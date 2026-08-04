110 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

It’s peak summer, which usually means — vacation time! But while some people choose to sip delicious cocktails by the pool, others want to see everything a foreign city can offer. Seeing gorgeous architecture is one of the best things you can do while on a city break, and that’s exactly why iconic spots like the Colosseum, Machu Picchu, or the Taj Mahal draw in millions of people every year.
But for every piece of stunning architecture that you won’t have time to visit in person this year, Pandas, we give you this list. Compiled from the iconic “Architecture” subreddit, this list of gorgeous buildings and genius architectural decisions is a feast for the eyes and the soul. Scroll through them and marvel at the wonders human minds and brains are able to build!
More info: Reddit
#1 Similarity Between Apple Stores And Soviet-Era Architecture
Image source: totally_not_astra
#2 1990s Architect At His Workstation
Image source: GubbaShump
#3 What Makes Fallingwater An Icon Of American Art?
I was listening to Cormac McCarthy’s conversation with David Krakauer, and he said something striking about Fallingwater: “My brother Dennis says—and I think he’s. right, after some reflection—that Fallingwater is the absolute icon of American art in the 20th century. And this covers poetry, painting—everything. There’s one iconic entity, and this is it… There’s not a painting, or a poem, or another piece of architecture that has this stature. It’s an astonishing thing.”
Quite something to hear from one of the icons of American literature.
I’m curious to know, why does Fallingwater holds such iconic stature? And, what philosophical current of 20th century American culture is reflected in Fallingwater?
Any reflection or response is warmly welcomed…
stereoroid:
It “fits” in to its surroundings so well: it’s not natural (of course) but doesn’t appear blatantly unnatural. The use of the stream is part of that too.
Image source: Euphoric-Diamond6924
#4 This Preserved Edo Period Street In Japan. Is It Actually?
Image source: PetroniOnIce
#5 Shadowless Church In Chengdu
Image source: SeriouslySlytherin
#6 MCM Bowling Alley In Phoenix
I recently discovered that Phoenix has the second highest concentration of mid century modern buildings behind Palm Springs. Going to try and photograph the unique and fun styles on film for a personal project as I discover them.
Image source: jdeakins85
#7 Casa Hezbo By French Architect Ludwig Godefroy Embraces A Bold Brutalist Aesthetic While Blending Indoor-Outdoor Living In Puerto Escondido
Image source: kkhouete
#8 This View Of The Grand Lisboa Hotel From The Streets Of Macau
Image source: CompetitiveNovel8990
#9 Modern Taiwanese Architecture Is Stunning
When I visited Taiwan last December, one of the first things that struck about the architecture in Taipei and Kaohsiung was how modern yet nostalgic in can be. You could clearly tell that the country experienced economic booms in the late 90’s and the 2010s based on the designs of the skyscrapers there. Kaohsiung was a city that I had unexpectedly fallen in love with, as the buildings there had so much character and yet I think it speaks volumes how the tallest building there (formerly the tallest building in Taiwan) sits abandoned.
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Sagrada Família Blew My Mind
It’s the most interior of a building I’ve ever seen.
Image source: Ex_Nexus
#11 Vakil Metro Station, Shiraz, Iran
Image source: SoggyConclusion4674
#12 Summer In Italy
Image source: notanexus6
#13 In Love With This Beautiful Building In Medellin Colombia
Image source: Elenajoy99
#14 Conversion Of A Ruined 18th Century Church Into Cultural Centre, Santpedor, Spain – David Closes (2011)
Image source: Kixdapv
#15 The Oculus, NYC
Image source: ianrwlkr
#16 Interesting Examples Of Mid-Rise Apartments In Iran
Image source: Such_Reputation_3325
#17 Is There Any Evidence That Mosques Or Hindu Temples Are Based On Psychedelic Experiences?
I’ve been wondering if the intricate designs, symmetry, and symbolism found in mosques and Hindu temples could have been influenced by psychedelic experiences. Are there any historical records, academic studies, or credible theories that suggest a connection between sacred architecture and altered states of consciousness?
