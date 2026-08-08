80 Stunning Tattoos These People Are More Than Happy To Wear Forever (New Pics)

Few art forms are as personal as tattoos. They live on the skin and age with the body, and whether they’re chosen because they’re deeply meaningful or simply because they look amazing, they hold significance for the wearer while also saying something about who they are.
That’s why, when they’re done well—combining creativity, technical precision, and thoughtful design—they’re a fusion of self-expression and artistic craftsmanship. And with online communities like r/tattoos bringing together tattoo enthusiasts from around the world, it’s become easier than ever to admire both.
Take a look at some of the most exceptional pieces we’ve selected from this group. From delicate line work to vibrant full-color pieces, you don’t need to have a tattoo (or even want one) to appreciate them.
#1 My New Geisha Piece By Steve Butcher, CA, USA
Image source: ApexSam
Researchers aren’t entirely sure when tattooing began, but they do know people have been marking their skin with ink for thousands of years. Across cultures and continents, tattoos have served many different purposes. They’ve been used to signify status or religious beliefs, protect against evil, declare love, mark identity, and adorn the body. In some societies, they even functioned as a form of punishment.
As Lars Krutak, author of Indigenous Tattoo Traditions: Humanity through Skin and Ink, writes, “the desire to adorn and heal the body with tattoo is a very ancient part of our human past and culture.”
#2 Portrait Of My Uncle And I, Done By Goldy_z In New York
Image source: ghost_in_a_jar_rip
#3 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: heisenbergsblackhat
One of the earliest and most fascinating examples of this comes from Ötzi, the Tyrolean Iceman. After his naturally preserved body was discovered in the Alps in 1991, researchers determined that he had been buried around 3250 B.C., making him older than the tattooed Egyptian mummies that had long been considered the earliest evidence of tattooing.
Ötzi had 61 tattoos—dots and small crosses—on his left wrist, lower legs, lower back, and torso. Although researchers can’t say for certain why he received all of them, their placement near areas of joint and spinal degeneration has led some to suggest they may have served a therapeutic purpose rather than a purely decorative one—an intriguing reminder that, throughout history, tattoos have often meant much more than aesthetics alone.
#4 Finally Got A Moving Piece
Image source: [deleted]
#5 UFO Arm Tattoo To Highlight My Scar
Image source: Top_Island9380
This is no less true today. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 32% of U.S. adults have at least one tattoo, with 22% having more than one. Among tattooed adults, 69% said honoring or remembering someone or something was a major or minor reason for getting at least one of their tattoos. Nearly half (47%) said they got at least one tattoo to make a statement about their beliefs, and just under a third (32%) said they got at least one to improve their personal appearance.
The same survey also suggests that tattoos have become more mainstream. Eight in ten Americans, both with and without tattoos, said society has become more accepting of tattooed people over the past 20 years.
#6 Husband’s Dog Memorial Tattoo
Image source: kareree
#7 By @beirxtt In Vancouver Bc
Image source: alternate_world_
#8 Red Dragon Tattoo Done By @tattoo__marka In Lviv, Ukraine
Image source: esoterix_luke
Across the pond, the picture is remarkably similar. Research by Ipsos for The Guardian found that 31% of British adults also have at least one tattoo. Reporting on the findings, Robert Booth notes that people commonly use tattoos to commemorate milestones, honor loved ones, express personal values, reflect creative passions, improve body image, or process difficult experiences—motivations that echo many of the purposes tattoos have served throughout history.
The Ipsos findings also revealed changing attitudes across generations. Adults aged 35 to 54 were just as likely to have a tattoo as those aged 16 to 34—a finding Booth says reflects many millennials and Gen Xers embracing body art as they “shake off the disapproval of older parents.” They were also twice as likely as the oldest generation to believe there’s no need to cover up tattoos in the workplace—a shift reflected in some institutional policies too.
Writing for the Financial Times, Srinidhi Balakrishnan points to one example: in 2018, the UK’s Metropolitan Police began easing restrictions on visible tattoos. As she observes, “What was once regarded as the preserve of soldiers, sailors and convicts is now a conventional form of self-expression.”
#9 What I Asked For vs. What I Got!
Hey all, I’ve had this crazy vision for quite some time to honor my boy. Meet Selleck my sweet cat and well everyone knows Tom Selleck. This was after my final touch ups today, some healed, some fresh.
Tattoo by Taylor Hudson at Hemlock Tattoo in Calgary, AB.
Image source: Ecstatic-Crow-2502
#10 Me And My Wife Got Tattoos Together
Image source: tyiyy
#11 Pheasant By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
Image source: Odd_Debt222
Mainstream acceptance has also reshaped tattoo culture itself. Matt Lodder, an art historian and author of Tattoos: The Untold History of a Modern Art, notes that as tattooing has gotten “bigger,” there are fewer people who are “heavily tattooed”—rather, he says, “There’s a divergence between people that want one or two tattoos and those that are interested in the subculture.”
