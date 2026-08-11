80 Fascinating Collectibles That Prove One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Treasure

Earlier this year, McDonald’s rolled out six limited-edition Friends figurines in Happy Meals across several countries. (Interestingly, they made it to South Africa, where I live, but not the US.) I’ve always liked Friends, but I wouldn’t exactly call myself a superfan (sorry), and yet I still found myself wanting to collect them all. Sure, they were cute, but there was something nostalgic about it, too. Happy Meal toys were probably among my first experiences with collecting things. I have no idea where those little plastic trinkets are now, but apparently, I never quite grew out of wanting to complete a set.
And it seems I’m far from alone. From cherished heirlooms and nostalgic keepsakes to some decidedly, shall we say, oddly specific objects, members of r/collectables have gathered an eclectic mix of things over the years, and they were kind enough to share them online for the rest of us to enjoy.
#1 Stuff I Find Scuba Diving (Mostly Shark Teeth)
My collection of things I’ve found, mostly scuba diving. Shark teeth and other fossils + a few artifacts from shipwrecks.
Image source: jhasmoxie
#2 Best Find In My 92yo Aunts Hoard We Cleared Out!
Probably bought for my uncle back in the 70’s and lost them.
Image source: Glenbuxtonfan
#3 I Didn’t Know There Was A Sub Like This Until Today. How Do You All Like My Wall Of Cast Iron?
Image source: Opebi-Wan
For some of us, the first things that come to mind when we hear the word “collectibles” are an uncle’s stamp collection, Beanie Babies, or the Pokémon cards we obsessed over as kids. But the world of collecting goes far beyond these familiar examples—and it’s a surprisingly big business, too.
The global collectibles market is estimated to be worth $551.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $915.61 billion by 2035. In 2025, Europe accounted for the largest share of global market activity, at approximately 37.3%, followed by North America at 30.9%.
#4 I’m Sharing My Collection Of Motorola Tube Radios
I bought my first one on offerup for $25. I was hooked. I bought one a month for a while. I built the shelves. I also collect Telechron kitchen clocks. You can have an awesome collection of whatever you like. The time to buy is when you find it!
Image source: Minute_Split_736
#5 Anyone Have Insight On This Lamp?
Got it from a local thrift store for 150 and I’m planning to polish it over the next few weeks. I can’t find anything similar online or any kind of manufacturers mark. The base is a flower petal design. Might be a long shot but I’d love to know more about it if someone has insight!
Image source: sushiyaya
#6 Please Help Me Identify This Wooden Sculpture?
Image source: randomfruits6
But perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, with some positing that “collecting is a universal human behavior,” an urge that “connects people across cultures and generations.” Others go so far as to call it a “deeply human instinct.”
So, what exactly drives us to collect? There probably isn’t one simple answer. As one overview of the subject puts it, there are “almost as many answers to this question as there are individual collectors.” Writing for The Guardian, psychologist Christian Jarrett, author of The Rough Guide to Psychology, similarly points out that people can collect for vastly different reasons and in vastly different ways. Where a sports fan might collect team memorabilia as an expression of loyalty, for example, a philatelist might take pride in tracking down rare stamps.
#7 The Greatest Item In All Of My Collections- A Magic The Gathering Spongebob Foil Card Signed By Tom Kenny, Voice Of Spongebob
Image source: coreynj
#8 Apple Authorized Dealer Stained Glass Sign
I found this cool piece at a flea market in NYC and they said it was a sign for authorized apple dealers back in the 80s. Was curious if anyone has seen these before or has any additional information on them. I’d love to know who made these back then!
Image source: BruceGueswel
#9 Hardee’s Fries Statue
Image source: Bigredscowboy
For some, it’s the thrill of the hunt—the excitement of finding something rare or unusual. For others, collecting can be a way of holding on to the past, with objects serving as tangible reminders of childhood, people, places, or experiences. And then there are those drawn to collecting for the simple pleasure of discovering, organizing, and owning things they find interesting.
