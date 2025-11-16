50 Pics Of Interesting, Horrible Or Weird Designs That Made People Say ‘What The House?!’

Recently, there’s been a new fascination with questionable architecture and dubious interiors spreading around social media.
Combining an uncanny appeal with cringe, these monstrosities have gained almost a cult following, and Bored Panda covered quite a few of them: from ugly Belgian houses, ridiculous real estate photos, and homes that made people say ‘that’s it, I’m home shaming.’
This Instagram page titled ‘What the Crazy House’ follows the trend by sharing some of the most bizarre and insane house exteriors and interiors people spotted on real estate websites.
From over-the-top Zillow mansions to cheesy interiors, it will make you doubt everything from aesthetics to common sense. Scroll down below for the most wowza crazy houses shared on the page and be sure to upvote your favorites!
#1 Sneak Level 9.5/10 (Coolness Level 10/10!!!!)
#2 I Approve Of The Sass. “On A Huge Block Of Land Surrounded By A Housing Development Lives A Defiant Sydney Family Who Refused To Give Up Their Beloved Property”
“The two-hectare stretch of land at The Ponds sticks out like a sore thumb after rows of hundreds of houses sitting side-by-side sprang up around the block in recent years”
#3 No Way. I’d Fall
#4 When You See It
#5 At 3201 Peach Tree At In Sarasota You Can Live Like The Jetsons! Check Out This Vintage Gem!
#6 Pan. Tree
#7 I Just Want To Color It All In With Sharpies
#8 This Mailbox
#9 Omg I’m Dying
#10 If There Arent Butter Pillows With This Im Out
#11 Please Enjoy This Crazy Concrete House In Ohio. The Inside Is Brighter Then I Would Have Expected But Still Not For Me
#12 I Just Imagine It Yelling “Fire”
#13 Someone Got Funky With It
#14 You Couldn’t Pay Me To Sleep In Here
#15 Swimming Up Stairs
#16 Apparently #murderbanister Is A New Thing?
#17 I Can’t Stop Laughing
#18 No Bathtub? No Problem
#19 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
#20 What Black And White And More Black All Over? This Mysterious Black Octagon House. Also I’ll Bet Y’all A Million $$ That Damn “Thankful Heart” Was Not There Before It Was Staged
#21 Don’t Forget To List “Portal To Hell” In Your Zillow Page
#22 When You Take The Basement Tiki Bar Feel To A Whole New Level
#23 Ummmmmm What
#24 Thanks For Whatever The Hell This Is
#25 Ummmmmm…… What The Hell Is Going On Here
#26 This Gazebo Kitchen Situation
#27 I….i…. What The [hell]
#28 I’ve Been Looking At This For 5 Mins And I Still Don’t Understand
#29 Found A Suspicious Looking Fireplace And I’m Not Sure What To Say Here
#30 Ok But Lasagna Is Delicious So I’ll Let This One Slide
#31 I Have Questions And Concerns
#32 Im Off To The Kitchen To Make Some Treets. Wood You Like To Help Me?
#33 Todays Words To Live By
#34 Ro_bot_ca Sent Me This Gem And Man Did It Throw Me For A Loop
#35 No Need For That
#36 @sisterlilith6
#37 Just Snuck That Dishwasher Right In There Didn’t Ya
#38 Why Use Stone When You Can Use Oyster Shells For That Fresh Smell
#39 Whoah Baby!! Beetle Juice!!
#40 Pots For Sinks! No
#41 Well… This Is Confusing
#42 Ip384 Found Some Of The Most Terrifying Steps I’ve Ever Seen. First Of All- Why Are They So Skinny- It’s Like Walking A Tight Rope. 2. Is The Top Meant To Impale You?! 3. I Hate Them Thanks. #deathtrapstairs
#43 Stop. Make It Stop
#44 Thanks Tomatosixtyfour
#45 Spaceship Spaceship Spaceship
#46 I Am Screaming #deathtrapstairs
#47 Cecilythegreat And Betainjax Sent Me This Pink Bathroom And I Just… What?! Look At The Tiny Tub For Your Feet! And Carpet. It’s A Pink Paradise!!! It Belongs To Jamienelson6!
#48 And Some More Nightmare Fuel From
#49 This Basement Tropical Paradise Situation
#50 Well Ok Then
