65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

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The world is way weirder than we can ever imagine. Yet, we often catch glimpses of it in our daily lives. Some of these things are just natural occurrences, like a lightning-struck tree that splits into pieces. Other times, it’s inexplicable, like a handprint on your body when you are living alone. Both of these can be creepy in their own way.

Many netizens have seen such oddly unsettling yet interesting things that they just had to share with the world. Well, we put together our favorites for you to scroll through. Some are weird and captivating, but some are the stuff of nightmares. So make sure to turn the lights on before you go through them! 

#1 Angler Fish Washed Ashore

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: KingOfGlue

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

#2 Volcanic Lighting, AKA ‘Dirty Thunderstorm,’ Caused By Ash Colliding And Generating Massive Amounts Of Static Electricity. If I Saw This In Ancient Times, I’d Believe In The Gods Too

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: wandering_soles

#3 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: willis7747

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to talk about what scares us or makes us uneasy. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a fictional monster or something supernatural. Even ordinary things can become scary. After all, fear is different for everyone. 

Some might be scared of spiders while others might be afraid of liminal things. Simply put, being creeped out is essentially subjective. But what really happens in our brain when we are creeped out?

#4 Oak Tree Split In Three By Lightning

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: memes_maymays

#5 Asperitas Clouds – New Hampshire

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Icehxart

#6 Caribou Shedding Its Velvet In Alaska

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Fickle_Remove_1188

Frank McAndrew, professor of psychology at Knox College in Illinois, studied the sensation of being “creeped out.” He and Sara Koehnke, a graduate student, surveyed more than 1,300 people with the question, “What is creepy?” They published a paper based on their findings, On the Nature of Creepiness. To explain it quickly, they described creepiness as a reaction to the ambiguity of threat.

#7 For Every 100,000 Snake Births Only 1 Will Be A Two Headed Snake

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: GENESIOBR

#8 The Size Of Asian Giant Hornet. It Is The World’s Largest Hornet And Can Grow Greater Than 45 Mm With A Wingspan Around 75 Mm

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: VAMSI_BEUNO

#9 When Fire Hydrant Explodes In Freezing Weather

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

“[Creepy is] about the uncertainty of threat. You’re feeling uneasy because you think there might be something to worry about here, but the signals are not clear enough to warrant you doing some sort of desperate, life-saving kind of thing,” explains McAndrew.

He says being creeped out is different from fear or revulsion.

He also adds that “in both of those emotional states, the person experiencing them usually feels no confusion about how to respond. But when you’re creeped out, your brain and your body are telling you that something is not quite right and you’d better pay attention because it might hurt you.”

#10 I’ve Been Making A Stuffed Head Of Everyone Who Enters My Life

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Noimpact_

#11 An X-Ray Of A Patient With Hyperdontia (The Condition Of Having More Teeth Than Average). Usually Adults Have 32 Teeth. This Person Had 81

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: goswamitulsidas

#12 My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Bubbly-Trainer7195

Their findings explain why we sometimes can’t justify the panic we feel, but we can’t relax either. McAndrew believes feeling creeped out offers an evolutionary advantage that aligns with the evolutionary psychology theory of “agency detection.”

Research supports this by noting that humans tend to attribute willful agency to circumstances and seek patterns in events and visual stimuli, a phenomenon called pareidolia. That’s why we see faces on rocks and strange shapes in clouds.

#13 Rare Two Headed Turtle

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: SnooWoofers455

#14 When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: internettstranger

#15 This Tree Kind Of Exploded

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: BobGnarlie

McAndrew says this theory helps explain why we get the creeps: we usually assume the ‘agent’ behind the event is trying to harm us. 

“We’re predisposed to see willful agents that mean us harm in situations that are ambiguous, but this was an adaptive thing to do,” he explains.

Our ancestors were quick to see tigers in shadows and snakes in the grass because playing it safe mattered more than being wrong.

#16 Giant Square In The Clouds Above My Home

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: PhilosophyFickle2701

#17 ?!

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: falcon_hcr2yt

#18 I Don’t Have A Second Joint In Either My Thumbs Or Toes

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: 1520SedgwickRoad

David Webb, a psychology educator and author, explains that certain cues, whether in people, objects, or environments, consistently activate our internal “creepiness detector.” First, he speaks about “people” as the cue.

He says creepiness usually pops up when someone breaks social rules, like standing too close, staring too long, or making awkward jokes. But it’s not just about behavior; physical appearance also plays a role. 

He cites McAndrew’s study, where people found traits like greasy hair, pale skin, or odd clothing unsettling. He notes that this suggests we might label someone as “creepy” simply because they don’t fit our usual stereotypes of what “normal” looks like.

#19 Used To Drive To Work Daily On A Country Road And These People Just Randomly Had A Dummy Sitting In A Wheelchair In Their Driveway. It Snowed One Night To Add An Extra Level Of Creepy

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: dudemountain69

#20 Random Jesus Photo In An Old Church

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: anon

#21 Passed By This Random House In The Mountains. What The Hell Is Happening Here?

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: lawyersgunznmoney90

Then he discusses other cues, such as places, objects, and sounds. 

