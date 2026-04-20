40 Times People Saw The True Colors Of Their “Friends” And Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

If two people know each other for some time, there’s a certain ease that starts to appear. No longer are we worried about every single word or action being judged — temporary awkwardness won’t suddenly destroy the trust that was built over the years.
However, that’s also where we can get taken for granted.
As a reminder that not all relationships are as solid as they seem, we collected a list of moments when people realized their friends weren’t as nice as they thought and might actually be the problem.
#1 I Let My Friend Borrow My Brand New Book. This Is How I Got It Back
Image source: Shadow_Freddle54
#2 I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out But This Is What He Left Me After He “Cleaned”
Friend from high school needed a room to rent about ten years ago so I let him rent my extra room. I don’t think he ever actually cleaned his room. I hope these floors aren’t too far gone to be refinished.
Image source: Own_Preparation_7554
#3 Let My Friend Borrow My Oculus, And He Broke The Controller. It Doesn’t Turn On
Image source: FourDS
#4 Asked A “Friend” For A Coffee When Visiting The City He’s Living In A While Back And Was Amazed By His Response
Image source: zbot_881
#5 When My Best Friend Texts Me
Image source: Richie-Love
#6 I Worked Hard To Hit My Goal Weight. Friend Tries To Give Me A Complex
Just before Thanksgiving I hit my goal weight of 135lbs, down from 165lbs. I worked so hard, measured food, counted calories, learned serving sizes, created healthier habits, etc. Now that I’ve reached my goal weight, I’m back up to 2,000ish calories a day. This weekend I was at a family party and my friend was there with her family. Her mother said she could tell that I lost weight and that I looked great, to which my friend replies, “yeah, but in my opinion you lost a little too much weight.” She later texted me and saying that her dad said, “I’m concerned for her. She needs to eat a hamburger.”
I have also had 3 other people imply that I have an eating disorder because of my weight loss.
I miss the days when people kept their opinions to themselves unless specifically asked.
Image source: Embarrassed_Elk9437
#7 My Friend Does This Sometimes
Image source: sKullsHavezzz
#8 I Knew This Was Probably Going To Happen, But Still
I let a “friend” stay with me because he was homeless. When he moved out, he asked me if I’d watch his cat for a while until he got back on his feet. Now he’s ghosting me and has apparently dumped and abandoned his cat with me.
Image source: Dragonscatsandbooks
#9 Friend Gouged My Stainless Steel Oven With A Screwdriver Because He Didn’t Know He Had To Push In The Dial To Use It
Image source: OmegaRed721
#10 One Of My Drunk “Friends” Burnt Me With A Lighter Last Night
Image source: OMW2FYB1994
#11 Friends Said They’d Come By 12:30, Then Pushed It To 2:30. It’s Almost 4 And I’m Just Sitting Here With Cold Food Which I Cooked All By Myself
It became very chaotic, they pushed the time to 6:30, so I told them not to come anymore , and donated the food to the poor people who were outside of a temple near by my house, I also left the WhatsApp group.
I feel heartbroken , and it has became kind of trauma, which will be stuck with me for long time, and I will hesistate to do this ever again from now.
Image source: Sad-Lavishness-2655
#12 I Got Uninvited To A Friend’s Holiday Potluck, While I Was On My Way To It
I was invited to a potluck hosted by a friend, and was told that it was happening 3 weeks in advance.
The day of the dinner, my mom and I cooked some food to bring. I texted my friend a heads up that I was on my way to theirs. They replied saying that the dinner location was changed to a different friend’s house in the next city over, about 20 miles away.
I started driving towards the city and asked for the address. They said everyone was already there and that there wasn’t enough room for me. I tried following up but didn’t hear anything else from them afterwards, and I didn’t want to make a scene by texting other people that were there, as most were friend-adjacent for me.
I cut my losses, turned around and went home. I got an apology text a couple of days afterwards, but felt like the rug got pulled from under me. Super frustrating situation all around.
Image source: Any_Gap9612
#13 Last Time I Offer To Help This Friend
“Friend” fell on hard times and their motherboard broke. To help them stay connected and able to look for jobs I offered to send them a cheap unit for temporary use until they could afford the motherboard they want.
