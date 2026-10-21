“Your Little Shops, That’s Cute”: Influencer Who Mocked Victims Of France Riots Outed For Lavish Lifestyle

Protests over the rising cost of living and the state of public schools turned violent in several French cities on October 17, leaving numerous local businesses looted.
Lola-Fleur Whittaker, a leftist political influencer, appeared on La Grande Confrontation, a prominent televised debate show, on October 19 to address the unrest, but rather than expressing sympathy for those affected, she mocked their plight.
An aggrieved store owner immediately called her out for her apparent insensitivity, but Whittaker pushed back, saying she came from a humble family herself.
Newly surfaced details about her lifestyle, though, appear to contradict that claim.
Influencer who mocked France riot victims exposed for her lavish lifestyle
Around 550,000 people took to the streets across France last weekend, with demonstrations in Paris, Marseille, Limoges, Lyon, and other cities descending into violence as fires broke out and shops and businesses were looted.
Jhemima Sheilha, the owner of a chain of bakeries whose businesses were ransacked, appeared on the aforementioned French debate show to share her experience.
However, Whittaker mocked her, remarking, “Your little shops, that’s real cute.”
“It’s my life, Lola,” Sheilha replied. “What justifies terrorizing people’s lives?”
When Whittaker found herself on the defensive, she portrayed herself as someone who had experienced financial hardship, claiming that her mother, a teacher, eats cookies for lunch because she cannot afford cafeteria meals.
Unconvinced by her account, netizens pointed to Whittaker’s studies at the prestigious Sciences Po Paris and began examining her social media profiles, where they found what they considered evidence of a starkly different lifestyle.
Noting that she had shared pictures from trips to destinations around the world, including Sicily, Greece, Malaysia, Egypt, and Oman, one user wrote, “There’s a special place reserved in hell for liars.”
The backlash against Whittaker only intensified from there.
The influencer was branded a “champagne socialist” by detractors
Champagne socialist is a derogatory political label for someone who advocates wealth redistribution and social equality while continuing to enjoy an upper-class lifestyle.
Referring to the same, one X user wrote, “People like her [Whittaker] have never known any form of adversity or lack. They grew up in a world out of touch with the lives of the working class. Them standing with the protesters without checking right and wrong shouldn’t shock us.”
“If you look closely, many wealthy young leftists have the backing of a trust fund,” added another.
A third critic called her “another limousine liberal who doesn’t have to suffer the consequences of her own ideology,” while a fourth argued that people with similar political views “should not be given a platform.”
“Champagne socialists are a global laughing stock,” a separate user remarked.
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to make rioters pay for their crimes
Firas Abdullah/Anadolu via Getty Images
In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, October 18, Macron warned those involved in the violence against escalating the situation, adding, “We all feel anger and shame.”
He stressed that a distinction had to be made between the “legitimate demands” of protesters and those who “destroyed, smashed and looted.”
“Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse,” he added.
Luc Auffret/Anadolu via Getty Images
According to France’s Interior Ministry, police have arrested approximately 2,400 people.
Macron also said local authorities would be empowered to ban certain rallies in the coming days “if necessary.”
Notably, a new wave of demonstrations has been officially scheduled for Saturday, October 24, in the country.
Foreign ministries of several European and Asian countries issued advisories for their citizens in France
Italy urged its citizens to register their presence in France through its official DoveSiamoNelMondo website or the Viaggiare Sicuri mobile app.
This will help authorities locate them if necessary, per Reuters.
Germany urged its nationals to follow instructions from local police, warning that they could face fines or liability for damages if they failed to leave unauthorized demonstrations when instructed to do so.
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Czechs in France, meanwhile, were advised to steer clear of demonstrations, the CTK news agency reported.
China and Malaysia issued similar notices, with the latter urging its citizens to postpone non-essential trips until the situation improves.
“White privilege at its finest,” a social media user said about Whittaker
Follow Us