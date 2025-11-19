This Online Community Celebrates The Land Of ‘Nope’, Here Are 30 Of The Most Interesting Posts (New Pics)

Some call it The Land Down Under, others call it The Land of ‘Nope’. Yet, however you refer to Australia, it’s a pretty good place to live in. After all, according to the 2025 World Happiness rankings, it’s the 11th happiest country in the world!
We want to celebrate Australia and all its wild weirdness and glory, so, we’ve got you a collection of the newest pics from the subreddit dedicated to this wonderful country. Scroll down and find out, Pandas, if it’s only spiders and other critters you should be worried about when coming to Australia.
#1 These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Omphalotus Nidiformis, Bioluminescent Mushrooms Native To Australia. They Come Out On A Dead Tree On My Farm Each Year After A Rainy Season
Image source: hairy_quadruped
#2 We Have Spent 13 Years Of Hard Work Regenerating An Old Cattle Property Into Natural Bushland. The Return Of Wildlife, Including Echidnas, Bandicoots And Lyre Birds And This Sunset After A Clearing Storm Makes It All Worthwhile
Image source: hairy_quadruped
#3 Red Necked Wallabies Are Returning To Our Property That We Have Been Reforesting Since 2013
Image source: hairy_quadruped
#4 Peak Vicroads Humour
Image source: kvalness
#5 This Little Guy Likes To Come Sit On The Fence Every Evening
Image source: crazybananas123
#6 Uluru In The Rain
Image source: MartiniPlusOlive
#7 Aussie Farmer Uses Tractor To Create Australia Day Tribute
Image source: Epistaxis_section
#8 I Love That We Do This
Image source: olyroo94
#9 Every Morning Without Fail, This Bugger Sits Here And Taps The Window
Image source: Powermonger_
#10 My Wife Came Home And Found This Guy At Our Front Door
Image source: Late-Professor-5038
#11 It Can Feel Overwhelming Sometimes [oc]
Image source: Unlikely_Talk8994
#12 Nullarbor, Australia
Image source: PeloTiger
#13 Trees Poisoned In Bayside Council (Nsw) For The View – Council Responds With Old Shipping Container And Signage
Image source: swiftnissity92
#14 Had The Pleasure Of Experiencing Melbournes Happiest Tram Driver. This Guy Genuinely Made The Whole Tram Riders Super Fun!
Image source: FickleEgg
#15 Delivery Attempted
Image source: The_Duc_Lord
#16 I Never Used To Check, Now I Look Everytime
Image source: det_jperalta
#17 Viscous (Aka Vegemite) By Nathan Pyle
Image source: smatizio
#18 Can You See The Rip? If You Can’t Then Don’t Swim Unless There Are Flags
Image source: Kangaroo-Poo
#19 Inflation
Image source: Clear-Living-2158
#20 Crocodile Cruising In The Suburbs During Flood In Townsville
Image source: amelie_v
#21 Only In Australia Can You Find Mittagong Road Leading To Bowral And Bowral Road Leading To Mittagong
Image source: 99centcheeseburger
#22 This Is My Reminder To You All To Use Sunscreen. The Sun Ain’t Messing Around This Year
Image source: KRONIC_OVERDOSE
#23 Local Woolies Stocking Eggs Section With Easter Eggs Due To Egg Shortage
Image source: kamidrgn
#24 My Daughter Accidentally Poured The Perfect Slurpee
Image source: Talkingbeard87
#25 Legend
Image source: SydneyTom
#26 Welcome To Australia
Image source: DrMarathon
#27 Found This Massive To Gum Leaf Today In Adelaide
Image source: Cognac_Clinton
#28 How Not To Exit A Roundabout
Image source: darkelf921
#29 Someone Riding Their Small Motorcycle With Their Belongings In A Blue Plastic Bag And Spare Fuel Canister Strapped Onto The Bike Across The Nullarbor
Image source: Hi-kun
#30 Wtf Is This And Should I Destroy It?
Image source: Septemberk
