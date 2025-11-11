Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

by

An Australia-based illustrator Gavin Aung Than is the author of Zen Pencils, a blog where popular and inspirational quotes are transformed from words into cartoon images. Probably you’ve already seen some of his works!

A famous quote by Confucius – “Choose a work you love and you will never have to work a day in your life“, was one of Gavin’s firsts artworks, because that was exactly what he did. He left his job in a giant corporation, sold his house and started Zen Pencils. The artist was inspired by popularity of inspirational quotes on social networks, thus, he decided to give them the real meaning they had.

Now, two years have passed since the start of this project and Gavin’s comics have been everywhere around the world, translated into several languages and published into a big comic book. Have a look for some inspiration!

More info: zenpencils.com

Confucius

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Buddha

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

C. S. Lewis

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Bruce Lee

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Albert Einstein

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Plato

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Inspirational Quotes By Famous People Adapted Into Cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Deadliest Catch: On Deck
3 min read
May, 4, 2018
Is It Time to Cancel Law & Order: SVU?
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2021
German Military Recruiting Ad Feels like a Reality TV Show
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2017
24 Creepy Abandoned Places That Will Give You Goosebumps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best Of Rowan Pope’s Lectures On “Scandal”
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2021
Rami Malek Goes Full Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Footage
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.