Looking at collecting from a neuropsychological perspective suggests much the same: it’s about far more than simply owning stuff.
#10 Old Collection Of Wild Seed Samples
Hello everyone, I’m once again posting one of these Soviet education kits. This one is from 1965 and it’s a collection of 60 wild seed samples. They’re all in perfect condition vials which are sealed with some sort of fiberous plugs. The seeds here are, I think, mostly or entirely found in Eastern Europe or at least what could be found in the USSR at the time.
It’s really interesting to take a look at these samples since even in my modern education experience in high school, we didn’t get hands on or visual aids in our curriculum.
This box specifically was one delivered to a school in Lithuania, from which I acquired.
Image source: thinkerofallthingz
#11 My Handheld Gaming/Electronics Collection
I really like handheld gaming. And handheld tech in general. I dunno, maybe it’s a sensory thing. This is everything I have gaming-wise but I think there’s a couple music players in this pic too—I was in the middle of packing up for a move. I think everything is functional in this pic except the GameBoy with the weird lens cover at the bottom left—that’s my spare-parts Boy. The games.com thing is gone too, I sold that off but other than that, the rest is still here I think.
Image source: FluffMcBark
#12 My Mom Sent Home My Childhood Toys
Image source: Persephonesgame
Shirley M. Mueller, a “serious collector” and a physician board-certified in neurology and psychiatry, takes a neuropsychological look at the question in her book, Inside the Head of a Collector: Neuropsychological Forces at Play. Her work suggests that, depending on the person, collecting can satisfy curiosity, provide a sense of pleasure or achievement, connect us with other people or history (or generations to come), and keep us coming back for the anticipation of finding the next great addition.
When it comes to the latter in particular, research published in the Journal of Consumer Research suggests that collectors are especially motivated to keep going when a set is close to completion. The researchers link this to a desire for control, suggesting that bringing individual objects together into a structured whole can provide a sense of order and achievement.
#13 1997 25 Year Cup With Lid
I am cleaning out my fianceé’s grandparents house and found this cup with the lid and now they are wondering if we should just throw it away or see if anyone would find value in it, what do you guys think?
Image source: ncm9603
#14 Buddy Found A Grail In A Basement And Sent It To CGC
Image source: anon
#15 This Is My Collection Of Kitchen Themed Clocks. They Made Me Smile
After getting such nice comments when I shared my mom’s cookie jar collection, I thought I’d share one of my own collections. I had these clocks displayed around my kitchen window in my old house before I moved in with my mom.
Since my mom passed, I’ve been going through all of her stuff and mine trying to determine what to keep and what to sell. I know that wherever I live next will be tiny cuz that’s all I can afford. But admittedly I am having a hard time getting rid of things. I already had too much stuff of my own and now there’s a bunch of my mom’s belongings I want to keep. Anyone else having trouble getting rid of stuff or simply having too many collections?
Image source: kid_at_heart_77
As master neuro-linguistic programming coach Alison Blackler puts it, “In a world that often feels chaotic, a collection can become a personal microcosm of control.” Deciding what to acquire, how to categorize it, and how to display it, she says, can fulfill our need to exercise some agency over our environment. Looking at some of the collections featured on this list, you don’t necessarily need to be a collector to appreciate that satisfaction. There’s something undeniably pleasing about seeing a carefully curated collection come together.
And that satisfaction in displaying a collection—for both the collector and those who get to admire it—brings us to another important dimension of collecting: while the hobby is certainly personal, it can also bring people together.
#16 Found While Cleaning Out A Friend’s Storage Space- Is This Worth Anything?
Great condition, china set, photo of the symbol on the bottom included. Set of 8 of the plates (one cup broke so 7 cups here) Located in Chicago
Thank you for your help!
Image source: lintyfresh312
#17 I Have An Avocado Collection, Does Anyone Else Have One?
