97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

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Humans have been making glass for over three thousand years, and unless you drop it, glass is the sort of material that stays around for quite a long time. So if one is diligent enough, they can often find something old and quite cool at a vintage stop. At the same time, artisans from across the world still regularly make things out of glass.

So we’ve gathered some of the coolest and most interesting glasswork items people have made or found and posted online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 My New Rainbow Shelf

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: lauralealou

#2 Someone Dumped Their Entire Milk Glass Collection At Goodwill

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: mikaelakayyy

#3 I Am Now The Incredibly Proud Owner Of This Awesome L. E. Smith Cabbage Dish!!!!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Assorted Glass Ashtrays And Catchalls I’ve Thrifted

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Less-Image-3927

#5 Thrifted For $1.99

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: CarnationsAndRoses

#6 My Le Smith Moon And Stars + Fairy Lamp Collection 🖤 I’m Really Proud Of It!!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Volitile_Star330

#7 My Collection Of Glass Fruit That Has All Been Thrifted In The Last Year

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: GirthBrooksCumSock

#8 Murano Glass

This was given to my daughter in law from a housemate whose mom commissioned it from the artist in Italy at least 3 decades ago.

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Confident_Recipe_6

#9 Bought This A While Back, Finally Installed It On My Nightstand

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: AdventurousAioli2229

#10 1930s Japanese Bird Light Bulb Found At An Old Dump Site

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: lubed_up_squid

#11 Unfortunately Going Through My Grandmothers Things And She Has A Lot Of This. What Is It?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Cultural_Amoeba_6072

#12 Cannot Believe My Luck. The Antique Store Booth Had This Marked As Fenton And Was Selling It For $35. In Actuality, It Was Made By The MT. Washington Glass Company Circa 1880-1890

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Crowyoooo

#13 What’s The Point Of Collecting If You Can’t Be Silly?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Less-Image-3927

#14 Had To Show Off This Beautiful Murano Sommerso Ashtray I Purchased From An Antique Dealer Buddy

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Numerous_Sign_5577

#15 Christmas Guest Broke A Vintage Crystal Wine Glass (And Threw Up On Our Back Porch Before His Irish Goodbye)

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Treetlejuice

#16 Just Filled The Cabinet I Inherited From My Late Grandmother

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: innosins

#17 Sharing Some Of My Cobalt Glass Collection

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Less-Image-3927

#18 Found This Hiding At An Estate Today!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: GoatTable

#19 Cranberry Hobnail

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: CamoCricket

#20 Was Looking For A Cabinet To Store My Current Glass Collection. This One Comes With A Large Fenton Blue Hobnail Collection!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: beemer-dreamer

#21 Unpacking Boxes From My Grandmas Attic. Found This. Amethyst Color. 💜

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: AnythingAdorable7627

#22 How You Like Dem Apples?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Uhohtallyho

#23 A Little Bit Of My Collection Of Sea Glass. 10 Years Of Collecting!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Seaglasshoe

#24 Sea Glass Cat In Sea Colors. Finally Got To Make A Piece Of My Dream :-)

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: seastainedglass

#25 Uranium Glass Chandelier At 21c Museum Hotel In Kansas City

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: RagAndBows

#26 A ‘Unicorn Find’ Victorian Uranium Glass Epergne

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Cr0ssy_

#27 I Can’t Believe I Picked This Up At Goodwill Last Week!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Objective_Project_66

#28 My Cousin Passed Away, And I Just Want Yall To See How Talented He Was

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: OldVogue

#29 My Grandmother Left This For Me After She Passed Away. My Search On Google Didn’t Find It. Anyone Know Anything This Piece?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: sunny_sanibel

#30 I Dropped Everything When I Spotted It At The Thrift

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Ok-Bed583

#31 I Thrifted This Three Tier Cake Stand. I Don’t Really Collect Glass, Could This Be Le Smith? I Can’t Find Any Images Or Links To Blue Glass Like This With All Three Tiers

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: EatsHerVeggies

#32 Found In An Old Farm Dump In The 1960s

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Plum Collection Fenton

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: kirkpapi

#34 Saw This At My Local Thrift Store

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: tone138

#35 My Charcoal Blues

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Substantial-Sass

#36 Found On The Beach. Anything Special?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: NefariousnessBig8046

#37 My New Favorite Modern, Glass Artist, Henry Levine With Thorn Ridge Studios “Starry Night”. Paid $20.00 For The Pitcher And 3 Glasses. Signed And Dated 2002. The Last Photo Has A Light In It

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: crafters_creek

#38 My Collection Of Boyd Sly The Foxes! They Are Pretty Hard To Find So I Am Quite Proud Of What I Have So Far

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito

#39 Our Viking Candy Dish Collection

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Few_Brilliant_5486

#40 Found These Today At The Thrift Store. I’m Thinking They’re Lavorazione Empoli. What Do You Think?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: RabbitNo7269

