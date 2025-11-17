50 Amazing Pics That Prove China Is A Place Like No Other

China is a big country that’s almost as large as the whole of Europe. That is why it is no surprise that China is quite diverse in terms of its terrain, climate, architecture, and culture. When visiting, one can marvel at its spectacular urbanism as well as natural gems and rich history that shines next to fascinating innovations.
We’ve collected a bunch of different photos that capture different parts of the Chinese landscape. Together, they illustrate how varied the country really is. Scroll down to see the broad range of beautiful vistas and a variety of other interesting tidbits you can find in China.
#1 Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park
#2 Shared Pool At A Housing Complex In China
#3 These Balconies In Guiyang, China
#4 Avatar Mountains – Zhangjiajie, China – Also Known As An Inspiration For Pandora. P.S. The Echo Here Is Incredible
#5 New Bookstore In Chengdu, China
#6 This Vertical Forest In Foshan, China. This Building Is Fortified With Lush Vegetation That Fights Air Pollution By Absorbing CO2 And Producing Oxygen
#7 KFC China Has 2-In-1 Fried Chicken Plus Coke, Known As Lazy Cup
#8 The Mountains Surrounding Xingping, A Small Village On The Banks Of The Li River (Guilin, China)
#9 Buildings In Chengdu, Sichuan, China
#10 The 88-Metre-High Statue Depicts Yang’asha, A Deity Worshipped By The Miao, A Local Ethnic Group In Guizhou, China
#11 These Beautiful Rice Terraces Have Been In Use For Over A Thousand Years, Providing Water For Crops In 82 Villages To This Day
#12 When Nature Takes Over. Abandoned Village On The Island (Shengsi Islands)
#13 Warrior God Guan Hu Statue, 58 Meters Tall, 1,197 Tonnes, Jingzhou, China
#14 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children
#15 This Is The End Of The Great Wall Of China. Obviously, It Has To End Somewhere But It Is Still So Weird To See
#16 Ice Castle In China
#17 There’s A Solar Farm In China Shaped Like A Panda
#18 In Shanghai, A Unique Underground Hotel. It Utilizes An Abandoned Quarry And The Bottom Two Levels Are Completely Underwater
#19 Terracotta Army In Xian, China
I took these photos of the terracotta warriors in Xi’an about a year ago and it still remains one of the most interesting places I’ve visited in China. The Terracotta Army is a collection of terracotta sculptures depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China. It was buried with the emperor in 210–209 BCE with the purpose of protecting him in his afterlife. The terracotta warriors were only discovered in 1974 by accident when farmers were digging a well and found fragments of the warriors which prompted archeologists to investigate.
#20 A Bar Hidden Behind An Old Coca-Cola Machine In Shanghai, China
#21 Yipianwachan Temple In Mount Taimu
This temple is made of copper. Mount Taimu is located in the northeastern part of Fujian Province, about 45 kilometers (27.96 miles) south of Fuding City. Surrounded by the sea on three sides, the mountain is a popular site due to its gorgeous natural scenery and many cultural sites.
The mountain features steep peaks, caves, brooks, waterfalls and ancient temples. It consists of five sections: Taimu Shanyue, Jiuli Stream and Waterfall, Qingchuan Seaside Area, Sangyuan Green Lake and the Fuyao Islands. Aside from those, there are two other scenic spots on the mountain: Lengcheng Ancient Castle and Ruiyun Temple. The marvelous view of the mountain from afar has earned itself the beautiful name “immortal mountain on the sea”.
#22 Fairytale Castle, Guizhou, China
#23 Chengdu Tea Master
While I was in Chengdu I was trying to find a certain tea house that I’ve seen online a long time ago. It took me a while but I finally managed to find an address online that lead me to the outskirts of the city.
As I arrived at the tea village, I saw many of the shops and tea houses were closed. I thought to myself that this tea shop might have closed down and I won’t be able to visit it.
With a bit of exploring around the area, I found this lovely gentleman who owns one of the tea houses. We had a bit of a chat and he kindly agreed to let me take photos of him. I bought some tea from him and then the theatrics started.
#24 This Intricate Jade Carving At A Hotel In China
#25 My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back
#26 Library In China That Holds 1.2 Million Books
#27 Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn’t Take Any Snacks
#28 This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong
#29 Longmen Grottoes Of Luoyang City, Henan, China. These Huge Caves And Statues Date From 400AD And Have UNESCO Status
#30 Massive “Buddha’s Palm”, A Piece Of Earth Art. The Palm Occupies An Area Of 40,000 Square Meters, Equaling Six Soccer Fields
#31 Mountain Emei Above Clouds
#32 Entrance Exam For An Art School In China
#33 In An Effort To Boost Tourism The Xinhua Village In China Built A Giant QR Code From 130,000 Trees So It Can Be Scanned By Passing Planes
#34 Tianmen Mountain In Zhangjiajie, China
#35 These Buildings In Sanya, China Look Like Trees
#36 Chinese Traditional Dragon Costumes In Shanghai
#37 The Abandoned God Of Wealth, Anji County, Zhejiang, China
#38 Buddha’s Hand Bridge, Fujian
#39 World’s Tallest Outdoor Elevator Climbs An Amazing 1,070 Feet Up A Mountain Cliff In Zhangjiajie, China
#40 This Is The Bridge Separating China And Macau, Because You Drive In The Left Lane In Macau And The Right Lane In China This Is How They Switch From Left To Right And Vice Versa
#41 China Has Vending Machines For Books
#42 Phoenix Ancient Town
These traditional homes were built next to a river and these stilts are used to support the houses to stop them from falling into the river. Would you stay the night in one of these?
#43 Made In China. Representing Prosperity, Good Fortune And Longevity, This Hotel May Well Be The Most Interesting Work Of Art I’ve Ever Seen
#44 The Chess Pavilion, Huashan, China
Where the gods meet to play chess. I took this photo near Xi’An on Mount Hua. According to a legend, Emperor Zhao Kuangyin played chess with the sage Chen Tuan in this pavilion. I’m not really into chess so I made a cup of coffee on the mountain and enjoyed the view instead. Who’d like a cup of coffee here?
#45 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It
#46 Very Cyberpunk Scene In China, Photo By My Friend In Suzhou
#47 The Duge Bridge, Also Called The Beipanjiang Bridge. As Of 2021, The Bridge Is The Highest In The World
With the road deck sitting over 565 meters (1,854 ft) above the Beipan river.
#48 Terrifying Glass Walkway In China
A terrifying glass walkway slithers around the vertical cliffs of the mountain, bringing adrenaline junkies to new heights. The skywalk sits 4,700 feet up the mountain, offering breathtaking views and spine-tingling thrills.
The crystal clear bridge is 3 feet wide, 2 1/2 inches thick and winds around the mountain for 200 feet. While the landscape imparts a beautiful view of the surrounding mountains, this is one scenic route you’ll want to walk gazing downward.
The skyway offers a unique vista of the mountainous summits that launch out of the dense foliage of the park underneath. Clouds sometimes obscure the spectacle underfoot, but hey, it’s not everyday you get to walk on a cloud.
#49 World’s Deepest Sinkhole In China
Xiaozhai Tiankeng is 511 m deep from the lowest point of the vertical wall’s rim. Its upper section is 600 m in diameter. The lower section is 300 m across, with vertical cliffs over 300 m high round its entire perimeter, except where a steep fan of collapse debris is banked against its northern wall.
#50 Guangzhou Circle Is A Landmark Building Located In Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. It Takes A Reference From An Idea Of The Italian Renaissance
