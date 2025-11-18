50 Museums That Went Above And Beyond To Make Sure The Experience Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Museum visits are often informative to enrich one’s knowledge. But occasionally, you will have experiences that may leave you questioning whether what you saw was indeed real.
Take these unusual exhibits, for example. We’re talking about displays like jars filled with actual kidney stones, “the world’s roundest object,” and Thomas Edison’s final breath preserved in a test tube (and no, you didn’t misread that).
Like what we did in a previous piece, we’ve collected some of the oddest, most eye-catching museum finds from different corners of the internet. Scroll through and be amazed or weirded out, either of which would be understandable.
#1 That’s Unreal
Image source: katieculture
#2 This Little Girl’s Rock Displayed In My Local Museum
Image source: Clopidee
#3 The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out On Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings
Image source: brickshowoff
#4 The Swedish Warship Vasa. It Sank In 1628 Less Than A Mile Into Its Maiden Voyage And Was Recovered From The Sea Floor After 333 Years Almost Completely Intact
Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, it is the world’s best-preserved 17th-century ship.
Image source: ICumCoffee
#5 Suitcases Of People Sent To Concentration Camps. Poland, Gdańsk, World War II Museum. Each Suitcase Is A Family, A Life
Image source: rr27680
#6 Museum Glass vs. Regular Glass
Image source: dadooob
#7 The Actual Bus Rosa Parks Refused To Change Seats On. National Civil Rights Museum. Memphis, TN
Image source: tearsaresweat
#8 The Ficus Retusa Linn, The World’s Oldest Bonsai Tree, Is Over 1000 Years Old. Crespi Bonsai Museum, Italy
Image source: Risor_
#9 From My Trip Through The Holocaust Museum, This Little Boy Took His Boot Off To Shower And Never Put It Back On
Image source: Megalicious15
#10 In Japan, There Is A Museum For Rocks That Look Like Faces
Image source: isaynonowords
#11 These Mugs Are 3,700 Years Old. From The Minoan Civilization And Now On Display At The Heraklion Museum, Greece
Image source: gibgod
#12 The Original Gay Pride Flag, And The Sewing Machine It Was Made With
Image source: reddit.com
#13 The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History Is Now Vaccinated! They Gave It A Bandage When Kids In America Were Approved For Their Shots
Image source: QueenLucy11
#14 I Went To A Guitar Exhibition That Featured A Space For Air Guitar
Image source: Kmb1995
#15 This Moon Exhibition In My Local Town
Image source: tombola201uk
#16 The Fire Exit Sign In This Egyptian Museum Is A Pharaoh Running
Image source: reddit.com
#17 These Flowers Are Made From Crystals. Natural History Museum, Vienna
Image source: Draiom
#18 These Dinosaurs Wearing Masks At The Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Image source: consoLe_-
#19 My Local Museum Got A Life-Size Replica Of A Quetzalcoatlus. It Looks Too Real
Image source: Pkyug
#20 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation
Image source: Stall0ne
#21 One Of The 4000-Year-Old Well-Preserved Wagons Unearthed In The Lchashen Village In The Vicinity Of Lake Sevan. Made Of Oak, They Are The Oldest Known Wagons In The World
Now on display at the History Museum of Armenia.
Image source: reddit.com
#22 LEGO Dinosaur, Australian Museum
Image source: XxHarryxX666
#23 This Museum Has Taxidermized Animals Randomly Hidden In Odd Places – Behind Other Exhibits And So On
Image source: Atomlad360
#24 1,800-Year-Old Roman Leather Sandals On Display At Vindolanda Fort In Northumberland, England
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#25 I Found The Infamous 3700-Year-Old Copper Sale Complaint In The British Museum
Image source: cicglass
#26 There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum
Image source: attilla68
#27 From The Hakone Open-Air Museum
Image source: x0_Kiss0fDeath
#28 A Museum Display Showing The Clothing Worn By Intimate Assault Survivors During The Time Of Their Attacks
Image source: -_Mocha_-
#29 My Brother Went On A Trip To Egypt And Saw Mummified Crocodiles Exhibited In A Museum
Image source: Daniel-Mentxaka
#30 Xenomorph By H. R. Giger. Exhibition In Berlin
Image source: Interesting-Tip5586
#31 A Full Human Nervous System In The Anatomy Museum In Baylor College Of Medicine
Image source: whatyoucallmetoday
#32 Dice For An Ancient Korean Drinking Game, Inscribed With Commands Like “Chug It All And Dance” Or “Sing A Song”. Around 750 AD, Gyeongju National Museum
Image source: professorearl
#33 “Puppy” – A Dog Statue Made Entirely Of Flowers By Jeff Koons In 1992, Is Located In The Guggenheim Museum In Bilbao, Spain
Image source: MasterM35
#34 I Took This At The Van Gogh Exhibit In NYC. One Of The Best Experiences Of My Life
Image source: DrunkenPunchline
#35 Skeleton Of Siamese Twins In The Mütter Museum
Image source: amonaloli12
#36 The Best Preserved “Lorica Segmentata” Roman Plate Armor In The World To Date, Corbridge Roman Site Museum, Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, UK
Image source: bigmeat
#37 The Museum In My City Dressed Up The Dinosaurs For Christmas. Taichung, Taiwan
Image source: Frankmenistan
#38 I Found The Holy Grail Today In A Museum In France
Image source: -Zyon-
#39 This Art Exhibit At Renwick Gallery
Image source: FookenZyzzBrah
#40 This Real Triceratops Skull In Mid-Processing. Denver Science Museum
Image source: Specific_Bass_9277
#41 Inflatable Tank Decoy Used In WWII To Fool The Germans Into Thinking The Allies Were Going To Invade Hundreds Of Miles From The Actual D-Day Landing Sites
International Spy Museum, Washington DC.
Image source: hoosyourdaddyo
#42 This Hyper-Realistic Ocean Wave In A Museum Exhibit
Image source: grenadetradedotcom
#43 The World’s Roundest Object, At The Deutsche Museum In Munich, Germany
Image source: ameenbusiness666
#44 The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 AD. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum
Image source: hjalmar111, deutscheweine.de
#45 Data’s Costume On Display At The Goonies Museum In Astoria, Oregon
Image source: OregonTripleBeam
#46 This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini
Image source: Thomask124
#47 These Jars In A Surgery Museum Are Full Of Gallstones And Kidney Stones
Image source: Jestocost4
#48 Charming Anglerfish Sculpture At The Ripley’s Museum In Wisconsin Dells, Made From Scrap Metal
Image source: NathanTheKlutz
#49 These Models Of Hippies, Skaters, And Punks Are In A History Museum In Ecuador
Image source: CJayStapes
#50 Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium
Image source: ItzGonnaBeMei
#51 This Statue At The National Museum Of Stockholm Perfectly Blocking Sunlight With His Hand
