50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

by

Feminism has seen a lot of wins in the past century. Over 60 countries have had female leaders since 1960, and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games were the most gender-balanced Olympics in history. However, despite the fact that it’s 2023, some men feel the need to act like they’re living in the 1800s with the way that they treat women.

Below, you’ll find some of the most blatantly sexist and downright ridiculous things men have said about women online. From believing that men should never have to change a diaper to comparing women with dating histories to used shoes, prepare to be infuriated by these pics, pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones you find most egregious, and feel free to send this list to any men you know who are in need of a reality check!

#1 Stay Away From Girls With Bright Unnatural Hair Colors

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: reddit.com

#2 The Hero We Needed

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Project2506

#3 Oh, Burn

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: AmbitiousCaroba, BodyForWife

#4 Gatekeeping Bad Words

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: LTower

#5 Nawww

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#6 I Can’t Believe It. We Found “Chad”

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: mousehonrada

#7 One In Eight… Like, How Deluded Are We?

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: longwall26

#8 Ah Yes, Women Equal Shoes

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: _u_whats_this

#9 Women Have… Veins?! Impossible

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: ExpertAccident

#10 Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: aethericallum

#11 So We’re Not Allowed To Have A Life

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Solareclipse06

#12 Ah Yes, 16-Year-Olds And Their “Elastic” Bones

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: FantasyBanana

#13 Apparently, Women Don’t Use Computers

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: ExitTheDonut

#14 “Your Wife Is Your Firstborn Daughter”

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: justlurkingnjudging

#15 Don’t Think He Quite Understands How It Really Works

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: trounceheart

#16 Women Who Wear Pants

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: ele31

#17 The Hell

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Today I Learned Women Are Actually Farms

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: amerix

#19 “Stuck With The Leftovers”

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: AristonD

#20 Facebook Never Seems To Disappoint

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: sgtjuju776

#21 Hormone Ain’t A Thing According To This Guy

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: finigian

#22 Women Are Not In Fact Commodities

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: eatingpeas4estrogen

#23 Seen On R/Niceguys

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: bughugzz

#24 Interesting. So Like Men And Sin?

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: SeroquelEnjoyer

#25 Oh Phew… He’s Gonna Study The Issue

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Guy Complains He Has No Luck With Women Despite Believing They Should Be Flocking To Him

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: WheredoesithurtRA

#27 Wow, And I Never Even Knew

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: brosley77

#28 This Looks Like Satire

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: ColdRuhr

#29 Wow, Is That All!?

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: BigEdsBun

#30 Wearing Gym Attire To The Gym Is Apparently Too Triggering

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: BigNik

#31 Not On The Same Level As Men

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: opinionated_idiot_

#32 Clearly, It’s The Women’s Fault

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Yamamba78

#33 I Don’t Know Why But This Is So Funny To Me

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: dartheavader

#34 Welcome To Today’s Episode Of “What Inanimate Object Are Women Being Compared To Today?”

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: mcraftgoodfnitebad

#35 My Ex After He Found Out I Stopped Covering Myself Like He Wanted To

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: girlinsane08

#36 All She Did Was Smile Bro

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: bennyfor20

#37 Visible Frustration

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Milestroy

#38 Sounds Like Someone Got Rejected On A Bumble Date

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: FWPlayboy

#39 Ladies, Be Warned About The Power Of Ankle Bracelets

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: enigmaticbloke

#40 That’s Simply Not True

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: dizzycrazycheesy

#41 Women Can’t Have Genuine Male Friends Apparently

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: _lesbihonest_

#42 Who Needs An Education When We Can Have This

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Lippy30

#43 Or How About Because They Like Them

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: shaeshayrose

#44 Mind Games

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: FrazzleDazzzled, FrazzleDazzzled

#45 When Wearing A Uniform Isn’t Enough To Stop Men From Shaming Women For Their Bodies

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: MVPJunkie

#46 Women Shaming On Facebook: Hygiene Edition

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: skullsquid1999

#47 This Is What Control Looks Like

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: menlearnthis

#48 That’s A Lot Of Assumptions Based On Shoe Choice

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#49 Women Only Wear Makeup Because They’re Insecure

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: ASadPieceOfCheese

#50 Guess Who Made It

50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Image source: Cobratate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Aaron Needs a Job
Aaron Kaufman Gets His Own Show: Aaron Needs a Job
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
Why The CBS Diversity Comedy Showcase is Racist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
Hospital Fires 15 Nurses After 12-Year-Old Patient Takes Her Own Life
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
147 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Pets With Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Is Embarrassed After Nanny Quits Because She “Couldn’t Be Around My Husband Another Day”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Posting Hilarious Photos Of Their Irish Wolfhounds, And It’s Crazy How Large They Are
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.