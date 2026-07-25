91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

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The world is full of bold, creative, and imaginative people whose out-of-the-box ideas push the limits of what we think is possible. Some creatives have embraced 3D printing, a technology that almost feels like magic, to forge truly impressive and wild designs that range from the super functional to the incredibly artistic. Usually—a bit of both!

Our team has curated this list of the coolest and most stunning 3D printed projects, as shared by the inventive members of the ‘3D Printer’ online community. Keep scrolling to check out their best works, and you never know, you might just feel inspired to pick up a new hobby.

#1 Made A Scuba Diver Kid’s Halloween Costume That Blows Bubbles!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Savings-Diver-5279

Good design doesn’t often happen by accident. It requires a lot of careful planning, testing, and editing. No matter the medium, industry, or era, there are some aspects of design that don’t change. They are fundamental.

At their core, they are deeply empathetic because they put the needs and wants of the consumer first. And they strike a delicate balance between function and form.

Legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams encapsulated his ideas into ten principles of design that continue to guide creatives to this day.

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

#2 Just Deadpool Toasting Marshmallows On Ghost Rider 🙂

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: DennisXaweryMoore

#3 I Made This Cute Albert Einstein Model For The Physics Contest!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

According to Rams, good design is:

  1. Innovative
  2. Makes a product useful
  3. Aesthetic
  4. Makes a product understandable
  5. Unobtrusive
  6. Honest
  7. Long-lasting
  8. Thorough down to the last detail
  9. Environmentally-friendly
  10. As little design as possible

#4 Modern Self-Watering Planter Collection

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Old_Community_7680

#5 New 3D Printed Soap Dish / Sponge Holder Collection – Now With More Models

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Sociedelic

#6 My Son’s New 3D Printer

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Downtonjul

Half a century ago, in the late 1970s, Rams was becoming more and more concerned about the state of the world around him, which he describes as “an impenetrable confusion of forms, colors, and noises.”

So, he started asking himself whether his designs were good, seeing as he was an iconic figure in the industry.

#7 I Designed This Cool Soap Holder That Looks Like A Water Splash!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: LifeCareless3033

#8 Tick Remover – Little Act Of Kindness Suggestion

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: BeatInteresting6979

#9 For Your Toolbox

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Ok-Car-8671

Vitsœ, which has “continuously worked” with designer Rams for 65 years, points out that the possibilities for innovation are not exhausted. There’s always room for novel approaches.

“Technological development is always offering new opportunities for innovative design. But innovative design always develops in tandem with innovative technology, and can never be an end in itself.”

#10 Just Surprised My Colleagues

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: BeatInteresting6979

#11 I’m Sorry But I Had To Print This. Just In Case

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: JustZ0920

#12 3D Printed Anti-Theft Fake Bluetooth Trackers

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

Meanwhile, when designing anything, you have to remember that products have to be, well, useful.

“It has to satisfy certain criteria, not only functional, but also psychological and aesthetic. Good design emphasises the usefulness of a product whilst disregarding anything that could possibly detract from it.”

#13 Tentacle Stand For Your Xbox Controller

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Mefisto_Dice

#14 I Designed This Cute Little Elephant Design That Looks Like It’s Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#15 Doggo

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

On the opposite end of functionality, you have aesthetics, which is an important factor because it affects your well-being as a consumer. Or, to put it simply, people like looking at beautiful things. So, naturally, we want the things that we use daily to look nice.

And yet, you can’t go too far in the artistic direction or you might undermine the functional qualities of the item.

#16 Modular Drawer System | Push-Push Lock

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Matthew-Ghost

#17 How Much Would You Pay For It?

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Malconio

#18 Trying To Make 3D Prints Look Premium

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

“Products fulfilling a purpose are like tools. They are neither decorative objects nor works of art. Their design should therefore be both neutral and restrained, to leave room for the user’s self-expression,” Vitsœ explains.

Well-designed products are pretty much self-explanatory and intuitive to use, and they do not try to manipulate consumers’ expectations “with promises that cannot be kept.”

