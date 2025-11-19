This Online Community Celebrates The Land Of ‘Nope’, Here Are 30 Of The Most Interesting Posts (New Pics)

Some call it The Land Down Under, others call it The Land of ‘Nope’. Yet, however you refer to Australia, it’s a pretty good place to live in. After all, according to the 2025 World Happiness rankings, it’s the 11th happiest country in the world!

We want to celebrate Australia and all its wild weirdness and glory, so, we’ve got you a collection of the newest pics from the subreddit dedicated to this wonderful country. Scroll down and find out, Pandas, if it’s only spiders and other critters you should be worried about when coming to Australia.

More info: Reddit

#1 These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Omphalotus Nidiformis, Bioluminescent Mushrooms Native To Australia. They Come Out On A Dead Tree On My Farm Each Year After A Rainy Season

Image source: hairy_quadruped

#2 We Have Spent 13 Years Of Hard Work Regenerating An Old Cattle Property Into Natural Bushland. The Return Of Wildlife, Including Echidnas, Bandicoots And Lyre Birds And This Sunset After A Clearing Storm Makes It All Worthwhile

Image source: hairy_quadruped

#3 Red Necked Wallabies Are Returning To Our Property That We Have Been Reforesting Since 2013

Image source: hairy_quadruped

#4 Peak Vicroads Humour

Image source: kvalness

#5 This Little Guy Likes To Come Sit On The Fence Every Evening

Image source: crazybananas123

#6 Uluru In The Rain

Image source: MartiniPlusOlive

#7 Aussie Farmer Uses Tractor To Create Australia Day Tribute

Image source: Epistaxis_section

#8 I Love That We Do This

Image source: olyroo94

#9 Every Morning Without Fail, This Bugger Sits Here And Taps The Window

Image source: Powermonger_

#10 My Wife Came Home And Found This Guy At Our Front Door

Image source: Late-Professor-5038

#11 It Can Feel Overwhelming Sometimes [oc]

Image source: Unlikely_Talk8994

#12 Nullarbor, Australia

Image source: PeloTiger

#13 Trees Poisoned In Bayside Council (Nsw) For The View – Council Responds With Old Shipping Container And Signage

Image source: swiftnissity92

#14 Had The Pleasure Of Experiencing Melbournes Happiest Tram Driver. This Guy Genuinely Made The Whole Tram Riders Super Fun!

Image source: FickleEgg

#15 Delivery Attempted

Image source: The_Duc_Lord

#16 I Never Used To Check, Now I Look Everytime

Image source: det_jperalta

#17 Viscous (Aka Vegemite) By Nathan Pyle

Image source: smatizio

#18 Can You See The Rip? If You Can’t Then Don’t Swim Unless There Are Flags

Image source: Kangaroo-Poo

#19 Inflation

Image source: Clear-Living-2158

#20 Crocodile Cruising In The Suburbs During Flood In Townsville

Image source: amelie_v

#21 Only In Australia Can You Find Mittagong Road Leading To Bowral And Bowral Road Leading To Mittagong

Image source: 99centcheeseburger

#22 This Is My Reminder To You All To Use Sunscreen. The Sun Ain’t Messing Around This Year

Image source: KRONIC_OVERDOSE

#23 Local Woolies Stocking Eggs Section With Easter Eggs Due To Egg Shortage

Image source: kamidrgn

#24 My Daughter Accidentally Poured The Perfect Slurpee

Image source: Talkingbeard87

#25 Legend

Image source: SydneyTom

#26 Welcome To Australia

Image source: DrMarathon

#27 Found This Massive To Gum Leaf Today In Adelaide

Image source: Cognac_Clinton

#28 How Not To Exit A Roundabout

Image source: darkelf921

#29 Someone Riding Their Small Motorcycle With Their Belongings In A Blue Plastic Bag And Spare Fuel Canister Strapped Onto The Bike Across The Nullarbor

Image source: Hi-kun

#30 Wtf Is This And Should I Destroy It?

Image source: Septemberk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
