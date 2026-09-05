99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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For every funny, wholesome or enlightening social media post is another that might have you losing your faith in humanity. You know the type: infuriating, rude, or downright idiotic statements or comments that found their way onto the internet unprovoked.

There’s a stigma attached to calling someone “insane.” But sometimes, it really is the only adjective that best describes the behavior of certain people who have access to a tiny keyboard, social media accounts, and the means to upload whatever they want without thinking it through.

We don’t always have the luxury of shutting them down, but there is a community that is hell-bent on outing the crazies who infiltrate our feeds. Insane People On Social Media has 308,000 weekly visitors and reads like a global register for social media offenders. Bored Panda has put together some of the most jaw-dropping posts from the page for anyone needing further proof that a portion of the world’s population has lost its marbles.

#1 They Found The Smocking Gun

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: postbangqueef

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

#2 Reposted Because Rule 3

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#3 A Lot Of People Actually Retweeted It

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: BirdIsTheWorldTruly

“If you have nothing kind to say, don’t say anything at all” apparently doesn’t apply to posting on the internet. Our feeds are filled with vicious vitriol, entitled statements, crazy comments, rage-bait and content created purely for clout.

Unfortunately, in an age where algorithms outclass decency, we are often force-fed this negativity on a daily basis. It’s enough to get your blood boiling but experts say the trick is not to react.

“The more you react, the more they win. From fake stereotypes to extreme opinions, social media thrives on your anger,” cautions The News Minute.

#4 Yep, No White Peoples Can Learn Spanish!

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#5 Not Facebook But I Still Think It Belongs Here

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#6 This Racist

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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While there are posts and comments that can only be described as insane, there are also some seemingly normal things many of us do online without realizing just how crazy they are. One of them, according to Your Tango, is watching everything without “liking” anything.

“Younger generations refer to these people as ‘lurkers,’ or people who linger around your social media but never support you. In online communities, around 90% of people lurk but never actually engage with content,” reveals Your Tango.

“It makes you wonder why people are afraid of liking something they are interested in,” the site adds.

#7 Kanye West

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#8 No Respect For Elders Anymore

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#9 I-

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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Another crazy behavior is cyberstalking. We’re not talking about occasionally checking someone’s social media pages to see what they’ve been up to. But if you’re doing this daily, especially to someone who doesn’t want you in their life, you might have a problem.

“Stalking someone’s social media page is harmless if you are simply taking a glance just to see what their life is like, but it becomes harmful when that person has made it clear they no longer wish to continue communicating with you,” explains the site, adding that victims of stalking have an increased risk of experiencing depression and anxiety.

“So when a person who has been traumatized goes on their social media just to see that a person who caused that trauma is still watching them, it can cause them distress,” warns Your Tango.

#10 Imagine Not Knowing That Puddles Are Normal

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: Bmchris44

#11 That Is Not Racism! Says This Persons Aunt

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#12 Please Leave Me Alone – We Are Sleeping

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardTennant

#13 She Did, In Fact, Forget

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#14 Build That Wall!

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#15 Picking And Choosing Which Parts Of The Bible To Follow

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#16 Just In The Case That Anyone Missed This Iconic Display Of Idiocy

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#17 I’m At A Loss For Words On This One

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#18 The Irony Is Palpable

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#19 The F

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#20 Yes, We Are Now Seeing This Man Publicly Call For A Child Whose An American Citizen To Be Deported Because He Doesn’t Want His Parents Who Are Legal Immigrants To Be Deported

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#21 What A Hypocrite

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#22 He’s A Horrible Human Being

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#23 Heartbroken To Learn The Pope Sympathizes With The Poor. How Can I Continue To Believe In God

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#24 Imagine Seeing This Sign And This Being Your Very First Thought

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#25 It’s Not Up For Debate

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#26 Controversy At The Tiny Horse Therapy Facebook Page

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#27 Large Yikes

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#28 Depression Is A Phase

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#29 What A Roller Coaster

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#30 This Kid Is Gonna Have To Present This And Then Get Screwed Over By All The Teachers Though

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#31 Looks Like Someone Failed Biology Class

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#32

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#33 Fat Tire (:

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#34 Tfw You Don’t Belong In Your Own Community

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#35 Uh

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#36 A Review On A Vegan Bakery

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#37 I Wonder How This Guy Is Taking The News

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#38 Teachers Are Rich Person Who Indoctrinate Children!

