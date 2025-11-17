30 Of The Weirdest And Most Interesting Geography Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Geography is an ever-changing and fascinating subject, encompassing a range of physical, social, and environmental sciences. By comparing collected geographic data we can find insights into the diversity of cultures, as well as learn how big or small some countries used to be.
However, due to the field’s complexity, going in-depth and analyzing different facts is time-consuming. But luckily for us, there are many geography fans who just love finding new and interesting information and sharing it with the lazier population. One such example is the Instagram page geography._.facts, which offers various comparative and eye-opening maps.
So, Pandas, whether you are a geography aficionado or simply curious, we invite you to explore our list because we are sure you will find something intriguing that you are yet to learn.
Also below, you will find an interview with the hosts of 80 Days: an exploration podcast, who kindly shared about their geography-inspired content.
#1
People in Mississippi voted in the referendum for a flag change. This is going to be a new flag of Mississippi state
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
TOP 5 Highest female to male ratio:
Djibouti – 83:100, Hong Kong, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia – 86:100
–
TOP 5 Lowest female to male ratio:
Qatar – 339:100, UAE – 256:100, Bahrain – 153:100, Kuwait – 138:100, Saudi Arabia – 130:100
#10
#11
#12
The age at which a person’s, typically a girl’s, consent to sexual intercourse is valid in law
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Dagen H (H day), today usually called “Högertrafikomläggningen” (“The right-hand traffic diversion”), was the day on 3 September 1967, in which the traffic in Sweden switched from driving on the left-hand side of the road to the right. The “H” stands for “Högertrafik”, the Swedish word for “right traffic”. It was by far the largest logistical event in Sweden’s history.
–
There were various arguments for the change:
All of Sweden’s neighbours drive on the right, including Norway and Finland, with which Sweden has land borders, and five million vehicles cross those borders annually.
Approximately 90 percent of Swedes drove left-hand drive vehicles, and this led to many head-on collisions when passing on narrow two-lane highways. City buses were among the very few vehicles that conformed to the normal opposite-steering wheel rule, being right-hand drive (RHD).
However, the change was unpopular; in a 1955 referendum, 83 percent voted to keep driving on the left. Nevertheless, the Swedish Parliament approved Prime Minister Tage Erlander’s proposal on 10 May 1963 of right hand traffic beginning in 1967, as the number of cars on the road tripled from 500,000 to 1.5 million and was expected to reach 2.8 million by 1975. The Statens Högertrafikkommission (HTK) (“the state right-hand traffic commission”) was established to oversee the change. It also began implementing a four-year education programme on the advice of psychologists.
As Dagen H neared, every intersection was equipped with an extra set of poles and traffic signals wrapped in black plastic. Workers roamed the streets early in the morning on Dagen H to remove the plastic. A parallel set of lines was painted on the roads with white paint, then covered with black tape. Before Dagen H, Swedish roads had used yellow lines.[citation needed] Approximately 350,000 signs had to be removed or replaced, 20,000 in Stockholm alone
#26
#27
~260 sqkm connected by only 2,4 km
#28
#29
#30
