37 Inspiring Examples Of Tattoo Art, As Selected By Creative Bloq

Tattooing has evolved far beyond its traditional roots, becoming one of the most diverse and technically demanding forms of contemporary art. From centuries-old Japanese irezumi and American traditional designs to hyper-realistic portraits, geometric compositions, and watercolor-inspired creations, today’s tattoo artists continue to expand the creative possibilities of working on skin. As techniques, equipment, and artistic influences have evolved, tattooing has increasingly become a medium where fine art, illustration, design, and personal storytelling intersect.
To celebrate this creativity, Bored Panda compiled a list of some of the world’s most inspiring tattoo artists, according to Creative Bloq, showcasing an impressive range of styles, techniques, and artistic approaches. The collection features everything from intricate blackwork and delicate fine-line tattoos to vibrant neo-traditional pieces and breathtaking realism, highlighting artists who continue to redefine what tattooing can be.
#1 David Corden
David Corden is a British tattoo artist internationally acclaimed for his hyper-realistic black-and-grey and color tattoos, particularly lifelike portraits, wildlife, and cinematic compositions. Tattooing professionally since the early 2000s, he has earned multiple international awards for his exceptional attention to detail, smooth shading, and remarkable ability to capture texture, emotion, and depth. Based at The Ink House in Essex, England, Corden is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading realism tattoo artists, attracting clients from across the globe for his technically masterful, fine art–inspired work.
Image source: davidcorden
#2 Genko
Genko is a South Korean tattoo artist internationally recognized for his distinctive fine-line blackwork, seamlessly blending delicate linework with surrealism, classical art, and contemporary illustration. His highly detailed tattoos often feature fragmented portraits, botanical elements, animals, and dreamlike symbolism, resulting in elegant compositions that feel both modern and timeless. Known for his meticulous precision and artistic storytelling, Genko creates fully custom pieces that transform the body into a canvas for intricate, gallery-worthy artwork, earning him a devoted international following among collectors of fine-line tattoos.
Image source: genkotattooer
#3 Shige
Shige (Shigenori Iwasaki) is a legendary Japanese tattoo artist and founder of Yellow Blaze Tattoo in Yokohama, widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential masters of Japanese-style tattooing (irezumi). While deeply rooted in traditional Japanese motifs such as dragons, koi, samurai, and mythological figures, Shige is celebrated for reimagining the style with dynamic compositions, dramatic movement, and vibrant color palettes that have helped redefine contemporary Japanese tattooing. Tattooing since the mid-1990s, he has earned countless international awards and is admired for creating large-scale body suits that seamlessly flow with the body’s anatomy, blending centuries-old tradition with modern artistic innovation.
Image source: shige_yellowblaze
#4 Jason Donahue
Jason Donahue is an American tattoo artist internationally respected for his bold American traditional and Japanese-inspired tattoos, combining timeless imagery with exceptional craftsmanship and clean, confident linework. Based at Idle Hand Tattoo in San Francisco, he is known for creating custom pieces that balance classic tattoo traditions with expressive illustration, drawing inspiration from the rich history of tattooing while emphasizing strong composition and longevity. A passionate painter and illustrator as well as a tattooer, Donahue believes that every great tattoo begins with solid drawing skills and has become a highly influential figure in the contemporary traditional tattoo scene.
Image source: jdon16
#5 Rit Kit
Rit Kit is a tattoo artist best known for pioneering the #liveleaftattoo technique, in which she uses real leaves and flowers to create the original imprint before transforming it into a permanent tattoo. Trained as an architect, she combines botanical accuracy with thoughtful composition, treating the human body as an extension of nature rather than simply a canvas. Her distinctive work has been featured by publications including Vogue Italia, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Beauty, and My Modern Met, earning her international recognition for blending botanical illustration, fine art, and tattooing in a truly original way.
Image source: rit.kit.tattoo
#6 Emily Rose Murray
Emily Rose Murray is a British tattoo artist and illustrator celebrated for her bold neo-traditional style, combining vibrant colors, flowing linework, and richly detailed compositions inspired by nature, folklore, mythology, and Art Nouveau. Based in London, she is particularly known for her expressive depictions of birds, insects, flowers, and female figures, blending traditional tattoo foundations with a contemporary illustrative approach. Alongside tattooing, Murray is an accomplished painter and printmaker, with her fine art practice strongly influencing the dynamic storytelling and organic elegance that define her internationally recognized work.
