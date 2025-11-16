50 Pics Of Interesting, Horrible Or Weird Designs That Made People Say ‘What The House?!’

Recently, there’s been a new fascination with questionable architecture and dubious interiors spreading around social media.

Combining an uncanny appeal with cringe, these monstrosities have gained almost a cult following, and Bored Panda covered quite a few of them: from ugly Belgian houses, ridiculous real estate photos, and homes that made people say ‘that’s it, I’m home shaming.’

This Instagram page titled ‘What the Crazy House’ follows the trend by sharing some of the most bizarre and insane house exteriors and interiors people spotted on real estate websites.

From over-the-top Zillow mansions to cheesy interiors, it will make you doubt everything from aesthetics to common sense. Scroll down below for the most wowza crazy houses shared on the page and be sure to upvote your favorites!

#1 Sneak Level 9.5/10 (Coolness Level 10/10!!!!)

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#2 I Approve Of The Sass. “On A Huge Block Of Land Surrounded By A Housing Development Lives A Defiant Sydney Family Who Refused To Give Up Their Beloved Property”

“The two-hectare stretch of land at The Ponds sticks out like a sore thumb after rows of hundreds of houses sitting side-by-side sprang up around the block in recent years”

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#3 No Way. I’d Fall

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#4 When You See It

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#5 At 3201 Peach Tree At In Sarasota You Can Live Like The Jetsons! Check Out This Vintage Gem!

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#6 Pan. Tree

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#7 I Just Want To Color It All In With Sharpies

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#8 This Mailbox

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#9 Omg I’m Dying

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#10 If There Arent Butter Pillows With This Im Out

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#11 Please Enjoy This Crazy Concrete House In Ohio. The Inside Is Brighter Then I Would Have Expected But Still Not For Me

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#12 I Just Imagine It Yelling “Fire”

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#13 Someone Got Funky With It

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#14 You Couldn’t Pay Me To Sleep In Here

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#15 Swimming Up Stairs

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#16 Apparently #murderbanister Is A New Thing?

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#17 I Can’t Stop Laughing

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#18 No Bathtub? No Problem

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#19 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#20 What Black And White And More Black All Over? This Mysterious Black Octagon House. Also I’ll Bet Y’all A Million $$ That Damn “Thankful Heart” Was Not There Before It Was Staged

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#21 Don’t Forget To List “Portal To Hell” In Your Zillow Page

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#22 When You Take The Basement Tiki Bar Feel To A Whole New Level

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#23 Ummmmmm What

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#24 Thanks For Whatever The Hell This Is

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#25 Ummmmmm…… What The Hell Is Going On Here

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#26 This Gazebo Kitchen Situation

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#27 I….i…. What The [hell]

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#28 I’ve Been Looking At This For 5 Mins And I Still Don’t Understand

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#29 Found A Suspicious Looking Fireplace And I’m Not Sure What To Say Here

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#30 Ok But Lasagna Is Delicious So I’ll Let This One Slide

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#31 I Have Questions And Concerns

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#32 Im Off To The Kitchen To Make Some Treets. Wood You Like To Help Me?

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#33 Todays Words To Live By

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#34 Ro_bot_ca Sent Me This Gem And Man Did It Throw Me For A Loop

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#35 No Need For That

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#36 @sisterlilith6

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#37 Just Snuck That Dishwasher Right In There Didn’t Ya

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#38 Why Use Stone When You Can Use Oyster Shells For That Fresh Smell

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#39 Whoah Baby!! Beetle Juice!!

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#40 Pots For Sinks! No

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#41 Well… This Is Confusing

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#42 Ip384 Found Some Of The Most Terrifying Steps I’ve Ever Seen. First Of All- Why Are They So Skinny- It’s Like Walking A Tight Rope. 2. Is The Top Meant To Impale You?! 3. I Hate Them Thanks. #deathtrapstairs

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#43 Stop. Make It Stop

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#44 Thanks Tomatosixtyfour

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#45 Spaceship Spaceship Spaceship

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#46 I Am Screaming #deathtrapstairs

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#47 Cecilythegreat And Betainjax Sent Me This Pink Bathroom And I Just… What?! Look At The Tiny Tub For Your Feet! And Carpet. It’s A Pink Paradise!!! It Belongs To Jamienelson6!

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#48 And Some More Nightmare Fuel From

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#49 This Basement Tropical Paradise Situation

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

#50 Well Ok Then

Image source: whatthecrazyhouse

