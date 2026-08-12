Influencer Claims He’s Just Buying Groceries, But Walmart Hits Him With Lifetime Ban: “Time To Boycott Them”

Damon Darling, a 40-year-old comedian and content creator from Ohio, was handed a lifetime ban by Walmart after visiting a local outlet on Sunday, August 9.
“He has repeatedly violated our policies through disruptive behavior,” the retail giant said in a statement.
However, Darling claimed he was simply doing what he is known for—paying for people’s groceries.
The incident has sparked outrage among many of his followers, with one saying it was “time to boycott them.”
Comedian Damon Darling was handed a lifetime ban by Walmart after a dispute with employees
Darling posted a video of himself engaged in an intense conversation with a Walmart employee on social media over the weekend.
The video starts with him being informed that he wasn’t allowed in the store, leading him to respond, “The store manager said I could be in here.”
The video then flashes back to the conversation he had with the said store manager.
“Do you want me to leave?” he asked, to which she replied, “No.”
Back in the ongoing conversation, the employee informs him that she wasn’t the person in charge.
Darling then asked why he was not allowed in the store when he was only buying “people’s groceries.”
“I’m just helping people. It’s hard out there,” he argued.
While the employee agreed with him, he also stood his ground and asked Darling to leave.
“I just don’t know where I’m gonna go. Walmart is where people need me,” he said, pleading to be allowed.
Ultimately, he said he would leave because he did not want to cause trouble.
The influencer’s past conduct at Walmart has been speculated to be the cause behind the ban
In its statement announcing Darling’s ban, Walmart said his charitable content wasn’t the reason he was shown the door.
Darling’s history with the retailer includes frequent use of its space as a backdrop for pranks and skits.
His older Walmart content included throwing merchandise, staging falls around customers and, in one instance, even pouring milk over himself.
Speaking with TMZ on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Walmart said the ban was enforced because they “deeply” cared about their “associates and customers.”
Darling also spoke with the outlet the very same day.
He said that while his approach to content creation has evolved over the years, he is not going to fight Walmart over its decision.
“I’m at a point where I’m just gonna do what they ask me and not come back and not film in their business,” he said.
“I don’t want problems,” he reiterated. “What I want is to bring love and laughter.”
The influencer also urged his followers not to boycott Walmart, but his plea has had little impact.
Walmart has faced intense backlash from Darling’s fans since the weekend
“Sam Walton is rolling in his grave,” one person wrote on X, referring to Walmart’s founder.
“This is sad. He is a good dude, his videos are always funny, and the people in them seem really happy. Walmart is a dog s**t place. I hate them,” added another.
“What the f**k, Walmart? Never shopping from you again,” a third asserted, while a fourth echoed the sentiment, noting, “If Walmart cancels Darling, then we cancel Walmart.”
A fifth suggested that Darling “buy the location” so no one could prohibit him from entering.
Several also called on Target, Walmart’s rival, to “collaborate” with him.
Darling’s Walmart ban extends to Sam’s Club, its membership-only subsidiary
In a second video posted on social media about his ban, Darling showed a police officer informing him that he was also required to stay away from Sam’s Club.
“They can’t do it. They don’t even have a reason,” he argued.
The officer, in response, informed him that they could because it was a “private business.”
A video of police being called on Darling at one of Sam’s Club locations has gone viral amid the fiasco.
Dated July 2026, the video shows Darling filming himself giving away cash and gift cards in the facility’s parking lot.
“I’m just trying to spread some positivity, man. It’s too dark out here. It’s too negative,” Darling said toward the end of the video.
“Bad marketing for Walmart, really,” a social media user said
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