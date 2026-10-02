The internet can be a surprisingly lovely place. Amid all the negativity, we still come across something that makes us smile now and then. It could be a tiny act of kindness caught on camera, or a wholesome moment that makes us have a little more faith in humanity.
We found some of these feel-good internet gems and brought the best of them together in one place. Expect plenty of “aww” moments and heartwarming surprises that might leave you feeling lighter by the time you reach the end.
#1
On August 28, 2020, a child in the remote village of Igiugig, Alaska, urgently needed a LifeMed evacuation flight. When the airport’s runway lights failed to turn on in the midnight darkness, a neighbor made 32 phone calls to wake the town. Nearly all 70 residents rushed out in pajamas, lining up cars and ATVs to guide the plane in with their headlights.
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#2
Marc Joseph Colando built a drone cabin for his disabled lovebird, Nitya, in the Philippines. After a cat attack left Nitya unable to fly or stand, Colando crafted a transparent capsule from a plastic bottle and secured it beneath a drone. Heartwarming viral footage shows the bird calmly looking out and chirping happily while soaring safely over farmland.
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#3
Dr. Alexandra Adams made history as the UK’s first DeafBlind doctor. After over a decade of battling discrimination and severe illnesses—including spending 17 months in the hospital as a teenager—she graduated from Cardiff University Medical School. To practice safely, she pioneered adaptive tools like a Bluetooth stethoscope that streams heartbeats into her hearing aids
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Kindness really makes the world go round. Research has found a link between helping other people and feeling better about yourself, no matter how small the act is.
I know that feeling myself. On a rough day, when everything feels slightly off, doing something nice for another person can pull me out of my own head. It might be buying a friend a snack or sending a thoughtful message. That little moment of making another person happy sometimes gives my mood a good boost.
#4
Recent Marine Corps data shows that 91.38% of women in combat specialties passed the new sex-neutral fitness test standard, which evaluates them against the male bar. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mandated the rule change under the belief that women could not meet the male standard. Instead, the vast majority successfully passed the requirements.
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#5
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen went viral after gifting a LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza set to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Presented in Cairo to celebrate the grand opening of the new museum, the lighthearted gift combined Denmark’s toy heritage with Egypt’s legacy. Abdelatty accepted it with a massive smile, returning the gesture with a replica of King Tut’s mask.
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#6
On February 2, 2026, a woman in Meerut, India, tricked emergency teams into cleaning a hazardous, trash-choked open drain by falsely claiming a child had fallen inside. Believing a life was at risk, police and civic workers spent three hours dredging tons of sludge and muck. It was later revealed she fabricated the crisis to bypass bureaucratic delays and force an immediate cleanup.
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Seeing someone do a genuinely kind thing can make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Psychologists call this feeling elevation. It can happen when we watch someone do something generous, brave, or simply lovely for another person.
Research suggests that this feeling can even make us more willing to do something kind ourselves. So if one of these posts leaves you wanting to do a little good of your own, to quote Moana, listen to the voice inside. That might just be who you are.
#7
The best use of free will so far YouTuber Sunday Nobody sank a three-meter bronze “Handsome Squidward” statue into the Mediterranean Sea to confuse future archaeologists. The $25,000 museum-grade piece fuses the SpongeBob character with the ancient Greek Discobolus statue. He consulted an oceanographer to ensure the metal was safe, then dropped it 9 meters deep off Greece purely to mess with history.
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#8
A viral video from the San Diego Zoo captured a hilarious otter family moment. During a keeper talk, a proud Asian small-clawed otter mom carried her newborn pup up to the glass to show it off. Not wanting to be left out, the father otter immediately joined her—proudly holding up his favorite smooth rock to the crowd with the exact same eager energy.
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#9
On June 2024, a three-year-old Golden Retriever named Spy made headlines by getting his own picture in a school yearbook in Virginia. Spy is a medical alert dog trained to sniff out gluten for his owner, Rachel, a student with severe celiac disease. Spy attends school every day to check her food, lockers, and classrooms. The school surprised Rachel by giving Spy his own official portrait right next to the students.
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Scrolling through good news can be a welcome break for your brain, especially when your feed is full of stressful or negative content. Social psychologist Barbara Fredrickson’s research on positive emotions found that feelings like joy and interest can open up our thinking and make us more curious.