Image source: RalKwy
#18 Tower Brutalism
Image source: Ok-Investigator-9345
#19 Yasuyo Building In Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
Image source: DangerousDangerfield
#20 Temple In The Lake. Longxing Temple, Chengdu, China
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#21 Babel Tulum Residential Complex In Tulum, Mexico By Studio V Taller
Image source: loggiews
#22 My Photograph Of Ratcliffe Power Station Was Shortlisted For The British Photography Awards
Image source: Rhubarb919
#23 Chinese Wok-Ear Houses
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#24 The Amount Of Detail On Chinese Column Supporter Architecture
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#25 The New Library Of The University Of Amsterdam. It Incorporates The Old Buildings Of A Hospital
Image source: ZestycloseExam4877
#26 Does Anyone Still Build Homes Like This
Image source: life_Is_anonymous
#27 Soviet-Era Architecture In Georgia
Image source: BrianBB123
#28 Taj Mahal From A Different Angle
Image source: Ice_7266
#29 Why Has The Sagrada Familia Taken So Long To Build?
Paro-Clomas:
The client is not in a hurry. To clarify. This is something Gaudi himself said when asked about why it was taking so long. The mentality for which this was built was closer to that of the cathedrals built in the middle ages, which routinely took centuries to build. It’s not the modern bourgeois paradigm of a client who hires a professional for a very clearly delimited service that will used specifically for him. Gaudi did build for this paradigm also, most notoriusly for Eusebi Guell but who also acted in a very similar manner to renaisance patreons, sponsoring his artistic talent.
Productive practices that go beyond the indivudal always existed and are present today. Most forms of human organizations tend to have vast and abstract plans that go well beyond the interest of a single person, or a mere extrapolation and amalgamation of individual interests. The same happens with countries, cities, religious organizations, even corporations.
The problem is the ever intensifying bout of hyper individualism makes this kind of thinking harder and harder to understand, even tough its a basic and probably unavoidable part of every civilization and culture that ever existed.
Image source: TangerineBetter855
#30 Hernández House – Mexico City (1973)
In Mexico City, the Hernández House was designed by architect Agustín Hernández Navarro for his sister, the dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández. Built in 1973, the residence served as the home for the founder of the Ballet Folklórico de México for twenty-seven years. The design combined brutalist and organic forms to create a structure that functioned as both a living space and a sculpture.
The turning moment in the architecture was the decision to suspend the home’s primary volumes, allowing it to float above the landscape with minimal contact with the earth. The interior featured dramatic, curved concrete walls and large circular windows that mirrored the fluid movement of the owner’s choreography. This outcome created a fusion between her artistic life and the physical environment she inhabited until her passing in 2000.
The residence stands as a permanent tribute to the creative bond between a visionary architect and the artist who defined Mexican modern dance.
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#31 Braga Municipal Stadium – Porto, Portugal – Eduardo Souto De Moura (2003)
Estádio Municipal de Braga is a football stadium in Braga, Portugal. It was built in 2003 for UEFA Euro 2004 and has a capacity of 30,286 spectators. It was designed by architect Eduardo Souto de Moura and structural engineer Rui Furtado.
The stadium is carved into the side of a former granite quarry on Monte Castro, with rock forming one goal end and the opposite end open to the valley. Only two lateral stands were constructed, connected by a canopy-style roof supported by steel tension cables.
Concrete, exposed rock, and steel are the primary visible materials. The design integrates the structure with the landscape rather than enclosing it.
It is the home of Sporting Clube de Braga. The architect won the Pritzker Prize partly for this work.
