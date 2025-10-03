New Parents Shocked To Find CPS At Their Doorstep, Gobsmacked After Learning Who Reported Them

I think that some of the fiercest battles are fought amongst relatives, because they know exactly how to hurt each other. That’s why I disagree with the famous quote, “You can’t give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” It’s okay to leave when things get toxic.
This couple has banned their evil in-laws from even seeing their newborn. However, it angered the grandparents so much that they made up lies and called CPS on them. The parents were distressed, but immediately found out who was behind it. Here’s what happened next…
Sometimes, family can hurt us the most since they know exactly where to throw the punch
Soon after the poster’s husband’s grandparents and aunt came to visit their newborn, the couple found CPS on their doorstep
Apparently, an anonymous caller had made up a bunch of lies about the couple to report them, and some of them were ridiculous
The poster immediately realized it was her in-laws, as the couple had banned them from seeing the newborn due to their toxic past
The in-laws did this as revenge, but quickly fell on their faces, as CPS couldn’t find anything and closed the case
In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who is extremely distraught because of her toxic in-laws. To sum up some of their evil shenanigans: they crossed way too many boundaries when she was postpartum with her first child, and when OP was pregnant again, they shared the happy news with everyone even before the couple could visit the doctor.
If that sounds horrendous, just wait until you read what they did next. OP and her husband have been no-contact with them for a year, and refused to invite them when other relatives came to see their newborn. That went well, but trouble came knocking just 3 days later, when CPS showed up at their door! The report contained ridiculously false allegations against the couple.
Apparently, the father used substances, drank a lot, and had even gained weight. On the other hand, the mom was too depressed to get out of bed, and her sister was living with them. Further, it also claimed that their house was unhygienic, they were keeping the family away from their kids, and no one had seen their older daughter for a whole year.
Well, they were immediately able to figure out that this was all a revenge plan hatched by the in-laws. Turns out, OP’s father-in-law was super pissed that they weren’t invited to see the baby with the other relatives. Ugh, the lengths to which some people go are just insane, right? Fortunately, CPS realized that the anonymous call was just a lie, so their case will be closed soon.
However, the poster claimed that it was very stressful to go through that experience. Even experts emphasize that being wrongly accused of neglect not only causes emotional distress but can also lead to legal battles, strained family relationships, and potential damage to one’s reputation. Putting their own family through this, just to get revenge, shows how awful her in-laws are.
“I feel like there are two different sides to this: in-laws harassing people and in-laws having a temper tantrum,” claimed OP when Bored Panda reached out to her. “I think in our case, this is a one-off and here I would suggest not feeding into it, as they’re looking for a reaction,” she advised.
Before this incident, the couple was planning to think things through and see if they could actually reconcile with them, but now, there’s a zero chance of that. They were also going to call them and tell them about it, but figured that the silence would frustrate them more. After the stunt they pulled, I don’t think anyone would forgive them.
When we asked the poster about the most challenging part of the whole situation, she said, “Worrying about having a record and worrying about them filing another false report.” Sounds very frightening, to be honest. People often call CPS with false reports as a way to harass parents without identifying themselves.
That’s why, in some parts of the US, a law has been passed that callers must identify themselves. If only this law existed in all places, it would save them so much unnecessary hassle. Even netizens commented that because of people like OP’s in-laws, CPS wastes so much time and resources that could be put to actual use.
The poster completely agreed with them. She also told us that “Posting on Reddit helps to have people validate me so I don’t feel like I’m overreacting or going crazy.” I was just relieved to hear that their case will be closed soon. Some people commented that the couple should sue the in-laws for making such false allegations against them.
What do you think of that? If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were obviously shocked by the evil in-laws, and many opened up about such fake CPS calls
