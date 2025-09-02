94 Funny Memes For Everyone Who Binges On True Crime As Self-Care

Despite their ghastly and abhorrent acts, infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez (a.k.a. The Night Stalker) have become almost pop culture icons. They have been the subject of true crime documentaries, films, and podcasts that have been a top choice of entertainment for many people.
If you’re a fan of the genre, you may also get a kick out of the following images we’ve collected from various parts of the internet. These wisecracks and memes will make you feel connected to fellow true crime enthusiasts online, with whom you can share these for a few chuckles.
Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 World’s Happiest Criminal
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#2 Yuppp
Image source: truecrime.memes
#3 Love This Man. Feel Like It’s On Facebook And Google, Not Him
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#4 Check Your Privilege At The Door People
Image source: bedoneinlove
#5 Uhh CVS…maybe Clarify What You Mean Here
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#6 Seriously Helen? Havent You Ever Seen Dateline? Forensic Files? Snapped?
Image source: truecrime.memes
#7 Probably Why I Prefer The Fictional Crime LOL
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#8 I’d Be Dead
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#9 I Question My Sanity
Image source: autumnofthesoul
#10 To Be Honest, I’m Surprised
Image source: benyahr
#11 Back In My Day!
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#12 If It Ain’t A Shi**y Low Production Quality M**der Documentary I Don’t Want It
Image source: theintrollnet
#13 Wait. I’ve Heard This Somewhere Before
Image source: truecrime.memes
#14 It’s Like A Reward
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#15 *every Time I Meet Someone* “Please Be A Crime Junkie, Please Be A Crime Junkie…”
Image source: truecrime.memes
#16 Hey We Gotta Eat Too
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#17 Night Stalker Police Sketch….uhhh Not Great
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#18 I Laughed Way Harder At This Than I Should Have
Image source: truecrime.memes
#19 In Case You Didn’t Know
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#20 Of Course The Husband Did It
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#21 Ive Heard Some Interesting Theories On This!
Image source: truecrime.memes
#22 Buzzfeed Headline Tomorrow: Cannibals Hate This One Weird Trick!
Image source: 50_ShadesOf_Tre
#23 Anyone Need To Hide A Body?
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#24 They Weren’t M*****s, Just Happy Little Accidents
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#25 Damn Life Is Depressing. Let’s Listen To Some Podcasts About Death
Image source: truecrime.memes
#26 Every Netflix M****r Doc Or Series
Image source: Fine_Power_5123
#27 This Rather Morbid Sculpture Is Known As Angel Of Death. It Was Made With Knives From Crimes Throughout Europe. It Took 2 Years To Create
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#28 Mindhunter (Netflix) — Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#29 What Are You Currently Watching/Listening To?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#30 🤬
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#31 If This Isn’t Me
Image source: truecrime.memes
#32 Just Gonna Pretend I Didn’t Read That
Image source: truecrime.memes
#33 Oh Wow. Btk’s Real Daughter LOL
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#34 8- Hour Documentary
Image source: desplaerr
#35 I’m Looking At You Chris Watts!!! 😡
Image source: truecrime.memes
#36 LOL LOL
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#37 Remember Writing This One Up. Wild
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#38 Found My New Dentist I Think
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#39 LOL Yep
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#40 Lemme See That Dead Body
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#41 The Most Gorgeous Mugshot In Human History (Bowie, 1976, NY. Marijuanna Possession)
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#42 Tell Me A Serial K***er Documentary And I’ll Tell You If I’ve Seen It Or Not
Image source: jokincentral
#43 Iterally Junior Year, I Would Watch That Bundy Documentary On Netflix For Like A Whole Week Before I Went To Bed LOL
Image source: b00_y0u_wh0re_
#44 That Documentary Crazyyyy Though
Image source: niknakpod
#45 The Audacity!!!
Image source: truecrime.memes
#46 I Just Hope If I’m M******d, It Becomes A Sick Podcast
Image source: truecrime.memes
#47 Is It Just Me…or???
Image source: truecrime.memes
#48 Can You Relate?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#49 Who Would You Want To Cover Your Case?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#50 LOL Ain’t It The Truth
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#51 Oh I’ll Definitely Be Trying This At Some Point
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#52 First Documented Case Of Serial M **der
Image source: MarloweSL
#53 Honestly.. Grow Up Lmao
Image source: truecrime.memes
#54 Take A Hint 👏
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#55 Introverted, But Willing To Discuss Britney Spears And True Crime
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#56 Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Fall Asleep To True Crime
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#57 Seriously Though
Image source: truecrime.memes
#58 It’s So Insane To Me How Someone Can M**der Someone And Just… Get Away With It!!! I’m Looking At You Delphi!
Image source: truecrime.memes
#59 Yeah Just Gonna Toss That Article In The Fire
Image source: truecrime.memes
#60 I Mean It’s Not Not True
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#61 I Super Want To Believe Zodiac Was Just Watchin Netflix And Commented LOL
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#62 Every Netflix Documentary Is Fire Tho
Image source: goattfishh
#64 Do You Jump In And Correct Them? 🤔
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#65 What’s Your Go-To Excuse For Canceling Plans?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#66 When Your True Crime Podcast Is Interrupted By A Hellofresh Ad
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#67 What’s Your Fav Jodi Arias Interrogation Moment?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#68 Judging You Hard
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#69 A Podcast…and No One Dies??? Ya I’ll Pass
Image source: truecrime.memes
#70 Just Vibin’
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#71 Yup
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#72 Forever And Always Team Intruder
Image source: truecrime.memes
#73 Ok But Seriously This Would Be Me
Image source: truecrime.memes
#74 Sorry I Can’t Go, I Have Plans
Image source: truecrime.memes
#75 That’s Suspicious. That’s Weird
Image source: truecrime.memes
#76 So Young. So Full Of Life
Image source: truecrime.memes
#77 Video K**led The Radio Star
Image source: truecrime.memes
#78 Yeah Pretty Sure You’re The Outcast Here, Todd
Image source: truecrime.memes
#79 What Case Got You Interested In True Crime?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#80 Stop Saying This
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#81 Mood ✨
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#82 🥺
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#83 Casey Anthony Would Be A Pisces
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#84 My Anxiety Wouldn’t Let Me
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#85 The Pictures Of Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman Scarred Me
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#86 Ok But For Real—answer
Image source: truecrime.memes
#87 Just Keeping My Eye On You
Image source: truecrime.memes
#88 Uhh Know Any Virgos? Watch Em! (Also Fellow Leo’s…we Are Pure.)
Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear
#89 The Audacity!!!
Image source: truecrime.memes
#90 Me When Someone Says They Love True Crime And Horror
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#91 Me Watching Surveillance Footage Of Brian Shaffer The Night He Disappeared
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#92 Debbie Jellinsky Is My Spirit Animal
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#93 What Are You Currently Listening To?
Image source: truecrimeandpizza
#94 Or While Listening To A True Crime Podcast
Image source: truecrime.memes