#41 Snagged At Goodwill

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: smartella

#42 Beautiful Lamp I Found At A Thrift Store

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: kajoo1408

#43 One Of My Luckiest Finds

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Emchmi16

#44 I’m Screaming!!!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: PierogiGirl

#45 Picked This Up And Thought It Was Super Cool! Thought I’d Share

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: tangytacosman

#46 My Thrifted Goblet Collection

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: PrettyBand6350

#47 My (Mostly) Thrifted Mazzega Murano Lights

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Go-woke-be-awesome

#48 Antiquing Find, But I Can’t Identify It. Does Anyone Know Anything About This Piece?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: SevereResult1207

#49 7 Lb Piece

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: PresentTime8955

#50 Best Find Yet! 📍 NJ Shore

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: AngryAmericana

#51 Former Glass Factory’s River Finds

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Macrochick

#52 My Sea Glass Marble Collection!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: sappho-lover

#53 My First Ever Sea Glass Art

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: ConversationSilly895

#54 I Found A Puppy!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: laadeebug

#55 I Found A Uranium Slug!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: danethegreat24

#56 Guinea Pig + Uranium Glass

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Fine_Barracuda8243

#57 Found One Of My Grail Pieces This Week

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: ktor14

#58 Mini Mug I Made This Morning

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: microwave3

#59 When Life Gives You Broken Uranium Glass, Make Art!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: tesseraeatomic

#60 Please Rate From 1 To 10 The Uranium Glass Frog Figurines That I Crafted Myself

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Figurines_collect

#61 Uranium Glass Jewelry

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: OrchidAgitated3590

#62 My Late Father’s Collection

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: thederlinwall

#63 So Excited To Have Found This Art Deco Lenox Llama!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: greenhearted

#64 Today’s Score

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Cy-Clops-

#65 Grandma’s Window

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: NoAssociate2400

#66 Mini Glass Hens Found While Cleaning Out Gmas Garage

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Hanpuff1617

#67 I Thought Some People Might Appreciate Seeing This Frog Dish

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: colossalhenry

#68 Scored Some Shrooms Today!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Yeeaahfooool85

#69 Owl Fairy Lamp. The Thrift Gods Smiled Upon Me Today. 25¢

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: WalmartFan76

#70 My Favorite Shelf

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: midcoast36

#71 Found In The Wild

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Jolly_Following_4488

#72 Found This Amazing Essie Zareh Vase At Goodwill

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: capnbly7

#73 Fenton Glass Duck

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Inner_Height_

#74 My Teen Just Brought This Home For Me. Any Idea If It’s Old?

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Objective_Project_66

#75 Sea Glass Pictures My Daughter Made

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: jasonc619

#76 Just When I Thought, “Eh Theres No Seaglass Here Today” I Found This

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: fromlotusland

#77 Found A 120 Year Old Vaseline Jar At The Beach

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: klug_alters

#78 Amberina Sea Glass Stopper, From Northern California. One Of My Best Finds Ever!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Seaglasshoe

#79 My Coolest Find Yet!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: sharkeologist1

#80 Purple Orange Slice

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Seaglasshoe

#81 Made This Little Fox From White And Green Sea Glass 🦊 🦊 🦊

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Beansprout2426

#82 I Made Some Cocktails & Drinks With My Tiniest Sea Glass Pieces

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Beansprout2426

#83 Perfect Cobalt Blue Jewel ✨

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: wildriverwaterlily

#84 Got A Bunch Of A Light Purple Glass As A Gift And Finally Made True A Dream Of Making A Wisteria Branch

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: seastainedglass

#85 Christmas Gifts For My Loved Ones :)

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Fuckermuriel

#86 Some Of My Favorite Pieces Of Sea Glass In Their Vintage Display Bowls

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Macrochick

#87 Very Rare Milifiori Sea Glass

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Seaglasshoe

#88 I Had An Entire Pallet Of Uranium Glass Crystal Balls Manufactured For Me

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Common_Lie917

#89 My Husband Has Been Unknowingly Hiding His Super Power From Me

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: FloraandLocke

#90 My Mom Knows I Love Uranium Glass, So She Bought Me This Adorable Rat From Ukraine

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: luckyblue222

#91 The Uranium Gods Smiled Upon Thee Today

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: VanEck

#92 Found A Piece The Shop Didn’t Know What It Was – Guess What I Paid!

The shop had numerous UG displays but didn’t notice this one! Had it priced at just $45. I’m pretty sure the clerk selling it knew what kind of a steal that was.

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: GlipglopX

#93 Dumbest Piece I Own

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Adumb__Adam

#94 My Best Find Ever

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: harrygasm_

#95 Guys, Prepare To Feast Your Eyes

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: froggythoughts

#96 I Made Macarons To Go With My Cupcake Stand

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: Cuzznitt

#97 Recent Find!

97 Cool And Creative Glass Items People Found Or Made That You Might Want In Your Home

Image source: danethegreat24

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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