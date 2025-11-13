Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It’s Depressing (New Pics)

If you’ve seen one Instagram photo, you’ve seen them all. Social media pages about photography are supposed to display the unique perspectives of artists captured through their lenses, but if you follow enough of them, you might observe an odd trend of deja vu photo ideas – and you would be right. ‘Insta Repeat’ is an Instagram page that documents the repetition of the same landscape photography shots found on the app in side by side compilations. Perhaps this story might feel like deja vu, that’s because we introduced ‘Insta Repeat’ last year. The page now has 303k followers.
Created by an anonymous 27-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, the filmmaker and artist told Photoshelter that “A purpose of Insta Repeat is to critique originality in media creation through the lens (pun intended) of this one ‘genre’ of Instagram influencer photography accounts.”
Living in Alaska, a vast wilderness where so many ‘adventurers’ come to take cool photos, she was struck by how the same few places and scenarios kept showing up again and again on her feed of beautiful photoshoot ideas. “I have noticed it in general on a lot of different platforms and media and have been guilty of it myself for sure,” she told Bored Panda. “Artists and creators fall into patterns. But I think that what is happening on Instagram is more extreme.” Scroll down below to see the newest insta repeat photos, and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1 Person Centered, Standing In A Rock In A Teal Lake
#2 A Single, Centered Tent, Lit Up, Captured With A Long Exposure In Front Of The Milky Way
#3 This Place Again
#4 Person Centered In Front Of This Big Rock In This One Cave. Also It Has Come To My Attention That You Aren’t Supposed To Go Here. Respect The Parks
#5 Splashing Drinks Out Of Camp Mugs
#6 Inspirational Quote
#7 Person Centered In This Ice Cave (The Holy Trinity Of Fabians)
#8 Watch Pose: “The Reach”
#9 Bridges In The Woods With A Person
#10 Canoe But With Red
#11 Little Person On Big Abandoned Plane
#12 Feet+back Of Car
#13 Vertical Road Drone
#14 Person Centered On The Beach In Front Of A Big Rock
#15 Centered, Empty, Moody, Wooden Pathways
#16 Films Not Dead
#17 Flashlight Up Again
#18 Wow This Bridge Is So Cool- So Glad I Get To See It From All Angles
#19 Person Centered And Sitting On Rock Near Lake
#20 Person Centered On A Curly Tree Road
#21 Curvy Roads
#22 Drone Looking Directly Down In Centered Lake
#23 Person In Middle Of Snowy Road
#24 Person Centered Against Full Frame Waterfall
#25 More Of This
#26 Check Your Mirrors!
#27 Feet By The
#28 Person At The Edge Of A Cliff
#29 Person Centered In An Ice Cave
#30 Person Standing Centered At The End Of A Dock
