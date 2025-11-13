Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It’s Depressing (New Pics)

by

If you’ve seen one Instagram photo, you’ve seen them all. Social media pages about photography are supposed to display the unique perspectives of artists captured through their lenses, but if you follow enough of them, you might observe an odd trend of deja vu photo ideas – and you would be right. ‘Insta Repeat’ is an Instagram page that documents the repetition of the same landscape photography shots found on the app in side by side compilations. Perhaps this story might feel like deja vu, that’s because we introduced ‘Insta Repeat’ last year. The page now has 303k followers.

Created by an anonymous 27-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, the filmmaker and artist told Photoshelter that “A purpose of Insta Repeat is to critique originality in media creation through the lens (pun intended) of this one ‘genre’ of Instagram influencer photography accounts.”

Living in Alaska, a vast wilderness where so many ‘adventurers’ come to take cool photos, she was struck by how the same few places and scenarios kept showing up again and again on her feed of beautiful photoshoot ideas. “I have noticed it in general on a lot of different platforms and media and have been guilty of it myself for sure,” she told Bored Panda. “Artists and creators fall into patterns. But I think that what is happening on Instagram is more extreme.” Scroll down below to see the newest insta repeat photos, and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 Person Centered, Standing In A Rock In A Teal Lake

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#2 A Single, Centered Tent, Lit Up, Captured With A Long Exposure In Front Of The Milky Way

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#3 This Place Again

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#4 Person Centered In Front Of This Big Rock In This One Cave. Also It Has Come To My Attention That You Aren’t Supposed To Go Here. Respect The Parks

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#5 Splashing Drinks Out Of Camp Mugs

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#6 Inspirational Quote

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#7 Person Centered In This Ice Cave (The Holy Trinity Of Fabians)

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#8 Watch Pose: “The Reach”

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#9 Bridges In The Woods With A Person

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#10 Canoe But With Red

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#11 Little Person On Big Abandoned Plane

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#12 Feet+back Of Car

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#13 Vertical Road Drone

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#14 Person Centered On The Beach In Front Of A Big Rock

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#15 Centered, Empty, Moody, Wooden Pathways

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#16 Films Not Dead

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#17 Flashlight Up Again

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#18 Wow This Bridge Is So Cool- So Glad I Get To See It From All Angles

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#19 Person Centered And Sitting On Rock Near Lake

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#20 Person Centered On A Curly Tree Road

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#21 Curvy Roads

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#22 Drone Looking Directly Down In Centered Lake

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#23 Person In Middle Of Snowy Road

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#24 Person Centered Against Full Frame Waterfall

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#25 More Of This

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#26 Check Your Mirrors!

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#27 Feet By The

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#28 Person At The Edge Of A Cliff

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#29 Person Centered In An Ice Cave

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

#30 Person Standing Centered At The End Of A Dock

Somebody Is Showing How Instagram Photos Are All Starting To Look The Same, And It&#8217;s Depressing (New Pics)

Image source: insta_repeat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Reasons Why Nicole Kidman Is So Effective in Mystery Crime Television Dramas
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2021
Transforming E-Waste Into E-Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How to Watch “The Curse of Oak Island” Online
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2018
Law & Order SVU Season 23, Episode 9 “The Price of Being A Empath” Recap
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2021
Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They’re Fighting Crimes Together
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.