Wholesome posts like this one can spark those feelings, giving you a chance to focus on something pleasant instead of staying stuck in the usual cycle of bad news.
#10
A Chinese nurse accidentally drew a scary note to bypass a language barrier with a foreign student. To explain pre-surgery rules, she drew a crossed-out meal at 22:00. But for the 8:00 a.m. surgery, she drew a large knife to represent the incision. Online users joked it translated to: “Don’t eat or drink tonight, because we are going to attack you tomorrow morning.”
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#11
@macyrschmitt and David Schmitt were set up by their moms, Alexis and Leslie, who have been best friends for 25 years. The two mothers met at church while pregnant at the same time. After maintaining a long-distance friendship for decades, they successfully set up their kids in college. Macy and David married in 2021 and recently welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Juliette, making the best friends “co-grandmothers”.
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#12
The viral Davolink Minions “Kevin” Wi-Fi 6E router completely sold out on Amazon within 12 hours after a Twitter post gained over 3 million views. Engineers discovered that beneath the $80 novelty exterior sits a powerhouse powered by a Qualcomm chipset featuring tri-band antennas (2.4, 5, and 6GHz) and a 2.5Gbps WAN port. Its performance-to-price ratio beats standard ISP hardware, making it a budget savior for high-bandwidth VR streaming.
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It is easy to forget how much good stuff is happening around the world when the more troubling things online are often the loudest, fighting for our attention. Research on negativity bias suggests that people tend to react more strongly to negative information than to positive information.
That may be why coming across something genuinely wholesome can feel so refreshing. For a moment, you get to see something that makes you smile instead of something that makes you worry.
#13
Disney World ticket prices rose over 3,800% between 1971 ($3.50) and 2026 (up to $189). Adjusted for inflation, the original price should only be around $27–$30. While the 1971 ticket required extra coupons for rides and only included Magic Kingdom, the viral comparison shows how Disney has shifted from an affordable family trip to a luxury investment
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#14
Taylor Swift distributed $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew, including $100,000 checks and handwritten notes to her truck drivers. This unprecedented sharing of the record-breaking tour’s earnings allowed many behind-the-scenes workers to achieve major life milestones like buying their first homes.
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#15
A Florida woman is fighting to keep Ramboo, her pet alligator, after authorities reportedly ordered her to surrender the animal. She says Ramboo is fully trained and has become part of her family, with videos showing the gator interacting with her and even riding on a four-wheeler.
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According to research on sharing positive experiences, talking about something that made you happy can help keep that good feeling going, especially when the other person mirrors your enthusiasm.
So as you scroll through these wholesome posts, consider sending it to someone who could use a smile. It might brighten their day and bring you more joy, too.
Which one was your favorite? Tell us in the comments, and share the good vibes while you’re there.
#16
This is about an ongoing September 2026 payment dispute involving Diaz Fence Company in Joliet, Illinois. Owner César Diaz shared footage of his crew dismantling a new wooden fence after the homeowner refused to pay. While social media widely claims the owner threatened ICE to duck the bill, reports note that specific threat isn’t officially confirmed, though Diaz felt their heritage was weaponized.
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#17
Sandra Bullock fiercely protects her adopted Black children, Louis and Laila, but fears for their safety when they leave home. She acknowledges her white privilege shields them when they are together, but worries that strangers will only see two Black teenagers rather than the children of a wealthy celebrity, exposing them to systemic r*cism.
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#18
Five African grey parrots at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in England were separated after forming a “comedy gang” to swear and laugh at visitors. Adopted from different homes, the birds—Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade, and Elsie—were quarantined together and quickly learned profanity. They began taking turns shouting insults at guests and laughing at the shocked reactions. To protect children’s ears and stop the behavior from spreading to the park’s other 200 parrots, keepers split them up into separate colonies
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#19
In 1962, British journalist Brendon Grimshaw bought the abandoned Moyenne Island in the Seychelles. Alongside his friend René Lafortune, he planted 16,000 trees and bred hundreds of endangered giant Aldabra tortoises. He rejected a $50 million buyout offer from developers, choosing instead to secure its legacy as a protected national park.
