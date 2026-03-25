97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Humans have been making glass for over three thousand years, and unless you drop it, glass is the sort of material that stays around for quite a long time. So if one is diligent enough, they can often find something old and quite cool at a vintage stop. At the same time, artisans from across the world still regularly make things out of glass.
So we’ve gathered some of the coolest and most interesting glasswork items people have made or found and posted online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 My New Rainbow Shelf
Image source: lauralealou
#2 Someone Dumped Their Entire Milk Glass Collection At Goodwill
Image source: mikaelakayyy
#3 I Am Now The Incredibly Proud Owner Of This Awesome L. E. Smith Cabbage Dish!!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Assorted Glass Ashtrays And Catchalls I’ve Thrifted
Image source: Less-Image-3927
#5 Thrifted For $1.99
Image source: CarnationsAndRoses
#6 My Le Smith Moon And Stars + Fairy Lamp Collection 🖤 I’m Really Proud Of It!!
Image source: Volitile_Star330
#7 My Collection Of Glass Fruit That Has All Been Thrifted In The Last Year
Image source: GirthBrooksCumSock
#8 Murano Glass
This was given to my daughter in law from a housemate whose mom commissioned it from the artist in Italy at least 3 decades ago.
Image source: Confident_Recipe_6
#9 Bought This A While Back, Finally Installed It On My Nightstand
Image source: AdventurousAioli2229
#10 1930s Japanese Bird Light Bulb Found At An Old Dump Site
Image source: lubed_up_squid
#11 Unfortunately Going Through My Grandmothers Things And She Has A Lot Of This. What Is It?
Image source: Cultural_Amoeba_6072
#12 Cannot Believe My Luck. The Antique Store Booth Had This Marked As Fenton And Was Selling It For $35. In Actuality, It Was Made By The MT. Washington Glass Company Circa 1880-1890
Image source: Crowyoooo
#13 What’s The Point Of Collecting If You Can’t Be Silly?
Image source: Less-Image-3927
#14 Had To Show Off This Beautiful Murano Sommerso Ashtray I Purchased From An Antique Dealer Buddy
Image source: Numerous_Sign_5577
#15 Christmas Guest Broke A Vintage Crystal Wine Glass (And Threw Up On Our Back Porch Before His Irish Goodbye)
Image source: Treetlejuice
#16 Just Filled The Cabinet I Inherited From My Late Grandmother
Image source: innosins
#17 Sharing Some Of My Cobalt Glass Collection
Image source: Less-Image-3927
#18 Found This Hiding At An Estate Today!
Image source: GoatTable
#19 Cranberry Hobnail
Image source: CamoCricket
#20 Was Looking For A Cabinet To Store My Current Glass Collection. This One Comes With A Large Fenton Blue Hobnail Collection!
Image source: beemer-dreamer
#21 Unpacking Boxes From My Grandmas Attic. Found This. Amethyst Color. 💜
Image source: AnythingAdorable7627
#22 How You Like Dem Apples?
Image source: Uhohtallyho
#23 A Little Bit Of My Collection Of Sea Glass. 10 Years Of Collecting!
Image source: Seaglasshoe
#24 Sea Glass Cat In Sea Colors. Finally Got To Make A Piece Of My Dream :-)
Image source: seastainedglass
#25 Uranium Glass Chandelier At 21c Museum Hotel In Kansas City
Image source: RagAndBows
#26 A ‘Unicorn Find’ Victorian Uranium Glass Epergne
Image source: Cr0ssy_
#27 I Can’t Believe I Picked This Up At Goodwill Last Week!
Image source: Objective_Project_66
#28 My Cousin Passed Away, And I Just Want Yall To See How Talented He Was
Image source: OldVogue
#29 My Grandmother Left This For Me After She Passed Away. My Search On Google Didn’t Find It. Anyone Know Anything This Piece?
Image source: sunny_sanibel
#30 I Dropped Everything When I Spotted It At The Thrift
Image source: Ok-Bed583
#31 I Thrifted This Three Tier Cake Stand. I Don’t Really Collect Glass, Could This Be Le Smith? I Can’t Find Any Images Or Links To Blue Glass Like This With All Three Tiers
Image source: EatsHerVeggies
#32 Found In An Old Farm Dump In The 1960s
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Plum Collection Fenton
Image source: kirkpapi
#34 Saw This At My Local Thrift Store
Image source: tone138
#35 My Charcoal Blues
Image source: Substantial-Sass
#36 Found On The Beach. Anything Special?
Image source: NefariousnessBig8046
#37 My New Favorite Modern, Glass Artist, Henry Levine With Thorn Ridge Studios “Starry Night”. Paid $20.00 For The Pitcher And 3 Glasses. Signed And Dated 2002. The Last Photo Has A Light In It
Image source: crafters_creek
#38 My Collection Of Boyd Sly The Foxes! They Are Pretty Hard To Find So I Am Quite Proud Of What I Have So Far
Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito
#39 Our Viking Candy Dish Collection
Image source: Few_Brilliant_5486
#40 Found These Today At The Thrift Store. I’m Thinking They’re Lavorazione Empoli. What Do You Think?