I started collecting avocado-themed stuff like keychains, plushies, backer in 2022. Right now, I have over 300 keychains, and over time I’ve gotten curious if there’s anyone else out there who collects as much avocado gear as I do!
Obviously, they don’t need to have that many—I don’t think anyone like that actually exists hahaha—but does anyone here have enough avocados to consider it a collection?
I post videos of “The Avocado of the Day from my collection,” and through that, I’ve been searching on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more, but I’ve never found any avocado collectors; I’ve only found a few people, and they don’t collect anymore.
If you collect avocado stuff or if you liked my collection, let me know!
Image source: paltafreak
#18 A Tiger Claws?
Found at home. Parents told me it’s a claw of Siberian Tiger, but literally no evidence. Can only make sure it’s a claw of some big cats, and it’s in our home for at least 20-30 years.
Image source: moneywayne
Clubs, forums, conventions, and online groups give collectors a place to share their finds, exchange knowledge, and connect with others who understand their interests. As Blackler puts it, these communities can become “social rituals where this shared passion is celebrated.” In these spaces, someone’s personal collection becomes about more than the objects themselves: “The collection acts as a badge—instantly signalling shared values, and providing a strong sense of belonging that combats isolation.”
And that’s exactly where groups like r/collectables come in. Here, members can share their collections, show off their latest finds, and connect with others who share their enthusiasm for collecting. We’ve, erm, collected some of our own favorites from the group for you—enjoy digging in!
#19 Bush 1988 Campaign Cigarettes
Found in my grandparent’s collection… still sealed cigarette pack from George Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign. Does anyone know much about these? There doesn’t seem to be much info online.
Image source: AdDangerous8323
#20 This Is My Eraser Collection I’ve Been Collecting Since High School
Image source: anon
#21 Did I Just Bring Home A Tiffany Lamp?!
I included a Pic of the metal engraved QUOIZEL COLLECTIBLES on the inside of the lamp shade.
Image source: Curious_Wind_5995
#22 First Time Post. I Collect Mid Century And Art Deco, My Greatest Find At A Garage Sale Is My 1939 Worlds Fair Lamp
Image source: townstar
#23 A Sliver Of My Horror Collection
Image source: DereksHorrorStuff
#24 More Photos Of My Fish Lamp , This Time In The Dark
Image source: i-have-toes
#25 Seafood Plates Inherited From My Grandmother
My grandmother left me these plates and I have absolut no clue what to do with them. I have no space in my apartment to keep them and i don’t really think they are all that nice. But before selling them I was wondering if anyone might know more about them? Thanks in advance!
Image source: flowerlovez
#26 What Do You Think Of My Little Collection
Image source: GragraLaFrite
#27 My LEGO Collection. It’s Been Going Strong For 7 Years Now
Image source: [deleted]
#28 Dad Worked In The North Tower, Not Selling But Curious About Value
He was there that day but never talked about it much and passed years ago. In my mind it’s priceless and I’m keeping it, just curious about what something like this is worth for curiosity sake.
Image source: JustLurkCarryOn
#29 My Grandma Passed Away And We Have Found Lots Of Neat Things: Hanako Doll, Wedgewood Vase
I know next to nothing about these items, if there is anyone out there with some info, I would be so grateful! Thank you in advance.
Image source: MissMoogle85
#30 My Partner’s Dad Passed Away And This Was In His Garage
Image source: anon
#31 Catalogued My Grandmother’s Collection AKA My Inheritance – 1,936 Beanies
Grams wasn’t messing around. She spent decades amassing this mega-collection of Beanie Babies, ranging from the ultra-rare to run-of-the-mill and everything in between. I never saw a single beanie baby in her home, I don’t know where she was storing them all those years, all I know is that a few years ago I inherited a room-full of plastic bins containing about 2000 (mostly) mint condition beans, and their fate was now intertwined with mine.
Beanie Babies have never been a passion of mine, but knowing how much time and research – and money, omg – my grandmother invested into these, I felt I had to do my homework and figure out what I had on my hands here.