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#20
In March 2026, the Welsh Parliament passed legislation establishing penalties for politicians who make deliberately misleading statements of fact during elections. Under this framework, candidates facing such determinations could experience disqualification, and a recall system was introduced to allow voters to remove officials. The provisions target specific factual misrepresentations and are scheduled to take effect no earlier than 2030
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#21
California resident Mary Cotter celebrated her 103rd birthday by donning a Wonder Woman costume, a gift from friends who view her as a real-life superhero. Instead of taking the day off, she spent her birthday volunteering at the Montclair Senior Center. A dedicated helper there for 25 years, Cotter routinely drives herself to the center five days a week to serve coffee, tea, and water.
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#22
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#23
Oriini Kaipara made history as the first primetime news anchor with a moko kauae, a traditional Māori chin tattoo. A bilingual veteran journalist, she broke television barriers by hosting New Zealand’s flagship Newshub Live broadcast in 2021. For Māori women, the tattoo represents family lineage and identity.
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#24
Flour sack fashion peaked during the Great Depression, but it was savvy marketing. Milling companies noticed women reusing cotton packaging for children’s clothes out of economic necessity. To beat out competitors, mills began printing pretty floral patterns on the fabric and using washable ink. It became a highly profitable, brilliant win-win business strategy.
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#25
After firefighters from Pewsey station saved two sows and 18 piglets from a blazing barn fire, farmer Rachel Rivers expressed her gratitude six months later by sending the crew sausages crafted from those exact rescued pigs. The firefighters accepted the gift, hosted a barbecue, and declared the pork sausages absolutely fantastic.
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#26
Three novice hikers were rescued from Mount Shasta after using Google’s Gemini AI to plan their summit expedition, which resulted in them bringing insufficient food and water. The group summited hours past the mandatory turnaround time and descended in the dark into Mud Creek Canyon before being safely escorted out by U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers.
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#27
In December 2023, 24-year-old Grace Szymchack graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ferris State University while carrying her 10-day-old daughter, Annabelle, zipped inside her gown. Szymchack was originally scheduled for a C-section three days after commencement, but the baby arrived early on December 6. Determined not to miss walking with her class or leave her newborn, she used a carrier underneath her robes so they could cross the stage together.
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#28
Detroit rapper Pretty Brayah (Debrayah Trinette Williams) went viral after choosing 20 days in jail over two years of probation. Following a felony charge from a car crash, she rejected the long-term supervision to “get it over with” and protect her freedom. Her choice sparked a massive online debate about how probation functions as a restrictive, fee-heavy trap where a single minor mistake can trigger a heavier prison sentence.
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#29
Yasutomo Ihara, a former Japanese stuntman who played the Green Ranger, was jailed for robbing 43 homes using his action-training skills. After a knee injury ended his stunt career, he scaled walls, poles, and windows to steal $77,000 to pay for acting school. Due to his agility, media dubbed him the “Spider-Man Thief.”
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#30
Tallahassee Officer Tony Carlson went viral after helping a homeless man named Phil shave his beard for a McDonald’s job interview. Phil was promised a janitorial role if he showed up clean-shaven, but his razor broke. Carlson fixed the razor and completed the shave in a gas station parking lot. Following the viral story, a U.S. Senator’s office helped Phil secure vital ID documents to finalize his hiring.
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#31
Fishermen near Costa Rica’s Tortuguero National Park caught a 6.6-foot nurse shark with vivid orange skin and striking white eyes in 2024. Scientists later confirmed it as the first documented case of xanthism in a nurse shark, combined with signs of albinism. The rare pigmentation may be genetic, but experts are still studying what caused it.
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#32
South Korea uses redesigned lifeguard towers featuring integrated emergency slides to drastically reduce rescue response times. Notably deployed at busy areas like Haeundae Beach in Busan, the towers allow guards to descend instantly and land in a running position. This design bypasses slower traditional ladders and stairs while minimizing physical injuries like sprained ankles during high-pressure emergencies.
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#33
In the late 19th century, pioneering “strongwomen” shocked society by publicly flexing their muscles. Performers like Charmion traveled the world displaying incredible feats of strength at a time when women were heavily discouraged from exercise. These vintage studio portraits capture them confidently showcasing their biceps and backs, challenging strict Victorian gender norms.
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#34
AMC Theatres unveiled a wearable popcorn bucket shaped like Guile’s iconic flat-top hair for the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Revealed by star Cody Rhodes, the wearable headpiece allows friends to eat popcorn off your head. The collectible will launch ahead of the film’s October 16 release, priced between $35 and $43.
