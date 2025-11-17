Here Are 35 Of The Most Brilliant Sarcastic Tweets Shared By This Instagram Page

There was one moment during the earlier (not early, but earlier) days of the internet where the symbol of sarcasm was Chandler Bing of Friends (1994–2004) fame. His iconic nervous fake laughter became the visual representation of the comedic concept—in fact, the page that does that is still around.
Since then, sarcasm has become commonplace on the internet, but, at the same time, there’s so much to discover in this genre of comedy that there is never enough of it. So, maybe this curated list brought to you by Scent of Sarcasm sates that appetite. For now.
More Info: Scent of Sarcasm
#1
Image source: evamarieluter
#2
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#3
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#4
Image source: molly7anne
#5
Image source: roastmalone_
#6
Image source: JaisaMarie123
#7
Image source: barbarikkizzle
#8
Image source: david8hughes
#9
Image source: youngchidzy
#10
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#11
Image source: MrsMathTeachr
#12
Image source: Chels_Mills_
#13
Image source: CCRuns
#14
Image source: holy_schnitt
#15
Image source: TheCatWhisprer
#16
Image source: simoncholland
#17
Image source: beingbernz
#18
Image source: emily_murnane
#19
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#20
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#21
Image source: sammorril
#22
Image source: aly__dixon
#23
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#24
Image source: ruillebuille
#25
Image source: Dad_At_Law
#26
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#27
Image source: Y2SHAF
#28
Image source: lindsaytheis
#29
Image source: omgskr
#30
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#31
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#32
Image source: scentofsarcasm
#33
Image source: emily_murnane
#34
Image source: ImNotABarbiie
#35
Image source: seangallagher96
Follow Us