Image source: RabbitNo7269
#41 Snagged At Goodwill
Image source: smartella
#42 Beautiful Lamp I Found At A Thrift Store
Image source: kajoo1408
#43 One Of My Luckiest Finds
Image source: Emchmi16
#44 I’m Screaming!!!
Image source: PierogiGirl
#45 Picked This Up And Thought It Was Super Cool! Thought I’d Share
Image source: tangytacosman
#46 My Thrifted Goblet Collection
Image source: PrettyBand6350
#47 My (Mostly) Thrifted Mazzega Murano Lights
Image source: Go-woke-be-awesome
#48 Antiquing Find, But I Can’t Identify It. Does Anyone Know Anything About This Piece?
Image source: SevereResult1207
#49 7 Lb Piece
Image source: PresentTime8955
#50 Best Find Yet! 📍 NJ Shore
Image source: AngryAmericana
#51 Former Glass Factory’s River Finds
Image source: Macrochick
#52 My Sea Glass Marble Collection!
Image source: sappho-lover
#53 My First Ever Sea Glass Art
Image source: ConversationSilly895
#54 I Found A Puppy!
Image source: laadeebug
#55 I Found A Uranium Slug!
Image source: danethegreat24
#56 Guinea Pig + Uranium Glass
Image source: Fine_Barracuda8243
#57 Found One Of My Grail Pieces This Week
Image source: ktor14
#58 Mini Mug I Made This Morning
Image source: microwave3
#59 When Life Gives You Broken Uranium Glass, Make Art!
Image source: tesseraeatomic
#60 Please Rate From 1 To 10 The Uranium Glass Frog Figurines That I Crafted Myself
Image source: Figurines_collect
#61 Uranium Glass Jewelry
Image source: OrchidAgitated3590
#62 My Late Father’s Collection
Image source: thederlinwall
#63 So Excited To Have Found This Art Deco Lenox Llama!
Image source: greenhearted
#64 Today’s Score
Image source: Cy-Clops-
#65 Grandma’s Window
Image source: NoAssociate2400
#66 Mini Glass Hens Found While Cleaning Out Gmas Garage
Image source: Hanpuff1617
#67 I Thought Some People Might Appreciate Seeing This Frog Dish
Image source: colossalhenry
#68 Scored Some Shrooms Today!
Image source: Yeeaahfooool85
#69 Owl Fairy Lamp. The Thrift Gods Smiled Upon Me Today. 25¢
Image source: WalmartFan76
#70 My Favorite Shelf
Image source: midcoast36
#71 Found In The Wild
Image source: Jolly_Following_4488
#72 Found This Amazing Essie Zareh Vase At Goodwill
Image source: capnbly7
#73 Fenton Glass Duck
Image source: Inner_Height_
#74 My Teen Just Brought This Home For Me. Any Idea If It’s Old?
Image source: Objective_Project_66
#75 Sea Glass Pictures My Daughter Made
Image source: jasonc619
#76 Just When I Thought, “Eh Theres No Seaglass Here Today” I Found This
Image source: fromlotusland
#77 Found A 120 Year Old Vaseline Jar At The Beach
Image source: klug_alters
#78 Amberina Sea Glass Stopper, From Northern California. One Of My Best Finds Ever!
Image source: Seaglasshoe
#79 My Coolest Find Yet!
Image source: sharkeologist1
#80 Purple Orange Slice
Image source: Seaglasshoe
#81 Made This Little Fox From White And Green Sea Glass 🦊 🦊 🦊
Image source: Beansprout2426
#82 I Made Some Cocktails & Drinks With My Tiniest Sea Glass Pieces
Image source: Beansprout2426
#83 Perfect Cobalt Blue Jewel ✨
Image source: wildriverwaterlily
#84 Got A Bunch Of A Light Purple Glass As A Gift And Finally Made True A Dream Of Making A Wisteria Branch
Image source: seastainedglass
#85 Christmas Gifts For My Loved Ones :)
Image source: Fuckermuriel
#86 Some Of My Favorite Pieces Of Sea Glass In Their Vintage Display Bowls
Image source: Macrochick
#87 Very Rare Milifiori Sea Glass
Image source: Seaglasshoe
#88 I Had An Entire Pallet Of Uranium Glass Crystal Balls Manufactured For Me
Image source: Common_Lie917
#89 My Husband Has Been Unknowingly Hiding His Super Power From Me
Image source: FloraandLocke
#90 My Mom Knows I Love Uranium Glass, So She Bought Me This Adorable Rat From Ukraine
Image source: luckyblue222
#91 The Uranium Gods Smiled Upon Thee Today
Image source: VanEck
#92 Found A Piece The Shop Didn’t Know What It Was – Guess What I Paid!
The shop had numerous UG displays but didn’t notice this one! Had it priced at just $45. I’m pretty sure the clerk selling it knew what kind of a steal that was.
Image source: GlipglopX
#93 Dumbest Piece I Own
Image source: Adumb__Adam
#94 My Best Find Ever
Image source: harrygasm_
#95 Guys, Prepare To Feast Your Eyes
Image source: froggythoughts
#96 I Made Macarons To Go With My Cupcake Stand
Image source: Cuzznitt
#97 Recent Find!
Image source: danethegreat24
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