They refused any I offered and only linked me $300+ ones to send them instead, and no matter how many times I said I wasn’t going to get them exactly what they want, it just didn’t sink in. Started complaining and guilting me when I didn’t just accept it.
The final straw for me was them saying the difference in US dollars was so small and that it isn’t a big difference and I should be able to afford it when it’s literally over $200 more than I was willing to spend.
Image source: MsChrissikins
#14 “I “Accidentally” Destroyed My Friend Xbox, So He Can Play With Me”
Image source: xlicer
#15 My Friend Was Working But Still Got Jealous After I Made The Last-Minute Decision To Get Lunch With My Mom – Who I Lived With At The Time
Image source: DrywallAnchor
#16 Friend Offers To Make Nachos And This Is What You Get. How Do You Respond?
Image source: WomensToiletLurker
#17 Best Friend Can’t Come To My Birthday Sleepover. She’s The Only Person Coming, And I Booked And Paid For Something For Us To Do Tomorrow
Image source: Waterlime204
#18 Roommate Refused To Pay Full Rent Because He Said Everything He Left Is Worth The Same Amount Of $. This Is What He Left
Invited an old “friend” to rent the spare room we have because he was in such a poor situation (according to him). 2.5 months a later, he gets promoted, notifies he’ll be staying for only half a month, but refused to pay rent for the half month because he said he’d leave ‘his most expensive things for us to sell’.
I repeatedly said that wasn’t cool, but clearly didn’t matter. He left the entire closet full of clothes plus an entire car door. There are too many pairs of dirty underwear scattered around the room. My husband found a few things he thought went missing, turns out the roommate had taken them, like a backpack my husbands friend bought him a while back-and medicine for our son. He kept his cat locked in the room and would leave for days. At least for his parting gift, he cleaned the litter.
And dumped it. Without a bag. Into our recycle bin.
Image source: notasingle-thought
#19 The Unopened Since 1998 Collectable My Friend Opened For Me While I Wasn’t Home
Image source: jesusmansuperpowers
#20 Best Friend Cancelled Holiday Visit Trip
We planned the visit of my best friend for almost a year, I asked for time off and what not. Booked car, booked house to stay a night away. Stressed out of our minds because there is still jobs needing finished around the house (moved in a few months ago).
And she never came, because she decided to sort things that could have been sorted way after, or way before and missed the flights.
I was really looking forward to this visit, considering I didn’t see her for 2 years+. I didn’t want a long holiday at this time of the year, but I did it because it was the only time she had availability. And now this. I would rather have had this time to use for my family.
There was no proper apology, I was left hanging with things to cancel and a house still in a mess, because I just can’t muster the motivation.
Image source: Bored-to-deagth
#21 We’ve Been Friends For 18 Years, But He Got Married To A Woman He Knew For A Week, And Suddenly I’m Blocked Everywhere
My friend suddenly popped back up a few months ago after a year or so of not hearing from him. I was honestly pretty thrilled, because we’ve been friends since we were 17, and I had been worried about him. I didn’t know if something had happened to him. So I was happy.
Then he started dating, met a woman he really liked, I asked all about her, blah blah blah. He was smitten. Then they got married, after a few dates. Like, a handful of dates. Then his FB disappeared. Usually that means something bad happened, so I text him. He called me, let me know immediately that I was on speakerphone and that she was there. Gave a generic “we both decided to delete our FB’s because we found each other” type of thing. We talked a bit more, he brought up coming to visit, I said “Absolutely! Whenever!” I even said hi to her. After I hung up I immediately had the thought “I hope this doesn’t lead to us not talking” I think we had one more conversation like a week later, everything was still fine. Then her FB profile reappeared, I got a friend request from her, but I clicked on it and everything disappeared again. I had a weird feeling, I knew something wasn’t right, so I text him, and here we are.
I don’t know if she wrote those herself, or if she “supervised” while he wrote them, but that’s not the way my friend types/writes, at all. All of them still break my heart and make me furious. I saw this coming, I really did, I just didn’t wanna admit it to myself.