Image source: emily_rose_murray
#7 Michael Taguet
Michael Taguet is a French tattoo artist renowned for his hyper-realistic color and black-and-grey tattoos, celebrated for their extraordinary precision, depth, and lifelike textures. Tattooing since 2009, he has built an international reputation by pushing the boundaries of realism, creating portraits and cinematic compositions that showcase both technical mastery and artistic sensitivity. Based in Saint-Chamond, France, Taguet regularly travels for conventions and guest spots worldwide, with his work admired for turning skin into strikingly realistic works of art.
Image source: michaeltaguet
#8 Adriaan Machete
Adriaan Machete is a Portuguese tattoo artist internationally recognized for his bold blackwork and illustrative tattoos, which combine heavy black ink, intricate textures, and surreal, nature-inspired imagery. Drawing influence from woodcut prints, occult symbolism, medieval art, and traditional engraving techniques, he creates highly detailed compositions featuring animals, botanical elements, skulls, and mythical figures. Based in Porto, Machete has built a strong international following for his unmistakable visual style, where striking contrast, meticulous craftsmanship, and storytelling come together in powerful, large-scale custom tattoos.
Image source: adriaan.machete
#9 Ed Perdomo
Ed Perdomo is a Colombian tattoo artist internationally recognized for his extraordinary hyper-realistic black-and-grey tattoos, specializing in portraits, wildlife, and cinematic compositions. Renowned for his exceptional attention to detail, smooth shading, and dramatic use of light and contrast, he creates tattoos that closely resemble fine art drawings and photographs. Working from the United States, Perdomo has earned numerous international awards and built a global reputation as one of the leading artists in contemporary realism tattooing, attracting clients from around the world for his technically masterful custom work.
Image source: edperdomo
#10 Expanded Eye
Expanded Eye is the multidisciplinary artist duo of Jade Tomlinson and Kevin James, whose instantly recognizable style blends tattooing with illustration, sculpture, murals, ceramics, and installation art. Formed in London in 2010 and now based in Lisbon, the pair create highly personal tattoos inspired by each client’s story, combining fragmented figures, geometric forms, architectural details, and natural elements into dreamlike compositions that explore memory, identity, emotion, and human connection. Their work has been exhibited internationally and featured by publications such as Colossal and My Modern Met, as well as through collaborations with brands including Hermès.
Image source: expandedeye
#11 Matt Hunt
Matt Hunt is a British tattoo artist with nearly two decades of professional experience, known for his expressive Japanese-inspired, illustrative, and watercolor tattoos. After co-founding the influential Modern Body Art studio in Birmingham, he established himself as an artist who values strong composition, longevity, and craftsmanship above passing trends. Now based in Shrewsbury, Hunt creates custom tattoos that combine bold, timeless design with painterly detail, drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese tattooing while adapting each piece to the individual client.
Image source: matthuntmba
#12 Peter Aurisch
Peter Aurisch is a German tattoo artist internationally recognized for his unmistakable graphic blackwork, blending bold geometric forms, expressive brushstrokes, abstract shapes, and minimalist illustration. Originally trained as a graphic designer, he approaches tattooing as a form of visual composition, creating custom free-flowing designs that interact naturally with the body’s contours rather than relying on conventional tattoo motifs. Based in Berlin, Aurisch has become one of the leading figures in contemporary abstract tattooing, with his distinctive style earning him an international following among collectors seeking modern, art-driven tattoos.
Image source: peteraurisch
#13 Peter Lagergren
Peter Lagergren is a Swedish tattoo artist internationally recognized for his bold neo-traditional style, combining vibrant color palettes, clean linework, and expressive compositions inspired by nature, folklore, and classical illustration. Best known for his striking depictions of birds, wild animals, flowers, and mythical subjects, his work balances traditional tattoo craftsmanship with a contemporary artistic approach. Based in Sweden, Lagergren has built an international reputation for creating dynamic, custom-designed tattoos that are both visually powerful and designed to stand the test of time.
Image source: lyftgren
#14 Myke Chambers
Myke Chambers is an American tattoo artist internationally recognized for his vibrant neo-traditional tattoos, combining bold linework, rich color palettes, and intricate illustrative detail. Drawing inspiration from classical painting, folklore, mythology, and the natural world, he creates dynamic custom pieces featuring expressive animals, female portraits, and ornamental motifs. Based in the United States, Chambers has built a strong reputation for balancing traditional tattoo foundations with a contemporary artistic approach, producing timeless designs distinguished by their craftsmanship, storytelling, and striking visual impact.