It took a long time, but I catalogued, photographed, and re-binned each and every one of them and checked price guides and eBay sales to note general price ranges…I know that those aren’t always reliable but it gave me a general sense of what was rare vs common. After cataloguing, I’d say this collection is about 75% standard-issue beans (which I’ll split up into bulk sales and donations) and 20-25% mid-to-high value beans, including a number of authenticated rarities.
I’m starting the long, slow process of selling these little bean-dudes (who I have to say, I’ve grown some affection for), but I haven’t gotten past the point of picking out an eBay account name (I went with There Will Be Beans, but BeanRunner2049 was really close). Actually creating all of the listings and managing shipments and everything seems completely overwhelming to me. Also, most of these are being stored at my parents’ place in Florida. I shipped a few hundred of them back to my apartment in California so I could start the process, but even moving through selling this first batch feels like a huge undertaking.
We’ll see how it goes! Any recommendations or advice would be appreciated, but mostly I just felt like I needed to share this saga with some folks who might appreciate it.
Image source: Vic-tron
#32 Vintage Pharmacy
My Dad was a pharmacist and collected these through the years – they were in storage for 25 years. He passed away last summer and I put them on display because I think of him often.
Image source: Equivalent_Rent_1553
#33 Old Oven Maybe Dangerous
Image source: RAWBERT13
#34 Carlton Ware Tea Set
Hi, I’ve recently found this tea set in our loft. Looks like a kids toy set. The tea pot only is stamped Carlton Ware. I can’t find anything about this tea set online. It’s very damaged so not expecting it to be worth any money, but just wondered if this is a genuine Carlton Ware set or if someone has just chanced their arm and stamped the bottom of one piece! Would be interested to know if anyone has seen it before?!
Thanks.
Image source: LingonberryOk1613
#35 All Of The Hand Woven Blankets I’ve Thrifted This Year!
Would love some info about them! Only two have tags, one is more or less illegible, says El Paso maybe, and the other says Trujillo’s from chimayo, though I can’t tell how old it is. Any info would be appreciated!
Image source: Fun-Inside7814
#36 25 Year Collection
Image source: redit1914
#37 Found This At An Antique Shop. Is This Something I Can Open Or Should I Keep It In Its Packaging? The Struggle Is Real
Image source: ambhartz
#38 My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection
Image source: IndyHen
#39 Collection Of My Great Grandmother’s Old Christmas Ornaments
The one in the middle is hand painted and supposedly from 1920s. My grandmother kept these after great grandma passed. She has tons of them.
Image source: Them-Bones-r-me
#40 Bought This For $750 A Couple Years Ago At A Work Event. Any Idea How Much This Would Be Now ?
Any idea how much i cud get for this . It’s certified etc.
Image source: One_Bunch_6268
#41 I Collect Baja Blast Swag
Image source: DeathMetalDaveGrohl
#42 Found At An Estate Sale. Tea Set. All Made Of Silver
4 piece set. Probably for tea. All made of silver and everything is there. Stamped “UNIVERSAL” on the bottom of each one. Anyone know about these? Year? Real silver? Worth anything?
Image source: dmbypsi
#43 Pair Of Vintage Cast Iron Doorstops
One dog and one cat. Get along together well.
Image source: Dmigiel
#44 Anyone Know What This Thing Was Used For?
This object was destined for the landfill, it was a rusty and very black piece, I don’t know what it is, I tried to search on the internet but I couldn’t find anything similar, it looks like a Victorian dolphin but the guillotine inside its mouth leaves me perplexed… looking at the holes under the base of the fish makes me understand that the object is not complete. Anyone who knows more?
Image source: Vast-Ad7335
#45 Part Of My Collection Of Old Tins—and These Are Just The Small Ones
Image source: HotHorst
#46 Have You Ever Seen Something Like This Before?