#19 I Made These Mathamatical Objects 15 Years Ago In College And Finally I’ve Been Able To Print Them

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: coolkid1717

#20 I Designed And Printed A New Cat Skull Mask

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Practical-Big-1155

#21 I Think Alot Of People Underestimate The Capabilities Of Fdm For Miniatures

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Z3temis

Furthermore, genuinely good design embraces a long timeframe and timelessness and goes against throwaway culture. It avoids becoming antiquated by rejecting fashionable designs in the first place.

Meanwhile, good designers don’t leave anything to chance and are careful and accurate in their work. They also conserve resources, reduce physical and visual pollution, and aim to protect the environment.

Lastly—and somewhat counterintuitively—good design avoids over-the-top design work. Instead, you embrace the most essential aspects, avoid non-essentials, and focus on the “less is more” mantra.

“Back to purity, back to simplicity,” as Vitsœ puts it.

#22 I’m Designing Weird Lamps, The First One Is A Pushpin

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Visible-Pilot9900

#23 Gothic Style Horse Box

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Significant_Drink314

#24 Concerete Mixer 3D Printer

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: 3D_Printing_Pavllo7

The ‘3D Printer’ community is one of the many awesome niches on the internet that unites hobbyists and fans who love the flexibility of 3D printing technology.

The group has been inspiring creatives to share their best designs since 2012, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be stopping any time soon. At the time of writing, the community boasts a solid 49k weekly visitors.

#25 My First Lithophane Cube

Lit From A Single LED With A Printed Diffuser In A Printed Battery Box. 80mm Pic Size, So About 2.5 Hours Per Side At 0.1 Layer Height. All From Blender Tutorials On Youtube, And Free Advice Here And On Facebook. My Thanks To All Those Who Freely Share Knowledge

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: chip_worker

#26 I Truly Respect Those Who Work In The Field Of Design. It’s Such A Challenging Job

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: [deleted]

#27 First Terrain Piece Off The Ender 3 With Default Settings

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Singuy888

Which of these projects and designs impressed you the most? Which ideas are you itching to put to the test, whether using a 3D printer or another creative medium?

What things would you love to create if you had a 3D printer at home right now? Meanwhile, if you already own a 3D printer, what are the most interesting, functional, or niche projects or parts you’ve ever forged?

Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, feel free to join the conversation in the comments!

#28 Printed By Flying Bear Ghost 5 With Direct Drive Upgrade

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: RR-Design

#29 Escape Dinosaur

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Kevin3dprint

#30 Designed A Sith Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Hilt

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: FupaTroopAdmiral

#31 Hello Everyone! I Want To Share My New 3D Model Of The Sr-71 Blackbird

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Decent-Option3260

#32 I Designed And Printed This Model For Valentines Day!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#33 For Everyone Who’s Ruined A Keyboard With Coffee At Least Once

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: supergeometry

#34 As Per Popular Request, Following Up From Albert Einstein. I Designed This Cute Nikola Tesla Ams Model!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#35 Project Ooglees | Optical Illusion That Follows You With Its Gaze

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Altenife

#36 3D Printed Taxi From Fifth Element

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: comicalchemical

#37 I Designed This Cute Little Triceratops Design That Looks Like It’s Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#38 DIY Smart 3D Printer Enclosure, For Those Winter Days :)

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: JKSniper

#39 I Made A 3D Map Of Ghent, Which City Should I Do Next?