Image source: mykechambers
#15 Amanda Wachob
Amanda Wachob is an American tattoo artist widely regarded as one of the pioneers of watercolor tattooing, transforming skin into what appear to be expressive brushstrokes and abstract paintings. Trained as a fine artist with a BFA in Visual Arts from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, she blends contemporary painting techniques with tattooing to create fluid, colorful compositions that challenge traditional ideas of body art. Based in New York City, Wachob has exhibited her work internationally and is celebrated for expanding the artistic possibilities of tattooing by seamlessly bridging the worlds of fine art and tattoo culture.
Image source: pinpushed
#16 Frank Carrilho
Frank Carrilho is a Brazilian tattoo artist known for developing a distinctive style that combines blackwork, fine lines, dotwork, geometric elements, and expressive sketch-like strokes. After beginning his tattoo career in Rio de Janeiro in 2007, he refined his craft through several years of apprenticeship before relocating to Portugal, where his work gained international attention for its balance of controlled precision and spontaneous, unfinished-looking lines. Blending realism with abstraction, Carrilho creates tattoos that feel like drawings in progress, revealing the construction lines behind each composition while transforming them into striking finished pieces.
Image source: frankcarrilho
#17 G.no
G.NO is a watercolor tattoo artist renowned for transforming her original paintings into remarkably lifelike tattoos. With more than a decade of experience, she specializes in botanical, floral, and micro-realism designs, using delicate layers of color, fine-line techniques, and painterly details to create tattoos that resemble watercolor illustrations on skin. Her work is celebrated for its soft, organic aesthetic and meticulous craftsmanship, seamlessly blending fine art with tattooing.
Image source: gno_tattoopeople
#18 Lewisink
Lewisink is a French tattoo artist and multidisciplinary designer renowned for his intricate geometric blackwork and dotwork tattoos. After studying graphic design for seven years, including time at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and ÉCAL in Switzerland, he developed a visual language built around optical illusions, symmetry, and complex patterns that interact with the body’s natural contours. Now based in Paris, Lewisink creates large-scale custom compositions that transform the human body into a unified geometric canvas, earning international recognition for pushing the boundaries of contemporary blackwork tattooing.
Image source: blacksymmetry
#19 David Hale
David Hale, also known as Love Hawk, is an American tattoo artist, painter, printmaker, and muralist based in Athens, Georgia. A graduate of the University of Georgia with a BFA in painting, he has become internationally recognized for his bold illustrative blackwork, drawing inspiration from nature, folklore, Native American symbolism, and traditional craft. His highly distinctive tattoos, featuring birds, animals, botanicals, and geometric patterns, blend storytelling with hand-drawn artistry, reflecting his belief that tattoos should carry personal meaning rather than follow trends. Beyond tattooing, Hale is celebrated for his paintings, woodblock prints, and collaborative projects created through his family-run Love Hawk studio.
Image source: hawk.love
#20 Tim Senecal
Tim Senecal is a Canadian tattoo artist internationally recognized for his vibrant neo-traditional tattoos, combining bold linework, rich color palettes, and expressive compositions inspired by nature, mythology, and classical illustration. Known for his dynamic depictions of animals, skulls, flowers, and fantasy-inspired subjects, he blends traditional tattoo techniques with a contemporary artistic sensibility to create timeless, large-scale custom pieces. Tattooing professionally for over two decades, Senecal has built an international reputation for his craftsmanship, distinctive style, and commitment to designing tattoos that age beautifully.
Image source: _poop_taker
#21 Anthony Romero
Anthony Romero is an American tattoo artist renowned for his masterful black-and-grey realism, creating highly detailed portraits, wildlife, religious imagery, and large-scale custom compositions. With a background in fine art, he combines meticulous shading, dramatic lighting, and exceptional attention to texture to produce tattoos with remarkable depth and realism. Based in the United States, Romero has earned international recognition through tattoo conventions, industry awards, and a global clientele, establishing himself as one of the leading contemporary realism tattoo artists known for turning skin into museum-quality works of art.
Image source: anthonyromerotattooer
#22 Ondřej Konupčík
Ondřej Konupčík, better known as Ondrash, is a Czech tattoo artist internationally acclaimed for pioneering a distinctive watercolor tattoo style that mimics the fluidity and texture of paint on canvas. Originally trained as a graphic designer, he combines vibrant splashes of color, expressive brushstrokes, and minimal linework to create one-of-a-kind tattoos inspired by nature, fine art, and abstract painting. Based in the Czech Republic, Ondrash works exclusively on custom designs, with each tattoo individually composed to complement the client’s anatomy, making him one of the most influential figures in contemporary watercolor tattooing.
