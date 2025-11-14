Influencers In The Wild: 30 Ridiculous Pics From This IG Account

If you’ve ever wondered how social media influencers and others dedicated to their social media feeds get those stunning pictures, Influencers in The Wild can give you an idea. The verified Instagram account features submissions from people who spot friends or professional photographers going out of their way to capture “impromptu” photo shoots for the ‘gram.
As this Instagram account exposes people who are willing to do everything for a photo, they are captured in their natural habitat, sharing the crazy behind-the-scenes moments with the rest of us. The result is a feed full of fun and hilarious moments of influencing in its raw form. From the perspective of everyday life, some of the published pictures are quite embarrassing.
Influencers in the Wild is run by @tank.sinatra, a successful meme creator and author of the book Happy Is the New Rich. Tank Sinatra, whose real name is George Resch, spoke with BuzzFeed News about starting Influencers in the Wild. The new account was kicked off in 2020 and has almost 5 million followers today! It seems like its growth won’t stop anytime soon. Check out our curated 30 pictures to get the impression of the real life of influencers!
#1 I’ll Ask You Again, Are You Willing To Die For Your Content?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#2 Psa: Don’t Make Your Kids Do This. It’s Weird
Image source: influencersinthewild
#3 Ma’am Do You Mind We’re Trying To Eat And Not Fight For The Entire Remainder Of The Vacation Thanks
Image source: influencersinthewild
#4 People. Don’t Do This. Please Be Careful Out There
Image source: influencersinthewild
#5 Get You A Friend Like This
Image source: influencersinthewild
#6 One Wolf Approaches One Human 40,000 Years Ago In Hopes Of Some Food And Companionship, And Here Is Where We Wound Up
Image source: influencersinthewild
#7 Nailed It
Image source: influencersinthewild
#8 Why Else Would You Have Kids?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#9 When A Wall Is More Popular Than Their Insta Accounts
Image source: influencersinthewild
#10 *pilot Over The Loud Speaker* “Sorry Folks We’re Gonna Be A Little Delayed For Take Off. We Have An Aspiring Influencer Who Is Willing To Die For Content In One Of The Jet Engines.”
Image source: influencersinthewild
#11 Day At The Beach
This picture and the post was submitted by @ddianass: “Okay, babe, so here’s the plan. I’m gonna lay in the water, just lay. Stomach down. It’s not deep, so I won’t drown, but even more importantly, my butt cheeks will be jjjuuuusssttt protruding from the water. Here’s why I’m telling you this. For no reason at all, I want you to just incessantly throw sand at my butt cheeks and take pics the entire time. Actually, maybe do a video so I can grab the perfect screenshot. I don’t care if it takes all day. The point is, I need a picture of me, just me, with sand bouncing off of my butt cheeks. It’s for work. Okay, let’s do it.”
Image source: influencersinthewild
#12 At That Point, Why Not Just Stand Up
Image source: influencersinthewild
#13 *ralph Wiggum Voice* I’m Influencing
Image source: influencersinthewild
#14 Commuting To Work In New York Is Hard Enough
Image source: influencersinthewild
#15 It Hurts My Deeply That I’ll Never Be This Cool
Image source: influencersinthewild
#16 No Better Way To Start The Day Than Pee Steam In Your Face
Image source: influencersinthewild
#17 *waze Voice* Influencer Traffic Up Ahead
Image source: influencersinthewild
#18 Dad, I Need A Favor
Image source: influencersinthewild
#19 There Was A Tidal Wave Of New Followers After She Posted This Pic
Image source: influencersinthewild
#20 That’s A Good Friend
Image source: influencersinthewild
#21 It Pains Me Deeply To Know That I Will Never Be This Cool
Image source: influencersinthewild
#22 There Is Really Only One Reason To Be In A Relationship And That Is Content
Image source: influencersinthewild
#23 The Juxtaposition Between The Bikini And The Snow Is Pure Poetry
Image source: influencersinthewild
#24 What In The Patrick Swayze
Image source: influencersinthewild
#25 You’ve Heard Of “Don’t Bring Sand To The Beach” Now Get Ready For “Don’t Bring Fan To The Beach”
Image source: influencersinthewild
#26 This Man Subsists Solely On A Diet Of Quinoa And Kombucha
Image source: influencersinthewild
#27 Know Your Limits Pt 2
Image source: influencersinthewild
#28 This Is Art And It’s Wholesome And It’s Everything I Want This Page To Be
Image source: influencersinthewild
#29 She Must Be One Of Those Construction Influencers Your Hear So Much About
Image source: influencersinthewild
#30 Sucking Toes For Like In Vietnam
Image source: influencersinthewild
Follow Us