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: bodon_be

#40 Freezer Thaw Indicator

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Stevengerrard08lfc

#41 Made Some Free Gamebox Designes

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Infamous-Persimmon85

#42 3D Printed A Bonsai Pot That My Local Bonsai Guy Actually Approved

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Old_Community_7680

#43 I Made A Slightly Tweaked Version Of The Popular And Incredible 3D Boaty Model By Depep1, To Include And Incline Overhang Test! I Call It, The Bench – E!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#44 Perfection

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Hootend3D

#45 I Haven’t Printed In Forever So I Was Excited To Make A Yarn Bowl For My Wife Who Just Took Up Knitting

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: vernanonix

#46 City Maps 😁🔥 Done And Done

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Marvellous_3D_Print

#47 Good Luck With This One

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

#48 Full-Scale 3D Printed And Finished School Mascot

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: 2000AJM

#49 Just Printed My First Print

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Calm_Selection420

#50 Sharing Some Of My Models

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: No-Calligrapher-8875

#51 An Xbox Controller Stand I Made For A Coworker

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: YEAHthatllSHOWme

#52 Resin Print

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: DennisXaweryMoore

#53 Tool Box Labels

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Serious_Type_9328

#54 Made Some Vases That Catch The Light In A Cool Way

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

#55 Introduction And Free Playsets

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: gatcke

#56 My Biggest Print So Far

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Material-Pilot6191

#57 This Color Looks Nice

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Kevin3dprint

#58 Printed On Mars 2 Pro

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Apprehensive-Law-549

#59 Recently Got A Epax E10 And Here’s A Couple Busts I Printed Using Epax Hard Grey Resin

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: BrownTownGames

#60 Aku Aku – 1st Print That I Painted

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Rosco1231

#61 Printable Kit Card Mini Mech

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: judasbrute

#62 3 Ways To Print Spider-Man

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: iczfirz

#63 Daffman

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: SanDiegoSavage00

#64 My 3D Printed Tow Hook Spacers

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Peyton_Peck718

#65 M4a4 Sherman

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Last-Establishment24

#66 The Ultimate Filament Swatch Card

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: StarGalaxiCZ

#67 So Close To Being Done On The Final Stages Of Painting Now Can’t Wait To Finish It!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: ohorrockso1

#68 I Designed A 3D Printed Bird Feeder To Go On The Window

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: ebob_designs

#69 Multi Color Dilbert Model

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: nicolas_z

#70 I Just Wanted To Share One Of My 3D Printed Sculptures! A Dolphin On A Wave. This Is One Of My Favorites So Far. If Anyone Is Interested I Have A Youtube Video On How I Created It!🙂✨

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Cotton_Candy_Kiwi

#71 Today’s Finished Product

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: SanDiegoSavage00

#72 I Designed And 3D Printed This Rc Car, Should I Post Stls?

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: miguelopezx

#73 Got Some New Multi-Colored Filament And Tried It Out On Baby Yoda. This Was My Longest Print Yet And I’m Pretty Happy With The Turnout

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Eatacorndog

#74 These Printed Super Clean

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: FupaTroopAdmiral

#75 Mount Fuji As A 91 Piece Krypt Style Jigsaw Puzzle

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

#76 Spawn Printed On The Epax E10

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: rrlong89

#77 Batman Came Out Really Clean

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: FunCollectibles

#78 Tiny Hippo

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Bike_Relative

#79 A Resin Printed Hello Kitty By Lr-002r: Vacation Will Be On After 2 Weeks :)

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: creality3D

#80 Check Out My Printing Mushroom😜

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Careless_Scar7889

#81 Those Are Some LED Crystals I Made, Controlled Over App. Link For Files And A Manual In The Comments :)

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: mateomodar

#82 Goth Bulbasaur

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: shadowfocus603

#83 Spawn Resin Print

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: DennisXaweryMoore

#84 I Designed This Low Poly Deer For Our Winter Wonderland!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#85 Life Sized Statue Of Link

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Laveniuk

#86 Hippo’pot’amus Collection I Made!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: ScenicCuriosities

#87 I Designed And 3D Printed This Model In Preparation For Father’s Day!

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Ad6953

#88 Sideshow Bob No Ams

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Ok-Marsupial5558

#89 Sharknado! It Lights Up And Spins (Video Link In Comments) This Was A Lot Of Fun

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Die20Gaming

#90 Japandi-Inspired Desk & Bathroom Holder

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Old_Community_7680

#91 Stand For Benchy Tentacle

91 Cool And Useful Things People Printed With Their 3D Printers

Image source: Glory_Eyes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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