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#39 This Timeline Sucks

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#40 These Are Native American Women Btw

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#41 Seems About Right

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#42 Nope, Nothing Happening Here, Move Along

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#43 Boy Mom Found In The Wild

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#44 Absolutely Insane Behavior. Bet She Did That Sort Of Thing To Them Their Whole Lives

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable-Light233

#45 Fighting Against What Exactly?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#46 Incel Mad

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#47 Oh My God… Who Cares About The Pin? What Next? You Harass The Staff For Wearing Coloured Hair?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#48 Conservatives Missing The Point Of “Born In The USA” Again!

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#49 Groundbreaking Conversations Happening Over On Facebook

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#50 Someone Didn’t Learn Their Theory Of Mind

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#51 Wth

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#52 Good Ol Gunther Is Definitely Insane

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#53 Theres No Way He Is This Dumb

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#54 Wait Until This Guy Find Out Who Mr Rogers Was Before Becoming Famous On Pbs

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#55 Ok, Didn’t We All See Lady Gaga Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?!

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#56 Looney Loomer’s Islamaphobia

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#57 Conservatives Being Delicate Flowers Again

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#58 Gringo Angy

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#59 The Lib Crusher

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#60 “Ladies You’re Free”

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#61 R/Dogfree Discussing The Final Solution

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#62 Except It Was Attached To An Anti-Voting Amendment

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#63 Accidentally Left Wing

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#64 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 10 Hours A Day!?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#65 It’s The Principle Though

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#66 It’s A Tornado Drill

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#67 Surely… I’m Not Stupid? Am I?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#68 You’re Part Of The Probelm!!

Blessing in disguise that I came home this weekend and I live next to the largest grocery store in Illinois. That said, even they are running out of stuff. Still grateful that for at least a few weeks we will be stocked up.

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#69

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#70 The Sense Of Entitlement Amongst Baby Boomers Needs To Be Studied And Documented As A Warning For Future Generations

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#71 The Mask Is Fully Off Guys

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#72 Oh No, Demons

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#73 He Just Found Out, Apparently

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#74 Ice Barbie Is Going To Be Pissed

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#75 How Much You Wanna Bet Christian Pro Lifers Are In The Comments?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#76 Misinformation? On My Twitter? It’s More Likely Than You Think

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#77 Friendly Reminder That These People Can Vote

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#78 I Mean What Are We Doing

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#79 Unironically Posted By My Maga Sister-In-Law

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#80 My Condolences To Your Wife

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#81 I’m Genuinely Confused With What’s Wrong With The Pad

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#82 Anyone Else Still Alive?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#83 An Official Government Account Posting This

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#84 I Cant With This Stupidity

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#85 I See Lizzie Holmes Is Trying To Get That Pardon

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#86 Couldn’t Have Been Your Personality?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#87 This Is Definitely Human Bone Anatomy (I’m A Scientist)

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

Image source: ExplosiveMaster

#88 How Little Do They Think Europeans Are Paid?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#89 Conservatives When They See A Color

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#90 Guy Takes Medicine Antivaxxers Say Cures Everything. He’s Now In An Ambulance Asking The Group Of Antivaxxers (Who Take Horse Medicine) Why He Almost D**d

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#91 Was She Took Out By The Government?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#92 Matt Walsh Never Fails To Disgust

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#93 “Sovereign Citizen”

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#94 Well, Bye

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#95 Mamdani Is Cooked You Guys

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#96 What

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#97 Idiot Convention

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#98 Rainbow Shield

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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#99 That Never Happened, Did It Homer?

99 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid And Infuriating (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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