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#35
Stepan, a Russian was deeply fascinated by American culture in the early 2010s. He embraced that fascination to an unusual degree, posing in a U.S. Army uniform surrounded by American flags, military memorabilia and portraits of U.S. figures. The image captures a striking example of the strong Americanophile sentiment some Russians expressed during that period.
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#36
Dylan Meador was driving a gold 2001 Ford F-250 with a mismatched silver tailgate. While leaving a Verizon store, he spotted a silver F-250 rolling by with a gold tailgate—the exact opposite issue. Meador flagged the other driver down, explained the cosmic coincidence, and the two strangers pulled into a grocery store parking lot next door. Without any paperwork or hesitation, they unlatched, swapped, and installed the tailgates on the spot so both trucks finally matched.
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#37
El Niño is the reason the 112-year streak broke. This Pacific warming creates fast Atlantic winds that act like a giant fan, ripping apart developing storms before they can grow. It also spreads dry air, starving them of moisture. Because of this, none of 2026’s six tropical storms could strengthen, leaving the Atlantic completely hurricane-free by Sept 21 for the first time since 1914.
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#38
13-year-old Austin Appelbee swam 4km through rough, shark-frequented waters to save his family in Western Australia on January 30, 2026. Swept miles out into Geographe Bay, his mother told him he was their “only hope.” Austin swam for four hours, thinking of Thomas the Tank Engine to stay calm, then ran 2km on shore to raise the alarm. His family was rescued 14km offshore after 10 hours.
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#39
A fan figured out how to text Young Thug using his jail tablet. He had no idea he could communicate this way for his first six months inside. He immediately asked for help contacting his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. His team later arranged a meet-and-greet to thank the fan.
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#40
In July 2013, 15-year-old Temar Boggs and his friend chased a kidnapper’s car on their bikes for 15 minutes in Lancaster, PA. Unable to shake them, the driver released 5-year-old Jocelyn Rojas unharmed. The abductor was later caught and sentenced to 50–100 years.
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#41
Matt Shaha grew out his hair for two and a half years to make a custom wig for his mother, Melanie Shaha. Melanie permanently lost her hair following radiation treatments for a recurring, benign brain tumor on her pituitary gland. Matt chopped off 12 inches of his hair and paid $2,000 out of pocket to have a specialist hand-tie the custom wig for her.
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#42
Danny DeVito secretly took a rough cut of Matilda to the hospital so Mara Wilson’s dying mother could see her daughter’s performance. During filming, Suzie Wilson was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman stepped in, looking after Mara on set and hosting sleepovers. Before Suzie passed away in April 1996, DeVito visited her hospital room with a private copy of the movie, ensuring she witnessed Mara’s starring role before it hit theaters.
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#43
An 11-year-old boy named Francisco from Porto Alegre, Brazil, went viral for surprising his exhausted mother, Paula, with dinner. When she returned from work, she found four plates of white rice and grilled chicken perfectly arranged on the table with glasses of orange juice. Francisco wore an apron and hairnet, handled all the prep himself, and banned phones at the table to focus on family time.
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#44
Daniel Radcliffe is giving his son a magical introduction to Harry Potter—but there’s one hilarious detail: the little boy apparently doesn’t realize the man sitting beside him is the actor who played Harry himself. Watching the films with his dad, he gets to experience the wizarding world without fully understanding just how famous his own father is.
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#45
In 2019, Iowa dad Israel Walker built a custom “Bi-Chair” for his bisexual daughter, leaning into the LGBTQ+ internet meme that bi people cannot sit “straight.” He brought a sketch by artist Má Matiazi to life, creating a multi-tiered wooden chair with staggered armrests and platforms to support chaotic, twisted sitting positions.
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#46
Federal judge Dale Ho dismissed a $100,000 lawsuit filed by German tourist Faycal Manz against Los Tacos No. 1. The visitor claimed the self-serve green salsa at the Times Square shop caused him severe mouth burns, tongue blisters, and elevated heart rates. Dismissing the claim, the judge famously noted that “Mexican food, and more specifically, salsa, is often spicy,” adding that “the spice is often the point.”
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#47
A Brazilian woman named Maria do Carmo celebrated her 107th birthday with a Barbie-themed party. Her family fulfilled her wish by organizing a vibrant, all-pink celebration where she dressed as the iconic doll. The highlight of the event was Maria posing inside a custom, life-sized pink Barbie toy box, which quickly went viral online for her incredible charm and youthful spirit.
