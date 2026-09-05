99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

For every funny, wholesome or enlightening social media post is another that might have you losing your faith in humanity. You know the type: infuriating, rude, or downright idiotic statements or comments that found their way onto the internet unprovoked.
There’s a stigma attached to calling someone “insane.” But sometimes, it really is the only adjective that best describes the behavior of certain people who have access to a tiny keyboard, social media accounts, and the means to upload whatever they want without thinking it through.
We don’t always have the luxury of shutting them down, but there is a community that is hell-bent on outing the crazies who infiltrate our feeds. Insane People On Social Media has 308,000 weekly visitors and reads like a global register for social media offenders. Bored Panda has put together some of the most jaw-dropping posts from the page for anyone needing further proof that a portion of the world’s population has lost its marbles.
#1 They Found The Smocking Gun
Image source: postbangqueef
#2 Reposted Because Rule 3
Image source: french_onion_salad
#3 A Lot Of People Actually Retweeted It
Image source: BirdIsTheWorldTruly
“If you have nothing kind to say, don’t say anything at all” apparently doesn’t apply to posting on the internet. Our feeds are filled with vicious vitriol, entitled statements, crazy comments, rage-bait and content created purely for clout.
Unfortunately, in an age where algorithms outclass decency, we are often force-fed this negativity on a daily basis. It’s enough to get your blood boiling but experts say the trick is not to react.
“The more you react, the more they win. From fake stereotypes to extreme opinions, social media thrives on your anger,” cautions The News Minute.
#4 Yep, No White Peoples Can Learn Spanish!
Image source: Datbio69420noscope
#5 Not Facebook But I Still Think It Belongs Here
Image source: stinkyshoe7
#6 This Racist
Image source: SirERexYun
While there are posts and comments that can only be described as insane, there are also some seemingly normal things many of us do online without realizing just how crazy they are. One of them, according to Your Tango, is watching everything without “liking” anything.
“Younger generations refer to these people as ‘lurkers,’ or people who linger around your social media but never support you. In online communities, around 90% of people lurk but never actually engage with content,” reveals Your Tango.
“It makes you wonder why people are afraid of liking something they are interested in,” the site adds.
#7 Kanye West
Image source: [deleted]
#8 No Respect For Elders Anymore
Image source: suckfail
#9 I-
Image source: DuhLastBrownie
Another crazy behavior is cyberstalking. We’re not talking about occasionally checking someone’s social media pages to see what they’ve been up to. But if you’re doing this daily, especially to someone who doesn’t want you in their life, you might have a problem.
“Stalking someone’s social media page is harmless if you are simply taking a glance just to see what their life is like, but it becomes harmful when that person has made it clear they no longer wish to continue communicating with you,” explains the site, adding that victims of stalking have an increased risk of experiencing depression and anxiety.
“So when a person who has been traumatized goes on their social media just to see that a person who caused that trauma is still watching them, it can cause them distress,” warns Your Tango.
#10 Imagine Not Knowing That Puddles Are Normal
Image source: Bmchris44
#11 That Is Not Racism! Says This Persons Aunt
Image source: darkninjad
#12 Please Leave Me Alone – We Are Sleeping
Image source: EdwardTennant
#13 She Did, In Fact, Forget
Image source: AvalanchGoon
#14 Build That Wall!
Image source: NYxMadridista
#15 Picking And Choosing Which Parts Of The Bible To Follow
Image source: theburningstars
#16 Just In The Case That Anyone Missed This Iconic Display Of Idiocy
Image source: StoryTimeStoryTime
#17 I’m At A Loss For Words On This One
Image source: JSkillet28
#18 The Irony Is Palpable
Image source: [deleted]
#19 The F
Image source: Strange_Collection79
#20 Yes, We Are Now Seeing This Man Publicly Call For A Child Whose An American Citizen To Be Deported Because He Doesn’t Want His Parents Who Are Legal Immigrants To Be Deported
Image source: Darth_Vrandon
#21 What A Hypocrite
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#22 He’s A Horrible Human Being
Image source: WrestlingWoman
#23 Heartbroken To Learn The Pope Sympathizes With The Poor. How Can I Continue To Believe In God
Image source: CascadiaRocks
#24 Imagine Seeing This Sign And This Being Your Very First Thought
Image source: Funny_State6855
#25 It’s Not Up For Debate
Image source: NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
#26 Controversy At The Tiny Horse Therapy Facebook Page
Image source: kevinowdziej
#27 Large Yikes
Image source: Daniel217306
#28 Depression Is A Phase
Image source: Harvie_B134
#29 What A Roller Coaster
Image source: marqui444
#30 This Kid Is Gonna Have To Present This And Then Get Screwed Over By All The Teachers Though
Image source: ButterOnMyButter
#31 Looks Like Someone Failed Biology Class
Image source: anoobsearcher
#32
Image source: quitthisperiod
#33 Fat Tire (:
Image source: [deleted]
#34 Tfw You Don’t Belong In Your Own Community
Image source: jaytix1
#35 Uh
Image source: _brodre
#36 A Review On A Vegan Bakery
Image source: TheEmpireBuisness
#37 I Wonder How This Guy Is Taking The News
Image source: WhatYouThinkYouSee
#38 Teachers Are Rich Person Who Indoctrinate Children!
