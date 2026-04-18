51 Historical Photos That Represent A Vastly Different World From Today (New Pics)

Photography could be one of the greatest human inventions. Since the 19th century, it has allowed us to capture specific moments and have them last for generations to come.
And when we look back on these snapshots, we’re immediately reminded of a much simpler time. It’s a palpable feeling of nostalgia that wraps around you, regardless of whether you’ve lived through said bygone era.
Here are some examples from the History Cord subreddit, an online community with no shortage of archive photos of people and events that shaped humanity as we know it. If you consider yourself a history buff, this list might make your week.
#1 Just Picked Up 200 Stereoscopic Slides And Half Are WWII
I am a history hunter who visits estate/tag/garage sales on the weekend looking for lost and forgotten images and mementos of generations past. I use much of these discoveries in public presentations about preservation.
Image source: Urban_Archeologist
#2 B-17 Flying Fortress Cockpit
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#3 Pyramid Of WWI German Helmets In New York, 1919
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
Many of the photos on this list are related to the military and World War II. And as momentous as this historic event was, there are many myths about it that many people are likely unaware of.
Dr. Rob Citino, a senior historian at the National World War II Museum, debunked these myths in an interview with Time Magazine.
#4 Battle Weary U.S. Marine During The Battle Of Peleliu, 1944
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#5 “Marines Of The Fifth Marine Division, Enroute To The Enemy’s “Gibraltar” Of The Volcano Islands, Iwo Jima, Make Themselves As Comfortable As Possible In Their Cramped Quarters Aboard The Transport.” February, 1945. (Original Wartime Caption)
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#6 The View From The Ball Turret Of A B-17 Flying Fortress
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
One myth that Dr. Citino mentioned is that Adolf Hitler was solely to blame for the German defeat in World War II. It had even been in most of the books written about the war across Europe.
Dr. Citino clarified that in reality, the German generals also share part of the blame because they carried out Hitler’s plans, despite them being flawed.
#7 80 Years Ago Today (12/16/44) My Grand Uncle William W. Brown Awoke To The Massive German Offensive That Eventually Became Known As The Battle Of The Bulge, The Largest And Bloodiest Single Battle Fought By The US In WWII
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#8 School Children Outside Of Black Families Homes That They Had Vandalized And Set Fire During The Chicago’s Red Summer Of 1919
Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor
#9 Macarthur Reaches The Shore At Leyte On Oct. 20, 1944, Only Several Hours After Us Troops Had Taken The Beach
Image source: No-Tank-6469
Another myth about WWII was that President Franklin D. Roosevelt knew about the Pearl Harbor attack in advance. People had blamed FDR for letting the attack happen anyway, which led to the demise of more than 2,500 American servicemen.
“People are willing to entertain the craziest conspiracy theories. There are no documents that come anywhere close to saying that FDR knew about Pearl Harbor in advance,” Dr. Citino said.
#10 Us Infantry Take Cover As A White Phosphorus Round Explodes In The Background – Cologne, March 1945
Image source: waffen123
#11 A US Soldier And His Girlfriend Waiting For A Train At Chicago Union Station In February 1943
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#12 A Man Begs His Wife’s Forgiveness Inside A Divorce Court. Chicago, 1948
Image source: EveRosamund
Dr. Citino has been advocating for education and the correction of misconceptions stemming from these myths about the war. As he noted, delving into the “why” often leads to uncovering the myths about these historical events.
#13 A Paratrooper Of The 82nd Airborne Division Bids Farewell To His Gal At Penn Station In New York On His Way To The European Theater, 1943
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#14 Family Portrait Taken 118 Years Ago. February 13, 1905
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#15 As Part Of Operation Chowhound In May 1945, An American B-17 Unloads A Load Of Food For The Starving Dutch Population Above The Completely Destroyed Schiphol
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
“Historians owe it to the millions of people who participated in this event,” Dr. Citino said. “When you try to dig as deeply as possible, you’ll often peel back the layers that you did not even suspect were there.”
