Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

by

Content creator and singer Loren Gray set out to cure her followers’ Coachella FOMO by assuring them that a lot of influencers who post pictures from the festival aren’t attending it either.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, she says that they’ll dress up and get their makeup done, and do everything to appear that they’re there but won’t buy a ticket.

“They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks — GRWMs, whatever — and then they drive back. That’s it,” Gray explains.

Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

“Okay, I haven’t personally seen anyone talk about this, but I think it’s hilarious and I have to share it because it’s Coachella. Coachella is like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be. But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella.”

Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

Image credits: coachella

“And I think that this is such a wild fact. They’ll go out to the desert and get like an Airbnb, stay with someone, get their outfits, get their hair, get their makeup, post up Coachella day one, Coachella day two.”

Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

Image credits: coachella

“And they don’t go to the festival. They don’t have wristbands. They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me, and whatever, and drive back. And that’s it. So if you feel boring and sad because you’re not at Coachella, just know that most of these people aren’t there either. It’s like a very common occurrence that I thought people knew but then I didn’t see anyone talking about it. So now you know.”

Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

Image credits: coachella

Coachella is a star-studded, three-day music festival that takes place over the course of two weekends, typically in April.

It makes headlines for the crazy outfits that people wear and other moments that happen among celebrities, like last year when Paris Hilton’s bodyguard was filmed chasing her around festival grounds.

From Beyoncé and Prince to Daft Punk and Kanye West, some of the biggest names in the game have headlined at Coachella in the past, which explains why tickets can cost concert-goers upwards of $549 (and that’s just for general admission, VIP, on the other hand, starts at $1,069).

It’s associated with money and glamor, no wonder so many phonies want to bathe in its glory.

Loren’s video has gone viral, generating nearly 5 million views

However, as Enrique Dans, who has been teaching innovation at the IE Business School since 1990 has said, notching up a certain number of followers, comments and likes on a social network is not influence; it just means that a certain number of people are prepared to follow someone’s activities, for whatever reason.

It doesn’t mean that they trust you, that they think you’re reliable, or that they are willing to do what you tell them. The moment somebody thinks that the people who follow them on these platforms will buy what they are told unquestioningly, they have a problem; they don’t understand the game they are in. Appearances can get you only so far. If there’s nothing behind them (or even worse, just lies), people will eventually notice it.

And people appreciate her efforts of “deinfluencing” social media

Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick
Influencer Coachella Pics May Not Be What They Seem, And This Woman Goes Viral For Revealing An Often-Used Trick

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DVD Review – Being Human: Season 2
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2010
Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Can You Convince Us To Visit Your Country?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Video Compilation of David Letterman Flirting with his Female Celebrities
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
“He Was Gobsmacked”: The Internet Is Applauding This Man For Confronting His Workplace Bully In A Sweet Act Of Petty Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Flew My Drone Over An Icelandic Volcano
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.