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#48
Arizona homeowner Toby Newton lost his $475,000 home after falling $977 behind on HOA fees, with the property auctioned for just $8,172. Newton faced financial crisis due to job loss and medical bills. The HOA rejected his payment plans as collection fees drove the debt over $6,000. The home went to public auction in October 2025, where the HOA was the sole bidder and seized the asset.
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#49
After hearing an AMBER Alert on Interstate 24, trucker Jim Lowe spotted the suspect’s car and matched the license plate. He immediately radioed other truck drivers ahead. Together, they formed a rolling roadblock with three massive semis, slowing the car down from 75 mph to 30 mph. They safely boxed it in until police arrived to rescue 2-year-old Cael Whitehead.
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#50
In May 2019, Chris Evans thrilled former classmates by attending his 20-year high school reunion in Sudbury, Massachusetts. Despite Avengers: Endgame becoming the second highest-grossing movie ever that exact weekend, the Captain America star casually wore a standard sticker name tag that simply said “Chris”.
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#51
Osama bin Laden’s son, Omar bin Laden, completely rejected his father’s violent ideology to become a peaceful landscape artist. Born in 1981, Omar spent his childhood in Sudan and Afghanistan surrounded by al-Q@ed@ fighters. However, at age 19, he walked away from his father’s inner circle. Today, he lives in Normandy, France, embraces a goth-metal aesthetic, and paints vibrant scenes of horses and the American West.
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#52
Molly Kochan left her 15-year marriage after a terminal Stage IV breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 to embark on a intimate awakening. Before her d*ath in 2019 at age 45, she sl*pt with nearly 200 men, documenting her experiences on the hit podcast Dy*ng for S*x. Her story later inspired a television series starring Michelle Williams.
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#53
Airbnb host Pamela Fohler retaliated against guest Shawn Mackey over a bad review and unpaid fees by exposing his infidelity. Fohler sent Mackey’s wife outdoor security footage of him with another woman at 3:16 a.m., along with a petty message. The incident led to a 22-page privacy lawsuit against the host and Airbnb, claiming extreme emotional distress and damage to his marriage.
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#54
At 21, Baylee Laine legally adopted her four younger siblings to keep them out of foster care. Her mother faced incarceration, prompting Baylee to turn down a full college softball scholarship at 18 to care for them. She balanced two jobs with raising the kids before finalizing the adoptions. According to PEOPLE, the family finally found “true peace” during the 2020 pandemic
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#55
Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin trained for months to master their iconic sword fight in The Princess Bride. They became so fast that their first full-speed version ended too quickly, forcing director Rob Reiner to expand the duel. The finished scene became one of Hollywood’s most celebrated sword fights.
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#56
Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha on Vikings, possesses these elite real-life combat credentials. She started martial arts at 7, earned a black belt at 13, and opened her first school at 16. The star holds a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, a second-degree black belt in Karate, and is a licensed bodyguard, allowing her to perform almost all of her own stunts.
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#57
Fred Vautour, an overnight janitor at Boston College, worked the night shift for over 20 years to utilize the school’s tuition benefit. By doing so, all five of his children attended and graduated completely debt-free, saving his family roughly $700,000 in tuition costs through his tireless dedication.
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#58
Dr. Mariangela Hungria won the 2025 World Food Prize for a 40-year breakthrough at Embrapa. She developed a $2 bacterial seed treatment that lets crops absorb nitrogen from the air. This replaces $50 chemical fertilizers, saves farmers $25 billion annually, and cuts CO₂ emissions by 230 million metric tons, transforming over 40 million hectares of farmland.
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#59
B.J. Novak’s face ended up on global products because a photo of him was mistakenly uploaded to a public-domain image site years ago. Manufacturers worldwide used the image for packaging like Swedish cologne, Uruguayan face paint, and Chinese hair clippers. Novak joked he was “too amused to do anything about it.”
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#60
A man in Bullhead City, Arizona, went viral after being recorded pulling his dog inside a wheeled rolling cooler to protect its paws from scorching summer heat. With regional asphalt temperatures capable of soaring up to 180°F, dark pavement can cause severe third-degree burns to a pet’s paw pads within mere seconds. Rather than risking a dangerous walk, the quick-thinking owner placed his dog comfortably inside the open plastic container to tow it safely down the sidewalk.
