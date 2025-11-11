“Gross, Selfish And Irresponsible”: Influencer Slammed For Partying With Contagious Infection

Madeleine White Fedyk has sparked outrage online after attending her birthday celebration despite revealing she had a highly contagious infection.
The 30-year-old newly married British influencer, best known for her viral “get ready with me” videos, documented herself preparing for the night out while visibly sporting a swollen, red eye.
“Bring on the law suits from people that went to the venue and developed Pink Eye,” wrote one angry social media user.
Madeleine White Fedyk shared her viral 30th birthday TikToks over the past weekend on November 8
Image credits: madeleine_white
The popular model and influencer, who boasts over 5.1 million followers, turned 30 on November 5 but revealed her celebratory plans to fans last Saturday.
In the clips, Madeleine disclosed that she had been diagnosed with a visibly irritated “pink eye.”
Dressed in a Powerpuff Girls T-shirt, she proceeded to film her signature “get ready with me” routine while prepping for her birthday bash.
Image credits: madeleine_white
“Alright, get ready with ol’ pink eye for my 30th birthday party! This is just my luck, this would happen to me,” she said in the video.
“At least the good news is that my party is a rave with 100,000 other people. We’re going to the EDC for the first time in my life. I am just gonna cover this up with sparkles and sunglasses and call it a day!”
The California-raised influencer showed off her visibly pink eyes on camera before heading to a rave with “100,000 other people”
Image credits: madeleine_white
As she began doing her makeup, Madeleine explained how she got the infection.
She revealed that her husband, DJ Andrew Fedyk, was the one who first contracted it after using “two-dollar green makeup from Spirit Halloween” to dress up as Princess Fiona for the holiday, and later passed it on to her.
“And then he gave it to me. And to be honest, this is my first run in with conjunctivitis pink eye if you will.”
Image credits: Massive-Market-5949
“So I really didn’t know that it was that contagious. I thought that he got it from the makeup. I didn’t know that I could get it. So I was definitely nowhere near as cautious as I should have been with him,” she continued.
While applying her makeup, she proceeded with caution, selectively using products she claimed she could risk contaminating, while avoiding others she “could not.”
The 30-year-old fashion influencer and model revealed she caught conjunctivitis from her husband, DJ Andrew Fedyk
Image credits: madeleinecwhite
Expressing her gratitude for the flashy theme, Madeleine joked that the glittery setting actually worked in her favor.
She shared, “Honestly, I’m quite grateful that it’s a rave. I feel like the rhinestones are really helping me out here.”
When showing off her finished look, she proudly added, “I think for having pink eye in both eyes. It’s a good effort. Go to part two for the outfit.”
Image credits: madeleine_white
The influencer attended the massive EDC festival in Orlando, Florida, a bash packed with electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers, and art installations.
However, fans were quick to call her out for showing up with a visibly contagious infection.
In the clip, both her eyes appeared reddish-pink and swollen, prompting many to slam her decision to join thousands of fellow ravers despite her condition.
The Electric Daisy Carnival took place in Orlando, Florida, for a three-day spectacle from November 8-10
Image credits: madeleine_white
One critic wrote, “I will say this gently but going out with pink eye is wild. Why go to a rave if you know you have conjunctivitis, sincerely a healthcare worker.”
Another commented, “I had pink eye and it was very painful and seriously affected my vision. It is contagious and you shouldn’t be out spreading it to others.”
“Why would you just go out with a pink eye? It’s so gross, selfish and irresponsible!”
Image credits: madeleinecwhite
Still, some fans came to her defense, insisting the backlash was overblown and that it “wasn’t a serious disease.”
One supporter wrote, “Everyone forgets she’s English. Trust me conjunctivitis (pink eye) is not a big deal here. We don’t stay home… She’s doing what we would do.”
Madeleine used oversized sunglasses to “hide” her eye infection while attending the dance festival
Image credits: madeleinecwhite
“Why the uproar over pink eye? It’s not as contagious as Covid or flu and certainly not as deadly. You have to get really close to someone to catch it.”
In a follow-up post, White revealed her final festival look, a sheer tank top with pink floral lace embroidery, sparkly pink shorts, a matching scarf, and white sneakers.
She completed the outfit with large black sunglasses, joking, “How will they know? They’ll never know.”
Image credits: madeleinecwhite
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pink eye “is very contagious” if caused by viruses or bacteria.
It can easily spread through several means, including touching the eyes and then another person or surface, sharing towels, or coming into contact with infected tears or discharge.
Medical experts strongly advise preventing the spread of pink eye by maintaining good hygiene.
“Going out with conjunctivitis is a wild choice… This is why I don’t trust people,” wrote one disappointed user
Follow Us