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#32 The Magic Of Bricks.🧱 This Is The Lumbini Museum, Nepal, Designed By The Kenzo Tange, 1978
Image source: pystar
#33 This Apartment Building In Bucharest
Image source: Capital2077
#34 Nieuw Bergen By Mvrdv
Image source: n3xus1oN
#35 Some Of Louis Sullivan’s ‘Jewelboxes’, Which Are Banks He Designed In Small Towns The Midwest. National Farmer’s Bank, Owatonna, Minnesota (1908)
Image source: DrDMango
#36 Form Follows Function
Image source: kotonizna
#37 Why Is Caesars Superdome Considered Impressive? It Looks Like A Gas Stove
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Would You Live Here? The Alexandra Road Estate, One Of London’s Most Famous Brutalist Housing Complexes
Image source: kjsah9026
#39 Ferdows House, Tehran, Iran
Image source: SoggyConclusion4674
#40 Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran
Image source: jelani_an
#41 Crystal Houses By Mvrdv In Amsterdam
Image source: archi-mature
#42 More Examples Of Contemporary Apartment Buildings In Iran
Image source: Such_Reputation_3325
#43 Why People Are Not Building Something Like This Which Lasts For Generations
Image source: think_as_Rajpurohit
#44 The Atrium In The British Museum: One Of My Favorite Indoor Spaces
Image source: Significant_Fee7159
#45 A Library In My Hometown, Which I Often Visit To Read Books Because It’s Close To Home, In Chengdu, China
Image source: Acceptable_Score153
#46 What’s Your Take On Singapore Architecture?
Image source: archi-mature
#47 Yanjin, The Narrowest City In The World. At Its Widest, The City Spans No More Than 300 Meters (1,000 Feet), With Some Sections Narrowing To Just 30 Meters (100 Feet). The Population Is About 500,000
Image source: FunForm1981
#48 Residential Project With Bricks In Tehran, Iran By Admun Design
Image source: loggiews
#49 Chengdu Metro Station, China
Image source: Sorry_Sort6059
#50 Bus Stop On The Greek Island Of Tinos
Image source: Juggertrout
#51 Balcony On A Skyscraper. Why?
Image source: enmanuelsella
#52 Iranian Brick Work
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#53 Any Fans Of Chinese Cantonese Architecture?
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#54 Old University Architecture Is So Beautiful (Oxford)
Image source: Nathidev
#55 My USB Flash Drive Actually Looks Like It’d Make A Great Looking High Rise Tower?
Image source: Archmikem
#56 The Obama Presidential Center (Library)
Image source: amanhasnoname54
#57 Today’s White House Demolition Update
Image source: biograf_
#58 New Maaqal University In Basra, Iraq
Image source: Assyrian_Nation
#59 Aftab Commercial Building – Arak, Iran
Image source: Plus_Flight_3821
#60 Galleria By Oma In The Suburbs Of Seoul, South Korea
Image source: archi-mature
#61 Grand Egyptian Museum By Heneghan Peng Architects In Giza, Egypt. The Largest Museum In The World For A Single Civilization
Image source: archi-mature
#62 A Look Inside The Grand Egyptian Museum
Image source: bahar9990
#63 The Dallas, Texas City Council Is Actually Considering Demolishing This Im Pei Designed City Hall Building Because It Is Too Expensive To Repair / Update
Image source: MrTacocaT12345
#64 Gare De Mons Station By Santiago Calatrava In Mons, Belgium
Image source: archi-mature
#65 Thoughts On These Apartment Designs By Architects Sahar Kamaleddin And Nima Safdari? Some Of These Projects Are Currently Under Construction
Image source: Such_Reputation_3325
#66 The Entrance To The Cathedral Mosque Of Saint-Petersburg
Image source: pupsikandr
#67 Sea Of Cortez Research Center – Mazatlan, Mexico (2023)
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#68 13th Century — Four Marble Columns In Trento Cathedral, Carved Into Intricate Knots That Feel Almost Impossible In Stone. Location: Trento Cathedral, Italy
Image source: WearyWolff
#69 Yuxin Bookstore In Shenzhen
Image source: straightdge
#70 Someone Explain The Side Wall Connected To The Horizontal Wall
Image source: DontMisuseYourPower