This was part of my mom’s antique collection which doesn’t necessarily classify it as an antique. I’ve been trying to find information about if for over 20 years and have never been able to identify it. There are zero markings on it, It’s very heavy and the base is marble.
Image source: fluffitude
#47 My Handmade Dolls
Image source: Photo_by_Peanut
#48 Wooden Bendy Snake
Hi,
I thrifted this articulated wooden snake decor/ toy on impulse and because he was a cool guy. He looks vintage so I thought I’d reverse google to see if I could find how old he was. He is large, much larger than most of the snakes like this I’ve seen. maybe almost 2 feet long. Anyway, I couldn’t really find many that looked like him and his size, but what I did find was alarmingly marked up is this some private seller being ridiculous or could he be worth something? The one listing does say he’s from the 60s or 70s which looks about right.
Image source: Ok-Reflection1005
#49 Found A Vintage National (Panasonic) Fan/Sw Radio/Tape Player – Model F-401g
Image source: No-Force-7636
#50 Looking To Verify This Is Solid Sterling Silver And Not Silver Plated
I believe this set is solid silver and not silver plated, but I can’t really find an exact match so I’d also like to know how much it would be worth. The pitcher weighs 2.05lbs and the tray is 3.06lbs. The only thing as far as maker’s mark is the FB RODGERS which is on the bottom of all the items.
The tray I know is the Edelweiss design, but I’m not positive if tray was originally meant go with the tea set.
Image source: hankypanky1010
#51 Anyone Know The Story About This Piece?
Picked it up and it has no stamp or brand or anything. It’s sturdy! Not light. Pretty sure it’s cast aluminum. Any ideas on where it came from? Or how old it might be?
Image source: corns69
#52 Inherited These From My Grandma. Are These Valuable? Who Made Them? Are They Real?
Hey, everyone! I inherited these glasses (8 total) from my grandma…she claims that they are custom made hand blown glasses from France (the France part is questionable). Don’t see any makers mark. Has anyone seen something like this? Do they look authentic? Are they valuable? Thank you!
Image source: Emilster
#53 A Friend Of A Friend Says Pieces Like These Are Common And Aren’t Worth Anything. Is That True?
I would like to think that these pieces would at least be museum worthy. I’ve contacted the Chinese museum in NY but haven’t heard back yet. Anyone know what I could have here?
Image source: Hittinuhard
#54 Is This Worth More Than A Big Mac?
Found this sealed McDonald’s MacCoin (from 2008 I believe) and I know nothing about it. Says on the packaging that it’s valid for redemption at any McDonald’s location in return for a Big Mac, but it says on the coin that the offer is valid until 2018, so no Big Mac for me. Anyone happen to know something about these?
Image source: DevHeckaSlick
#55 Someone Gave Me This Card Told Me They Didn’t Want It For Some Reason Apparently It’s Banned
Don’t know what to do with it but at the same time you can’t buy it on tcg player what’s up with this thing.
Image source: RocketToInsanity
#56 Just Found This Sealed 6 Pack Of Kraft Mac N Cheese From 1995
Any info on this/ anyone think its worth saving… I may just eat it.
Image source: swimming_onions
#57 Cigarette Samples Sent To Stockholders In The Company
My grandpa owned stock in American Brands during the 1970’s. At some point they sent him this sample pack of cigarettes to hand out to friends or try for himself. I found this in a barn while cleaning out his farm after he passed. Not sure what to do with it, any advice would be appreciated.
Image source: cleanuponaisleone
#58 Does Anyone Know What This Thing Is? Yea Kettle? Ritual Thingy?
Image source: techman133
#59 Just A Few Things I Like
Image source: 612HODS
#60 Found These 3 Guys In My Basement , Any Info Would Be Greatly Appreciated :))
Image source: HeyItsYaGirlKoyomi
#61 Value Of Signed Paramount Menu?
Received as a gift many years ago. Not sure what the market’s like for this sort of thing.