Speaking to Bored Panda, Caitlyn Long, a tattoo artist at Cape Electric Tattoo in Cape Town, South Africa, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that “when everyone from the punk rock dude in the band to your great-aunt Sally has a tattoo” and everyone becomes an “insider,” tattooing can lose “that little bit of magic, that sense of mystery and rebelliousness it always had.”
Even so, Caitlyn sees this as another stage in tattooing’s constant evolution, with artists adapting to new technology and changing tastes while trying to preserve the craft’s distinctive character. She says, “We just have to adapt and use it to our best advantage and still try and keep that magic.”
#12 Back Piece Made By Me (Ivan Zagusta) At Zaraza Tattoo Shop In Warsaw, Poland
Image source: Ivan_Zagusta
#13 What A Stupid Tattoo By Woozymachine In London!
Image source: GeorgeJackson555
#14 Sick Panther I Got By Non_lee_ink Guesting In Vancouver, Bc
Image source: hoagiejabroni
Social media has played an important role in that evolution. Speaking to Bored Panda, Caitlyn explained that “Social media has opened up the world so much—being able to see work from all over the world at your fingertips, even being able to communicate with other artists for advice, etc.” It has also allowed artists to showcase their work to a global audience, making it easier than ever to connect with prospective clients beyond their local communities.
For clients, these platforms offer an endless source of inspiration and a way to research artists, styles, and techniques before ever stepping into a studio—something Caitlyn said helps people both find their “best fit” in a tattooer and “understand a little more about the artistry and skill that goes into it.”
#15 First Tattoo For Bob, 86 , By Flavia Verda, Bristol UK
Image source: FlaviaVerda21
#16 What I Was Asked For Versus What I Actually Did
Image source: Fabulous-Village7359
#17 Tattoo Artist Turn Skin Into Porcelain Inspired Art
Image source: SprinklesMost4127
That said, you don’t have to be a tattoo artist or even a client to appreciate the images on this list—all shared by members of r/tattoos.
For tattoo enthusiasts and curious admirers alike—yes, even great-aunt Sally—online communities like these have become virtual galleries showcasing the creativity and technical skill that have made tattooing an enduring form of personal expression and artistry—one whose impact extends far beyond the skin.
Keep scrolling to see the rest of the incredible tattoos that caught our eye, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#18 Maggie Cho/NYC | What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: GiberJaber
#19 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: LowFriendship1429
#20 Done By Nissaco In Osaka
Image source: R0yaleWithCheese_
#21 My Favorite Birds, Done By Jonathan Glick In Philadelphia, PA
Image source: the-local-dreamer
#22 My Clients 1st Tattoo (A Crane) – Done In 2 Sessions (By Me) • Instagram : @chidgeytattoos • Austin, TX • Mp
Image source: chidgeytattoos
#23 Memorial Tattoo Of My Son And I. He Passed 2/13 Of This Year. Mew Tattoo In Greensboro, NC By Marisol Rodriguez
Image source: fattybommbatty
#24 Danny Devitoe By @tiney.tattoos Montana, USA
Image source: ThickAbbreviations61
#25 Completed Back Piece – Jeff Walker @walkertattoos San Diego, CA
Image source: lovlins
#26 Birds By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
Image source: Odd_Debt222
#27 Tattoos By Michael Stade At Sacred Color Tattoo In Västerås, Sweden
Image source: Iiri92
#28 Gold Lips On The Wrist By Pony Lawson At Mayday Tattoo Co In Chicago, IL
Image source: Instergraham
#29 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: Snoo_82835
#30 Wanted To Share This In Support Of Blue Collar Dudes With Flower Tattoos
Image source: Helpful_Coffee_1878
#31 Gator By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
Image source: Odd_Debt222
#32 My Birthday Tattoo To Myself, So Incredibly Happy With How It Turned Out!
Image source: anon
#33 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: hellothereeeeeee3ee
#34 I’m Deaf, And Got My First Tattoo
Image source: yoooitsmeZee
#35 Done At Empire Tattoo Co In Colorado Springs By Javier. It’s My Birthday Today And I’ve Been Wanting This. It’s Perfect
Image source: GoForTheJello
#36 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: TNBFAOTT
#37 What I Asked For V. What I Got
Image source: BeaReasonable
#38 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: zookeeper_barbie
#39 UV Falling Guys, Tattooed By Me, @derykwebb, (Portland, Or)
Image source: a_Green_Piggy
#40 Flower Tattoo By @giseo_tattoo, Korea
Image source: giseo_tattoo
#41 Finished Back Piece Coverup, By Sharnee At The Tth Collective, Wooton UK
Image source: Mourgtica_Adams
#42 Ok Everyone Tell Me What You Think. Done By Dan@hive Tatoo. Las Vegas NV Us. Finished (Until My Bald Spot Gets Bigger!)