Image source: ondrashtattoo
#23 Mr. K
Mr. K (Sanghyuk Ko) is a South Korean tattoo artist based at the renowned Bang Bang Tattoo studio in New York City. Originally trained as a graphic designer, he has become one of the world’s leading names in fine-line and micro tattoos, creating remarkably detailed single-needle designs that range from miniature portraits and architecture to jewelry-inspired ornamental pieces. Known for his extraordinary precision and minimalist aesthetic, Mr. K has attracted an international clientele, including celebrities, and helped redefine fine-line tattooing as a sophisticated art form.
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#24 Liz Clements
Liz Clements is a British tattoo artist and illustrator whose work blends neo-traditional tattooing with fine art influences, creating elegant portraits filled with symbolic imagery, floral elements, and vintage-inspired aesthetics. Originally trained as a fashion illustrator, she developed her artistic voice before transitioning into tattooing, bringing the same refined linework and expressive compositions to skin. Based in Brighton, her tattoos combine delicate detail with bold storytelling, reflecting her background in illustration while drawing inspiration from classical art and traditional tattoo motifs.
Image source: clemmo_tattoo
#25 Johnny Gloom
Johnny Gloom is a French tattoo artist and illustrator known for her striking blackwork tattoos that blend minimalist linework with bold black shading. Originally studying communication and advertising before discovering tattooing, she developed a distinctive visual language centered on melancholic female figures, roses, skeletons, smoke, and symbolic imagery inspired by love, passion, grief, and human emotion. Her cinematic, noir-inspired aesthetic, shaped in part by photographers such as Helmut Newton and Guy Bourdin, has earned her an international following and established her as one of the most recognizable names in contemporary illustrative tattooing.
Image source: johnnygloom
#26 Jun Cha
Jun Cha is a Los Angeles–based tattoo artist internationally recognized for his hyper-realistic black-and-grey tattoos, particularly large-scale portraits, religious imagery, and intricate architectural designs. After studying illustration at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, he brought a fine art approach to tattooing, combining classical composition, dramatic lighting, and meticulous attention to detail. As the founder of Monarch Tattoo Studio, Jun Cha has built a global reputation for creating timeless, museum-quality tattoos that blend technical precision with storytelling, attracting clients from around the world.
Image source: juncha
#27 John ‘Yogi’ Barrett
John “Yogi” Barrett is a British tattoo artist internationally recognized for his bold neo-traditional style, combining vibrant colors, strong linework, and dynamic compositions inspired by Japanese tattooing, American traditional art, and classic illustration. Tattooing professionally since the early 2000s, he has built a reputation for creating large-scale custom pieces featuring animals, mythical creatures, and nature motifs, all distinguished by their rich color palettes and exceptional craftsmanship. Based in the UK, Yogi regularly tattoos at international conventions and is regarded as one of the leading figures in contemporary neo-traditional tattooing.
Image source: yogi_barrett
#28 Aleksandras Kuznecovas
Aleksandras Kuznecovas is a Lithuanian tattoo artist celebrated for his hyper-realistic black-and-grey and color tattoos, combining fine art techniques with exceptional technical precision. Known for creating lifelike portraits, wildlife, mythology, and surreal compositions, he pays meticulous attention to texture, lighting, and depth, resulting in tattoos that resemble high-end pencil drawings or oil paintings. Working from Inked Stories Tattoo Studio in Vilnius, Kuznecovas has earned international recognition through tattoo conventions and awards, establishing himself as one of Lithuania’s leading realism tattoo artists.
Image source: akuznecovas_tattoo
#29 Kim Rense
Kim Rense is a Dutch tattoo artist, illustrator, and founder of Papanatos Tattoo in The Hague, renowned for his highly distinctive illustrative blackwork inspired by 19th-century engravings, anatomical drawings, vintage scientific illustrations, and surrealism. Originally trained in graphic design and fine art, he combines delicate linework with intricate dotwork to create tattoos that resemble antique etchings, often incorporating whimsical, absurdist narratives and symbolic details. His unmistakable style has earned him an international following, with collectors traveling from around the world to be tattooed by him.
