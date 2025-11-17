Boston Home Inspectors Are Sharing The Worst Things They’ve Seen On The Job, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Impactful Pics (New Pics)

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the life of a home inspector is a boring one, but this fascinating Instagram account says otherwise. By posting some of their most striking discoveries on their IG, Boston Home Inspectors take us along on their most interesting home inspections.

A home inspector’s job is to provide prospective home buyers with an expert report on the state of the home they’re considering. They look for everything from building code violations to water damage, wear-and-tear, dangerously poor repairs, and other hidden risks. You might find their work a lot more interesting when you realize they’re a lot like detectives or, in the worst cases, crime scene analysts.

Some of the photos on BHI’s IG show obvious problems, like decaying shower walls, structurally unsound steps, and other clear dangers. But other photos show issues in places that the average homeowner might have never thought to check. Crawlspaces between walls, above ceilings or under floors can hide tons of problems for unsuspecting buyers.

Bored Panda got in touch with BHI to ask about their fantastic IG, so read on!

#1 While You Are Waiting…

#1 While You Are Waiting…

#2 Sometimes Life Just Gives You Way Too Many Options!

#2 Sometimes Life Just Gives You Way Too Many Options!

#3 Peg Leg Deck!

#3 Peg Leg Deck!

#4 Nothing Can Go Wrong Here!

#4 Nothing Can Go Wrong Here!

#5 Lemonade Straight From The Faucet!

#5 Lemonade Straight From The Faucet!

#6 Almost There.. Little More To The Right!

#6 Almost There.. Little More To The Right!

#7 Railings And Spindles Are Overrated!

#7 Railings And Spindles Are Overrated!

#8 Sometimes You Just Need A Set Of Two!

#8 Sometimes You Just Need A Set Of Two!

#9 Little Twist Here… Little Twist There

#9 Little Twist Here… Little Twist There

#10 Nothing To See Here… Move Along!

#10 Nothing To See Here… Move Along!

#11 Just A Little Tight!

#11 Just A Little Tight!

#12 Listing Agent Says It Has A Closet!

#12 Listing Agent Says It Has A Closet!

#13 Bathroom Wall Is Growing Boobs!

#13 Bathroom Wall Is Growing Boobs!

#14 Kinda Close!

#14 Kinda Close!

#15 Not Sure Where To Begin, But Yes, They Technically Do Have A Roof Deck!

#15 Not Sure Where To Begin, But Yes, They Technically Do Have A Roof Deck!

#16 Now I Need One!

#16 Now I Need One!

#17 Not Sure Where To Begin On This One?

#17 Not Sure Where To Begin On This One?

#18 Fuzzy Little Thing!

#18 Fuzzy Little Thing!

#19 No Safety Issues Here!!

#19 No Safety Issues Here!!

#20 Quick Exit For The Falling Kids!

#20 Quick Exit For The Falling Kids!

#21 Nothing Can Go Wrong Here??

#21 Nothing Can Go Wrong Here??

#22 Proper Way To Inspect A Fireplace!

#22 Proper Way To Inspect A Fireplace!

#23 Found A Bug In The Garage!

#23 Found A Bug In The Garage!

#24 Tight Fit!

#24 Tight Fit!

#25 Ordered The Wrong Size…no Problem The Little Blocks Will Fix It!

#25 Ordered The Wrong Size…no Problem The Little Blocks Will Fix It!

#26 164°f…a Cup Of Tea With Your Toothpaste!

#26 164°f…a Cup Of Tea With Your Toothpaste!

#27 I Guess The Outlet Cover Couldn’t Fit!

#27 I Guess The Outlet Cover Couldn't Fit!

#28 Furry Deck Joists Need A Shave!

#28 Furry Deck Joists Need A Shave!

#29 Nailed It!

#29 Nailed It!

#30 Space Age!

#30 Space Age!

#31 You Can’t Leave That There!

#32 No Need For Wasted Space!

#33 Hey George! You Know The New Plumber…