He adds that “Certain environments evoke a similar ambiguity. The same mechanism that once kept our ancestors safe from predators now stirs unease when we walk alone at night. Objects and sounds can also carry the mark of creepiness. Across people, places, and situations, creepiness is not about clear and present danger but about unpredictability. It is the psychological alarm that sounds when we cannot decide whether something or someone is safe to be around.”

#22 This Puppet Randomly Tied To A Dumpster

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Madamoiselle_Martine

#23 CT Scan Of Two-Headed Deer Fawns (Minnesota)

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: SerpentFinger

#24 A Snake Yawning

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: mubin123

While some people find things unsettling, others enjoy the feeling of being scared. No wonder they grab first seats whenever a new horror film hits the screens. 

Researchers call this benign masochism: liking the feeling of fear or sadness when you know you’re actually safe. Watching these creepy things might also be practice, so we’re prepared when we come across creepy stuff in real life.

#25 Opening In Pavement

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#26 Aurora Borealis Right Outside My Kitchen Window

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: PreposterousClam

#27 That Time The White Of My Eye Swelled Up Around The Iris

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: anon

Scroll to the end if you really want to practice and prepare yourself for when you spot something weird. Anyway, dear pandas, that’s it from our end. But did you enjoy (or get creeped out by) this very weird list?

Which ones gave you the hibbie-jeebies? Give them an upvote or tell us in the comments. If you enjoyed this list, check out, or rather, practice more, with these downright creepy pics! 

#28 Guess Which One Is Yam And Which One’s A Hand

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#29 A Black Circle In The Sky

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290

#30 What Kind Of Mosquito Is This?😳😳

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Obvious_Shoe7302

#31 This Is A New One

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: consultingcutie

#32 This Is Actually An Insane Find

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#33 In My Apartment Dumpster

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Hopeful_Stable_5392

#34 My Bathtub Randomly Started Filling Up With Dirty Water. Here Is What Came With The Water

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: ErausquiN

#35 Slept In My Car At A Freeway Rest Stop. Woke Up To This Pattern On The Fogged Up Window

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: developer-mike

#36 Woke Up And Noticed What Kinda Looked Like A Handprint On My Leg… I Live Alone

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: c3t6t9r9

#37 This Troll Under A Random Overpass In My City

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: samwisesamgee96

#38 So About A Week Ago I Found This Random Set Of Stairs That Lead To Nothing While Hiking In A State Park, I Have No Idea Why They Are There

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: anon

#39 My Cousin Put A Halloween Wig On My 94-Year-Old Grandpa And I Walked In The Room And Yelled Because I Was Certain I Was Seeing A Ghost

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: thegothgardener90

#40 This Doll Could Be Yours For $2,000

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: unexplainedfeed

#41 Decor

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: uglydesign

#42 Anatomical Study Coffee Table – Clay Adams

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: uglydesign

#43 Creepy

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#44 Here Is A Model Of The Hardware They Are Putting In My Foot Next Week

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: imnotohfuckingk

#45 A Rove Beetle Gave Me A Rash On My Neck A Few Months Ago And Now I Have A Scar That Looks Like An Hourglass

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: abidoang

#46 Heart-Shaped Blood Vessel Pop

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: byujake

#47 A Building’s Reflection On The Chicago River

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: PlentyCheetah7653

#48 Squid Fishing In The South China Sea Seen From 35,000 Feet

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: low_mass

#49 Weird Light Phenomenon At 3am In The Morning (Balochistan, Pakistan)

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Great-Juice-9894

#50 A Spider Built Web Around A Wasp Nest Trapping Them In,and The Ants Are Eating The Larvae, Stockpilin For Winter

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Soul_of_wrath1

#51 This Is What A Total Solar Eclipse Looks Like From Space. Images From NASA

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Rule_Ct_5293

#52 In Holland There Is A Museum That Shows You The Entire Human Body From The Inside, You Will Be A Tiny Person Inside The Recreation Of A Human Body, It Is In The Corpus Museum Of Oegstgeest

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Wonderfulhumanss

#53 The “Melted” Stairs Of The Temple Of Hathor

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: EyeHateYou12376

#54 In 1983, Two Artists Spent A Full Year Tied Together — Without Any Physical Contact — To Test The Limits Of Human Coexistence

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473

#55 Mosquito Biting A Snake

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: AntisocialBat

#56 A 700 Year Old Statue Of Hindu God Ganesha Sits On The Rim Of An Active Volcano In Indonesia

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Beautiful_Trade6296

#57 A Picture Of Mars. 225 Million Miles Away From Us

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Remote-Direction963

#58 Cars Are Emerging From A Massive Boston-Area Snow Pile Months After Winter Storms

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: templeofsyrinx1

#59 Drivers In Greece Have Been Driving Over A Collapsed Bridge As It’s Quicker Than Going Around It

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Evas0nAccutane

#60 Discarded Dough Doesn’t Stop Rising. If There’s Enough Warmth And Moisture, The Yeast Keeps Fermenting. Even In The Dumpster

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Texas1971

#61 Sometimes My Veins Are Sunken Instead Of Raised

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: concloro

#62 Tree In My Town Burning From A Lightning Strike

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: Thunderbolt505T

#63 This Apples Flesh Is The Same Colour As It’s Skin

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: KirasStar

#64 The Ceiling Vent In My Hotel Room’s Bathroom

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: ye3tm4ster

#65 Creepy

65 Really Weird And Slightly Creepy Photos That Might Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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