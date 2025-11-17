50 Times Men Thought They Had The Right To Judge Women, But Instead Were Judged Online

Feminism has seen a lot of wins in the past century. Over 60 countries have had female leaders since 1960, and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games were the most gender-balanced Olympics in history. However, despite the fact that it’s 2023, some men feel the need to act like they’re living in the 1800s with the way that they treat women.
Below, you’ll find some of the most blatantly sexist and downright ridiculous things men have said about women online. From believing that men should never have to change a diaper to comparing women with dating histories to used shoes, prepare to be infuriated by these pics, pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones you find most egregious, and feel free to send this list to any men you know who are in need of a reality check!
#1 Stay Away From Girls With Bright Unnatural Hair Colors
Image source: reddit.com
#2 The Hero We Needed
Image source: Project2506
#3 Oh, Burn
Image source: AmbitiousCaroba, BodyForWife
#4 Gatekeeping Bad Words
Image source: LTower
#5 Nawww
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#6 I Can’t Believe It. We Found “Chad”
Image source: mousehonrada
#7 One In Eight… Like, How Deluded Are We?
Image source: longwall26
#8 Ah Yes, Women Equal Shoes
Image source: _u_whats_this
#9 Women Have… Veins?! Impossible
Image source: ExpertAccident
#10 Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently
Image source: aethericallum
#11 So We’re Not Allowed To Have A Life
Image source: Solareclipse06
#12 Ah Yes, 16-Year-Olds And Their “Elastic” Bones
Image source: FantasyBanana
#13 Apparently, Women Don’t Use Computers
Image source: ExitTheDonut
#14 “Your Wife Is Your Firstborn Daughter”
Image source: justlurkingnjudging
#15 Don’t Think He Quite Understands How It Really Works
Image source: trounceheart
#16 Women Who Wear Pants
Image source: ele31
#17 The Hell
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Today I Learned Women Are Actually Farms
Image source: amerix
#19 “Stuck With The Leftovers”
Image source: AristonD
#20 Facebook Never Seems To Disappoint
Image source: sgtjuju776
#21 Hormone Ain’t A Thing According To This Guy
Image source: finigian
#22 Women Are Not In Fact Commodities
Image source: eatingpeas4estrogen
#23 Seen On R/Niceguys
Image source: bughugzz
#24 Interesting. So Like Men And Sin?
Image source: SeroquelEnjoyer
#25 Oh Phew… He’s Gonna Study The Issue
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Guy Complains He Has No Luck With Women Despite Believing They Should Be Flocking To Him
Image source: WheredoesithurtRA
#27 Wow, And I Never Even Knew
Image source: brosley77
#28 This Looks Like Satire
Image source: ColdRuhr
#29 Wow, Is That All!?
Image source: BigEdsBun
#30 Wearing Gym Attire To The Gym Is Apparently Too Triggering
Image source: BigNik
#31 Not On The Same Level As Men
Image source: opinionated_idiot_
#32 Clearly, It’s The Women’s Fault
Image source: Yamamba78
#33 I Don’t Know Why But This Is So Funny To Me
Image source: dartheavader
#34 Welcome To Today’s Episode Of “What Inanimate Object Are Women Being Compared To Today?”
Image source: mcraftgoodfnitebad
#35 My Ex After He Found Out I Stopped Covering Myself Like He Wanted To
Image source: girlinsane08
#36 All She Did Was Smile Bro
Image source: bennyfor20
#37 Visible Frustration
Image source: Milestroy
#38 Sounds Like Someone Got Rejected On A Bumble Date
Image source: FWPlayboy
#39 Ladies, Be Warned About The Power Of Ankle Bracelets
Image source: enigmaticbloke
#40 That’s Simply Not True
Image source: dizzycrazycheesy
#41 Women Can’t Have Genuine Male Friends Apparently
Image source: _lesbihonest_
#42 Who Needs An Education When We Can Have This
Image source: Lippy30
#43 Or How About Because They Like Them
Image source: shaeshayrose
#44 Mind Games
Image source: FrazzleDazzzled, FrazzleDazzzled
#45 When Wearing A Uniform Isn’t Enough To Stop Men From Shaming Women For Their Bodies
Image source: MVPJunkie
#46 Women Shaming On Facebook: Hygiene Edition
Image source: skullsquid1999
#47 This Is What Control Looks Like
Image source: menlearnthis
#48 That’s A Lot Of Assumptions Based On Shoe Choice
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#49 Women Only Wear Makeup Because They’re Insecure
Image source: ASadPieceOfCheese
#50 Guess Who Made It
Image source: Cobratate