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#61
“Jelly Drops” are award-winning water sweets invented to combat severe dehydration in dementia patients. Made of 95% water with electrolytes, the sugar-free treats look like bright candy. Creator Lewis Hornby designed them because dementia patients often lose their thirst reflex or forget how to use cups, but will instinctively eat easy-to-grip snacks, keeping them safe and hydrated
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#62
Han Junjia’s viral photos capture a 26-year career mirroring China’s rapid technological leap. Starting in 1992, he operated coal-fired steam locomotives that topped out around 60 km/h under harsh, soot-filled conditions. Over nearly three decades, he transitioned through diesel and electric models to command a Fuxing bullet traintraveling at 350 km/h.
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#63
Kaci Wilson tragically lost her 4-year-old son, Myles, in a car crash and donated his heart to save a boy named Saleh. Two years later, in May 2025, Saleh attended Kaci’s wedding. Before walking her down the aisle, Kaci used a stethoscope to listen to her son’s heart beating inside Saleh’s chest.
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#64
In May 2023, an anonymous road worker fed up with a month-long closure in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, spent £1,000 and seven hours fixing a 10-foot pothole himself. Instead of thanking him, the Cornwall Council re-blocked the road, called it “unauthorized,” and hunted for him. Defiant locals refused to snitch and dubbed him the “Pothole Vigilante.”
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#65
Schoolfriends Carol, Marion, Susan, and Mary originally posed arm-in-arm during their first parent-free getaway to Torquay, England, in 1972. Fifty-two years later, the lifelong friends traveled over 320 miles back to the exact same promenade to recreate the iconic snapshot for their 70th birthdays. They even tracked down retro thrift-store outfits to closely match their original 1970s look.
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#66
Burg Eltz is a legendary German castle in Wierschem that has been owned and occupied by the same branch of the Eltz family for 33 generations over 850 years. Germany also features an estimated 25,000 castles and ruins, easily outpacing the approximately 13,500 McDonald’s restaurants operating in the United States.
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#67
Japanese arborists and gardeners wear traditional “Niwa-shi” uniforms dyed with natural indigo (sukumo), a plant-based dye that acts as a chemical-free insect repellent. The clothing utilizes Aizome (Japanese indigo dyeing). The fermented leaves of the Polygonum tinctorium plant contain natural compounds that keep bugs away, provide antibacterial properties, protect skin from UV rays, and make the cotton fabric flame-resistant.
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#68
The Biological Resource Center defrauded grieving families who donated loved ones’ bodies for medical research. Instead of honoring the agreements, the facility sold the remains to the U.S. military, who used them as test subjects in destructive IED blast experiments. The FBI raided the facility in 2014, and the owner later pleaded guilty to fraud.
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#69
In November 2015, burglars broke into the Wollaton, Nottinghamshire home of Monica and Lance McGill. While stealing laptops and cash, they accidentally knocked over and smashed a glass bowl containing the family’s pet goldfish, Freddie. Overcome with guilt, the thieves filled the kitchen sink with water and safely placed Freddie inside before fleeing. The family returned home expecting the worst, only to find their fish swimming happily in the sink.
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#70
In 2018, a homeowner named Inger Garås from Drammen, Norway, went viral after hanging dozens of bags filled with surplus apples from her backyard tree onto her fence. Facing an overwhelmingly massive harvest of over 200 kilograms of fruit, she wanted to ensure they were eaten rather than rotting on the ground, inspiring a widespread community trend of reducing food waste.
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#71
South Korea’s “Roller Barrier System” uses spinning plastic cylinders to absorb crash impacts and save lives. Developed by ETI, the elastic copolymer rollers convert hard shock into rotational energy. When a vehicle hits the guardrail, the barrels spin, smoothly guiding the car forward along the rail. This prevents vehicles from flipping over, breaking through, or bouncing back into active highway lanes.
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#72
Tim Curry loved playing Nigel Thornberry on The Wild Thornberrys because of the character’s unyielding enthusiasm and deep love for nature and family. In interviews, Curry highlighted that Nigel was wonderfully positive about everything and taught a valuable lesson to young viewers: that it is completely okay to simply be yourself and never worry about what other people think.