The kicker is, I know that once this marriage goes up in flames he’ll be reaching out. I’m not gonna be there again, though. I guess if he can do this, we were never really friends, and that thought sucks the most.
Image source: Fickle-Audience-1623
#22 I Thought My Friend Was Reaching Out
Image source: jarjarnotsithlord
#23 Getting A Wedding Gift For Friends Only For It To Be Returned With Tags Included To Target
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#24 My Parents Just Had A Divorce And I Moved To Australia With My Mother But My Father Stayed In England. Told My Friend About It
I just thought this was a kind of crazy thing for them to do.
Image source: cheese_is_very_yes
#25 Valid
Image source: sammssnoo
#26 When The Swag Your Friends Bought For You Just Isn’t Cutting It Anymore
Image source: xen0m0rpheus
#27 So I Lent My Friend My Hulu Account
Yes, I deactivated their device. And I still haven’t responded.
Image source: SpinachDifferent4077
#28 Old Friend Thinks I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Is This A Sign Of A Toxic Friend?
Image source: reddit.com
#30 “Friend” Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them
Image source: jorgeuhs
#31 Friend Broke The Lamp Outside My Doorway My Dad Installed Just A Day Before
My friend literally broke the lamp outside my doorway out of jealousy. We go to the same college and even have one course together. She had been making all her notes and saving assignments on some docs app. But when it came time to submit, most of her work had disappeared and the app showed some random old documents. She submitted her assignment super late, and the teacher humiliated everyone who was late. I was there and saw how upset she was. And I could also see she didn’t want me to see all that.
But I didn’t expect her to do this. Why did she even chose to trust some stupid Collate thing? I didn’t have any role to play in it. But good thing we have the cctv recording. She’ll have to reimburse for this damage.
Image source: alookitikki
#32 One Of My Friends Found My Book At A Goodwill. It Was Originally A Gift To Another Friend
Image source: dljennings
#33 6 Years Sober Of Alcohol And Friend Gave Me A Wine For My Birthday
Image source: Specific_Charge_3297
#34 Friend Says It’s Not “Forward Thinking” Of Me To Confront The Person Spreading Lies About Me And Refuses To Tell Me Who It Is
Image source: a_fantastic_passion
#35 While Yes It Can Be Draining, Don’t Ask If You Don’t Want An Honest Answer
Image source: kaaego
#36 “Friend” Asks Me To Vote For Her In A Beauty Pageant, Where I Pay $1 For 1 Vote. Proceeds To Ask For 1600 Votes
Image source: popcorn_shmopcorn
#37 What A Good Friend
Image source: KennyToms27
#38 Got A Gift From A Friend In The US. I Live In Norway. And I Can’t Refund It Either
Image source: scientificbug
#39 Recovering From Surgery. Friend Forgot To Bring Me Meal They Signed Up For On Christmas
Was happily planning to order Chinese food, as is my custom, no negative feelings about being alone for Christmas.
Friend made a big deal of bringing me a meal for Christmas, didn’t show up for lunch. I ate what I had, and assumed she had actually meant dinner. It’s 9 pm and I haven’t heard from her.
Last year, I introduced her to her partner, who had made a big deal of planning Christmas with me. He bailed on me for Christmas with her.
Surgery wasn’t even successful. Couldn’t accomplish what we’d planned. Ended up with some facial weakness, blurred vision, and a hospital acquired infection.
It’s fine, I’ll get over it. But I could’ve had a perfectly happy day alone with my pain meds, my Chinese food, and Grey’s Anatomy reruns. But now I’m sad for a second year in a row, for absolutely no reason.
Image source: bbclitdick
#40 My Friend Left Popcorn In The Microwave For 30 Minutes
We had a turn dial microwave. It turns on at 2 minutes. My friend turned the microwave to 30 minutes then sat down to play games with us all.
After 20 minutes or so the fire alarms in the house start going off. He says “oh no, my popcorn”.
I don’t know why he turned the microwave on for 30 minutes for popcorn. The microwave now sparks when it is turned on. I have removed it from my house and now I’m down a microwave. He’s currently unemployed and can’t afford to replace it.
Image source: Ayy4K
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