#71 Does Anyone Agree We Need More Painted Classic Architecture? I Love This
Image source: gp_90
#72 Sydney’s New Fish Market Has Officially Opened
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#73 Red Lobster: Dayi Design Revives Historic Nanjing Site With Sinuous Outdoor Staircase
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#74 Maison Mystique Hotel – Khao Yai, Thailand (Inaugurated In 2025)
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#75 Bahia Youth Orchestra Rehearsal Hall – Salvador, Brazil By Leopoldo Banchini (2023)
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#76 Beautiful Beaux Arts House In Alta Gracia, Córdoba (Argentina)
Image source: Pampa_of_Argentina
#77 Lishui Airport – Zhejiang, China By Mad Architects (2024)
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#78 The Ceilings Of Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Image source: Miss-Kija
#79 Brutalist Architecture In India
Image source: Srinivas_Hunter
#80 That’s Sad. Tehran’s Unesco-Listed Golestan Palace Reportedly Damaged By Us-Israeli Strikes
Image source: Ezer_Pavle
#81 Architecture In The Dune Movie Was So Beautiful
Image source: Cute-Reporter482
#82 When Paris Was Paved With Wooden ‘Cobblestones’
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#83 Absolutely Insane Apartment Building In Turin I Just Stumbled Upon
Image source: Juggertrout
#84 San Martín House, Ocoyoacac, Mexico – 2022
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#85 Heroic Military College – City Of Mexico By Agustin Hernández (1976)
Image source: Appropriate-Eye-1227
#86 The Staircase At The Kansas City Public Library
Image source: pystar
#87 I Love The Central Space Of The 1736 House In Barcelona, By H Arquitectes. (2023)
Image source: archihector
#88 Superb Wooden House In The Hills Of Brazil In Cunha, By Mariana Caires & Co (2024)
Image source: archihector
#89 Biosphere At Treehotel By Snøhetta
Image source: n3xus1oN
#90 A Municipal Library In My Hometown, Located In Chengdu, China
Image source: No-Echidna7296
#91 Khayyam Project By Esfandiar Abdeshah
Image source: n3xus1oN
#92 Ulm City Library In Germany… Is It Only Me Who Thinks It’s Horrendous?
Image source: DifficultBat2173
#93 Stuttgart Library
Image source: ibraaaaaaaaaaaaaa
#94 Are The Venice „floating“ Houses Floating Away From Each Other?
Image source: Distinct_Ask7761
#95 The Magic Of Bricks. Lumbini Museum, Nepal, By The Legend Kenzo Tange, 1978
Image source: pystar
#96 An Art Gallery In My Hometown, Located In Chengdu, China
Image source: No-Echidna7296
#97 Studio In Gushichan, Okinawa, Japan – 2024
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#98 Campus Of The Higher School Of Oil By Parsec In Almetyevsk, Russia
Image source: archi-mature
#99 Abranaçar L’essència – Nora Studio – Mallorca, Spain (2023)
Image source: ConspiratorGame
#100 Prestige University, Indore India
Image source: space_nei
#101 Architecture Inside Mysore Palace, India
Image source: Srinivas_Hunter
#102 Qing Shui Meditation Retreat Center, Fujian, China
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#103 Villa Maati, Bengaluru, India
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#104 Regarding The Issue Of Greening Under The Overpasses I Observed In Chengdu, China
Image source: No-Echidna7296
#105 Discovered The Work Of Ricardo Bofill In Calpe, Spain By Shear Luck. And Now I’m Obsessed
Image source: TheBestHairInTheRoom
#106 Bent Road In Songkou Ancient Town, Yongtai, Fujian
Image source: viridiancashm3re
#107 Dominion Office Building By Zaha Hadid In Moscow, Russia
Image source: archi-mature
#108 Mud Architecture. Hadramout, Yemen
Image source: Shammar-Yahrish
#109 United States Pavilion At World Expo In Montreal, Canada (1965-1967) By Richard Buckminster Fuller
Image source: sceptical-spectacle
#110 Uae Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai By Santiago Calatrava
Image source: n3xus1oN
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