50 Museums That Went Above And Beyond To Make Sure The Experience Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Museum visits are often informative to enrich one’s knowledge. But occasionally, you will have experiences that may leave you questioning whether what you saw was indeed real. 

Take these unusual exhibits, for example. We’re talking about displays like jars filled with actual kidney stones, “the world’s roundest object,” and Thomas Edison’s final breath preserved in a test tube (and no, you didn’t misread that). 

Like what we did in a previous piece, we’ve collected some of the oddest, most eye-catching museum finds from different corners of the internet. Scroll through and be amazed or weirded out, either of which would be understandable.

#1 That’s Unreal

Image source: katieculture

#2 This Little Girl’s Rock Displayed In My Local Museum

Image source: Clopidee

#3 The Capitoline Museums In Rome Have Artworks Carved Out On Stone For Visually Impaired People To Feel So That They Can Also Enjoy Paintings

Image source: brickshowoff

#4 The Swedish Warship Vasa. It Sank In 1628 Less Than A Mile Into Its Maiden Voyage And Was Recovered From The Sea Floor After 333 Years Almost Completely Intact

Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, it is the world’s best-preserved 17th-century ship.

Image source: ICumCoffee

#5 Suitcases Of People Sent To Concentration Camps. Poland, Gdańsk, World War II Museum. Each Suitcase Is A Family, A Life

Image source: rr27680

#6 Museum Glass vs. Regular Glass

Image source: dadooob

#7 The Actual Bus Rosa Parks Refused To Change Seats On. National Civil Rights Museum. Memphis, TN

Image source: tearsaresweat

#8 The Ficus Retusa Linn, The World’s Oldest Bonsai Tree, Is Over 1000 Years Old. Crespi Bonsai Museum, Italy

Image source: Risor_

#9 From My Trip Through The Holocaust Museum, This Little Boy Took His Boot Off To Shower And Never Put It Back On

Image source: Megalicious15

#10 In Japan, There Is A Museum For Rocks That Look Like Faces

Image source: isaynonowords

#11 These Mugs Are 3,700 Years Old. From The Minoan Civilization And Now On Display At The Heraklion Museum, Greece

Image source: gibgod

#12 The Original Gay Pride Flag, And The Sewing Machine It Was Made With

Image source: reddit.com

#13 The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History Is Now Vaccinated! They Gave It A Bandage When Kids In America Were Approved For Their Shots

Image source: QueenLucy11

#14 I Went To A Guitar Exhibition That Featured A Space For Air Guitar

Image source: Kmb1995

#15 This Moon Exhibition In My Local Town

Image source: tombola201uk

#16 The Fire Exit Sign In This Egyptian Museum Is A Pharaoh Running

Image source: reddit.com

#17 These Flowers Are Made From Crystals. Natural History Museum, Vienna

Image source: Draiom

#18 These Dinosaurs Wearing Masks At The Indianapolis Children’s Museum

Image source: consoLe_-

#19 My Local Museum Got A Life-Size Replica Of A Quetzalcoatlus. It Looks Too Real

Image source: Pkyug

#20 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation

Image source: Stall0ne

#21 One Of The 4000-Year-Old Well-Preserved Wagons Unearthed In The Lchashen Village In The Vicinity Of Lake Sevan. Made Of Oak, They Are The Oldest Known Wagons In The World

Now on display at the History Museum of Armenia.

Image source: reddit.com

#22 LEGO Dinosaur, Australian Museum

Image source: XxHarryxX666

#23 This Museum Has Taxidermized Animals Randomly Hidden In Odd Places – Behind Other Exhibits And So On

Image source: Atomlad360

#24 1,800-Year-Old Roman Leather Sandals On Display At Vindolanda Fort In Northumberland, England

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#25 I Found The Infamous 3700-Year-Old Copper Sale Complaint In The British Museum

Image source: cicglass

#26 There Is A Free Public Cycle Path Through The National Dutch World War II Museum

Image source: attilla68

#27 From The Hakone Open-Air Museum

Image source: x0_Kiss0fDeath

#28 A Museum Display Showing The Clothing Worn By Intimate Assault Survivors During The Time Of Their Attacks

Image source: -_Mocha_-

#29 My Brother Went On A Trip To Egypt And Saw Mummified Crocodiles Exhibited In A Museum

Image source: Daniel-Mentxaka

#30 Xenomorph By H. R. Giger. Exhibition In Berlin

Image source: Interesting-Tip5586

#31 A Full Human Nervous System In The Anatomy Museum In Baylor College Of Medicine

Image source: whatyoucallmetoday

#32 Dice For An Ancient Korean Drinking Game, Inscribed With Commands Like “Chug It All And Dance” Or “Sing A Song”. Around 750 AD, Gyeongju National Museum

Image source: professorearl

#33 “Puppy” – A Dog Statue Made Entirely Of Flowers By Jeff Koons In 1992, Is Located In The Guggenheim Museum In Bilbao, Spain

Image source: MasterM35

#34 I Took This At The Van Gogh Exhibit In NYC. One Of The Best Experiences Of My Life

Image source: DrunkenPunchline

#35 Skeleton Of Siamese Twins In The Mütter Museum

Image source: amonaloli12

#36 The Best Preserved “Lorica Segmentata” Roman Plate Armor In The World To Date, Corbridge Roman Site Museum, Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, UK

Image source: bigmeat

#37 The Museum In My City Dressed Up The Dinosaurs For Christmas. Taichung, Taiwan

Image source: Frankmenistan

#38 I Found The Holy Grail Today In A Museum In France

Image source: -Zyon-

#39 This Art Exhibit At Renwick Gallery

Image source: FookenZyzzBrah

#40 This Real Triceratops Skull In Mid-Processing. Denver Science Museum

Image source: Specific_Bass_9277

#41 Inflatable Tank Decoy Used In WWII To Fool The Germans Into Thinking The Allies Were Going To Invade Hundreds Of Miles From The Actual D-Day Landing Sites

International Spy Museum, Washington DC.

Image source: hoosyourdaddyo

#42 This Hyper-Realistic Ocean Wave In A Museum Exhibit

Image source: grenadetradedotcom

#43 The World’s Roundest Object, At The Deutsche Museum In Munich, Germany

Image source: ameenbusiness666

#44 The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 AD. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum

Image source: hjalmar111, deutscheweine.de

#45 Data’s Costume On Display At The Goonies Museum In Astoria, Oregon

Image source: OregonTripleBeam

#46 This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini

Image source: Thomask124

#47 These Jars In A Surgery Museum Are Full Of Gallstones And Kidney Stones

Image source: Jestocost4

#48 Charming Anglerfish Sculpture At The Ripley’s Museum In Wisconsin Dells, Made From Scrap Metal

Image source: NathanTheKlutz

#49 These Models Of Hippies, Skaters, And Punks Are In A History Museum In Ecuador

Image source: CJayStapes

#50 Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium

Image source: ItzGonnaBeMei

#51 This Statue At The National Museum Of Stockholm Perfectly Blocking Sunlight With His Hand

