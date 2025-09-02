94 Funny Memes For Everyone Who Binges On True Crime As Self-Care

by

Despite their ghastly and abhorrent acts, infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez (a.k.a. The Night Stalker) have become almost pop culture icons. They have been the subject of true crime documentaries, films, and podcasts that have been a top choice of entertainment for many people. 

If you’re a fan of the genre, you may also get a kick out of the following images we’ve collected from various parts of the internet. These wisecracks and memes will make you feel connected to fellow true crime enthusiasts online, with whom you can share these for a few chuckles. 

Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 World’s Happiest Criminal

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#2 Yuppp

Image source: truecrime.memes

#3 Love This Man. Feel Like It’s On Facebook And Google, Not Him

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#4 Check Your Privilege At The Door People

Image source: bedoneinlove

#5 Uhh CVS…maybe Clarify What You Mean Here

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#6 Seriously Helen? Havent You Ever Seen Dateline? Forensic Files? Snapped?

Image source: truecrime.memes

#7 Probably Why I Prefer The Fictional Crime LOL

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#8 I’d Be Dead

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#9 I Question My Sanity

Image source: autumnofthesoul

#10 To Be Honest, I’m Surprised

Image source: benyahr

#11 Back In My Day!

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#12 If It Ain’t A Shi**y Low Production Quality M**der Documentary I Don’t Want It

Image source: theintrollnet

#13 Wait. I’ve Heard This Somewhere Before

Image source: truecrime.memes

#14 It’s Like A Reward

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#15 *every Time I Meet Someone* “Please Be A Crime Junkie, Please Be A Crime Junkie…”

Image source: truecrime.memes

#16 Hey We Gotta Eat Too

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#17 Night Stalker Police Sketch….uhhh Not Great

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#18 I Laughed Way Harder At This Than I Should Have

Image source: truecrime.memes

#19 In Case You Didn’t Know

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#20 Of Course The Husband Did It

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#21 Ive Heard Some Interesting Theories On This!

Image source: truecrime.memes

#22 Buzzfeed Headline Tomorrow: Cannibals Hate This One Weird Trick!

Image source: 50_ShadesOf_Tre

#23 Anyone Need To Hide A Body?

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#24 They Weren’t M*****s, Just Happy Little Accidents

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#25 Damn Life Is Depressing. Let’s Listen To Some Podcasts About Death

Image source: truecrime.memes

#26 Every Netflix M****r Doc Or Series

Image source: Fine_Power_5123

#27 This Rather Morbid Sculpture Is Known As Angel Of Death. It Was Made With Knives From Crimes Throughout Europe. It Took 2 Years To Create

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#28 Mindhunter (Netflix) — Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#29 What Are You Currently Watching/Listening To?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#30 🤬

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#31 If This Isn’t Me

Image source: truecrime.memes

#32 Just Gonna Pretend I Didn’t Read That

Image source: truecrime.memes

#33 Oh Wow. Btk’s Real Daughter LOL

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#34 8- Hour Documentary

Image source: desplaerr

#35 I’m Looking At You Chris Watts!!! 😡

Image source: truecrime.memes

#36 LOL LOL

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#37 Remember Writing This One Up. Wild

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#38 Found My New Dentist I Think

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#39 LOL Yep

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#40 Lemme See That Dead Body

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#41 The Most Gorgeous Mugshot In Human History (Bowie, 1976, NY. Marijuanna Possession)

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#42 Tell Me A Serial K***er Documentary And I’ll Tell You If I’ve Seen It Or Not

Image source: jokincentral

#43 Iterally Junior Year, I Would Watch That Bundy Documentary On Netflix For Like A Whole Week Before I Went To Bed LOL

Image source: b00_y0u_wh0re_

#44 That Documentary Crazyyyy Though

Image source: niknakpod

#45 The Audacity!!!

Image source: truecrime.memes

#46 I Just Hope If I’m M******d, It Becomes A Sick Podcast

Image source: truecrime.memes

#47 Is It Just Me…or???

Image source: truecrime.memes

#48 Can You Relate?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#49 Who Would You Want To Cover Your Case?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#50 LOL Ain’t It The Truth

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#51 Oh I’ll Definitely Be Trying This At Some Point

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#52 First Documented Case Of Serial M **der

Image source: MarloweSL

#53 Honestly.. Grow Up Lmao

Image source: truecrime.memes

#54 Take A Hint 👏

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#55 Introverted, But Willing To Discuss Britney Spears And True Crime

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#56 Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Fall Asleep To True Crime

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#57 Seriously Though

Image source: truecrime.memes

#58 It’s So Insane To Me How Someone Can M**der Someone And Just… Get Away With It!!! I’m Looking At You Delphi!

Image source: truecrime.memes

#59 Yeah Just Gonna Toss That Article In The Fire

Image source: truecrime.memes

#60 I Mean It’s Not Not True

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#61 I Super Want To Believe Zodiac Was Just Watchin Netflix And Commented LOL

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#62 Every Netflix Documentary Is Fire Tho

Image source: goattfishh

Image source: b00_y0u_wh0re_

#64 Do You Jump In And Correct Them? 🤔

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#65 What’s Your Go-To Excuse For Canceling Plans?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#66 When Your True Crime Podcast Is Interrupted By A Hellofresh Ad

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#67 What’s Your Fav Jodi Arias Interrogation Moment?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#68 Judging You Hard

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#69 A Podcast…and No One Dies??? Ya I’ll Pass

Image source: truecrime.memes

#70 Just Vibin’

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#71 Yup

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#72 Forever And Always Team Intruder

Image source: truecrime.memes

#73 Ok But Seriously This Would Be Me

Image source: truecrime.memes

#74 Sorry I Can’t Go, I Have Plans

Image source: truecrime.memes

#75 That’s Suspicious. That’s Weird

Image source: truecrime.memes

#76 So Young. So Full Of Life

Image source: truecrime.memes

#77 Video K**led The Radio Star

Image source: truecrime.memes

#78 Yeah Pretty Sure You’re The Outcast Here, Todd

Image source: truecrime.memes

#79 What Case Got You Interested In True Crime?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#80 Stop Saying This

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#81 Mood ✨

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#82 🥺

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#83 Casey Anthony Would Be A Pisces

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#84 My Anxiety Wouldn’t Let Me

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#85 The Pictures Of Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman Scarred Me

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#86 Ok But For Real—answer

Image source: truecrime.memes

#87 Just Keeping My Eye On You

Image source: truecrime.memes

#88 Uhh Know Any Virgos? Watch Em! (Also Fellow Leo’s…we Are Pure.)

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#89 The Audacity!!!

Image source: truecrime.memes

#90 Me When Someone Says They Love True Crime And Horror

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#91 Me Watching Surveillance Footage Of Brian Shaffer The Night He Disappeared

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#92 Debbie Jellinsky Is My Spirit Animal

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#93 What Are You Currently Listening To?

Image source: truecrimeandpizza

#94 Or While Listening To A True Crime Podcast

Image source: truecrime.memes

Patrick Penrose