Image source: papanatos
#30 Sam Ricketts
Sam Ricketts is a British tattoo artist best known for his striking black-and-grey realism, specializing in highly detailed wildlife, portraits, and nature-inspired compositions. Working primarily with smooth shading and meticulous textures, he creates tattoos that capture remarkable depth and realism while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. Based in the UK, Ricketts has built an international reputation through his technical precision and custom large-scale pieces, earning recognition at tattoo conventions and attracting clients from around the world for his lifelike artistic style.
Image source: sam_ricketts_soos
#31 Charlie’s Ink
Charlie’s Ink is a tattoo artist recognized for creating highly detailed black-and-grey realism, with a portfolio that ranges from lifelike portraits and wildlife to cinematic and pop-culture-inspired compositions. Blending technical precision with a strong sense of depth and texture, Charlie’s work emphasizes realistic shading and custom storytelling, with each design carefully adapted to the client’s vision and anatomy. Through a combination of fine artistry and meticulous craftsmanship, Charlie has built a growing international following among collectors seeking striking, one-of-a-kind realism tattoos.
Image source: charlies.ink
#32 Jonboy
JonBoy (Jonathan Valena) is an American tattoo artist who helped bring fine-line and minimalist tattooing into the mainstream. Known for his delicate single-needle designs, tiny scripts, and symbolic micro tattoos, he has become one of the world’s most sought-after tattoo artists, with a celebrity clientele that includes Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Post Malone, Zayn Malik, and Bella Hadid. Originally trained for a career in ministry before turning to tattooing, JonBoy approaches each piece as a deeply personal work of art, believing that even the smallest tattoo can carry profound meaning. His refined aesthetic has had a major influence on contemporary tattoo culture and inspired the global popularity of minimalist tattoos.
Image source: jonboytattoo
#33 Kenji Alucky
Kenji Alucky is a Japanese tattoo artist internationally renowned for pushing the boundaries of blackwork, sacred geometry, and ornamental tattooing. Working with nothing more than dots, lines, and solid black ink, he creates mesmerizing large-scale compositions inspired by mathematics, symmetry, optical illusion, and the patterns found in nature. After beginning his career in Japan, Kenji spent years traveling as a guest artist before founding Black Ink Power, eventually establishing his studio in Berlin. His instantly recognizable style has made him one of the most influential figures in contemporary geometric tattooing.
Image source: kenji_alucky
#34 Hannah Keuls
Hannah Keuls is a British tattoo artist and illustrator based in East London, celebrated for her illustrative tattoos that merge expressive brushstrokes, graphic textures, and fine linework. Tattooing since 2011, she draws inspiration from sketching, painting, traditional tattooing, and Japanese art, creating meticulously custom-designed pieces tailored to each client. Alongside tattooing, Keuls continues to work as a painter and illustrator, with her personal artwork constantly influencing and evolving her signature tattoo style.
Image source: hannahkeuls
#35 Dmitriy Samohin
Dmitriy Samohin is a Ukrainian tattoo artist widely regarded as one of the pioneers of hyper-realistic tattooing, renowned for his breathtaking color and black-and-grey realism. A self-taught artist from Odesa, he has earned international acclaim for tattoos that combine extraordinary detail, dramatic lighting, and painterly depth, transforming portraits, wildlife, fantasy, and cinematic scenes into lifelike works of art. His technical mastery and relentless pursuit of realism have made him one of the most influential figures in contemporary tattooing, inspiring artists around the world and setting new standards for the genre.
Image source: dmitriysamohin
#36 Jean Le Roux
Jean Le Roux is a South African-born tattoo artist and co-owner of Good Fortune Studio in London, internationally recognized for his richly detailed neo-traditional tattoos. Best known for his striking female portraits, expressive animals, and bold compositions, he combines clean linework, subtle color palettes, and intricate shading to create timeless designs inspired by classic illustration and traditional tattooing. With a background in graphic design, Le Roux brings a strong sense of composition and craftsmanship to every piece, earning him a reputation as one of the leading names in contemporary neo-traditional tattooing.
Image source: jeanleroux
#37 Gakkin
Gakkin (Kenji Nishigaki) is a Japanese tattoo artist internationally acclaimed for his groundbreaking freehand blackwork, creating every design directly on the body without using stencils. Originally trained in fashion design before turning to tattooing in 1998, he blends traditional Japanese irezumi with contemporary graphic art, organic forms, and bold abstract patterns that flow naturally with the body’s anatomy. Now based in Amsterdam, Gakkin has become one of the most influential figures in modern tattooing, celebrated for pushing the boundaries of blackwork while remaining deeply rooted in Japanese artistic tradition.
Image source: gakkinx
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