#16 This Is Ruth Malcolmson, The Woman Who Won The 1924 Miss America Pageant
Image source: AnnualBeginning9925
#17 Before His Record Setting Hall Of Fame Career As The Head Coach Of The Dallas Cowboys, Tom Landry Flew 30 Combat Missions As A B-17 Flying Fortress Co-Pilot (1942-45)
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#18 A Youthful Marine, Da Nang, Vietnam, August 3, 1965
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#19 An Israeli Soldier Drinking A Glass Of Water From The Jordan River After The Six-Day War In July 1967
Image source: coolgirlbbx
#20 A Student Protester Flashes The Victory Sign In Front Of Chinese Pla Soldiers At Tiananmen Square, June 1, 1989
Image source: dreamyangelbb
#21 Pallbearers Carry General George S. Patton, Jr.’s Casket Through The Station At Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, On Its Way To The Cemetery, 1945. Patton’s Last Wish Was To Be Buried With His Men, Not At West Point As Was Originally Planned
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#22 Okinawa, Japan. April 1945. A Kamikaze Pilot Of A Japanese Zero Aircraft Plunges His Plane At The Deck Of USS Missouri. The Plane Ricocheted Away, Causing Only Minor Damage, But The Pilot Was Catapulted From The Cockpit, And His Body Demolished Part Of A Gun Mount
Image source: waffen123
#23 An American Soldier Carries An Injured Filipina Girl Through The Rubble Of Manila, 23 February 1945
Image source: Pvt_Larry
#24 Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park Circa 1913
Image source: [deleted]
#25 In 1942 The British Army Surrendered Singapore Creating One Of The Worst Disasters In British Military History. The Japanese With 30,000 Men Took The Malaysian Peninsula And Singapore In Just 70 Days, 8dec-15feb, Taking 130,000 Allied Pow’s And Ending British Rule In The Far East
Image source: Baronvoncat1
#26 Ho Chi Minh, Then Known As Nguyen AI Quoc, In France In 1919 To Advocate For The Independence Of Vietnam
Image source: TheCitizenXane
#27 The Most Decorated Unit Of World War II…the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Made Up Of Japanese Americans Fought In The Naples-Foggia Campaign, Rome-Arno Campaign, Rhineland – 21 Medals Of Honor – 52 Distinguished Service Cross – 560 Silver Stars – Over 4000 Bronze Stars – Over 4000 Purple Hearts
Image source: waffen123
#28 German Propaganda Photo Of Tadeusz Bór-Komorowski, The Leader Of The Polish Home Army, Shaking Hands With Erich Von Dem Bach-Zelewski, The Commander Of The German Forces In Warsaw, After Signing The Surrender Treaty Of The Failed Warsaw Uprising (October 1944)
Image source: FayannG
#29 Staff Of Auschwitz-Birkenau On A Work Vacation 1942
Image source: [deleted]
#30 Capt. Ike Fenton Of The Us Marine Corps Upon Hearing Reports That His Unit Was Almost Out Of Ammunition During A Battle In The Korean War In 1950
Image source: TheCitizenXane
#31 A Cossack Policeman, To The Amusement Of Hungarian Soldiers, Slashes A Captured Soviet Partisan With A Saber, Occupied Ukraine Ssr, September 1941
Image source: FayannG
#32 Marshal Josip Broz Tito Watches His Troops Enter Belgrade, Liberated Yugoslavia, 1945
Image source: FayannG
#33 Soviet Civilians In Moscow Hearing The Radio Announcement That Germany Has Started The Invasion Of The Soviet Union (June 22, 1941)
Image source: FayannG
#34 Arabs And Jews Picking Oranges Together In Jaffa, C. 1910
Image source: TheCitizenXane
#35 Paratroopers Just Before Takeoff On The Way To Normandy, June 5, 1944
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#36 King Ludwig Iiof Bavaria Sits Next To Austrian Actor Josef Kainz, The Picture Caused A Major Scandal. 1881
Image source: swishswooshSwiss
#37 A Soldier Of The American 101st Airborne Division, Drinking And Admiring The View At Berchtesgaden. WW2, 1945
Image source: waffen123
#38 Corpsmen Of The U.S. 4th Infantry Division Treat A Wounded Man In The Wehebachtal Valley In The Hurtgenwald.18.11.1944 Rhineland, Germany
Image source: waffen123
#39 Nurse Dorothy Davis, A Member Of The Famed Angels Of Bataan, Smiles With Her Sister After Being Freed From Years Of Suffering As A Prisoner Of War At Santo Tomas In The Philippines. Feb 1945
Image source: waffen123
#40 German Soldiers And Lithuanian Auxiliary Police Laugh With A Looted Torah Scroll, Against The Backdrop Of A Burning Synagogue In Occupied Lithuania, 1941
Image source: FayannG
#41 West German Chancellor Willy Brandt At The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Memorial In Poland, Showing Remorse For German Atrocities Against Jews During The Uprising And War, 1970
Image source: FayannG
#42 Vietnam War Pow Doug Hegdahl Pretended To Be Illiterate To Fool His Captors, Who Believed Him To Be So Stupid That They Gave Him Almost Free Rein Of The Camp. He Secretly Memorized The Details Of About 256 Pows That He Passed On After His Release
Image source: senorphone1
#43 Benito Mussolini In Milan On 25 April 1945. This Is Believed To Be The Last Picture Of Mussolini Alive
Image source: GustavoistSoldier
#44 Man Looking For A Job During The Great Depression. 1934
Image source: waffen123
#45 Che Guevara At A Kindergarten In Shanghai (1960)
Image source: riazonbin
#46 German Soldier Crying After Being Captured By The Us Army, Germany, April 1945
Image source: FayannG
#47 Marilyn Monroe Hosting 100,000 American Troops In Korea, 1954
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#48 Photo Of A German Mother Crying After Finding Out Her Captured Son Didn’t Survive In Soviet Union Pow Camps (1955)
Image source: FayannG
#49 My Great-Great-Grandfather’s House In Lemkovyna, Poland Before The Ethnic Cleansing Operations Against Rusyns. Today A Polish Family Lives There
Image source: vladimirskala
#50 “Palestine Is Calling. Jews Are Not Tolerated In Norway.” Oslo, 1940
Image source: AmazingOstrich9085
#51 In 1962, The U.S. Aircraft Carrier Uss Independence Encountered Italy’s Amerigo Vespucci In The Mediterranean And Asked For Identification, After Receiving A Reply, The Americans Responded: “You Are The Most Beautiful Ship In The World”
Image source: TacBlitz
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