Image source: Accomplished-Knee912
#62 Parent’s Wedding Gift From My Grandmother 1972
Mom doesn’t want them anymore since dad passed. Not my style but appreciate the splash of color it adds to our kitchen….Yeah baby.
Image source: Shrimp_Chimichanga
#63 Cleaning Out In-Laws House
Any value to these?
Image source: infomanus
#64 Thrifted Today, Please Your Help Could It Be Real?
Image source: Accurate_Hunt_426
#65 Ashtray Collection
Decided to hyperfixate on dusting and rearranging my ashtrays today got a few new ones over the past month, the whale is one of my new favorites! Anything else stand out?
Image source: Hanpuff1617
#66 What Are These Small Monster Blob Looking Things And Where Can I Find More?
They’re quite small about 2,5 cm when standing up.
My brother and I got these last Christmas and they all had names but we threw away the little pamphlets.
I found these in a box and I find these weird blobs kind of endearing and I was wondering where I could potentially find more?
Image source: Macaroni_Cheesiee
#67 Luke With Yellow Lightsaber
My father passed away on 3/29. He had a massive Star Wars and Lego collection. Found this while going through things. From what I understand, this is a pretty rare find. But I don’t know the first thing about getting it graded or appropriately appraised. Any insight?
Image source: DeltaCo_316
#68 Picked Up These Trinket/Pill Boxes In England
Would love any info on age! Have tried Google lens and I believe they’re all vintage.
Image source: epocalize
#69 Found This At Estate Sale Is It Junk Or Something Cool?
It has a crack down the middle, and it’s very light weight. Carved wood, kind of smelly. Anyone have any experience with this kind of thing? It was only $10 so if nothing else I can hang it up in my bathroom.
Image source: Top-Breadfruit6311
#70 Found A Huge Box Of These At My In-Laws In Sweden. I’d Guess There Are Thousands
Image source: zachslow
#71 Is This Worth Anything? Found In Basement Of New House
Found this in the basement of my girlfriend’s dad’s new house and he said that the owner mentioned riding it when he was little and he’s more than 60 years old now.
Image source: Akamr_
#72 Firecrackers I Found In My Grandpa’s Desk
When my grandpa passed and we were cleaning stuff out i found these and had to save them from being tossed.
Image source: [deleted]
#73 License Plates
Find these license plates in the attic of my grandparents house. Does anyone know anything about them or if they would be worth anything?
Image source: Jenkins227
#74 5 Dollar Bill From 1995
Can anyone tell me what my bill is worth?
Image source: False_Cartographer51
#75 Can Anybody Tell Me What I Found?
Found in a thrift store in alabama. Looks a bit beat up, but looks hand carved far as i can tell.
Image source: illbeyourdrunkle
#76 Astro Boy Watch
Found this cool Astro Boy watch in a secondhand store. I can’t seem to find any others like it online. Does anyone know anything about it? I’m guessing it was released on Astro Boy’s fictional birthday but I can find any concrete info!
Image source: Big_Luce_Boom
#77 How Much Is This Stuff Worth
Image source: [deleted]
#78 Found Going Through Deceased Grandparents Stuff
Grandmother was in Japan and brought these back. Worth anything ? Info?
Image source: High-desert_flyer
#79 A Selection Of Phrenology Heads In My Collection. The Eldest Is C. 1860!
Image source: Yenarchy
#80 Marble Lamp Found In Hoarder’s Basement
Any help ID’ing this lamp would be greatly appreciated as I am curious! Found in a hoarder’s basement in Maryland. He has stuff in his home from the 1900s all the way to present day.
As you can see, I’m in the process of gently cleaning her, but it is gonna be a few more hours of work before the layers of dirt have been scrubbed away.
Photos include a brand logo on the lightbulb and the plug!
Any additional tips on the care and keeping of marble is also welcome. I never thought my tiny apartment would be home to a marble sculpture, but here we are!
Image source: ShevyBee
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