Image source: [deleted]
#39 This Timeline Sucks
Image source: seeebiscuit
#40 These Are Native American Women Btw
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#41 Seems About Right
Image source: Jarppakarppa
#42 Nope, Nothing Happening Here, Move Along
Image source: seeebiscuit
#43 Boy Mom Found In The Wild
Image source: butterscotchchips-
#44 Absolutely Insane Behavior. Bet She Did That Sort Of Thing To Them Their Whole Lives
Image source: Comfortable-Light233
#45 Fighting Against What Exactly?
Image source: tablawi96
#46 Incel Mad
Image source: grumpydai
#47 Oh My God… Who Cares About The Pin? What Next? You Harass The Staff For Wearing Coloured Hair?
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Conservatives Missing The Point Of “Born In The USA” Again!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#49 Groundbreaking Conversations Happening Over On Facebook
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#50 Someone Didn’t Learn Their Theory Of Mind
Image source: SteponkusCeponas
#51 Wth
Image source: grumpydai
#52 Good Ol Gunther Is Definitely Insane
Image source: seeebiscuit
#53 Theres No Way He Is This Dumb
Image source: grumpydai
#54 Wait Until This Guy Find Out Who Mr Rogers Was Before Becoming Famous On Pbs
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#55 Ok, Didn’t We All See Lady Gaga Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#56 Looney Loomer’s Islamaphobia
Image source: Meganiummobile
#57 Conservatives Being Delicate Flowers Again
Image source: grumpydai
#58 Gringo Angy
Image source: Kim_Jong_Fieri
#59 The Lib Crusher
Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
#60 “Ladies You’re Free”
Image source: NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
#61 R/Dogfree Discussing The Final Solution
Image source: WesternNectarine7363
#62 Except It Was Attached To An Anti-Voting Amendment
Image source: NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
#63 Accidentally Left Wing
Image source: Tmfwang
#64 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 10 Hours A Day!?
Image source: Mary_Floid
#65 It’s The Principle Though
Image source: beemovie-bestmovie
#66 It’s A Tornado Drill
Image source: SkadoodleMemes
#67 Surely… I’m Not Stupid? Am I?
Image source: JadedAyr
#68 You’re Part Of The Probelm!!
Blessing in disguise that I came home this weekend and I live next to the largest grocery store in Illinois. That said, even they are running out of stuff. Still grateful that for at least a few weeks we will be stocked up.
Image source: VizzumE
#69
Image source: jjmontuori
#70 The Sense Of Entitlement Amongst Baby Boomers Needs To Be Studied And Documented As A Warning For Future Generations
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#71 The Mask Is Fully Off Guys
Image source: RoachedCoach
#72 Oh No, Demons
Image source: grumpydai
#73 He Just Found Out, Apparently
Image source: RoachedCoach
#74 Ice Barbie Is Going To Be Pissed
Image source: seeebiscuit
#75 How Much You Wanna Bet Christian Pro Lifers Are In The Comments?
Image source: AdmirableBus7045
#76 Misinformation? On My Twitter? It’s More Likely Than You Think
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#77 Friendly Reminder That These People Can Vote
Image source: Soupdeloup
#78 I Mean What Are We Doing
Image source: FirmlyGraspIt81
#79 Unironically Posted By My Maga Sister-In-Law
Image source: 435haywife1
#80 My Condolences To Your Wife
Image source: lovelyb1ch66
#81 I’m Genuinely Confused With What’s Wrong With The Pad
Image source: kalechipsmoothie
#82 Anyone Else Still Alive?
Image source: WrestlingWoman
#83 An Official Government Account Posting This
Image source: Leather-Bug3087
#84 I Cant With This Stupidity
Image source: grumpydai
#85 I See Lizzie Holmes Is Trying To Get That Pardon
Image source: Darth_Vrandon
#86 Couldn’t Have Been Your Personality?
Image source: the-master-planner
#87 This Is Definitely Human Bone Anatomy (I’m A Scientist)
Image source: ExplosiveMaster
#88 How Little Do They Think Europeans Are Paid?
Image source: WrestlingWoman
#89 Conservatives When They See A Color
Image source: Oregon_Jones111
#90 Guy Takes Medicine Antivaxxers Say Cures Everything. He’s Now In An Ambulance Asking The Group Of Antivaxxers (Who Take Horse Medicine) Why He Almost D**d
Image source: aribului
#91 Was She Took Out By The Government?
Image source: grumpydai
#92 Matt Walsh Never Fails To Disgust
Image source: Comfortable-Light233
#93 “Sovereign Citizen”
Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
#94 Well, Bye
Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
#95 Mamdani Is Cooked You Guys
Image source: jaytix1
#96 What
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#97 Idiot Convention
Image source: NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
#98 Rainbow Shield
Image source: NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
#99 That Never Happened, Did It Homer?
Image source: champdo
Follow Us