Image source: BuySame6566
#43 Healed Red Florals By Sarah Amelia Tattoos At Cloak And Dagger, London
Image source: SarahAmeliaTattoos
#44 My Little Frog Baby And Her Kitty
Image source: Alternative-Gas4136
#45 Knee-Frog – Meka Girard, Savage Tattoo Studio, San Mateo CA
Image source: HistoryBaller
#46 New Nature Piece! Jules From Moth Loft(Wa) Is Awesome!
Image source: Finally_Lauren
#47 Spirited Away By Oozy_tattoo, La
Image source: Flash_521
#48 Can Someone Help Me?
Image source: Individual_Talk_6149
#49 Lava Lamp Cats By Joshua Burd At Loverbird Tattoo In Portland, Or
Image source: PCDwarrior
#50 My Newest Tattoo – The Tattoo Club
Image source: Valuable_Formal7
#51 I’m A Math Teacher And Have Wanted A Sleeve For A Long Time…
Image source: Sufficient_Long_3905
#52 What Do U Think About This Design For My First Tatttoo
Image source: Skias9
#53 Full Leg Tattoo Made By Me (Ivan Zagusta) At Zaraza Tattoo Shop In Warsaw, Poland
Image source: Ivan_Zagusta
#54 Advice Needed: Parents Are Disappointed I Got A Tattoo
it’s my body and my choice. I’m an adult.
Image source: ChocolateFun4127
#55 First Tattoo. Very Happy
Image source: ForgottenEpoch
#56 My Kid’s Drawing – Done By Zach Crisp At Golden Spiral Studios (Greensboro, NC)
Image source: yonderposerbreaks
#57 Hand Poked Ornamentals By Rosemary At Twinkle And Thyme In Silver Spring, MD
Image source: kiwi_causality
#58 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: little_seahorse1991
#59 Love The Contrast Black Swan Tattoo Porcia, Italy
Image source: AzPopRocks
#60 Stained Glass Bat Chest Piece By Kety, Smile Ink, Serbia
Image source: ShiPoison
#61 Before & After Of A Cover-Up Tattoo This Week — What Do You Think?
Image source: Rotteninkstudio
#62 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: Jordens21
#63 Hi! I’m Michele, First Time In Reddit, Don’t Know How It Works. Hope You Like The Tattoos I Do!
Image source: Mfoxtattoos
#64 Leg Disco Tiger Tattoo Done By @nicotattoo.nyc At Secret Door In New York City, USA
Image source: esoterix_luke
#65 Got My Cats Favorite Toy Tattooed Yesterday. Melanie Wayland / Stratford Ontario / Brindle Boy Tattoo
Image source: raisedbytides
#66 Cranes And Moth Done By Me, @eds.ttt At Eternal Devotion Tattoos, Orlando FL
Image source: zzeduardozz
#67 Entangled Swans Back Piece By @chriscalibur_ At Ocho Placas In Miami
Image source: beijinhos
#68 Battle Cat By Anton_tattooing Sweden
Image source: Anton_isaksson
#69 Floral Framing Chest Piece By Alex Lawson (Birmingham, UK)
Image source: Brilliant_Cattle7831
#70 X-Files Tattoo By Ink.grinder – San Francisco, CA – Castro Tattoo
Image source: Vinyl_Vixen
#71 Skeleton Ear Done By Tom Biggs/ Oak Forest, IL Silver Raven Tattoo
Image source: HelloPity89
#72 Fixing Girl Heads Is My Favorite! Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego
Image source: Few_Worry_5595
#73 Dragon Back Tattoo Done By Elatia Loam At Wild Vine Ink In Boulder!
Image source: Mindless-Bicycle-734
#74 Tattoo By Arthur Owsley At Forever True Tattoo In Phoenix, AZ
Image source: writinginphoenix
#75 Green Heron By Dave Wah At Stay Humble, Baltimore MD
Image source: jorge_pynchon
#76 LEGO At T.arttoo, Seoul, Korea
Image source: FederalBlacksmith417
#77 Funny Cow UFO Tattoo By Nina At Bside Skin, Braga Portugal
Image source: Desperate-Respect786
#78 Back Piece By Me @brandondavidtattooer – Lake Pointe Tattoo In Gainesville Georgia
Image source: No-Hamster1218
#79 Xenomorph Tattoo By Me @winstonthewhale In Portland, Or
Image source: winstonthewhale69
#80 This Beautiful Work Goes Hard
Image source: MeowMeowCollyer
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