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#73
Chris Salvatore, 31, invited his 89-year-old neighbor, Norma Cook, to live with him in West Hollywood so she wouldn’t die alone. Norma had terminal leukemia and no family nearby. Chris raised $50,000 for her care and brought her into his home. They spent her final months watching news, eating peanuts, and drinking champagne. Norma passed away peacefully in February 2017.
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#74
A Vietnamese father was filmed carrying children across a flooded river in large plastic bags after flooding made their usual route to school impossible. He would place each child inside a bag, swim through the rushing water, and bring them safely to the other side while keeping their school uniforms dry.
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#75
In April 2025, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro released a statement to Deadline praising his 29-year-old daughter, Airyn De Niro, after she publicly came out as a transgender woman in Them magazine. Airyn, a twin born in 1995 to De Niro and Toukie Smith, thanked her family for keeping her childhood private.
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#76
Tom Cruise (born July 3, 1962) is currently 64 years old. By contrast, Ian McKellen (born May 25, 1939) was 62 years old when The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered in December 2001. This means Cruise is now roughly two years older than McKellen was when he first brought the iconic, elderly wizard Gandalf the Grey to the big screen.
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#77
In 2018, University of Texas student Joey Romano broke his wrist in a skateboarding accident and ordered an Uber to avoid ambulance costs. According to users on Facebook, the driver, Beni Lukumu, refused payment, drove him to the ER, and stayed for six hours because Joey’s family was out of state. Having immigrated from the Congo, Lukumu understood being alone. The two remain close friends today.
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#78
Rita J. King wore a gold sequined gown to a 2011 NASA presentation after young girls requested she wear something “sparkly.” The students wanted proof they could become scientists without sacrificing their love for glamour and femininity. King embraced the dress to validate them, creating a viral story that continues to inspire women in STEM fields.
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#79
Cairo “Cai” Hall, 9, wore a gold sequined suit to adopt his first dog, Waylon, a pit bull mix who had spent 95 days at a Texas shelter. Cai treated the adoption as a major milestone, interviewing staff about pet care before returning in formal wear for the special occasion.
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#80
Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s far-right AfD party, is famous for the stark paradoxes in her personal life. She champions a fiercely nationalist, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQ+ platform, yet she is an openly lesbian woman whose civil partner was born in Sri Lanka. She also raised two children with her partner despite her party’s opposition to same-sex adoption, and she lives in Switzerland.
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#81
In 2012, Nicole Graham spent three hours holding her horse Astro’s head above water after they got stuck in mud at an Australian beach. As the tide rushed in, she kept him calm until a vet sedated him and a farmer used a tractor to pull him free. Both made a full recovery.
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#82
A young farmer went viral for his legendary first-date gift. Rather than bringing traditional flowers, he presented his date with a massive 12-kilogram (26-pound) wheel of cheese. The story exploded online after the woman’s sister shared a photo of the enormous dairy prize. The internet immediately labeled the farmer a keeper, noting that a high-quality wheel that size can easily cost hundreds of dollars.
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#83
The internet is flooded with memes mocking Chile’s uniquely long, skinny geography.TikTok and Instagram Reels creators are applying the “Chile treatment” to everything, jokingly suggesting that life in the country requires narrow proportions. Viral edits feature absurdly stretched apartments, ultra-thin smartphones, and skinny cars. It’s the new surrealism trend, similar to the “Ohio” memes of the past!
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#84
Karen Ann Martin, the 40-year-old lead flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, is widely honored as one of the first heroic defenders of 9/11. As the forward purser, she held the cockpit keys and was directly responsible for flight deck security. Official reports confirm that she and fellow attendant Barbara Arestegui were violently attacked and st*bbed by the hijackers while bravely standing between the terr*rists and the cockpit door.
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#85
At a 1982 Titanic Historical Society convention, survivor Ruth Becker (who was 12 during the disaster) described watching the ship snap. Society treasurer Louis O. Gorman took the microphone, publicly telling the audience she was mistaken and had likely just seen a falling funnel. Institutional history favored Second Officer Lightoller’s claim that the ship sank intact. In 1985, Robert Ballard found the wreck broken in two, completely validating her memory.
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#86
School custodian Timothy Walters resigned after secretly living above Hackett Middle School’s auditorium for six months. Despite making $80,000, heavy child support left him unable to afford an apartment. He furnished the space with beds and a mini-fridge, keeping his four kids there on weekends. He was caught via security footage during an unrelated probe, sparking widespread community empathy
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