found that 44 percent of them would fail a written driving test if they had to take it today.
Image source: ubcstaffer123
#82
TIL one of the most popular actors in China is Mark Rowswell (stage name: Dashan), a Canadian comedian. He is often considered the most famous foreigner in the country. He is largely unknown in North America.
Image source: Dizzy-Cartoonist3011
#83
TIL Neapolitan ice cream was originally pistachio, vanilla, and cherry (green, white, and red), matching the Italian flag.
Image source: goodtrackrecord
#84
TIL that in 1921, over 10,000 armed West Virginia coal miners fought coal company forces in the Battle of Blair Mountain. After nearly a week of fighting, President Warren G. Harding sent U.S. troops, including aircrafts, to end the largest armed uprising in the U.S. since the Civil War.
Image source: Oppor_Tuna_Tea
#85
TIL that garlic bread was invented by Italian immigrants in the US in the 20th century. It stems from bruschetta but olive oil was hard to find back then, so butter was used instead.
Image source: Recent_Flounder6011
#86
TIL that none of the five boroughs of New York have a Walmart store, despite its many attempts to enter the city. However, NYC has many Target and Costco locations.
Image source: QueenFrostine15
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